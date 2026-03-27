Josh Duhamel won’t reveal his politics because ‘why would I alienate half my audience?’

When Josh Duhamel and Fergie divorced about a decade ago, they reportedly stayed on good terms and they successfully coparent their son Axl. Josh moved on in a big way, marrying Audra Mari and having a second son with his second wife, which was his stated priority: having more babies. Something about Josh in recent years has seemed a bit off though. During the Biden administration, Josh went full Doomsday Prepper, buying an “off-the-grid” cabin in Minnesota and really giving off a certain kind of vibe. Well, Josh recently appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, and he spoke about how he’s not going to reveal his own personal politics. Dude, you revealed your political leanings when you appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast.

Josh Duhamel is the latest celebrity to admit he’s keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to politics.

“I have real strong opinions about things but I don’t really talk about it because it’s like, ‘Why would I alienate half my audience?’ Because I respect their views on things but I’m not going to preach to them,” Duhamel told host Megyn Kelly on her podcast Wednesday. “They can believe what they want to believe. I’m just here to, you know, make cool stuff.”

Conservative commentator Kelly went on to mention the “growing trend” of celebrities staying silent on their political views amid tension and growing division among voters in the United States.

Duhamel said “it makes perfect sense” to focus on the work and leave personal views out of one’s career.

“If you really want to be successful in this business, why would you make half of your audience despise you by your beliefs? Maybe they don’t care. I don’t know,” Duhamel said of celebrities who speak out. “I mean, I look at it as a business decision, you know? I’m here just to make cool movies, cool TV. I’m here to make cool stuff. I’m the court jester, you know? If I want to preach to you about what I believe politically, I will go run for office, which I’m not [going to do].”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

For what it’s worth, I think some celebrities have nuanced and logical reasons for keeping their political views quiet – last year, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about how she feels like, at this point in Trump’s second term, it would be of no use for her to mouth off about politics because her words would not make a difference. She was basically like: let my votes and my donations do the talking. The difference between J-Law’s nuanced argument versus Josh’s is pretty simple: Josh doesn’t want the backlash for his conservative/Republican views, while J-Law doesn’t believe that speaking out will make a difference in her case.

I could only watch about 30 seconds of this. Megyn plucks my last nerve.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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23 Responses to “Josh Duhamel won’t reveal his politics because ‘why would I alienate half my audience?’”

  1. Jais says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:12 am

    Okaaaay. But just being on Meghan Kelly’s podcast IS a very clear statement. Omfg.

    Reply
  2. M says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:21 am

    So he’s a MAGAt. Got it. They always tell on themselves, don’t they?

    Reply
  3. Chantal1 says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:25 am

    Dude, you just played yourself! An old adage was “children should be seen and not heard”. Now I’m thinking a new adage should be “celebrities should be seen and not heard” bc many of them are quite disappointing when they speak publicly and show their true colors.

    Reply
  4. SIde Eye says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:26 am

    FFS this is literally an open book test! I can’t with this.

    Reply
  5. TN Democrat says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:33 am

    🤮. How to say what your views are without owning the consequences for your 💩 views for $1000, Alex (or Ken)….. More of the enlightened hot Reacher dude for $2000. I checked that series out from the library because so many of you guys recommended it. 😙🤭😁 Thank you, celebitchies. That was so much better than I thought it would be. May all the public figures who support this fascist mess be permanently canceled and not allowed to comback like the assholes who supported the blacklist/1950s McCarthy witch hunts. Josh really is scrapping the bottom of the barrel appearing on Megyn Kelly’s podcast.

    Reply
  6. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:35 am

    He’s been telling himself but when he posted a photo of Charles Kirk after he was killed and not a word about Alex Pretti and Renee Good in the state he spends partial time was the nail in the coffin for me.

    Paul Newman or Robert Redford he is not.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:38 am

    He sounds like Leni Riefenstahl who insisted until her dying day that she was just a filmmaker. He’s not as talented though.

    Reply
  8. Kaaaaz says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:38 am

    I get it for actors and other artists who depend on the public liking them to make a living.
    I used to enjoy Tom Cruise movies until I discovered what a Scientology fruitcake he was. Now you couldn’t drag me to one of his films.
    I make no secret of my left wing views, but I don’t care about being liked by asshats.

    Reply
  9. Flamingo says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:40 am

    Listen, I loved Josh in his AMC days as Leo. But the more I find out about him the creepier he is.

    The fact he was almost crowing about the fact he married a younger woman to breed. just pushed me over the edge about him.

    If it looks like a MAGA, Talks like a Maga, Walks like a MAGA. He’s a MAGA. Not saying it doesn’t change who he is.

    Reply
  10. Constance says:
    March 27, 2026 at 11:45 am

    Yeah we see you, bye

    Reply
  11. Beverley says:
    March 27, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    I’m surprised he didn’t pay the Sussex Tax. But he’s not fooling anyone.

    Reply
  12. Thinking says:
    March 27, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    Why is he on Meghyn Kelly’s show? He’s inadvertently made his politics obvious.

    I’d actually prefer not to know an actor is MAGA (and I think his point about making a business decision has merit if you want to keep your audience), but he’s accidentally made his politics clear and I’m baffled as to why (if he didn’t want to) haha.

    Reply
  13. Meghan says:
    March 27, 2026 at 12:45 pm

    You’d think if half of someone’s audience are knot-sees and proud boyz they’d want to alienate them. Purposefully not alienating them is the same as endorsing them. Eff off with all that.

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    March 27, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    I think going on Megyn Kelly is confirmation of his politics.

    Reply
  15. Sean says:
    March 27, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    Who?

    Reply
  16. Sean says:
    March 27, 2026 at 12:57 pm

    Who the hell is Josh Duhamel?
    And, I’m guessing, Fergie here isn’t the overweight ex Duchess?

    Reply
  17. TheCrankyFairy says:
    March 27, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    Didn’t he have a wife before Fergie and it was a whole big scandal when after she’d stayed by his side for like a decade of hustling he left her for Fergie the minute he got even vaguely famous/successful? Pretty sure I remember that being a thing.

    Reply
  18. Robert Wright says:
    March 27, 2026 at 4:20 pm

    I guess he forgot about this endorsement for Governor in 2016 and President in 2024. Sorry, Josh, your politics are showing…
    Nothing is ever forgotten on the interwebs…

    (From his Wikipedia page) On April 8, 2016, Duhamel posted a selfie in which he wore a T-shirt bearing the name of Doug Burgum, then a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of North Dakota in the 2016 election. On June 28, 2023, Duhamel endorsed Burgum, then governor of North Dakota, in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primary. In an Instagram story, Duhamel wrote, “I don’t normally get involved in politics, but Governor Burgum has become a good friend over the years and I can’t think of anyone better than him to be our president.”

    Reply
  19. Chelsea says:
    March 27, 2026 at 9:26 pm

    I guess he’s been too busy prepping to make any of the cool stuff he references?

    Reply

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