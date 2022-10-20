Whoopi Goldberg criticizes Duchess Meghan for feeling objectified as a Briefcase Girl

The latest episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast dropped on Tuesday morning. Instead of listening to the 50-minute podcast and judging Meghan’s words directly from the pod, there seems to be a whole trend for celebrity women to “read a TMZ headline about Meghan and react publicly.” Like, even if you don’t have 50 minutes to listen to every Archetypes pod, Meghan’s talk about her days on Deal or No Deal are part of the first ten minutes! You can seriously listen to it for free and judge her based on her words, without any tabloid filter! It’s that easy! Claudia Jordan didn’t get the memo and she wrote a whole-ass Instagram Story about sh-t she didn’t listen to. It seems like Whoopi Goldberg did the same on yesterday’s episode of The View.

Whoopi Goldberg is taking issue with some of Meghan Markle’s recent comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. On Wednesday’s episode of The View, the Oscar-winning actress questioned what Markle, 41, recently revealed during her Archetypes podcast. In the episode that aired Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex — then an aspiring actress — shared her experience as a “briefcase girl” on the NBC show, telling guest Paris Hilton she felt “objectified.” Markle said she eventually left the show because of these feelings. Markle’s thoughts didn’t resonate with Goldberg, 66. “On that show, you basically had a suitcase and they wanted to know: ‘Is this the deal you want, or is this not the deal you want?'” the Sister Act actress said to her co-hosts. “I don’t know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that,” continued Goldberg. “They’re thinking, I want the money.” Goldberg noted, “[Wheel of Fortune hostess] Vanna White is always in something interesting and beautiful, and she’s been doing this. The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that’s what you have to change — because we’re performers. When you’re a performer, you take the gig.” As The View roundtable continued to discuss Markle’s comments, Goldberg talked about what’s expected in Hollywood. “We’re not journalists, we’re actors,” she said. “You left, and that was your prerogative. But I feel bad because I don’t think people were looking at these girls like this, I think people wanted the money.” Goldberg added later, “That’s TV, baby. But, what did you think you were going to? You know that’s what the show was.”

Meghan literally spoke about how grateful she was to work on Deal or No Deal and be part of the union and have healthcare. She said that the spray tan vouchers and the bra-padding were all part of the job and she didn’t complain, but she did leave the show because she wanted to do something different. Whoopi argues that Meghan shouldn’t have FELT OBJECTIFIED because the contestants weren’t focusing on the looks of the Briefcase Girls… even though the women were all required to wear skimpy clothes, pad their bras, get spray tans and suck in their stomachs. Sure. Good talk, Whoopi. Seriously, what is with people this week?

