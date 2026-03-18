Zendaya wore a years-old Vivienne Westwood to ‘The Drama’ premiere

Here are photos from last night’s LA premiere of The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. I’m excited to see this, although I’m unsure if I’ll see it in the theater. Zendaya and Rob were in LA this past weekend, and they made a surprise appearance at the Oscars, where they presented Best Director. I have something to say… like, they have absolutely zero chemistry together in real life, standing next to each other, and I’m curious to see if they have chemistry in The Drama. They don’t even have fashion chemistry, you know? He made zero effort to coordinate with Zendaya, nor did he try to coordinate with his wife/partner Suki Waterhouse.

Zendaya is doing theme-dressing for this promotional tour, which she does for most of her promotions these days. Tennis-themed for Challengers, futuristic for the Dune premieres, and now bridal for The Drama. Zendaya wore a Vivienne Westwood gown at the LA premiere, and we’ve seen this on her before. This was the “infamous” gown Zendaya wore to the 2015 Oscars. E!’s Fashion Police talked sh-t about Zendaya’s dreadlocks and made racist comments about how she looked like she smelled like weed. Zendaya responded in writing and she basically ended Giuliana Rancic’s career at E!. Law Roach (Z’s stylist) said that this Westwood was Zendaya’s “something old.” I guess the next dress will be “something borrowed.”

As you can see, Zendaya also seemed to be wearing her large diamond engagement ring and what looks like a wedding band. I don’t know why this is even a debate anymore – Zendaya and Tom Holland absolutely got married. For real. Her earrings are Chopard, btw, and they are stunning. What else? Suki wore Harris Reed and I hate it! Rob’s pink suit and green shirt are from… Dior. He’s had a Dior contract for many years and he chooses the weirdest sh-t from them.