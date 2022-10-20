The trailer for ‘The Crown’ Season 5 is finally here, it’s going to be so wild

YES!!! Netflix finally dropped the trailer for The Crown Season 5. They waited so late to drop this! I can see why, though. The production value on The Crown is so good and this season, this era of royalty, was so epic, so dramatic, so crazy. I love that Jonny Lee Miller isn’t really doing a big John Major impression – JLM was like “just put the wig on me and I’ll talk like a normal person.” You know who got the voice right though? Imelda Staunton. I thought I was actually listening to audio of the real QEII. Here’s the trailer:

First impressions… Dominic West isn’t actually doing a Prince Charles impression either. He does not look or sound anything like Charles, so it’s like he’s doing his own little thing. Elizabeth Debicki is simply the only actress this age who can pull off Diana. Peter Morgan is so grateful that at least he got that casting right. Debicki really sounds like Diana too, which is difficult. What else… Olivia Williams was an inspired choice for Camilla. And I simply cannot believe how much I want to bang John Major (or JLM’s version of Major).

The Crown Season 5 premieres on November 9th. Salt Island is already in a full meltdown about it. I can’t stop laughing – it’s going to be just as bad as they think it will be.