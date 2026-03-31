Axios: Democrats are ‘debating’ whether their next candidate needs to be a white guy

After Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election by a slim electoral margin (she won the popular vote), I vividly remember one of the post-mortems, wherein one of Clinton’s top advisors expressed regret at not leaning into the straight-forward identity politics of “we get to vote for a woman at the top of the ticket, we could have our first woman president.” There was a reluctance to make it about the historical nature of Hillary’s candidacy and the joy/enthusiasm many women felt about voting for Hillary. We got a do-over in 2024 with Kamala Harris where there was joy and urgency all mixed together. And it still didn’t work. We’ve now spent the past seventeen months in a fascist quagmire where the political post-mortems just keep getting worse and worse. As a long-time Democrat, I don’t think the answer is “voting for the guy with Nazi tattoos” nor do I think the answer is knifing people like Joe Biden and Jim Clyburn in the back. But I’m also realistic enough to know that the next Democratic presidential candidate should probably be a white, heterosexual man. Most Democratic strategists agree.
Some top Democrats are quietly debating a fraught question: whether the party’s best bet for winning back the presidency in 2028 is to nominate a man — perhaps a straight, white, Christian man. Their fear, divulged with dismay in group chats, at cocktail parties and increasingly in public, is that parts of the electorate are too biased to support a woman or other diverse candidate for president.
Former first lady Michelle Obama fueled such talk recently, saying the U.S. is “not ready for a woman.” Democratic strategists have put it bluntly, with several saying a version of “It has to be a white guy.”
The Democratic Party takes pride in being a champion of women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and religious minorities. Electing Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, was the high point for the party’s goal of boosting diversity in the executive branch. But falling short twice to President Trump — both times with women on the ticket — has left some Democratic leaders, donors and strategists deeply pessimistic about what voters will accept now.
“There is a fear — and I actually don’t think this is just a grass-tops fear, I think you’d hear it from voters, too — that a woman has now lost twice,” a national Democratic strategist told Axios. “So not discounting the hundreds of other times men have lost … but is it the right thing to nominate a woman?”
Most of these conversations have unfolded behind closed doors, but a striking number of Democrats have begun voicing their concerns more openly, exposing a larger debate within the party over electability. Michelle Obama pushed the discussion into public view in November, saying the U.S. has “got a lot of growing up to do, and there’s still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman.”
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn told NBC the former first lady was “absolutely correct,” adding that women should keep running anyway.
The one asterisk I’ll add is that I believe Kamala Harris’s candidacy would have been successful had she not been forced into watering down her historic candidacy and if she had been able to actually run a real campaign for longer than 107 days. Another asterisk to this discussion: if Kamala runs again, I will absolutely vote for her in the Virginia primary and the general. But if she’s not running, then yes, I do think that the next Democratic candidate should be a straight white guy with rizz and a deep hatred for Nazis, Republicans and fascists.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I hate this. But I do have a feeling that the only reason Trump has been president is because some people just can’t bring themselves to vote for a woman.
Yeah, I agree. Misogyny runs deep in this country, in both men and women.
I honestly think a lot of women (especially white women) won’t vote for a woman which is even sadder somehow.
If it had been like the 2020 post Covid race where people were voting by mail she 💯 would have won. She was a great candidate and as usual it’s America’s loss.
This👆! Many people do not realize that the reason Biden (and Harris; I was absolutely voting for her) got 81 million votes in 2020 was not because people are in love with white maleness. It’s because it was so easy to vote. That’s why Trump was having a coniption; the Republicans could not as easily engage in their usual chicanery with voter suppression. In 2024, we were back to voter suppression.
Right. Harris not being white wasn’t the reason there were dozens of fake bomb threats at polling centers.
I know I should feel strategic but I’m still angry so I hope there’s better people out there than me.
Michelle Obama’s stance regarding a Woman POTUS is correct…this 🤬 country isn’t ready…Kamala was a MAGNIFICENT VP for 3 years what better campaiging is that & White Supremacy STILL choose a 🤬🤬🤬 disgusting cretin …so 🤬 NO…I don’t want Kamala running again…let White Supremacy deal with White Supremacy 😡
But I think Kamala WANTS to run again and it should be her decision. She has unfinished business, is too young and fit to retire , and will tell you when asked that in every race she has ever run she has been told not to because she can’t win. She does not agree with Michelle Obama but loves her still as should we all.
Democrats have been fretting about this shit forever. I remember when after 9/11, the conventional wisdom was that our nominee *had* to be a war hero. We nominated Kerry and… look how that turned out.
Biden was a nice guy and a good president, but most Democrats voted for him out of fear (“We need an older white guy who can appeal to the center”) rather than with enthusiasm, so he lacked the well of support he needed to get reelected.
Maybe Democrats should try nominating someone we really like who would do a good job, and not care about that person’s race or gender.
I agree with your conclusion. I follow a lot of political experts on Substack and they are predicting long-term disaster if the Democrats keep playing it “safe”. When you have people like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene “to the left” of the establishment Dems on issues like AI regulation and foreign wars, it’s not a good sign.
One of the reasons Trump won was because he got a lot of support from young white males and Latino males who wanted to see change. Those two groups have almost completely abandoned Trump/MAGA at this point because the economy they were promised was not delivered (and in its place, one even worse). Not to mention the broken promise of no more wars. These people will not automatically vote for the Democratic nominee though — they need someone different and promising change (anti-establishment). Hopefully someone will emerge on the Democratic side that can inspire people to get off their butts and vote (like Obama did).
Dems need to reckon with the fact that many DEMS voted for Biden because they thought a white guy was the safest bet. I phone banked for my senator, Elizabeth Warren, in the 2020 primary and I cannot tell you how many people said to me “I love her but a woman can’t win”.
At some point it just becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Women can only win if we vote for them but a large faction of Americans simply won’t.
White dudes got us into this, white dudes are keeping us here; a white dude is not going to get us out of this. If the democrats nominate a white dude, it’s going to be to keep the status quo. Someone called the democrats America’s HR and it makes so much sense. If white people will only vote for a white male candidate, then what’s the point of trying to save what’s left of America?
This!!!
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote (and that really should be enough, screw the Electoral College!). But you will never convince me that Kamala Harris lost EVERY single one of the seven swing states by JUST enough to avoid an automatic recount. Her victory was stolen from her. And from us.
I wish they’d come up with a platform first before worrying what the candidate’s face will look like.
The candidate forms the platform.
I will vote for whoever will win as a Democrat.
I will never say anything as stupid as there is no sexism or racism factoring in our political campaigns. But there is no evidence that these were decisive factors in either 2016 or 2024. Hillary was going for a third Democratic term in a row, and that rarely happens. But she almost succeeded. And Kamala with a very abbreviated time frame, was trying to overcome the post COVID anger and anxiety which was a world phenomenon. And she got 75 million votes with the wind in her face. Only she and Biden and Trump in 2024 have received more votes.
There are many factors in every election. It doesn’t make sense to reduce a complicated electoral environment to race and gender. In politics, there is something called thermostatic reaction. 2024 was a change election because the voters wanted change from their post-Covid troubles. Stupidly they believed Trump could deliver low inflation because inflation was low in his first term. In 2028, because Trump has delivered disaster after disaster, we will have another thermostatic reaction and another change election. A candidate who delivered 75 million votes (with voter suppression) and in a very difficult political environment will be well positioned to deliver millions more in 2028. And it wasn’t a straight white man who did that. But the biggest hurdle will be making sure that the election is free and fair, not the gender and race of the candidate.