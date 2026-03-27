Taylor Swift wore green Wiederhoeft to the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Embed from Getty Images

It feels like it’s been so long since Taylor Swift walked a red carpet, right? It’s been months, especially since she skipped this year’s Grammys and all of the other award shows. Well, Taylor came out of hibernation last night to attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards. While she walked the carpet solo, she met up with her fiance Travis Kelce inside. Taylor’s seafoam-green two-piece ensemble is from Wiederhoeft, which is quickly becoming one of Taylor’s favorite labels. Wiederhoeft is known for the bridal collection too, just FYI. She also wore Jimmy Choo heels and Spinelli Kilcollin jewelry.

It’s more than likely that Taylor agreed to appear at this awards show because she knew she would win some big prizes. She ended up winning Artist of the Year, obviously. But she loves these kinds of shows, and she happily posed with Sombr, Shaboozey and Olympic gold-medalist Alissa Liu. Travis was happy to mingle too, and they really are the prom king and prom queen. When she accepted her award, Taylor thanked Travis, saying: “I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who’s here too. So for thanks for all the vibes.”

Incidentally, Travis looked amazing. This combination of well-groomed beard and a tight fade haircut really works for him. This week, the details of his new contract with the Chiefs came out – while he technically signed a three-year, $57 million contract, most NFL experts say it’s effectively a one-year contract with a two-year extension option. He’ll likely get paid between $12-20 million for one year (depending on bonuses, etc).

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Taylor Swift wore green Wiederhoeft to the iHeartRadio Music Awards”

  1. Sarah says:
    March 27, 2026 at 8:30 am

    Aw they look nice. I’m so interested to see her wedding dress and the style she goes with.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      March 27, 2026 at 9:20 am

      I’m not crazy about the spangles on TS’s outfit but aside from that yes they both look really good. As for the wedding dress, I’d bet $20 on it being big and pouffy, like a very couture Cinderella princess dress. (That said watch her choose something super sleek and minimalist just to throw us all for a loop hahaha.)

      Reply
  2. Osty says:
    March 27, 2026 at 8:38 am

    They look good together. I wish them a happy life together

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    March 27, 2026 at 8:42 am

    Alyssa Liu looks so little standing in between them. I love her.

    Reply
  4. Elena says:
    March 27, 2026 at 8:49 am

    The media constantly gets Alysa’s name wrong. It’s Alysa Liu. It’s “y” and one “s”. She’s the Olympic gold medalist, after all, but even without that, she should have her name spelled correctly.
    Taylor looked better here than she’s looked in a long time, imo. I don’t mean it in a bad way, just that hair, make-up, outfit is all on point here.

    Reply
  5. samipup says:
    March 27, 2026 at 9:22 am

    You have to find the reel of Alysa Liu demonstrating figure skating moves with a Barbie doll.

    Reply
  6. QuiteContrary says:
    March 27, 2026 at 9:24 am

    Appreciate that Taylor boosted the singer Raye when accepting one of her awards. She really does seem happy to promote other singers.

    She and Travis look great and very happy here.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    March 27, 2026 at 9:28 am

    I’m not a big Taylor fan, but I do love her and Travis’ relationship together. I’m glad she could find love and happiness.

    Reply
  8. SH says:
    March 27, 2026 at 9:35 am

    Taylor shows up to this award show because she knew she is going to win these largely fan voted awards and those acceptance speeches are way to thank her fans and maintain that relationship, but also because these are the iHeart awards. Showing up and letting them promote that she is attending is an easy way for her to maintain good relations with radio. She’s came up back when working radio relations was a huge part of being successful in music, and still understands that it is in your interest to grease though wheels.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment