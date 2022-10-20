The trailer for ‘The Crown’ Season 5 is finally here, it’s going to be so wild

YES!!! Netflix finally dropped the trailer for The Crown Season 5. They waited so late to drop this! I can see why, though. The production value on The Crown is so good and this season, this era of royalty, was so epic, so dramatic, so crazy. I love that Jonny Lee Miller isn’t really doing a big John Major impression – JLM was like “just put the wig on me and I’ll talk like a normal person.” You know who got the voice right though? Imelda Staunton. I thought I was actually listening to audio of the real QEII. Here’s the trailer:
First impressions… Dominic West isn’t actually doing a Prince Charles impression either. He does not look or sound anything like Charles, so it’s like he’s doing his own little thing. Elizabeth Debicki is simply the only actress this age who can pull off Diana. Peter Morgan is so grateful that at least he got that casting right. Debicki really sounds like Diana too, which is difficult. What else… Olivia Williams was an inspired choice for Camilla. And I simply cannot believe how much I want to bang John Major (or JLM’s version of Major).
The Crown Season 5 premieres on November 9th. Salt Island is already in a full meltdown about it. I can’t stop laughing – it’s going to be just as bad as they think it will be.
I may have to break down & finally subscribe to Netflix. This looks great! I’m on vacation the week this comes out, so I may be binge-watching the whole series start to finish on the beach! 🙂
Netflix put the saving from advertisements into the trailer-making budget. I stopped watching The Crown after season 2, It didn’t hold my interest. I’d plan to renew my Netflix subscription to support the Sussexes projects in Nov-Dec after a year off NetFlix but I now want to sign up asap to binge-watch seasons 3 and 4.
2022, the year The Windor’s effect dethroned The Streisand effect from our lexicon.
I’ve been rewatching with my fiance, he wasn’t super into the idea at first, but he’s been enjoying it. It’s actually really well done, especially if you like history. I love how many major historical moments are weaved into the story, it personalizes these people you just hear about in historical references.
It’s actually interesting to see how much of a sh!tstorm British politics have always apparently been, especially in light of the two latest PMs and their malarkey, perhaps par for the course.
OH.MY.GOD.
It’s going to be amazing. I had high expectations and they are just going to blow those expectations out of the water. Netflix is like, nah, we won’t give you a disclaimer, but here’s the trailer, have fun!!!!
Becks, OMG was my first reaction, too!! This trailer is *&^%$ AMAZING!!! I cannot *wait* for this!!!!
I am SO torn with binging all the episodes right away, and then being crazed that I’ll have to wait forever for Season 6, OR doing one every week to make it last through the holiday season. Awwww, who am I kidding, I’m going to be glued to Netflix for this lolol!!!!!
That trailer is a masterpiece itself. Peter Morgan knows, Netflix knows that this is the season we’ve all been anticipating since the series was first announced. If only the RF would break their dignified silence and tell us how they feel about it.
I know, I really wish we had a feel for how Charles is reacting.
Imagine if the RF and everyone around them did break their silence. Imagine all the free publicity that would generate for Netflix!
But, alas, the RF is taking their customary “never explain, never complain” dignified silence, and so this season is getting no coverage at all.
Whoever put that trailer together should get a raise.
Wow.
The beginning of the end is right. And so tragic. I feel like I’m going to mourn Diana all over again watching this. That must be what Charles is really afraid of. Renewed sympathy for Diana and rage at the monarchy for her death. Good.
I loved this quote – so on point “The House of Windsor should be binding the nation together; setting the example of idealised family life…”
Ouch, Peter Morgan. And therein lies so many of the problems STILL being felt today – why Will and Kate are locked together even though obviously not happy, why Charles is doing his nut at the truth coming out.
Yep, Can. Not. Wait.
“She’s a breaking point because of the way she feels she’s been treated. They see her as a threat.”
Do tell. Some mess _never_ changes, I swear. 😡😡
I couldn’t agree more. Bittersweet Symphony indeed. Wow.
It was so dramatic it actually gave me chills.. I can’t wait.
I do wonder if they will cover all of Charles mistresses or try to make his affair with Camilla into some soulmate love story, which I will never believe. These to scheme and plot together and have destroyed so much, that never comes from a place of love.
Cam is the only mistress in season 4, but Anne and Camilla both try to tell Charles to accept that it’s just an affair and to stop trying to marry her. Cam’s husband is the town bicycle but she still wants to be married to him. She loves the attention from Charles, though. Was Anne one of AP-B’s lovers? She says they’re close friends and talk regularly.
Yes, Anne and AB-P were lovers on and off for years. But he was Catholic, so never a marriage option (if she wanted him to be).
Do you know of it continued after he was married? It’s so weird that Charles and Anne would be having affairs with the same couple.
@Bettyrose ‘Cam’s husband is the town bicycle ‘ I’m trying to be my best self here but you all are not helping me reach my goal. Holy sweet “puppy monkey baby” this PMB phrase is borrowed from a mountain dew tv ad. I’m having a great staycation today.
This looks AMAZING. Elizabeth Dibicki as Diana is in another stratosphere. Cannot wait!!
Right? From this short trailer it looks as though she will be the definitive Diana in any film of the RF. That brief glimpse of her in the revenge dress was almost like being thrown back in time. And the voiceover snippet from the Panorama interview…..just wow. Sounded so much like Diana it kinda creeped me out. I can’t wait for this.
Could not agree with you both more.
just hoping everyone remembers this isn’t historically accurate. It’s a story about real people; info was gleaned from tabloids and fleshed out by talented writers. so many people are treating this as fact and forming opinions based on drama.
According to the tabloids everything they write is the truth.
Mic drop.
And according to haters and trolls of Diana and the Sussexes, too.
A lot of us remember what happened and, you know what, you’re right, it’s not necessarily historically accurate, since the portrayals of past seasons are in many respects complimentary compared to the real history.
But thank you, Judi. LOL
we remember!
a lot of us also remember the actual drama as it played out in real time.
none of it makes the BrF look good, but that’s how it goes.
bork bork bork!
Well, there’s also the info from actual news and historical sources and from the actual words of the real people involved, not to mention the memories of those who lived during this period.
And we believe every piece of fiction dramatized about JFK and Marilyn Monroe and Martin Luther King, Jr. The viewing public is not as dumb as certain people would like them to be in order to justify their own frantic overreactions.
They had more than tabloids to pull from. They had interviews and books from both Charles and Diana. They have tapes of recorded conversations. If anything, this will be the most accurate season ever.
Exactly!
It wasn’t the tabloids that made Charles look so horrible. It was his tampon tape.
People really aren’t. What people are commenting on are the actual real events depicted, like the interviews and the tampon conversation. Those are historical events. But the show has never presented itself as pure fact, and the RF was praising it in the first seasons because it hadn’t shown yet the mess that is the Windsors.
All anyone has to do is look at the footage of those events as they happened in real time and see that no dramatisation could even compare to the reality – which was even messier than the show depicted.
What’s that quote — possibly by Churchill — about history being written by the victors?
To mangle a familiar phrase: “ Whatever ‘historically accurate’ means.
And yes, like always, people will form opinions based on their critically adept assessments of the information available — or not. In this case, as many have pointed out, there’s a lot of information out there, and, however biased those sources might have been, many of us remember quite a lot about how these events were reported at the time, and frame our understandings accordingly.
@swedish chef I’m wondering what opinions you are afraid will be formed from watching The Crown? Are you afraid that the peasants will be reminded that the hallowed Windsors and the Firm wreck lives and aren’t worthy of the pedestal they sit on? That the peasants might decide that it’s ridiculous to be expected to curtsy to Camilla? I think it’s going to be great fun to watch the peasants be reminded of the scam the Windsors are pulling on them.
I’m curious too what exactly the concern is. As mentioned, the broad strokes are right. I’m alway googling the actual events after an episode to verify how close to the actual event the storyline is. I was in college during those years but a lot of this drama spilled over into the mainstream and international press, not just the UK tabloids. The Squidgy and Tampon tapes, the separation, the Annus horribilis speech, Camilla being officially out there, not just hinted at. I was in the UK that summer of the revenge dress, near Windsor the day it happened. It was crazier then anything Netflix portrays. They’re actually quite restrained compared to the actual events.
Hope everyone remembers that some of the events and dialog are literally on record – from that time- both Diana and Charles gave interviews, the recorded phone conversation (that was a horrid violation of a private call).
