Liz Truss resigned after 44 days as prime minister, not even eight full weeks

I’ll be honest, I didn’t believe that Liz Truss would be able to last as prime minister until the end of the week, but I thought she would make it until the end of business TODAY. She did not. The lettuce won. Liz Truss resigned just after 1 pm in London. She turned in her resignation to King Charles (LMAO) and made a brief statement on the steps outside of 10 Downing Street. I’ve queued it up to her speech:

I’ll admit that I have literally no idea what happens next. There will be some kind of leadership conference and Tory MPs will vote on who should take this thankless job. Again, Truss did not even make it eight full weeks as prime minister. She was not prime minister for two full menstrual cycles. She was prime minister for FOUR Scaramuccis.

Labour leader Keir Starmer wants a general election, especially after the debacle of the Boris Johnson reign of terror and The 44 Days of Truss. I don’t understand why… British people can’t simply have a real election? Shouldn’t that be priority #1?

Britain can’t afford the Tories’ chaos. My Labour government will provide the stability and leadership needed. For our economy. For growth. For working people. General Election, now. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 20, 2022

liz truss presiding over the deaths of the queen, the pound and the conservative party…. the sort of record thousands of would-be revolutionaries spent their entire lives hoping to achieve and got nowhere near, and she pulled it off in a mere 6 weeks. unsurpassable legacy — Stan's Account (@tristandross) October 20, 2022