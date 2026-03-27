A ‘source’ in Prince Harry’s camp insinuates that Tom Bower was Variety’s source

Prince Harry and Meghan seem especially chatty this week, and I’m enjoying it. Just this week, their spokesperson slammed that idiotic emotional-support petition about their upcoming visit to Australia. Then Harry and Meghan posted a direct statement about the successful lawsuits finding Google and Meta liable for negligence. And now this – a “source in Harry’s camp” has pushed back on all of the hand-wringing about the Sussexes’ relationship with Netflix. Earlier this week, Archewell gave an exclusive to Deadline, announcing that they were working on a scripted drama about polo. The timing was important, because just one week earlier, Variety reported that everyone at Netflix hates Meghan and Harry and the Sussexes’ first-look contract is going nowhere. Whoopsie! Well, this source in Harry’s camp (??) spoke to Tom Sykes about the polo show:

A source in Harry’s camp said of the new commission: “It knocks back the Tom Bower narrative that ‘Netflix want nothing to do with the pair’. He keeps repeating that while ignoring the facts. We have a new drama commissioned with them, there is more in the works, and while there will naturally be attrition, that’s the business. There is plenty on the slate with Netflix and other streamers that will be coming down the pipeline over the next few years.” The same source added: “[Tom Bower] shouldn’t rely on ex-employees (out of date) or junior Netflix sources who aren’t read into the high-level sensitive commercial discussions. Basically, the only people who really know are the Duke and Duchess, Sarandos, and Bella. Unless you’re speaking to one of them, you don’t have the full picture.”

[From The Royalist Substack]

I doubt this was official pushback from the Archewell team, but I don’t doubt that this is actually Harry and Meghan’s perspective on the whole drama. I also think it’s interesting that this person connected the “Netflix hates H&M” storyline with Tom Bower… and not Variety. Is Team Sussex insinuating that Variety used Tom Bower as a source on their hit-piece? That’s interesting, isn’t it? Now that they mention it, it would make a lot of sense. They’re also clearly pointing out the same thing that I theorized while reading Variety’s story – that while Harry and Meghan have the support of Netflix’s C-suite, certain middle-managers and junior staffers are constantly bitching about the Sussexes. “…Ex-employees (out of date) or junior Netflix sources who aren’t read into the high-level sensitive commercial discussions…” Interesting.