If they are word for word re-creating something those of us old enough to- saw in the 1990s- then in some ways it 1s 100% accurate.
And again, everyone knows it is a dramatization- but the “broad strokes” are pretty damn on point.
Bless your heart.
I thought this was sarcasm at first.
What, pray tell, is not historically accurate? Charles’ interview? Diana’s interview? The affair with Camilla? The queen’s inability to manage the Firm? Windsor Castle burning? The revenge dress?
No one thinks that every single conversation is verbatim what was said. But the broad strokes ARE accurate, and are based on far more than tabloids.
Unless of course we’re talking about the tabloid story featuring C&C’s tampon conversation, because that IS accurate.
What the tabloids were writing was historical fiction, which was hiding C&C’s affair, that C&D’s marriage was fairy-tail perfect, that Diana was mentally unstable, etc. The shocking reality of it all came out in Andrew Morton’s book and Diana’s Bashir interview, upon which this season is based. I’m old enough to remember in detail what was going on and how the curtains were drawn back revealing a very sick, twisted House of Windsor. These are actual facts — of course conversations and dialogue have been recreated and won’t be entirely accurate but this IS the real thing.
We don’t need a soap opera to know Charles was an A-hole, and he Camilla gaslighted Diana, we already know.
This is taking back memories.
It looks fantastic. I can’t wait.
I think I’ll rewatch all seasons and end season 4 just before this drops.
I might still be in holiday when it comes out. If I am, I’m totally big watching it! I love the jab that if anything it’s chuck pushing the family towards ruin. That’s the disclaimer lol
This trailer is so good. Let’s hope BP has seen it. LOL.
I could hear things crashing and being thrown from an ocean away, so its safe to say yes, BP has seen it, lol.
Pens are flying about.
Whoa…
And Bittersweet Symphony!!!??? Chef’s kiss…
Netflix won and it hasn’t even aired yet.
yes, fantastic choice of music. bittersweet symphony has its own controversial past too. but in any case, it’s spot on here. chef’s kiss!
I was just coming here to say that! I made my first forays into brit-pop during this period, and I think they picked the perfect song. That takes me back to the pre-Brexit, Cool Britannia of my youth. Diana and Tony Blair and Oasis and the Verve and the Spice Girls all had me convinced that London was the coolest and most progressive place on earth.
It did seem that way. I wanted to visit Britain/London so bad in those days and now I can’t imagine going there. I have family there so it’s not out of the question but man what a time.
Hope they use the track Back to Black when Diana is in THE Revenge dress.
That would be epic!
Omg, PERFECT.
Perfect song for this.
It gave me chills! That trailer is pure 🔥 and I am HERE For it.
You know the expression, “so-and-so is spinning in their grave”? I suspect Diana is sipping a nice cup of tea in her grave. And smiling.
1) They always pick perfect trailer music. I rewatch TC’s early-seasons trailers often because they are such evocative mini-movies on their own.
2)” A million different people from one day to the next…” Indeed.
I commented to this effect on a thread further up but it truly is an inspired choice and really gives you chills as you watch the trailer.
Trailer is 🔥💥
I am 👀🍿
The 👑
It’s true, West is not doing any sort of impersonation. I think he is trying to embody Charles but his own version of him. Which is fine. Josh Charles was so good at nailing the mannerisms and physicality. West can’t really compete with that, especially since he doesn’t look like Charles the way JC kind of did. So let him do it his own way.
Anyway, this looks great! I’m surprised we didn’t see more of Margaret. Lesley Manville is really a terrific actress. I’ve seen her in a couple of shows and she was top notch.
ED looks and sounds perfect, wow.
I’m stoked!
“The Beginning of the End.”
Indeed.
Diana’s entry into the BRF; the way she was treated (both by charles and by the lack of decisive action by his mother, the queen); and the way she left (both the Family and earth) signaled the beginning of the end of this ancient, archaic, antiquated, obsolete system which has no place in the modern world.
In the Archetype episode where M spoke with Mindy about the Singleton, the expert on the panel who spoke about the origin of the word “spinster” and the changes thru which the concept: ‘marriage’ has been thru the ages, mentioned that archaic systems were decades if not centuries in the making and so it will take a long time to dismantle them. Their gatekeepers wont go quietly or without a fight.
