Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a BetterUp summit in San Francisco

Sussex October continues! Sussex November and Sussex December should be pretty lit too, so stay aware! Prince Harry was a surprise guest at a BetterUp summit in San Francisco yesterday. In 2020, Harry became Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp after he used the service, liked it and wanted to be part of its mission and expansion. He’s become the face of the coaching service and mental health application. Harry was on stage for yesterday’s Masters of Scale Summit, and he apparently spoke a lot about therapy and the importance of coaching.
Prince Harry was an advocate for therapy and mental health as he served as the surprise guest for the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old shared his experience of having a therapist after growing up in the royal family.
“I have a coach. I wish I had two,” the Duke of Sussex said during a session on Wednesday night, according to Financial Times correspondent Dave Lee’s Twitter.
Kurt Schrader, the CEO and co-founder of Shortcut (previously Clubhouse), also confirmed Harry’s appearance with a photo of the prince on stage with BetterUp’s Alexi Robichaux and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman. Sharing his thoughts, Schrader tweeted, “Great to hear someone who you think grew up with everything talk about the need for therapy and coaching for everyone.”
Doron Weber, the Vice President and Program Director of Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, shed light on Harry’s commentary, crediting him via Twitter for saying that while being raised as a royal and serving a decade in the military, he did not hear of “therapy” or “coaching.”
“Then the blinkers came off and his life changed,” Weber wrote.
Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D’Oyen McKenna also tweeted a remark that Harry made from a leader’s perspective. “’From a boss standpoint, if you see your people as numbers, you will fail. You can’t treat them as numbers, but folks who need a human connection to fire on all cylinders.’ Wise words from Prince Harry! #MastersOfScaleSummit,” she wrote.
You know what I appreciate? While BetterUp absolutely uses Harry in some of the public-facing aspects of the business, they’re also using him to build morale within the company, to help the company operate “better” and to encourage and validate the work being done by coaches. Plus, the man looks good in black. He knew what he was doing, showing up to a summit looking all lanky in his all-black ensemble. Apparently, the Black folks at the summit were so excited to see Harry:
… and then Prince Harry made a surprise appearance and the Black corner of the conference screamed! #MastersofScaleSummit pic.twitter.com/gYiKq5K7fU
Special guest speaker at #MastersofScaleSummit
Great to hear someone who you think grew up with everything talk about the need for therapy and coaching for everyone. pic.twitter.com/TRqeXc26pd
He is so so good and advocating for mental health. Heck, for someone who was scapegoated as “dumb” by his family and the press, he seems good at most of the things he decides to focus on. So glad to see he and Meghan coming back, regrouping, and showing how to lead like bosses. Oh,and Chuck the Turd; in case your second under butler is scouting the internet for every mention of you and Cammy… Harry doesn’t need a title or a uniform to command respect. He looks amazing in his work-casual ensemble and the respect comes because it was EARNED
That’s one of the things that stands out to me….he seems so good at pretty much everything he does at this point. Maybe that’s because he is able to pick things he is passionate about, but I feel like he’s been that way for a long time now. If he does something, he’s going to do it well.
Same here. The palace and courtiers briefed the press so openly and regularly, it become fact: Harry wasn’t the intellectual in fact not the brightest bulb, lazy, non studious, wastrel in fact getting drunk and into fights…. It went on and on for decades.
Dax Shepherd was so shocked that Harry was an Apache pilot, I looked it up. It’s the hardest of all aircraft to fly, called the most deadliest, you need all 4 limbs to operate independently while doing geometry (slope intercept formula) more or less in your head.
The ginger is no dummy and he learned military discipline to accomplish what he wants to do.
The more we find out about H and M, the more they make sense and the more terrifyingly (in the best way!) formidable they seem together. The RFs little pea brains understood fire with matches, not atom smashers.
Becks1 💯 it makes me wonder if any of Harry’s “family” has ever felt passionate about anything but themselves since his mother passed. They truly don’t get the concept. The difference between passionate and keen is a 100 miles wide. And wow Lurkers25 I had no idea how hard That helicopter was to fly. Imagine doing all of that while compensating for dyslexia. They truly never knew what they were up against with H&M
Dyslexics are not dumb, they are highly intelligent people. I always hated that people are so cruel. My sister and nephew were both diagnosed with dyslexia they wear colored lenses to read, and had years of help on how to overcome the problem they faced and things have always been harder for them. They both are highly educated and have Master degrees from very respected universities. My nephew was even in the top 5% of his graduating class. They seriously underestimated Prince Harry and he is showing them just how much.
Harry and Meghan are thriving in some very healthy spaces. They give a sense of hope to many. England’s loss has been a gift to the US.
Totally superficial comment
There’s something sexy about his physicality, the way he walk, the way he move some of his mannerism and the all black ensemble highlight that.
I agree with you. Bi girl here and both Harry and Meghan have beautiful expressions, movements and mannerisms. That’s what makes them fascinating to watch because it’s all so natural. Harry is very masculine and Meghan very feminine. Making a complete whole, together.
@Zenz, and @woke, I don’t think if Prince Harry was just showing his masculinity would be sexy. His showing of both feminine and masculine gives him sexiness to me.
