‘Dune: Part 3’ trailer reveals ‘messiah’ Paul & Robert Pattinson’s Scytale

Well, this is certainly an extraordinary way to change the subject from “Timothee Chalamet is obnoxious and everyone is rooting for his downfall.” Not even 48 hours after Chalamet lost yet another Oscar race, they released the first trailer for Dune: Part 3, which was originally supposed to be called Dune: Messiah. They aren’t calling it that for geopolitical reasons and I get it. If you ask me, Paul Atreides will probably go down as Chalamet’s greatest performance, and it’s kind of perfect that he’s never going to win any awards for it because it’s a “weird sci-fi about sandworms and a normal guy with a crazy mother.”

I’m including the trailer below – it seems the first part of Dune 3 takes place right after the events of Dune 2 (Chani is pregnant), but then most of the film takes place after a seventeen-year time-jump, where Paul – the Muad’Dib and Lisan al Gaib – has gone to war with everyone. His little sister has now grown up into Anya Taylor Joy/Alia. And the “big bad” of this film is Scytale, played by Robert Pattinson. They styled Pattinson to look like… Paul Bettany. Some of the Dune 3 cast did a promotional event yesterday, and Pattinson said that he is a HUGE fan of the first two films. When Pattinson worked with Zendaya on The Drama, he asked her to put in a good word with Denis Villeneuve, and within a few months, Rob got the call for Scytale. Everyone’s holding their breath to hear what accent Rob will do.

Hans Zimmer confirmed that Timothee Chalamet really is doing that Fremen Haka-like chant over the score. Like, that’s really Chalamet’s voice. Which is incredible.