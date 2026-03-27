The last half of 2022 really was a wild time. History was being made all over the place, especially in the UK. Queen Elizabeth II passed away just hours after meeting Prime Minister Liz “Handshake of Death” Truss in Balmoral. Truss, just days into the job, then had to oversee QEII’s funeral arrangements and meet with the newly-acceded King Charles III, whose first words to Truss as king were “oh dear.” The entire time, the Tory government was falling apart and one of the British tabloids asked the obvious question: can Liz Truss’s prime ministership outlast a head of lettuce? The answer was a definitive “no.” She resigned in October 2022, 44 days after she became PM. Well, Truss opened her dumb mouth this week about the Windsors and the Sussexes. Frankly, they should have asked the head of lettuce.

Liz Truss, the last British prime minister to meet with Queen Elizabeth before her death, has nothing but praise for the late monarch but some less complimentary remarks about other members of the royal family. Truss met with Elizabeth in September 2022, as is the custom when a new prime minister is appointed. Two days later, the beloved queen passed away at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign.

“In my last meeting with her, even though she was very ill, she still wanted to stand up and greet me properly and do her duty,” Truss recalled.

Asked what Elizabeth might think about the deepening scandal and legal problems for the former Prince Andrew, Truss said the queen always put duty first. King Charles has stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles and privileges over his younger brother’s ties to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“She would always do what her duty was to the country. That was her priority, and I’m sure if she was still around now, that’s exactly what she would do,” Truss said.

Elizabeth’s grandson, Prince Harry, also continues to draw attention. Recent reports suggest he and his wife, Meghan Markle, may be feeling the financial pinch living in Los Angeles and that the royal couple may be contemplating a return to the U.K.

Relationships are believed to be strained between Harry and his brother, Prince William, over racially charged allegations made about Markle’s treatment.

Said Truss: “That’s really a matter for the king and the other members of the royal family, but as far as I’m concerned, you’re very welcome to keep them in California.”

Truss, a Conservative Party member, talked with “Katie Pavlich Tonight” on Thursday while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in the U.S. She criticized incumbent PM Keir Starmer of the Labour Party for his reluctance to support the U.S. war in Iran. Truss resigned as prime minister after 45 days in office amid financial market turmoil.