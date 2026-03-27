Taylor Swift wore green Wiederhoeft to the iHeartRadio Music Awards

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It feels like it’s been so long since Taylor Swift walked a red carpet, right? It’s been months, especially since she skipped this year’s Grammys and all of the other award shows. Well, Taylor came out of hibernation last night to attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards. While she walked the carpet solo, she met up with her fiance Travis Kelce inside. Taylor’s seafoam-green two-piece ensemble is from Wiederhoeft, which is quickly becoming one of Taylor’s favorite labels. Wiederhoeft is known for the bridal collection too, just FYI. She also wore Jimmy Choo heels and Spinelli Kilcollin jewelry.

It’s more than likely that Taylor agreed to appear at this awards show because she knew she would win some big prizes. She ended up winning Artist of the Year, obviously. But she loves these kinds of shows, and she happily posed with Sombr, Shaboozey and Olympic gold-medalist Alissa Liu. Travis was happy to mingle too, and they really are the prom king and prom queen. When she accepted her award, Taylor thanked Travis, saying: “I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who’s here too. So for thanks for all the vibes.”

Incidentally, Travis looked amazing. This combination of well-groomed beard and a tight fade haircut really works for him. This week, the details of his new contract with the Chiefs came out – while he technically signed a three-year, $57 million contract, most NFL experts say it’s effectively a one-year contract with a two-year extension option. He’ll likely get paid between $12-20 million for one year (depending on bonuses, etc).

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