So too the brit monarchy. The racists in the uk who see M as the one to “bring down the monarchy” not only have their eyes on the wrong and wronged party, they simply have not been paying attention. They prolly think that Diana’s death solved the problem of Diana and the ‘threat’ to the monarchy.
The only sad thing is that most of us might not be around to see the final column fall. But hey, dismantling always happens faster than the building so…….who knows.
Best to invest in all the popcorn now.
This salt islander for one is really looking forward to it! What a trailer!
Charles in Charles is going to melt down even further. It’s what he deserves.
I have to add that before Dom West was exposed as a trash heap, I thought he was quite sexy and a terrific actor. He still is a talented actor and even though he is waaaaaayyyyy better looking than Charles, there is something in this trailer that seems to capture who that horrible Charles is. Elizabeth Dibicki is masterful as is Imelda Staunton. I just may tune in for this season.
No one could have done Dolores Umbridge the way Imelda did. She really was perfect for the part. I know it’s one of her most minor parts, but man was her presence felt in the HP movies. She was a joy to boo.
Imelda’s Betty looks fab. I’m calling it here: Burger King is going to request that this year BAFTA does not nominate any of The Crown actors or producers out of respect for the monarchy due to the Queen’s passing.
Season after season they manage to have an absolutely top notch cast! I know the show is a dramatization, but there is a lot that they get right. And in the case of Tampon Gate, truth is stranger than fiction.
Is Elizabeth Debicki going to spend the entire season doing the head down/eyes up thing? I have a crick in my neck just watching her. That said I am going to watch the hell out of this season, can’t wait.
I had chills and tears watching just this. Not sure how I will get through the season. I just idolized Diana for her compassion toward others, her strength to fight against the institution, her love as a parent. I was a young girl when she married and remember watching the wedding with awe of the fairy tale. I was a teenager when she had Harry and thought she was living the dream. And was in my early 20s, realizing who I was and what I cared about, as she got the eff out. She was my role model for motherhood, female strength, service to others, grace and poise. I cried off and on for days after she died. I hope that The Crown doesn’t exaggerate the truth. I’d like to see a reiteration of her story as honest as it can be given that none of us were actually inside witnesses. I want to know what actually happened, how it all may have unfolded over time and because of the entirety of the family and institution—not just one or two people. And it looks like this will.
Netflix has no f#cks to give. They chose violence. Today of all days! When the UK is reeling under Truss’ resignation and the overall f#ckery of the Tory governments, Netflix said…hey, here’s Windsor Castle burning and the ominous, perhaps, prophetic title card of “The Beginning of the End”. LMAO. Oh, well.
For real, Netflix put the car in reverse just to make sure😂
Welcome to the club UK, signed the US.
I wonder what the BM will focus on today. Netflix, Prince Harry, and Meghan, or the political disaster of the Tories.
ED is perfection as Diana. This season is going to be ah-mazing!!
Also, for the one-millionth time, why would Kate want that cursed ring????? I would have asked that it be thrown into a volcano.
No, it’s Camilla who wants that ring. She’s Charles’ true love. Whatever that means, right?
My only complaint is that it should have been closer to Chucky’s coronation.
But the timing does make it a pretty good birthday present for Charles 😂. Overshadowing his first birthday as King.
Why? The whole season will wrap up just weeks before his coronation. It’s what is going to be on everyone’s mind almost up to the actual event. This is much worse.
got literal chills. that trailer is amazing. give that person who made the trailer a promotion!
Ok, I still haven’t checked out this show, but this drama and trailer makes me want to SO bad
Is it worth starting?? So many seasons to catch up on, but I’m up to the challenge I think lolol
It’s one of the best. It’s slow, quiet, and devastating. If you liked Mad Men, it has a similar tone. Prestige all the way. Even my non-royal watching mother enjoys it.
yep, lovedddd mad men! def will check this out this week.
The early seasons are the best. So, so good.
noted! thanks guysss
Yes, definitely!! the third season is a little slow, I think bc that’s the most “in between” season – Charles is coming of age but its pre-Diana, we were still getting used to the new cast (even though the new cast was brilliant) and there were some slower episodes. But the first two seasons are *chefs kiss* and the fourth season is FIRE. Its not that S3 is bad, its just not on the same level as the other seasons. But definitely worth watching.
