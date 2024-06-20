Prince Edward & Sophie celebrated their 25th anniversary ‘quietly’

LMAO, how did I never realize that Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh got married on Juneteenth? It’s obviously not a holiday in the UK, so it’s just a weird little history quirk. June 19th was Edward and Sophie’s 25th wedding anniversary. Twenty-five years is the Silver Anniversary, in case you were wondering. It’s a big deal for Sophie and Ed, actually – Edward is the only one of QEII’s children to never get a divorce. His marriage to Sophie is the longest marriage of that generation, save for Princess Anne’s marriage to her second husband Tim Laurence (their 32nd anniversary is in December).
So, celebrations are in order. Sophie and Edward celebrated by releasing this new portrait taken by photographer Chris Jelf. It was taken in the garden of Bagshot Park, their home/estate. I have to say, Sophie looks nice here. In the olden days, they would say she’s a “handsome woman” with “fine eyes.” I assume the photo was chosen because Sophie looked great in it and Edward looked… okay. Let’s just say he’s not super-photogenic. I actually find it almost charming that Edward, the germaphobe who loathes to touch people, managed to generate this kind of genuine warmth in a photo. That warmth is extended to their anniversary PR keenery. Becky English at the Mail had the scoop on their happy marriage:
In royal circles they are known as a universally happy couple who have barely (certainly not since the notorious ‘Fake Sheikh’ scandal of the late 1990s in which Sophie was duped by an undercover reporter into making indiscreet comments about the then Prince Charles, Tony Blair and William Hague, and subsequently chose to give up her PR business) put a foot wrong.
They have two children, James, now Earl of Wessex, who is currently undertaking his GCSEs and Lady Louise, an English literature student at St Andrews University who, family friends tell me, is turning into a confident young woman.
They plan to celebrate 25 years of marriage in typically low-key style, I can reveal, with a group of close pals at Royal Ascot (and not even in the royal carriage procession). It is this careful balancing of their positions as full-time working royals with a strong sense of duty, together with their life as partners and parents, that is the secret to their success, say friends.
‘They are a real team,’ one life-long friend of the couple tells me. ‘There’s an equilibrium in the relationship, neither one is jealous of the other. In fact they take great pride in the other’s achievements. ‘When Sophie undertook a 450-mile cycling challenge a few years ago from Edinburgh to London there was no one prouder than the prince, I can tell you.’
According to Sophie, 59, who paid a remarkable public tribute to her husband on his 60th birthday in March, it’s also the fact that he is ‘the best of the fathers and the most loving of husbands’. She sweetly described Edward as her ‘best friend’ — and unhesitatingly admitted that she still fancies him in a uniform.
Outside work they are both very much country sorts, adoring their dogs, walking and riding.
They’re also keen skiers. Edward, in particular, is ‘irritatingly good’ and utterly ‘fearless’, says one friend. Sophie did a season on the slopes after leaving school and isn’t far behind. The couple are known too to enjoy ‘bucket and spade’ family holidays in places such as the Isles of Scilly. One family friend who has holidayed with them recalls a member of the public once coming up to Edward to tell him that he was a ‘dead ringer’ for the Queen’s youngest son — clearly not thinking for a second that the man queuing up to get supplies in the Co-op could ever have been him.
Above all, Sophie and Edward laugh a lot. ‘There is always something for them to giggle about,’ says a pal.
It’s unsurprising to many in royal circles that they have become role models to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who greatly admire the way they have brought up their children out of the public spotlight (at one point 16th-in-line-to-the-throne Louise even had a job working in a local garden centre for £6.83 an hour). Sophie, in particular, has become a reliable ‘sounding board’ for Kate and their relationship has gone from strength to strength, while William enjoys an easy relationship with his uncle (which cannot be said for his dealings with Andrew).
I think Edward admires his wife because Sophie is very capable at navigating her way through this awful system. She cozied up to QEII and became something like her second daughter. She was horrible to the Sussexes, thus ingratiating herself further to Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. And now she’s doing the most to cozy up to the Waleses. I’m not sure Edward would have thought to do any of that. Plus, I buy that they just get along.
I am so shallow. I could not look at that face and those ears every day, no matter how much money he has. With that dumb feathered hat on, he looks like an extra from a Harry Potter movie. Like an elf.
I always think he looks like a Keebler elf.
Those Windsor genes are terrible and Edward drew the short straw. Too bad, he was very cute as a young man – remembering a gap year picture of him in Australia. Sophie, now, is a piece of work. She is the original Waity – 10 years before she and Edward were allowed to marry and then she cosplayed Diana every chance she got but with no sense of style, her copycatting fell totally flat. She also is another mean girl who loves taking a cheap shot when the other party is down and influence seller when she used to work before she and Edward were called out for it.
Eddie in particular, has no visible source of income, tho. Every royal below bully in hierarchy, which means all of them, are cash poor. They all live in state-funded housing (rmbr, the constitution only recognizes the monarch – not the rest of the leeching, unwieldly “family members.”)
Annually or quarterly, funds are doled out by the monarch’s office to the leeches via the incestuous funding arrangement between the govt and the RF from the intermingled tax revenues & crown estate revenues.
Then, to supplement their stipend, each leech and their family try to parlay their titles into gigs & other income streams.
