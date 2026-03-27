Liz Truss on Prince Harry & Meghan: ‘You’re very welcome to keep them in California’

The last half of 2022 really was a wild time. History was being made all over the place, especially in the UK. Queen Elizabeth II passed away just hours after meeting Prime Minister Liz “Handshake of Death” Truss in Balmoral. Truss, just days into the job, then had to oversee QEII’s funeral arrangements and meet with the newly-acceded King Charles III, whose first words to Truss as king were “oh dear.” The entire time, the Tory government was falling apart and one of the British tabloids asked the obvious question: can Liz Truss’s prime ministership outlast a head of lettuce? The answer was a definitive “no.” She resigned in October 2022, 44 days after she became PM. Well, Truss opened her dumb mouth this week about the Windsors and the Sussexes. Frankly, they should have asked the head of lettuce.
Liz Truss, the last British prime minister to meet with Queen Elizabeth before her death, has nothing but praise for the late monarch but some less complimentary remarks about other members of the royal family. Truss met with Elizabeth in September 2022, as is the custom when a new prime minister is appointed. Two days later, the beloved queen passed away at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign.
“In my last meeting with her, even though she was very ill, she still wanted to stand up and greet me properly and do her duty,” Truss recalled.
Asked what Elizabeth might think about the deepening scandal and legal problems for the former Prince Andrew, Truss said the queen always put duty first. King Charles has stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles and privileges over his younger brother’s ties to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
“She would always do what her duty was to the country. That was her priority, and I’m sure if she was still around now, that’s exactly what she would do,” Truss said.
Elizabeth’s grandson, Prince Harry, also continues to draw attention. Recent reports suggest he and his wife, Meghan Markle, may be feeling the financial pinch living in Los Angeles and that the royal couple may be contemplating a return to the U.K.
Relationships are believed to be strained between Harry and his brother, Prince William, over racially charged allegations made about Markle’s treatment.
Said Truss: “That’s really a matter for the king and the other members of the royal family, but as far as I’m concerned, you’re very welcome to keep them in California.”
Truss, a Conservative Party member, talked with “Katie Pavlich Tonight” on Thursday while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in the U.S. She criticized incumbent PM Keir Starmer of the Labour Party for his reluctance to support the U.S. war in Iran. Truss resigned as prime minister after 45 days in office amid financial market turmoil.
[From NewsNation]
Truss would likely be surprised by the fact that QEII did not actually put duty to her country ahead of protecting her degenerate son. Just months before Truss’s handshake of death, QEII authorized (alongside then-Prince Charles) an eight-figure settlement to Virginia Giuffre, one of the girls trafficked to Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. As she lived, QEII’s choices were not “duty to her country, first and foremost.” As for what Truss says about the Sussexes… it continues to fascinate me, to see Harry and Meghan being used as political scapegoats by right-wing politicians in the UK and America. It’s bizarre.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.,Image: 719993309, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
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Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.,Image: 719993378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
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King Charles III receives Prime Minister Liz Truss in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace in London.,Image: 723825323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.,Image: 724176085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tom Jenkins for The Guardian / P / Avalon
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(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724270306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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(front row, left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724425806, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
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King Charles III meets Prime Minister Liz Truss during their weekly audience at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022.,Image: 730196656, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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14/10/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Liz Truss Press Conference. Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a press conference at No9 Downing Street announcing Jeremy Hunt as her new Chancellor of the Exchequer.,Image: 730772080, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Avalon
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14/10/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Liz Truss Press Conference. Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a press conference at No9 Downing Street announcing Jeremy Hunt as her new Chancellor of the Exchequer.,Image: 730772094, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Avalon
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Downing Street, London, UK. 19th October 2022.
British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, departs from Number 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) session in the House of Commons.,Image: 731762904, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
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19/10/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves No10 Downing Street to make her way to the House of Commons for PMQ’s. 10 Downing Street.,Image: 731785215, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is for Editorial use purposes only. The Image can not be used for advertising or commercial use. The Image can not be altered in any form., Model Release: no, Credit line: Rory Arnold / Avalon
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London, UK, 25th Oct 2022. Liz Truss, British Prime Minister, during her final statement in Downing Street before going to Buckingham Palace to see King Charles III. Later today, Rishi Sunak will then become the new British Prime Minister.,Image: 733089722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
Putting the sussexes in the same category as Andrew is vile. Plus Andrew should have been turned In To authorities instead of being protected
She knows nothing of what QEII would have done with the pedo had she lived. I suspect that the Queen would have done what she always did with the pedo and that’s to protect him! “Duty to her country “ be damned!! Sit down Liz nobody wants to hear your delusional thoughts so keep them to yourself!
Just a gentle reminder that a 60p Tesco lettuce outlived Truss’s prime ministerial tenure
Yes she will always be a joke, the dead lettuce prime minister who didn’t even make it past a 90 day probationary period.. but she still gets full security and a pension.
Liz, you couldn’t keep your job as PM a little past a month. Have several seats.
How does the boot taste, Liz?
Can someone British shed some light? Is every journalist in the country under the royal thumb? I am constantly amazed there are no journalists point blank asking questions like “so you consider Andrew’s alleged crimes of sex trafficking and pedophilia to be on par with Harry moving to the US?” Just to see what the interviewee says. Do the British public at large actually seem to believe these things are the same?
Liz Truss has started a YouTube show since she lost out to the lettuce. You can dump her in the same category as Morgan and the rest of the haters. I’m guessing she’s using H&M to drum up interest. And no like all right thinking people most Brits despise Andrew and were rooting for the lettuce.
Lol, lady you can’t keep your job past 6 weeks no one is taking your advice about anything. Also, they’re in California because they want to be not because they’re being forced. That’s what really gets these people’s goats honestly. They haven’t been exiled they left you.
And it’s something deep in these right wingers psyche whether Brit or American that they cannot stand people that they think are lesser than them saying, nah I’ll pass.
As for what the Queen would have done, I really wish they would stop mythologizing this woman. She was a human being who looked the other way because it was too difficult for her to face the catastrophe that was her family very often. She may have been a nice grandma, but people can be nice parents, siblings, spouses and suck at their job.
It’s funny how they all pretend as if they have ultimate say over where the Sussexes live.
The Queen put herself first not duty and country. She is partly to blame for the mess that the Royal Family is in right now. I would love for people like Liz Truss to come face to face with Harry and Meghan. They’ll be as quiet as a church mouse just like when Lizzy Cundy went to Childrens Hospital gala a few years and never once went up to Meghan while she was there.
The fact that she’s at CPAC tells me everything about Liz Truss.
So she couldn’t outlast one. At this point, she just is a talking head of lettuce.
Liz can go sit her irrelevant behind back down. No one cares what you think Lizzy Lettuce Head. And everyone high key thinks you’re the reason QEII kicked the bucket when she did.
Liz Truss, the most laughed-at, half-witted clown of a prime minister any country has ever been cursed with.
How she ever managed to get the job despite being essentially an empty vessel parroting MAGA is still completely baffling.
These days her name only means her witless disastrous mini-budget, which drove up mortgage rates for everyone in the UK for a decade or more, and prolonged a painful cost-of-living crisis for consumers with no end in sight.
The only reason she’s still getting any airtime (in the right-wing nutjob media including pathetic NewsNation) is because she’s an obsessive Trump / Musk *ss-licker.
She was PM for 2 whole minutes and she thinks she gets to say something? Lady, sit down somewhere.
We know what QEII would have done, because we already saw her do it — she’d shield her pedo son from the consequences of his horrific conduct.
And Liz Truss is the JD Vance of British politicians — the harbinger of death for prominent world figures.