That trailer was amazing. Only got through season one of The Crown and hadn’t really planned on picking it up again despite the accolades. But all the fuss about it now needing a disclaimer makes me want to support the show. Lol
I’m not against calling out shows or streaming giants about exploitation, but this is the same family that discusses their lives and sends messages through the media. I mean what did they expect? They’re not some private citizen or victim’s family that didn’t know the interest their lives would have. And they didn’t shun it. Most of them have actively pursued attempts at positive press. Now that media isn’t as favorable as they wish, it’s time to get out the pitchforks? If they care so much about privacy and sensationalism, why not join Prince Harry in his suits? Why pretend they have no symbiotic relationship with the tabloids? They can’t have it both ways. Allowing for dramatization of their lives in print with all their ‘palace sources’ makes it fair game on film imo.
Well said, agree with all your points.
Might I suggest, if you don’t want to watch it but want to support it, just stream it silently in the background or on your phone while you’re working or something, LOL. So it gets the viewership.
I forgot Jonathan Pryce is Prince Philip, and I stand by my opinion that he’s a TERRIBLE choice.
He’s two things to me:
1. Sniveling weasel Governor Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean
2. Sniveling weasel future-step-grandpa in What a Girl Wants
These seasons of Philip are scheming, powerful, and interesting. (Especially following Tobias Menzies from last season, and ESPECIALLY going toe to toe with Dominic West now!)
I know Pryce is a very accomplished actor who has played a variety of roles, but to me, an elder millennial and the prime target audience for The Crown, his characters are sniveling weasels.
Hmmm, you should see him as Mr. Dark in Disney’s version of “Something Wicked This Way Comes.” Absolutely terrifying—one of the best movie villains ever. He can play implacable awfulness, trust me.
I forgot Jonathan Pryce is Prince Philip, and I stand by my opinion that he’s a TERRIBLE choice.
He’s two things to me:
1. Sniveling weasel Governor Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean
2. Sniveling weasel future-step-grandpa in What a Girl Wants
These seasons of Philip are scheming, powerful, and interesting. (Especially following Tobias Menzies from last season, and ESPECIALLY going toe to toe with Dominic West now!)
I know Pryce is a very accomplished actor who has played a variety of roles, but to me, an elder millennial and the prime target audience for The Crown, he is a sniveling weasel.
To me he is Peron from Evita, lol. I think he’s going to do a good job.
To me, he is forever the “sniveling weasel” High Sparrow in GoT.
Agreed. But I loved him so much in The Two Popes, that I’m willing to give him a chance. He’s a great actor and he does funny very well. It’s going to be a heavy season, maybe he’s going to be a counterpoint to all the dreariness?
I agree. And Tobias Menzies *was* Philip. He was uncanny in the role. Pryce is to soft to be Philip.
I will post what has been stated above my comment: AWESOME!!!!
I wasn’t sure about the casting especially Diana but nope, they did great a great job. Again.
And the song for the trailer and the trailer. WOW.
I. Cannot. Wait.
[William & Charles re-writing the story of Diana’s life & death]
Diana, from the grave: “not so fast Bitches”.
This isn’t a movie or a biopic, this series can be viewed over and over again and Diana is about to get a whole new generation of admirers who weren’t even alive when she died.
Elizabeth D. is making the all so epic…and the timing of it??? Just when Camilla takes the throne?
You’d have to be thick as a brick to miss the parallels. No wonder they’re freaking out. They blame Diana for the damage but a lot of it rests with Charles and his actions, hence the freaking out. The cast seems amazing. Give them all the Emmys right now.
Charles might want to think about doing whatever is necessary to get Prince Harry back into the fold.
For decades after Princess Diana’s death the RF was able to co-opt Diana’s legacy and popularity because her sons were part of the RF, but now the RF has made it clear that Prince Harry isn’t part of the family.
While the tabloids have done their best to paint an ugly picture of Prince Harry the reality is that he has more in common with Princess Diana than William does. I wouldn’t be surprised if that is a major element of Prince Harry’s book as well, his continued efforts to live a life that would make his mother proud and his efforts to continue her work.
HOW are they not doing Fergie and Andrew too? The annual horribilus was largely due to their exploits as well. It’s like there was too much for even The Crown to dramatize. And I would pay good money to see It’s A Royal Knockout dramatized. What a s@#$show that was.