Its only Prince harry who had any real-world income from a real world job as he did when he was in the army. As he explained in Spare, theyre infantilized from birth thru to adulthood & into senior citizenship (see all the old cousins, etc.) death and burial; never allowed to have a career; never allowed to assert any form of independence; never allowed to learn any real-world skills; and are mandated to marry and procreate to ensure the continuation of their 1000-year grift.
Ive always believed that the biggest beneficiaries of britain’s multi-generational royal grift are the Machiavellians (& their descendants) who run the institution. They have all the perks they could ever need by being at the top of the society’s pyramid, with none of the gilded-cage existence of the poor royal bastards.
Edward is very lucky that they seem to leave him alone. Isnt Bagshot even bigger than Andrew’s home,maybe because he is the youngest,they seem to never try to upset him.
No mention of Charles’ or the press’ role in ruining their careers in this piece. I have no doubt that Charles didn’t like that the Queen had given them permission to pursue their own careers and did everything he could including colluding with the press to bring them the under control of the Palace.
It is fascinating how much Ed and Will-not look alike now. The Windsor men seem to morph into each other as they age.
I know they’re trying to appear more casual and relatable in the photos they released-but they just seem so cringey. Go back to the more formal style, it suits you.
This has to be one of the most awkward photo of royals we’ve had in a while. I don’t count the Wales in that statement because they never look like they were together when the photo was taken.
Why are they doing a prom pose ?!
How sad that it should be considered notable that they are a good team, not jealous of each other and are proud of each other’s achievements! Isn’t that the basis for a good marriage but obviously not the norm for the RF?
💯
The Wales “admire” how they raised their children out of the public eye but regularly parade their own children in the front row of every major public event and use them as PR weapons. Sophie and Edward were honest and open about their fertility struggles and then Louise’s traumatic birth and eye problems. The media left them alone – plus they were boring in comparison to the drama that was Kate and William in the 2000s.
And Sophie and Edward have both always managed to work significantly more than either William or Kate while raising their children.
I don’t know what deal the BRF have with Microsoft/Bing, but BRF news populated most of the articles offered to read. Uh…no. I truly don’t care about Sofiesta and Edward’s marriage. Congratulations on 25 years, though, especially in that family of vipers.
All hail the couple who did everything that the Sussexxes are constantly being accused of. Trying to sell access to the royal family, trying to invade the privacy of Prince William and mocking the queen herself (the old dear). They effed up so much that when Harry and Megan attempted to do a half in half out the queen’s memory of that certainly influenced, her allowing Chuck and Huevo to stop it. Sophie is simply insufferable and stupid. Never forget her “I don’t know who Oprah is “ when she had already done work with her charity. Shameful.
Oprah could say I don’t know who Sophie is.
Notice how the description of their lives mostly centers around leisure and vacation times? Must be nice.
I can’t stop laughing at that lengthy aside in the very first sentence – never put a foot wrong, except for this very detailed description of a scandal from almost 30 years ago.
I thought that was funny too 😂. Even listing all the ppl she mentioned 😂. Live by the sword die by the sword I guess.
“A season on the slopes” after “school.” So she just went and skied for months after school was done. Completely relatable. And I love how the descriptions of them just involve tons of vacations.
I’ve met Sophie only once but interacted with Edward half a dozen of times at a literary festival. They’re thick as planks, full of themselves & contemptuous of ‘the lesser mortals’.
Edward always asks the same questions, doesn’t listen to the answers, leaves walking backwards whilst laughing to himself, takes no interests in the writers.
He/they come on a chopper, are driven away in a motorcade, stay 20 mn and are driven to the next engagement. They are vapid and what they do is vapid.
That portrait makes me giggle. It’s like a prom photo if the dress code was country casual lol. And then I laughed that Sophie likes him in uniform. That he didn’t earn btw, in no shape or form. He didn’t even make it through basic training! (Whereas I’m sure if Anne, another unearned uniform wearer*, was given the chance at basic she would have made it through at least)
*I’m not even going to address the chocolate medals and grandma’s macramé ropes.
There were women in the military during Anne’s younger years. She could have had the opportunity to pass the basic had she really wanted to enlist.
Everything else aside, they do seem to get along with each other. There’s not the sense of mutual loathing that we get from the Waleses.
I’m probably the outlier but I like them. They were friends for a long time before connecting and then,IIRC, dated for a long time before getting married. They are lowkey and seem to have remained friends, good parents, etc. Congrats to them!
Showing my age but I had such a crush on him during the Charles/Diana wedding. He’s 12ish years older than me so seemed feasible a late teen from NJ would somehow meet a British prince, lol! Then when they got engaged, I remember the chatter about how much she resembled Princess Diana…..I still think she looks better/younger with short hair….and I loved her wedding dress.
I had a crush on him back in the late 80s, after seeing pictures of him at Andrew’s wedding and also followed the coverage of his leaving the Royal Marines. He and Sophie seem to have a comfortable relationship as far as relationships go. She’s obviously a horrible, starf$cher and opportunist, but Edward seems content to let her while he just does whatever. I do have a little sympathy for them as all of his siblings’ first marriages imploded dramatically before he and Sophie started dating and she was the first “married-in”! after Diana’s death. Their relatively boring life is a nice relief from the constant Wales and Charles/Camilla drama.