King Charles spent £3.75 million so Queen Camilla wouldn’t have to share a driveway

While the entire royal media ecosystem obsessively stalks every single move made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the current king of the United Kingdom is making very odd and secretive real estate moves to protect his wife, the sidechick queen. Some history… when then-Camilla Parker Bowles divorced Andrew Parker Bowles in the 1990s, she wanted to live somewhat close to Prince Charles’s Highgrove estate. They found Ray Mill, which Camilla allegedly purchased with her divorce settlement from Andrew PB. I never believed that – I think Charles purchased Ray Mill for Camilla, or at the very least, he helped her purchase it. Camilla has kept Ray Mill all of this time – it’s her sanctuary, and she stays there constantly to get away from King Charles. In recent years, Camilla has had concerns about her neighbors and/or security around Ray Mill. So King Charles purchased the adjacent property…?? From Richard Eden’s Daily Mail column:
Despite the profound shame that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has brought on the Royal Family, his elder brother continues to provide him with free accommodation at Sandringham, as well as servants and an annual stipend to cover his living costs.
King Charles is, I learn, even more generous with his wife, Queen Camilla. Newly published documents reveal that the monarch spent a staggering £3.75million on buying the house next door to her country retreat, Rey Mill. That’s even more than was previously thought and a vast increase on the £675,000 paid by the previous owner eight years ago.
The King established a new company to buy The Old Mill in Reybridge, Wiltshire. Land Registry files disclose that it was bought last March by a company called Frisa Nominees Ltd. It was set up the previous month, with Buckingham Palace its correspondence address.
The directors of Frisa Nominees are two royal employees: James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse and Treasurer to the King, and Catherine James, of the Private Secretaries Office at Buckingham Palace.
When it was disclosed by The Mail on Sunday last year that the King had bought The Old Mill, which shares a private lane with Rey Mill, a source said he had used ‘private funds’ amid fears that it would be sold and turned into a wedding venue. Limited companies are often set up for property purchases to avoid taxes and for inheritance planning purposes.
However, a palace source insists that the new company is ‘standard practice as part of the administrative process for the property’s purchase and ongoing management’.
Earlier this month, I disclosed that ownership of the Queen’s beloved Rey Mill, which she bought in 1996 for £850,000, following her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles, had been discreetly transferred. Its new registered owners are her son-in-law, Harry Lopes, and the financier Jake Irwin. A friend of the family told me that Lopes represented his wife, the Queen’s daughter Laura, and Irwin represented her son, Tom.
The pal explained: ‘It is not best practice in such circumstances for beneficiaries to be trustees themselves.’
Basically, Charles and Camilla are already making big plans for their estates – Camilla is leaving Ray Mill to her daughter Lara and Lara’s family, and Charles arranged to buy the neighboring property at a vast sum, just so Camilla and her family wouldn’t have to share a driveway or be bothered by a wedding venue next door. Using palace employees as directors on the real estate purchase seems to indicate that Old Mill was not purchased using private funds, but some hidden royal funds, likely from the Duchy of Lancaster. Whenever we get a glimpse of how “generous” Charles has always been with Camilla and her family, it just serves as a reminder of how cheap he’s always been with his sons, especially Prince Harry. What Camilla wants, Camilla gets, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Can’t stand the Windsor’s, but the Queen Consort not wanting to share a driveway with a wedding venue doesn’t strike me as a scandal. It does shine a light on how petty Charles is with everyone else.
Not enough money for M’s clothes, if I recall…
Despite expecting them to work for Him and his mum. Wonder what they were supposed to live on.
“There’s not enough money for Meghan…” Mmmhmmm riiiiiiight.
All things considered, I’m so very glad Chuckles is a cheapskate. The Sussexes are in paradise now, in so very many ways.
Not enough money for Harry’s clothing. When Meagan and Harry got together he had a huge patch hole in his shoe and would often hit up Goodwill for clothing.
They really expected her to follow the crumbs they gave Harry
I think the end is near…
The details of this transaction are designed to only give the appearance of financial transparency and therefore seems perfectly-aligned with the UK royals’ view of their rights/entitlements that go along with their position. Until there’s a louder, consistent, and persistent activism from the rest of the “non-noble” citizenry, what will change?
This report reminds me of the previous comments about keeping (Not-A-)Prince Andrew in the line of succession because that is exactly how the monarchy works: special blood bestows special, law-skirting privileges, like (possibly) using state funds to purchase private homes.
Here in the U.S., our Congress botched a very obvious opportunity to pass laws about mandatory financial disclosures and other guardrails for presidential candidates after Biden won that so any expectation for a real *monarchy* to do the same seems like a very far-off fantasy.
I had to look that up. It was felon47 who complained.
Also Charles’ tux looks silly with all that red, and every time there is a state dinner, will gets more medals.
There’s absolutely no outrage about this. No question about where the money is coming from. If this was Harry and Meghan the tone of this piece would be totally different.
This just needs to end. By “this” I mean the British monarchy.
We hear periodically of celebrities buying houses next door for privacy reasons so this isn’t surprising esp if there was concerns over it becoming an event space. However, just about everything they do comes across as shady because they’re shady. Special company set up and whoa 3.75m when it went for 675k 8 years ago?! Wow. Someone made a killing. And then the little matter of no money for M but… anyway when they talk H&M divorce we know they really want to talk about W&K and I think when they talk about M brainwashing H it’s really about C&C.
OK, I will ask – is that Stanley Tucci to the right or does that person just look like Stanley Tucci?
It sure looks like Stanley!
It might actually be Stanley Tucci. I know he is married to Emily Blunt’s sister (so there is the English connection). I think they may even live in England.
It’s ST. Charles likes him and he’s invited to a lot of the royal events. He says of Charles, he’s always his charming self when interacting with people. I’m afraid that lowered my opinion of ST. Sigh.
Anecdote from ST’s latest book, a food diary what he ate in one year.
So, is Emily Blunt’s sister part of the aristocracy? I can’t think of any other reason for ST to be supportive of that anachronism, even if he does live in England. Does the monarchy exercise so much of a stranglehold on Britain’s culture that people feel obligated to be obsequiously supportive? Guess I will make sure any culinary purchases at Williams-Sonoma don’t benefit ST branded stuff.
@kirk: As far as I’m aware, the Blunts were well-to-do middle class. As for ST, maybe he’s an American who’s bowled over by royalty? In his food diary book, he recounts how Charles asked him to oversee the menu for a private banquet he was planning. Then the banquet had to be cancelled due to Charles being too sick.
My impression is ST was totally flattered and enjoyed being the royal food “consultant”. It’s a strange relationship for sure. I was quite disappointed when I came across those passages in his book. SIGH.