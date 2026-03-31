“Did you know that Scarlett Johansson is starring in an ‘Exorcist’ remake?” links
  • March 31, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Did you guys know that Scarlett Johansson is starring in a remake/reimagining of The Exorcist? I just learned that this week. She’s currently filming it in NYC with Chiwetel Ejiofor (love him). Intriguing. [Socialite Life]
Cate Blanchett wore a terrible Stella McCartney dress at the Time Earth Awards. Sustainable fashion gets a bad rap because the designers make clothes that look like this!!! [RCFA]
Paul McCartney healed the Taylor Swift-Olivia Rodrigo beef? [LaineyGossip]
Megan Fox blocked Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram. [JustJared]
Usha Vance disagrees with her husband about some things. [Jezebel]
British peeps, are you watching SNL UK? [Pajiba]
Former MAGA people share their “wake-up calls.” [Buzzfeed]
The Studio is filming in Venice. [Hollywood Life]
Death, taxes and Grey’s Anatomy getting renewed. [Seriously OMG]
Men keep reinventing “being on the downlow.” [OMG Blog]

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6 Responses to ““Did you know that Scarlett Johansson is starring in an ‘Exorcist’ remake?” links”

  1. Sue says:
    March 31, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    Is it true that all sustainable designers make terrible fashion or is it just Stella McCartney? She seems like a lovely, funny person but I don’t think she’d be where she is in fashion without her dad’s name. Her designs are typically hideous.

    Reply
    • CJW says:
      March 31, 2026 at 2:04 pm

      Agree 100%

      Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      March 31, 2026 at 3:20 pm

      I don’t follow fashion very closely, though obviously I know who Stella McCartney is. Glanced at the dress. It’s not that it’s horrible. It’s that it looks like something a fictional Mad Men housewife would go grocery shopping in. That’s not Cate Blanchett’s vibe. At all.

      Reply
  2. Yonati says:
    March 31, 2026 at 4:24 pm

    Dude, you’re bisexual and it’s okay. What’s not okay is cheating on your unsuspecting wife for over 25 years and having unprotected sex to boot.

    Reply
  3. Sharon says:
    March 31, 2026 at 4:46 pm

    I’ve never seen the original, but family lore is that my cousin was so rattled after seeing the movie in the theatre that he had to go speak to a priest after.

    Reply
    • Mustang Sally says:
      March 31, 2026 at 5:50 pm

      It came out in the theaters when I was a teen, so I didn’t see it until I was an adult. I have to say it was disturbing (to say the least). I can see why Linda Blair took a hiatus (and admitted to having issues) after filming.

      Reply

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