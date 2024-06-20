Firerose claims Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce a day before her double mastectomy

Well, it took one week for Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s divorce to go from “messy in a funny way” to “dear god, this whole thing is depressing.” To recap, Billy Ray married Firerose, an allegedly 36-year-old Australian musician, last fall. Their marriage only lasted about eight months and Billy Ray now wants the whole thing annulled because of what he claims is “inappropriate marital conduct” on Firerose’s behalf. He’s also accusing her of running up his credit cards and only being with him in the first place because of his money. Well, Firerose has now filed her own divorce papers and her side of the story is pretty bad. Apparently, she carries the BRCA1 gene mutation so she sought a double mastectomy. She claims that Billy Ray and his family made her life hellish before the surgery.

Firerose claims her estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce last month just one day before she scheduled to undergo a preventative double mastectomy. The Australian musician, 36, offered new insight into the final days of her marriage to Cyrus, 62, in court documents filed in Tennessee on June 14 and obtained by PEOPLE.

Firerose was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in early 2020, which means she has an increased likelihood of developing breast cancer, according to the complaint. After having an MRI in March, the singer’s doctors “highly recommended” she undergo a double mastectomy and reconstruction, the first surgery for which she scheduled for May 24. But as the date approached, things at home became “chaos,” and Firerose claimed that Cyrus “continuously launched verbal assaults” at her while threatening to kick her out of their home and file for divorce, according to the complaint.

She alleged in the complaint that she “walked on eggshells” around her country singer husband, and that he placed her “into an emotional and psychological prison.”

“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f—ing bitch’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the complaint said. “With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home.”

Firerose said she was eventually “ambushed” with divorce papers on May 23, less than 24 hours before she was set to undergo her surgery. She also accused Cyrus’s brother and sister-in-law of banging on her bedroom door for three-and-a-half hours in an attempt to get her to leave the house she shared with Cyrus, even though they were the ones who allegedly volunteered to take her to her surgery and help her recover.

Following the couple’s October 2023 wedding, Cyrus paid for Firerose’s health insurance, and “was prepared” to pay for any surgery expenses that weren’t covered, according to the complaint. “Wife relied on Husband’s promises to pay for her surgery, and Husband has now repudiated that promise,” the documents read. “On the day Wife was set to get her surgery, she was instead searching for a place to live and under a significant amount of emotional distress.”

Elsewhere in the filing, Firerose accused Cyrus of “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, and said he allegedly has substance abuse issues that make him “unpredictable and volatile.”

Yiiikes. I believe Firerose’s side, honestly. I believe that Billy Ray probably had a huge meltdown specifically because of her health issues and preventative mastectomy. Many, many men can’t handle it when their wives or partners are ill or need major surgery. I also totally believe that Billy Ray probably has some substance abuse issues. That’s been the undercurrent of gossip about the Cyrus family for a while, even before Firerose came around. Deep sigh… filing for divorce the day before your wife goes in for a double mastectomy is really, really bad.

Billy Ray also gave some new information to the court, claiming that he recently learned that Firerose was “conducting a campaign to isolate” him from his family and that Firerose blocked at least one of his daughters from contacting his phone. I sort of believe that too? Am I being gullible or what? It’s perfectly possible that Billy Ray mistreated Firerose AND that she was working an angle.

34 Responses to “Firerose claims Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce a day before her double mastectomy”

  1. Serena says:
    June 20, 2024 at 7:51 am

    This is absolutely awful. I don’t care how sketchy she is, you don’t behave like an abusive a-hole right before, during or after a major surgery, especially if that’s one of the reasons.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 20, 2024 at 8:45 am

      I’m thinking he wasn’t going to the clerk’s office himself to file papers. His attorneys’ office would have done that. Sure, maybe it was some huge conspiracy by him to make it happen that exact day (and she would not known only if she got served that day as well, which is possible but not that likely), but I’m guessing this is a PR move.

      Feels like two immature and awful individuals and I always assume that we don’t know everything and don’t want to known everything. What doctor would have recommended that she keep that surgery date if she was having so many marital problems? Why was she sticking to that date in the middle of chaos? It’s preventative surgery so easier to move until she’s in a more stable and supported situation.

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        June 20, 2024 at 8:53 am

        I think he wanted to file before the surgery in order not to pay for any health related costs.

      • BeanieBean says:
        June 20, 2024 at 7:07 pm

        @sevenblue: and I think she wanted to remain married to him–maybe even married him in large part because of–his health insurance & ability to pay additional costs.

    • Lolo86lf says:
      June 20, 2024 at 9:39 am

      @Sevenblue: I would assume Billy Ray pays for her medical insurance and he would be protected from hefty hospital/surgeon’s bills. I am more willing to believe that he does not want a wife that has had a double mastectomy. Perhaps he should require of his future wives to get a genetic test to show if they carry the dreaded BRCA1 gene. He is looking pretty bad here.

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        June 20, 2024 at 10:35 am

        @Lolo86lf, I think the timing is about the health cost he doesn’t want to pay. I am sure he is kind of guy who leaves his sick wife, there is no doubt. But, he could wait until she got her health back not to appear like an asshole. He filed one day before her surgery. That is a clear message to her that he won’t be paying anymore. I would be surprised if he helped her financially now.

  2. blueberry says:
    June 20, 2024 at 7:56 am

    I don’t get it. How loaded even is he? Is he still coasting on achy breaky money? Rotten bahavior

    Reply
    • Enis says:
      June 20, 2024 at 8:21 am

      He was a producer on Hannah Montana, and got a piece of EVERYTHING – the show, merchandise, tours.

      Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      June 20, 2024 at 9:42 am

      Both “My achy breaky heart” and Hanna Montana tv show happened a long time ago. I doubt it he still has much money left from those cash cows.

      Reply
      • BlueNailsBetty says:
        June 20, 2024 at 12:03 pm

        I’m sure Billy invested the bulk of that money into his investment portfolio and it is earning him a boatload of compound interest every year.

        He’s got plenty of money. Now if he would just use some of that money to invest in some common sense…

  3. sevenblue says:
    June 20, 2024 at 7:57 am

    Unfortunately, when you marry an old man, it isn’t surprising that he is gonna leave you when you get sick. Even supposedly “good men” leave their sick wives all the time. Good luck to her.

    Reply
    • AMB says:
      June 20, 2024 at 10:29 am

      Seriously, was his 1969 hair not enough of a red flag for her? Is her Google broken that she couldn’t find out all the shady stories about him? Does he have a magic … member?

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        June 20, 2024 at 10:37 am

        @AMB, I don’t think she cared what he looked like. He isn’t the trophy husband. You don’t marry a guy at your father’s age due to his looks, but for his money.

  4. Enis says:
    June 20, 2024 at 8:21 am

    I think the odds are they are both terrible people.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      June 20, 2024 at 8:38 am

      I am also in this camp. Even if you assume a degree of exaggeration on both sides.

      Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      June 20, 2024 at 9:47 am

      Both can be true. She married him for his money and he married her because he wanted a hot young thing to stroke his ego.

      His behavior is the worst by far though. Threw her away as soon as it wasn’t as easy as he thought. He wanted a young hot thing to take care of his aging ass, not the other way around.

      All that money he claims she spent, that was part of their bargain! Of course she spent plenty of money, that’s why she married him.

      I hope she takes him for enough money to at least live her life comfortably and cover her medical expenses.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      June 20, 2024 at 10:39 am

      I’m thinking that’s probably the case. Even so, doing that the day before major surgery is pretty low.

      Reply
  5. Bumblebee says:
    June 20, 2024 at 8:37 am

    Sounds like the relationship went downhill fast. If she is from Australia, doesn’t have friends or family here, he went to his family, told his version and they went after her. I can’t even imagine how scared she must be. They can both be equally at fault for the start of the problems. But this family is known for being dysfunctional, so it’s easy to believe what Firerose(?) is saying. Terrible.

    Reply
  6. Eve Pave says:
    June 20, 2024 at 8:39 am

    A walking cliche. What’s with the hair in the face. I embarrassed for hm if he’s not.
    Time to grow up and take the hair out of your face like a grunge artist from the 90s
    It’s your daughter who has the talent.

    Reply
  7. ML says:
    June 20, 2024 at 9:18 am

    My initial reaction was that they’re all trashy, not interested. But if this is true: she has the BRCA1 gene, her doctors recommended a double mastectomy, and he neither wants her to have it nor pay for it and on top of that he wants an annulment…holy bleep! Essentially, it sounds like he wants someone who has healthy breasts and feels like she misled him in that. If what she’s saying is true then I hope she gets what she needs from the divorce and he doesn’t.

    Reply
    • Wagiman says:
      June 20, 2024 at 9:28 am

      That’s what it sounds like to me too. He wants the hot young Chick and not a double mastectomy /reconstruction chick, he didn’t know and is pissed. Beggars belief.

      Reply
  8. Michel says:
    June 20, 2024 at 10:13 am

    I just read somewhere that 20% of men leave their wives when they get cancer or something incurable (MS) whereas only 3% of women leave their spouses. (Don’t quote me on exact numbers).

    But she was a trophy younger wife so that tracks.

    And although hillbilly Gandolf had money, she is better off.

    Reply
  9. bisynaptic says:
    June 20, 2024 at 10:52 am

    😳

    Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      June 20, 2024 at 10:54 am

      Just because she tried to block one of his relatives, it doesn’t follow that she was working some “angle”. She could have been acting in self-preservation. We don’t know what the influence of that relative on Billy Ray was. It might have been destructive.

      Reply
      • Lauren says:
        June 20, 2024 at 7:19 pm

        He said the person she block was one of his daughters . If true it’s not her place to block his kids from talking to him. I do believe some of the kids were not happy with him marrying her.

        I can see her wanting to cut off his kids so he leaves everything to her. Just like I can see him wanting a caregiver in his old age and not wanting to be that for someone else. Which tells you this marriage was not based on love.

  10. Annalise says:
    June 20, 2024 at 12:11 pm

    Maybe she WAS only with him for his money, but I’d bet he was only with her b/c she was young and beautiful.

    I always think it’s so funny when older men marry some young attractive gold digger and then complain that she wasn’t with him for the right reasons 🙄

    Johnny Depp attempted to accuse Amber Heard of only getting with him to help her career, as if his reasons were so much more noble 🤮

    Reply
  11. martha says:
    June 20, 2024 at 8:12 pm

    Crackers all the way down.

    Reply
  12. martha says:
    June 20, 2024 at 8:56 pm

    I can’t help thinking: if Firerose has a real sketchy background, people should be crawling out of the woodwork to grab money for their stories, but I haven’t seen anything. She’s no kid. Maybe something in the next batch of legal filings from BRC?

    Reply

