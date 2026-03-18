Zendaya wore a years-old Vivienne Westwood to ‘The Drama’ premiere

Here are photos from last night’s LA premiere of The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. I’m excited to see this, although I’m unsure if I’ll see it in the theater. Zendaya and Rob were in LA this past weekend, and they made a surprise appearance at the Oscars, where they presented Best Director. I have something to say… like, they have absolutely zero chemistry together in real life, standing next to each other, and I’m curious to see if they have chemistry in The Drama. They don’t even have fashion chemistry, you know? He made zero effort to coordinate with Zendaya, nor did he try to coordinate with his wife/partner Suki Waterhouse.
Zendaya is doing theme-dressing for this promotional tour, which she does for most of her promotions these days. Tennis-themed for Challengers, futuristic for the Dune premieres, and now bridal for The Drama. Zendaya wore a Vivienne Westwood gown at the LA premiere, and we’ve seen this on her before. This was the “infamous” gown Zendaya wore to the 2015 Oscars. E!’s Fashion Police talked sh-t about Zendaya’s dreadlocks and made racist comments about how she looked like she smelled like weed. Zendaya responded in writing and she basically ended Giuliana Rancic’s career at E!. Law Roach (Z’s stylist) said that this Westwood was Zendaya’s “something old.” I guess the next dress will be “something borrowed.”
As you can see, Zendaya also seemed to be wearing her large diamond engagement ring and what looks like a wedding band. I don’t know why this is even a debate anymore – Zendaya and Tom Holland absolutely got married. For real. Her earrings are Chopard, btw, and they are stunning. What else? Suki wore Harris Reed and I hate it! Rob’s pink suit and green shirt are from… Dior. He’s had a Dior contract for many years and he chooses the weirdest sh-t from them.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Los Angeles, CA Zendaya (Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman) wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress (previously worn by her at the 2015 Oscars – 87th Annual Academy Awards) with Chopard jewelry, arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24’s ‘The Drama’ held at the DGA Theater Complex at The Directors Guild of America on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Zendaya, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman
BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Zendaya (Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman) wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress (previously worn by her at the 2015 Oscars – 87th Annual Academy Awards) with Chopard jewelry, arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24’s ‘The Drama’ held at the DGA Theater Complex at The Directors Guild of America on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Zendaya, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman
BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Zendaya (Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman) wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress (previously worn by her at the 2015 Oscars – 87th Annual Academy Awards) with Chopard jewelry, arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24’s ‘The Drama’ held at the DGA Theater Complex at The Directors Guild of America on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Pictured: Zendaya, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman
BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Drama’ at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California
Featuring: RObert Pattinson and Zendaya
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 17 Mar 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Drama’ at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California
Featuring: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 17 Mar 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
I’m old and remember that controversy very well. It was absolutely racist. Fast forward and Z is now A+++ list and whatsherface is who cares where.