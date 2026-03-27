Zendaya’s ‘borrowed’ Cate Blanchett’s Armani dress for a Rome premiere

This week, there’s a growing social media debate about whether Zendaya and Robert Pattinson secretly hate each other. The evidence is stuff like… they don’t seem super-chummy with each other at premieres for The Drama, and they’re not joking around constantly. For what it’s worth, I don’t think they hate each other, but they’re clearly not best friends either. My read on their dynamic? I think Rob is intrigued by Zendaya and possibly a little bit annoyed by her, and she thinks he’s a giant dork. But they clearly get along in a professional way – like, work friends, which is exactly what they are. Not everyone can have the raw sexual chemistry of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac on the red carpet!
Anyway, these are photos of Rob and Zendaya at the Rome premiere of The Drama. This is the third major premiere, and Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach is doing it in order according to the bridal code: something old (Z’s old Vivienne Westwood dress at the LA premiere), something new (Z’s new Louis Vuitton gown at the Paris premiere), something borrowed (Rome premiere) and something blue (presumably the next premiere, maybe London?). Zendaya’s black Armani dress at the Rome premiere is super-familiar, right? That’s because it’s a years-old Armani gown owned by Cate Blanchett, and worn by Cate several times over the years. Law Roach said on his social media that he went to Cate and asked to borrow this dress from her own personal archives. It’s so cool that Cate said yes!! Cate loves this kind of stuff though, she’s all about recycling fashion.
Anyway, Zendaya looked amazing in general and specifically in this dress. She needs to borrow Cate’s clothes more often!! And my god, Zendaya’s choppy bob is cute as hell.
And now for SOMETHING BORROWED …
Thank you to Cate Blanchett who wore this Armani Prive dress in 2022 and 2025 and lent it to us from her personal archive.#styledbyLAW pic.twitter.com/yTqGH4jJa2
— LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 26, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Expecting actors to be chummy in real life is such a modern, parasocial expectation, one which is made worse by how much promotion actors are expected to do now where they have to appear as “themselves” for the sake of a cute Internet video. Of course Zendaya and Rpatz aren’t best friend – they are actors who worked together for a few months. Also he’s ten years older than her. Not everyone has to vibe in real life!
Huh. I saw a few clips of interviews and I didn’t see any annoyance from Rob. But I haven’t been paying that much attention. It sounds made up for the internet. But yeah she looks phenomenal. I’m exited to see the something blue.
She’s a newlywed madly in love with her man and flirty red carpet antics with a wet mop just isn’t her vibe right now.
I wish Rob could be made to read this comment out loud. I think he’d enjoy it!
Also, he is madly in love with his partner/wife. Jennifer Lawerence, last year mentioned that sge felt very safe with Rob in part because he is so devoted to Suki.
And beyond all of that, Robb and Tom have been friends for a decade. So it isn’t surprising that Zendaya and he aren’t serving secret romance/crush on the interview circuit. In fact, it is kind of refreshing.
She looks absolutely stunning head to toe. His face looks very handsome and happy. I don’t care for the outfit or the shoes.
I don’t think it is fair or appropriate to call on stars to be more affectionate with each other on the red carpet after #MeToo. He is maintaining a healthy distance from her – his colleague – in a professional setting, especially given their ages. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac don’t have the same worries about those kinds of insinuations as these two younger actors.
They look like colleagues that get along well, probably aren’t best friends outside of work, I’m sure they both really respect each other, and they also made a choice that they’d much rather the headlines be “do they get along” instead of “is he sexually harassing her?”
Plus, Jessica & Oscar have known each other and been close friends for decades, going back to being at Julliard together, so their closeness and comradery is natural, not forced. I also recall Jessica saying that Isaac has always been a huge flirt, so that’s just who he is. So, yeah, in Zendaya and Robert’s case they probably didn’t know each other before working on this film together (and, as another commenter pointed out, Zendaya is a newlywed) so them not seeming super close makes sense, but they do seem comfortable around each other and not put off.
On a side note: My goodness that woman is beautiful! I don’t think I’ve ever seen her look bad, but that’s probably because it’s not possible.
She looks gorgeous – that dress is great on her. I think they like each other and get along just fine – after they filmed this, she’s the one who helped to get him his part in Dune III.
They look like they got along really well in the interviews I’ve seen and their photoshoots together. They’re both married to other people and are chill and respectful on the red carpet. It’s better than talking about how obsessed they were with each other while filming their movie a la Margot Robbie referencing Jacob Elordi.
As much as I enjoy Issac and as hot as him kissing Jessica was on that red carpet that moment was a bit extra. But that’s what’s comfortable for THEM.
Anyway, that Armani Privé is one of my favorites of Cate’s and Zendaya looks fantastic in it. Rob gets more handsome age — like a fine wine.
I just can’t imagine that these two incredibly personable, professional people do not get along. I imagine they are not best friends – they’re in very different life stages and Rob has a specific, very off beat humour. But annoyance? Naaah. We just expect way too much of actors promoting their work.
They both have stable, long term relationships and don’t want to start cheating rumors by appearing too friendly. I also think the leaked plot twist will hurt the box office and both know they have a turkey on their hands. A movie without intense fight scenes and special effects takes a few months (or less depending on the budget) to film. A year or so after filming the cast get back together to promote the film. I have been watching a lot of DVDs lately. It is amazing how many casts talk about their lifelong bonds making them like family… Casts and most of the crew aren’t in close proximity very long. Show business is business. It is about creating products without unprofessional behavior exploding the costs of producing and inhibiting the creation of product that is sold. The studios started creating the family/life-long bond narrative when they stopped intentionally playing casts, especially women, against each other to generate headlines.
Jessica and Oscar have been friends for decades so I think a lot of that chemistry is shared history and genuine affection. That’s hard to replicate. I have seen some of Zendaya’s and Rob’s press interviews and I think they have more chemistry when they are interacting with one another than they give off in photos. But no I don’t get the sense that they are best buds. Just work colleagues who have a nice rapport. I will say this though – they have WAAAY more chemistry than Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi did – on and OFF screen lol.
Rob has a baby with Suki Waterhouse, they’ve been in a happy healthy long term relationship and may even possibly be secretly married. Zendaya is engaged to Tom Holland after being together for several years. They too might just be secretly married.
I see no drama. I do see a mutual respect for one another and respect for each other’s partners
I’d also rather see this kind of professionalism on a red carpet premiere than the fake showmance type stuff of Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi during Wuthering Heights
Wow I love this dress. But honestly, Zendaya would look gorgeous in a paper bag.
@KITTENMOM I came on here to say the exact same thing! Zendaya is soooo strikingingly beautiful she would make a sack look the height of sartorial elegance!