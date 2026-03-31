“Did you know that Scarlett Johansson is starring in an ‘Exorcist’ remake?” links

Did you guys know that Scarlett Johansson is starring in a remake/reimagining of The Exorcist? I just learned that this week. She’s currently filming it in NYC with Chiwetel Ejiofor (love him). Intriguing. [Socialite Life]

Cate Blanchett wore a terrible Stella McCartney dress at the Time Earth Awards. Sustainable fashion gets a bad rap because the designers make clothes that look like this!!! [RCFA]

Paul McCartney healed the Taylor Swift-Olivia Rodrigo beef? [LaineyGossip]

Megan Fox blocked Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram. [JustJared]

Usha Vance disagrees with her husband about some things. [Jezebel]

British peeps, are you watching SNL UK? [Pajiba]

Former MAGA people share their “wake-up calls.” [Buzzfeed]

The Studio is filming in Venice. [Hollywood Life]

Death, taxes and Grey’s Anatomy getting renewed. [Seriously OMG]

Men keep reinventing “being on the downlow.” [OMG Blog]