Black ensemble with brown shoes.
HARRY, IF YOU’RE LISTENING, DITCH THE BROWN SUEDE SHOES FOREVER!
I actually liked this look on him. He looks really good.
Harry looked amazing at that summit. He looks like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders. I liked how he called working for the RF his previous job lol
The best thing about Meghan and Harry is that they work, but they make it look so effortless and natural. They step up and immediately draw attention to the cause they are working with or for, rather than themselves. This makes them interesting and engaging, and the effect is that everyone wants to work with them.
(with the exception of Salty Island)
Salty Island wants to own them completely or to erase them completely from public view. I believe working with Harry or Harry & Meghan was never a viable option in the estimation of the RF and those who support their viewpoint. That’s why the half-in / half-out option was rejected initially. And, IMHO, the suggestion that the RF wants to revisit the half-in / half-out model is just a ruse to appease the portion of the British public that wants Harry or Harry & Meghan to return. I don’t believe the RF wants anything but the two options I mentioned at the outset, ownership or erasure.
I love that he and Meghan are happy in california. If the ratchets try to piggy squeal that Harry is sad and lonely and missing the UK, they should be laughed into space. UK shit show, where he and Meghan would be human shields for the royals, and likely blamed for everything from poop in the waters to Truss to energy crisis to cratering economy? Or California, where they can live peacefully and happily with their children?
I’m snorting at ” piggy squeal “. You have a fascinating style of writing. I love it.
So important the message coming from this summit. All too often, there’s still a stigma to seeking help for mental health when needed and leaders are no exception. Good on you Prince Harry!
I’m glad Harry is taking this to the level he has and he has a real skill here. I remember watching him at another BetterUp zoom speaking about mental fitness and thinking he should really take this further. Would be amazing if he got a masters degree in this area. You never know, online courses for professionals. Get that degree Harry! Look at how his brother speaks on these topics- all platitudes and buzzwords, and look at what Harry is doing.
Dear BRF,
This is how you actually advocate for better mental health. You show up and do the work. You don’t just say your doing it.
The BRF likes to record a 60 video, give a stiff speech, or shake a few hands and call that support. But that’s not THIS.
This is sitting on stage and talking like a real person about your lived experience. This is relatability, honesty, empathy, and solutions. Harry’s walking the walk, and the BRF could never. Especially about a topic like mental health.
Don’t forget the photograph, with a couple of black people, preferably cute children or matronly motherly types, accessorizing them. Mustn’t forget the photo. It’s proof that they showed up and spent 25 minutes making faces and throwing their hands in the air to look attentive.
We could have had Sussex September too. I mean had piece of it but the Queen dying put an end to it. I enjoy seeing both Harry and Meghan working. This is what they wanted to do and I’m glad they get to do it now.
BetterUp might never make a better decision than to bring Harry into the business. His IMPACT is undeniable. It’s a perfect fit for both parties. And, with Harry as the poster child for BetterUp’s effectiveness, makes you want to sign up! He’s thriving and succeeding at everything he puts his mind and hands on. Speaking of putting his hands on …. Meghan is sooo lucky. Which of course is why there is so much envy, jealousy and hate among a certain crowd of derangers.
He really brings a lot to the table and is a boon for that company. I admit I get a bit nervous about this whole tech start-up vibe business model because there is often a lot of hype and red ink. So far it seems to be a good fit. Love seeing Harry and Meghan doing what they live with purpose and just moving forward.
I think the shirt might be navy blue.
He looks a lot more slender. I worry Meghan is making him do yoga. What’s next for the captive prince? Green smoothies??
But seriously I hope they start doing planned public appearances together. OMG, book tour??
Don’t forget, those green smoothies are balanced out by In ‘n Out burgers & chocolate chip cookies! 😉
You’re used to looking at chunky faced William. I doubt Meghan could “make him” do anything he doesn’t want to do
No of course not, but she did introduce him to an entirely new lifestyle which he’s so clearly embraced. He’s always been very athletic and nicely built, but I really do think he looks more slender these days. That happens a lot when people move to Southern California. I swear your whole appetite just changes. Suddenly all you want is salads and smoothies.
Happiness looks good on folks. Some of his relatives should try it.
My nephew and husband just bought a house outside of Palm Springs. If I could afford it, I would move to Cali in a heartbeat. I went to their wedding in LA in 2017. I know so many hate LA, but I loved everything but the traffic.
Harry looks pretty chill and relaxed for a hostage is what I am thinking
I’m always shocked when I read things like ‘the black corner of the conference’ . Were black people segregated? Did they segregate themselves? Black Twitter is another one that surprises me but I’m not on Twitter so have no idea how this manifests. I’m white obviously
No snark, but maybe delve a little and research so you have a greater understanding? Of course they weren’t segregated by the company.
