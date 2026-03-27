Prince William & Kate’s spring break starts now, they won’t be seen for weeks

The Princess of Wales has only done one event this week, which was attending the enthronement of the new Archbishop of Canterbury. That was on Wednesday and it was literally the only thing on her schedule since the Nigerian state visit last week. My point? Princess Kate is already over her grueling 2026 schedule of “one or two events a week.” She needs a big break, and she’s getting one. The Wales kids’ spring break apparently starts today, meaning no one will see Prince William or Kate for the next month. From Hello:

The Prince and Princess of Wales have had a busy few weeks with plenty of engagements, with William visiting a military base on Thursday. But royal fans are now going to have to wait a few weeks before the pair are sighted again. The royal couple will be spending the next few weeks with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis once they break up from Lambrook School. The royal trio are due to break up from their school on Friday, and William and Kate don’t have any engagements scheduled for the rest of the week. The family often disappear over Easter, and last year, they headed to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall. The family were absent from the traditional royal church service held in Windsor, instead heading to a service held at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The royal family previously attended the service annually, but it was missed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and also in 2024, due to Kate’s cancer diagnosis. Both William and Kate carried out several engagements this week, with the pair in Canterbury on Wednesday as they marked the installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the new Archbishop of Canterbury. The Waleses smiled and clapped along with the 2,000-strong congregation as those gathered for the historic service erupted with applause after Dame Sarah was formally enthroned. Although the couple had no active role in the ceremony, they listened intently to the first sermon by the new Archbishop, in which she spoke of her hopes for peace in the Middle East, and acknowledged failures on safeguarding in the church.

[From Hello Magazine]

I love how they make it sound like “smiling and clapping” is “work.” The next big question is: will the Wales family bother to put in an appearance at church on Easter Sunday, which is two Sundays from now? They didn’t join the rest of the Windsors at church on Easter last year, reportedly because “Quiet Faith” Peggington didn’t want to share a church with his degenerate uncle Prince Andrew. Now that Andrew has been unroyaled and he’s actually living in Norfolk, will William and Kate travel to Windsor to join King Charles for Easter there? Or will they stay in Norfolk yet again, now just a short distance away from Andrew?

As for William and Kate’s pitiful work schedule, I would imagine that they’ll make an effort to be seen doing *something* right around Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia. Just FYI: William is going to launch another hate campaign against H&M to coincide with their Oz trip too. Prepare yourselves and know it when you see it. What will it be this time? Another chapter of “Meghan bullied people by looking at them?” Or maybe “the Sussexes are broke, that’s why they’re donating to Australian charities!”