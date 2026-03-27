Zendaya’s ‘borrowed’ Cate Blanchett’s Armani dress for a Rome premiere

This week, there’s a growing social media debate about whether Zendaya and Robert Pattinson secretly hate each other. The evidence is stuff like… they don’t seem super-chummy with each other at premieres for The Drama, and they’re not joking around constantly. For what it’s worth, I don’t think they hate each other, but they’re clearly not best friends either. My read on their dynamic? I think Rob is intrigued by Zendaya and possibly a little bit annoyed by her, and she thinks he’s a giant dork. But they clearly get along in a professional way – like, work friends, which is exactly what they are. Not everyone can have the raw sexual chemistry of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac on the red carpet!

Anyway, these are photos of Rob and Zendaya at the Rome premiere of The Drama. This is the third major premiere, and Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach is doing it in order according to the bridal code: something old (Z’s old Vivienne Westwood dress at the LA premiere), something new (Z’s new Louis Vuitton gown at the Paris premiere), something borrowed (Rome premiere) and something blue (presumably the next premiere, maybe London?). Zendaya’s black Armani dress at the Rome premiere is super-familiar, right? That’s because it’s a years-old Armani gown owned by Cate Blanchett, and worn by Cate several times over the years. Law Roach said on his social media that he went to Cate and asked to borrow this dress from her own personal archives. It’s so cool that Cate said yes!! Cate loves this kind of stuff though, she’s all about recycling fashion.

Anyway, Zendaya looked amazing in general and specifically in this dress. She needs to borrow Cate’s clothes more often!! And my god, Zendaya’s choppy bob is cute as hell.

And now for SOMETHING BORROWED … Thank you to Cate Blanchett who wore this Armani Prive dress in 2022 and 2025 and lent it to us from her personal archive.#styledbyLAW pic.twitter.com/yTqGH4jJa2 — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 26, 2026