Delving is a bit of a minefield. I read things such as ‘it’s not up to black people to explain this to white people’. Mostly I read and don’t ask questions because without some kind of context or trusting relationship I fear offending people, putting them on the defensive, being disrespectful etc etc Even the first reply to my comment here is a conversation stopper. Anyway I guess it’s not the right platform
@one of the marys. But see that’s my point. Sometimes delving in, and by that I mean just reading can give you context. If you frequented Black Twitter you would start understanding just by reading. Does Dog Twitter Surprise you or Lawyer Twitter? Every “genre” has it’s own cadence and inside jokes and so on. I’m a Black woman and sometimes don’t get some of what Black Twitter is talking about. But after reading I can figure it out. Most people can if they take the time to do it. Asking questions is fine because I get “You don’t know what you don’t know,” and yes, asking some of the really nuanced questions after building a place of trust but understand, that the way your question was asked (my opinion) was like Black Twitter was some way off alien thing that wasn’t understandable. “Black Twitter is another one that surprises me…” You’re always shocked? I mean really? That’s what stops the conversation, not the fact that questions were asked.
Black person here. I’m sure they are not segregated, but there is a “collective school of thought that is not publicly shared” where black colleagues may whisper amongst themselves. A “short hand” if you will. Hence the “black corner”. Hope that makes sense.
Nicole it makes perfect sense. Thanks
@Nicole, your explanation was clearer than the one I typed.
A black corner does not necessarily mean a group of black people in a corner. I’m a black woman from Africa, and my interpretation is black people in the room.
For poppedbubble even though this is not under your comment. I’m not on Twitter so didn’t know there is, for example, dog Twitter or lawyer Twitter. I didn’t know a contingent would identify as black Twitter. And I wonder, is there a white Twitter? Would that be immediately suspect? My experience in being taught to dismantle racism is, let’s not see race, we’re all equal, we shouldn’t be grouping and segregating by race. So Yes, it’s been surprising to see.
Biracial black woman here, @one of the marys. I think that the snark you get in replies is normal (I’ve done it myself!) because people are tired of white ignorance to racial issues. It sounds like you’re curious which I think is good. My two cents is for you to keep educating yourself – seek out reading lists (there are so many online – I would Google it) related to what you’re trying to learn.
I’m a black person and I still do this. My black grandparents were born in the sharecropping, Jim Crow south and moved north in the 50’s. I’m currently reading The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson about the Great Migration, when Black people left the South in droves from about 1915 through the early-70’s in search of a better life and to escape the violence (i.e. lynchings), segregation, forced poverty, and other poor conditions they were still subject to in the South. I don’t know about you, but my K-12 education didn’t delve into this. Even reading about this, something that happened a while ago, can answer some questions you may have about why things are the way they are now. Wilkerson has another more recent book I haven’t read yet called Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent that is supposed to be fantastic and that I also think would help you and what you’re looking for. There are so many books out there, though!
Also, I would consume other media that is from and about people who don’t look like you – there are so many great tv shows and movies to this effect. Again, I would Google this.
Just my two cents, but keep reading and learning and things will make more sense.
ETA – I also teach Sociology. If you have the means, take a Sociology class (lots of fantastic options online) about race and ethnicity. I see a lot of white students really grow and be affected by what they learn.
@GreenDesert The Warmth of Other Suns was phenomenal. I thought Caste was excellent, but I prefer TWoOS and I think it gave such insight into how our cities developed and grew in the 20th century. TWoOS highlights those three or four individual stories which I thought added to it, Caste didn’t do that as much. It’s still an excellent read, just maybe more….more of a forest canopy while Warmth is the trees themselves? IDK lol. That’s a weird explanation.
@One of the marys – books I have found helpful as a white woman: White Fragility, So You Want to Talk About Race, Hood Feminism. There are a few others that I have liked but I think those are good starting points.
He’s a handsome guy, made all the more handsome because he seems like such a decent person.
Prince Harry has a confidence that just radiates off of him now, this is a man that is happy, healthy and whole now and it shows. I love it, it is what makes his so sexy. Now that the world is waking up from the pandemic the work they do is becoming more public I think we will be seeing a lot of events featuring the Sussex’s either together or separately. With the amazing success of the charity projects they have and their creative endeavors they are going to be in high demand. I think it is well deserved and the fact that the BRF and rags can’t deal with it is not the Sussex’s problem, it is there own issue.
I don’t know anything about this company, and I think Harry is a wonderful advocate for mental health access. BUT … I’m troubled by his use of “therapy ” and “coaching” as if they were interchangeable. They are two very different things, and only one of them (therapy) has improved mental health as its primary goal. Stated differently, anyone can be a “coach”, but it takes a lot of study and hard work to become a competent psychotherapist. The experiences of being a patient or client are very different as well. They may both have their uses, but I fear that BetterUp is trying to increase its profits by conflating the two in the minds of the public and then hiring a bunch of “coaches” they could pay less. That would, ironically, be disastrous for mental health care as we know it.
OK I will take back a bit of what I said, after looking up BetterUp I see they market themselves as focused specifically on increasing business performance. That’s a perfectly reasonable role for a coach. I do still worry about the conflation of the two (coaches and therapists) in the public mind, but in this context it’s not as inappropriate as I first thought.
Passion shining through, great job 👏
Thanks for the change of pace in this article, Prince Harry appearance is always a treat.