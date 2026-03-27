Josh Duhamel won’t reveal his politics because ‘why would I alienate half my audience?’

When Josh Duhamel and Fergie divorced about a decade ago, they reportedly stayed on good terms and they successfully coparent their son Axl. Josh moved on in a big way, marrying Audra Mari and having a second son with his second wife, which was his stated priority: having more babies. Something about Josh in recent years has seemed a bit off though. During the Biden administration, Josh went full Doomsday Prepper, buying an “off-the-grid” cabin in Minnesota and really giving off a certain kind of vibe. Well, Josh recently appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, and he spoke about how he’s not going to reveal his own personal politics. Dude, you revealed your political leanings when you appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast.

Josh Duhamel is the latest celebrity to admit he’s keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to politics. “I have real strong opinions about things but I don’t really talk about it because it’s like, ‘Why would I alienate half my audience?’ Because I respect their views on things but I’m not going to preach to them,” Duhamel told host Megyn Kelly on her podcast Wednesday. “They can believe what they want to believe. I’m just here to, you know, make cool stuff.” Conservative commentator Kelly went on to mention the “growing trend” of celebrities staying silent on their political views amid tension and growing division among voters in the United States. Duhamel said “it makes perfect sense” to focus on the work and leave personal views out of one’s career. “If you really want to be successful in this business, why would you make half of your audience despise you by your beliefs? Maybe they don’t care. I don’t know,” Duhamel said of celebrities who speak out. “I mean, I look at it as a business decision, you know? I’m here just to make cool movies, cool TV. I’m here to make cool stuff. I’m the court jester, you know? If I want to preach to you about what I believe politically, I will go run for office, which I’m not [going to do].”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

For what it’s worth, I think some celebrities have nuanced and logical reasons for keeping their political views quiet – last year, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about how she feels like, at this point in Trump’s second term, it would be of no use for her to mouth off about politics because her words would not make a difference. She was basically like: let my votes and my donations do the talking. The difference between J-Law’s nuanced argument versus Josh’s is pretty simple: Josh doesn’t want the backlash for his conservative/Republican views, while J-Law doesn’t believe that speaking out will make a difference in her case.

I could only watch about 30 seconds of this. Megyn plucks my last nerve.

They can believe what they want to believe, I'm just here to make cool stuff…" Actor @JoshDuhamel speaks out about why celebrities should keep their politics to themselves. Watch and download: https://t.co/FjIiAjfKnK pic.twitter.com/IIGJibPx36 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 25, 2026