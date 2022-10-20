Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a BetterUp summit in San Francisco

Sussex October continues! Sussex November and Sussex December should be pretty lit too, so stay aware! Prince Harry was a surprise guest at a BetterUp summit in San Francisco yesterday. In 2020, Harry became Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp after he used the service, liked it and wanted to be part of its mission and expansion. He’s become the face of the coaching service and mental health application. Harry was on stage for yesterday’s Masters of Scale Summit, and he apparently spoke a lot about therapy and the importance of coaching.

Prince Harry was an advocate for therapy and mental health as he served as the surprise guest for the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old shared his experience of having a therapist after growing up in the royal family.

“I have a coach. I wish I had two,” the Duke of Sussex said during a session on Wednesday night, according to Financial Times correspondent Dave Lee’s Twitter.

Kurt Schrader, the CEO and co-founder of Shortcut (previously Clubhouse), also confirmed Harry’s appearance with a photo of the prince on stage with BetterUp’s Alexi Robichaux and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman. Sharing his thoughts, Schrader tweeted, “Great to hear someone who you think grew up with everything talk about the need for therapy and coaching for everyone.”

Doron Weber, the Vice President and Program Director of Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, shed light on Harry’s commentary, crediting him via Twitter for saying that while being raised as a royal and serving a decade in the military, he did not hear of “therapy” or “coaching.”

“Then the blinkers came off and his life changed,” Weber wrote.

Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D’Oyen McKenna also tweeted a remark that Harry made from a leader’s perspective. “’From a boss standpoint, if you see your people as numbers, you will fail. You can’t treat them as numbers, but folks who need a human connection to fire on all cylinders.’ Wise words from Prince Harry! #MastersOfScaleSummit,” she wrote.