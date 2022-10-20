Matthew Perry: ‘doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live’

Matthew Perry has a memoir coming out November 1st. I was intrigued when I heard the announcement because I think Matthew’s a smart guy and I like his humor, so I think he’d be a good writer. And, he has a story to tell, being raised privileged (he grew up with Justin Trudeau), he’d hoped to be a pro tennis player, his enormous fame with Friends, his crippling addiction to opioids, his sketchy romantic life and his near-death experience after suffering from a GI perforation. Only now, in his memoir, we learned the perforation was a burst colon due to an overuse of Oxycontin. He spent two weeks in a coma, five months in the hospital and nine months with a colostomy bag. When he entered the hospital, the doctors told his family Matthew had a 2% chance to live. But he survived to write about it.
Matthew Perry is ready to share the truth about his life.
The Friends star, 53, beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit TV series, has written a heartbreakingly beautiful memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (available Nov. 1), detailing his journey — one filled with incredible highs and shattering lows.
“I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people.”
Perry opens his memoir with the revelation that he almost died a few years ago at age 49.
Publicly acknowledging at the time that he suffered from a gastrointestinal perforation, the actor had actually spent weeks fighting for his life after his colon burst from opioid overuse. He spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.
When he was first admitted to the hospital, “the doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he recalls. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”
Candid about his relapses — he has been to rehab 15 times over the years — Perry has become well-versed on the tools necessary to maintain sobriety. “I’m pretty healthy now,” he says, before joking, “I’ve got to not go to the gym much more, because I don’t want to only be able to play superheroes. But no, I’m a pretty healthy guy right now.”
While he prefers not to disclose how long he’s currently been sober, he does still count each day. “It’s important, but if you lose your sobriety, it doesn’t mean you lose all that time and education,” he says. “Your sober date changes, but that’s all that changes. You know everything you knew before, as long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot.”
He also has his scars: He’s had 14 surgeries on his stomach so far. “That’s a lot of reminders to stay sober,” he says. “All I have to do is look down.”
His impetus to stop taking drugs? “My therapist said, ‘The next time you think about taking Oxycontin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,'” Perry recalls. “And a little window opened and I crawled through it and I no longer want Oxycontin anymore.”
Matthew wrote in the book, “if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn’t surprise anybody.” There were seasons of Friends that Matthew didn’t look well and you knew something was off. Following his admission of an Oxy addiction, speculation followed him every time his look changed. I always took his word for it when he said he was sober. But going to rehab 15 times tells me he struggled a lot more than I knew. I also didn’t realize alcohol was such a big part of his addiction, but it predates his issue with opioids. He was starting to have a dependency on booze when he started Friends.
The night Matthew went to the hospital and was put on the ECMO machine, he said five people were put on ECMO machines that night, but he was the only one who lived. He sees that as his call to help others. We know that Matthew turned one of his homes into a recovery house for addicts and has mentored addicts as well. He clearly wants to beat this demon and I believe he wants to help others beat it. I hope he’s really has gotten there this time.
People added this at the end of their article so I will include it too: If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.
Photo credit: People and Instagram
How horrifying for him. For some reason I thought his substance abuse issues had long been over, but clearly not. I’m glad he’s okay now. 15 relapses! I can only imagine how hard it is to stay sober in Hollywood, especially when working on a show like Friends, with the popularity, the long hours, etc. I’m looking forward to reading his memoir and for him to tell his own story.
I mean, as someone (much younger than him) living very happily with an ostomy bag, I’m crushed to see it used as a fate worse than death and dreading the cycle of headlines and ensuing discourse that says as much.
So I’m not going to read it for that reason, but I greatly admire everyone fighting a battle with addiction and am glad he’s being so open about it. I hope the book is a great success for him with his healing and possibly helping others out there too.
I’m going to order but as someone who is currently four days sober from alcohol (this time) I’m probably not going to read it yet.
Good for him though.
Congratulations! You can do this. One day at a time.
Sending you a huge hug of congrats (from a stranger over the internet) on your four days of sobriety! That’s amazing!!! You can do this!
Always liked Matthew Perry, I only want good things for him <3
My favorite Friend….you can definitely see his fluctuations throughout the show, it’s so sad, I can’t imagine how he kept going. I really hope he is doing well.
This is going to be an odd comment, but I am always blown away at the ability of some people to be riddled with addiction and or illness and still…put on such a good show. They have such talent to fake it? I don’t know how to word this. Like even when he was apparently at his worst, skinny, didn’t look healthy on the show…he was still a great team player. He hit his marks, he was funny, he had incredible timing. I am sober now, but when I wasn’t….well let’s just say I didn’t “hit my marks” and leave people wondering if I was ok (I wasn’t, and it was clear). I was barely functioning. Does anyone else understand what I am saying?
Totally @Susan. The resilience of people in the midst of addiction is truly staggering. Sure, there’s a spectrum of “hitting your marks” to “barely functioning”, but the fact you’re just surviving given how overwhelming it all is, is really something. To be fair, there are certainly a lot of enablers and people propping up the A-listers at their worst that you never had!
I don’t know a lot about addiction, so take this with a grain of salt: it’s possible there’s also “I can’t work without drugs” factor, and as long as he was performing nobody wanted to see the truth.
Addiction is insidious and it’s so sad to think about his struggles. He really had so much talent and potential that was thwarted by his addictions. Perry had such great comedic timing and delivery. I still enjoy that B level rom-com he made with Salma Hayek. He’s so charming and funny in it!
My sister was on an ECMO. That shit is terrifying. This was about a year before COVID lockdown, almost to the day. She started with a cold. Why to urgent care and got a zpak. Did not improve. Ended up in the ER with a fever of 105. Got admitted, did not improve. Her lines started failing, they intubated her. Her lungs continued to fail. We get av call about 6am from the drs telling us there is only one option, the ECMO. Even my mom, a nurse, wasn’t really familiar with it. But they said it was hey only option so we said do it. We get to the hospital, there’s a massive trail of bloody footprints leading to her room with about 20 drs in it and about 10 emergency staff members right outside. Keeping it together at that moment for my mother’s sake was the hardest act of self control I’ve ever had to do. The reason for all the blood is because a huge tube (think about the diameter of a fat man’s thumb) goes into the jugular and another one goes into the femural artery. That’s also why there was so much emergency staff, fuck up on either and the patient could bleed out in minutes. So a Dr takes us aside and tells us how the machine works (it does the gas exchange that your lungs are supposed to be going. O2 in, CO2 out). He tells us, no one who needs the machine for more than two weeks survives. So he put a timer on my sister’s life. And everyday that day for closer and she didn’t improve. I cannot tell you the stress. Plus, on top of that, mom ended getting pneumonia and admitted. So I’m running up and down between the two rooms and I ended up sick too. I think we got sick from spending so much time in the cticu. Anyway, it took my sister a month but she made a full recovery.