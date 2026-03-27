Prince William & Kate’s spring break starts now, they won’t be seen for weeks

The Princess of Wales has only done one event this week, which was attending the enthronement of the new Archbishop of Canterbury. That was on Wednesday and it was literally the only thing on her schedule since the Nigerian state visit last week. My point? Princess Kate is already over her grueling 2026 schedule of “one or two events a week.” She needs a big break, and she’s getting one. The Wales kids’ spring break apparently starts today, meaning no one will see Prince William or Kate for the next month. From Hello:
The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a busy few weeks with plenty of engagements, with William visiting a military base on Thursday. But royal fans are now going to have to wait a few weeks before the pair are sighted again.
The royal couple will be spending the next few weeks with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis once they break up from Lambrook School.
The royal trio are due to break up from their school on Friday, and William and Kate don’t have any engagements scheduled for the rest of the week. The family often disappear over Easter, and last year, they headed to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall.
The family were absent from the traditional royal church service held in Windsor, instead heading to a service held at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The royal family previously attended the service annually, but it was missed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and also in 2024, due to Kate’s cancer diagnosis.
Both William and Kate carried out several engagements this week, with the pair in Canterbury on Wednesday as they marked the installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the new Archbishop of Canterbury. The Waleses smiled and clapped along with the 2,000-strong congregation as those gathered for the historic service erupted with applause after Dame Sarah was formally enthroned.
Although the couple had no active role in the ceremony, they listened intently to the first sermon by the new Archbishop, in which she spoke of her hopes for peace in the Middle East, and acknowledged failures on safeguarding in the church.
[From Hello Magazine]
I love how they make it sound like “smiling and clapping” is “work.” The next big question is: will the Wales family bother to put in an appearance at church on Easter Sunday, which is two Sundays from now? They didn’t join the rest of the Windsors at church on Easter last year, reportedly because “Quiet Faith” Peggington didn’t want to share a church with his degenerate uncle Prince Andrew. Now that Andrew has been unroyaled and he’s actually living in Norfolk, will William and Kate travel to Windsor to join King Charles for Easter there? Or will they stay in Norfolk yet again, now just a short distance away from Andrew?
As for William and Kate’s pitiful work schedule, I would imagine that they’ll make an effort to be seen doing *something* right around Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia. Just FYI: William is going to launch another hate campaign against H&M to coincide with their Oz trip too. Prepare yourselves and know it when you see it. What will it be this time? Another chapter of “Meghan bullied people by looking at them?” Or maybe “the Sussexes are broke, that’s why they’re donating to Australian charities!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084068186, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (right) during the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Wednesday March 25, 2026.,Image: 1086176801, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales arrives for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Wednesday March 25, 2026.,Image: 1086176840, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Wednesday March 25, 2026.,Image: 1086177013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Canterbury, United Kingdom
When: 25 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Canterbury, United Kingdom
When: 25 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Canterbury, United Kingdom
When: 25 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Oh, so that’s why she skipped yesterday’s Thursdays at Work–she was home packing the kids. Plus sitting in a church pew for an hour or two on Wednesday was grueling.
Probably going to Mustique with the Middletons
If they miss Easter at Windsor after all the briefings about William and religion this week… That’s a choice
I bet they’ve got recorded content. Maybe an event that was done privately and recorded that they’ll release during their vacation.
These two are pitiful. I don’t know how they can go to these engagements and meet people who are working and trying to survive and pretend to empathize with how hard it can be, as they work twice a week for an hour tops and are chauffeured to and from in helicopters and Range Rovers.
Also, why do they have to have the entire time off that their kids are on break? The kids don’t have to go on vacation every single time that they’re out of school. They never can just stay at home, watch movies, do stuff around the house, enjoy the nature that is the 150 acres of private land that their mom has secured for them? Stay in one of their numerous homes within England or Scotland? I just can’t believe that any other parents are taking off every single time that their kids are on term break, for the entire term, regardless of their financial status.
Good points! And might I add just because the kids are on a break does that mean they need to be around them from the minute they wake up to the minute they go to sleep. This farce of them getting the same time off as the kids needs to come to greater attention like the school run excuse getting the side eye.
Lordy the language! Busy few weeks – hmm ok chauffeurs and going to a dinner. SEVERAL engagements this week. 1 for Kate, 2 for willy. Do they add them together to get several? The water these rags carry for the lazy two.
I like how Hello says that William and Kate carried out several engagements this when all they did was go to the installation of the new Archbishop and William met with some soldiers. I wish my week was so busy as theirs. I think if they don’t go to Windsor for Easter they will make sure to be seen going to church in Sandringham.
Well those two have worked their jazz hand fingers to the bone and they are taking a much needed vacation (NOT)!! To be honest I need a break (TRUE) from seeing the we are such a fun loving couple with charm that oozes out of us bullshit campaign!!
Can we just stop calling nodding and smiling, going to church and listening, visiting a shopping center, or greeting members of the military, work? The monarchy is such a joke.
“Both William and Kate carried out several engagements this week”…several? Are they serious? Kate had only one and William two. I can’t believe the gaslighting we are getting.
This happens every year – W&K front-load a lot (for them) engagements in the first quarter of the year, then they coast the rest of the year once the spring/Easter break hits. That way the press can say what a busy (for them) schedule they’ve had this year when it’s actually just the first 2-3 months. Then it’s just hitting their usual events, Trooping, Wimbledon, this year Will at the World Cup matches, a few more long vacations, maybe an event in the fall for Remembrance Day (big maybe on Will’s end..), and then the Christmas concert and Christmas Day. And then they repeat with more events in the first quarter of 2027 before calling it in once more.
Don’t they ever get bored doing nothing?? Vacations are great because vacations are supposed to be special, not routine.
They are raising their kids to expect life to be mostly fun, not about responsibilities and duty.
What will be their excuse when the kids are grown & out of school – no school runs or summer breaks. Love how they show up at people’s workplaces, watching them work & then pretending to make a cup of coffee like it’s some kind of hilarious joke. These two are the worst deplorables. But, that’s what the Royal rota deserves after driving out the hard working ones. Their “reporting” and W&K’s work ethic are a complete farce. The emperor wearing no clothes but too scared to call it out.