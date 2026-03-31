“Did you know that Scarlett Johansson is starring in an ‘Exorcist’ remake?” links

Did you guys know that Scarlett Johansson is starring in a remake/reimagining of The Exorcist? I just learned that this week. She’s currently filming it in NYC with Chiwetel Ejiofor (love him). Intriguing. [Socialite Life]
Cate Blanchett wore a terrible Stella McCartney dress at the Time Earth Awards. Sustainable fashion gets a bad rap because the designers make clothes that look like this!!! [RCFA]
Paul McCartney healed the Taylor Swift-Olivia Rodrigo beef? [LaineyGossip]
Megan Fox blocked Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram. [JustJared]
Usha Vance disagrees with her husband about some things. [Jezebel]
British peeps, are you watching SNL UK? [Pajiba]
Former MAGA people share their “wake-up calls.” [Buzzfeed]
The Studio is filming in Venice. [Hollywood Life]
Death, taxes and Grey’s Anatomy getting renewed. [Seriously OMG]
Men keep reinventing “being on the downlow.” [OMG Blog]
Is it true that all sustainable designers make terrible fashion or is it just Stella McCartney? She seems like a lovely, funny person but I don’t think she’d be where she is in fashion without her dad’s name. Her designs are typically hideous.
Agree 100%
I don’t follow fashion very closely, though obviously I know who Stella McCartney is. Glanced at the dress. It’s not that it’s horrible. It’s that it looks like something a fictional Mad Men housewife would go grocery shopping in. That’s not Cate Blanchett’s vibe. At all.
Dude, you’re bisexual and it’s okay. What’s not okay is cheating on your unsuspecting wife for over 25 years and having unprotected sex to boot.
I’ve never seen the original, but family lore is that my cousin was so rattled after seeing the movie in the theatre that he had to go speak to a priest after.
It came out in the theaters when I was a teen, so I didn’t see it until I was an adult. I have to say it was disturbing (to say the least). I can see why Linda Blair took a hiatus (and admitted to having issues) after filming.