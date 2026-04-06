Prince Edward visited Prince Andrew to bitch him out over royal real estate

One of the funniest things about the left-behind Windsors is how jealous they are of each other 24-7. Real estate is seemingly one of the biggest issues for the left-behinds, which is weird because there are approximately eleventy billion “royal” properties across Wales, England and Scotland. If a royal figure was determined to spend one week in every available royal castle, palace, mansion, cottage, villa or lodge, it would take years and years to get through them all. But we saw how these people acted about Frogmore Cottage once it was rented by the Sussexes – suddenly, it became the most important royal cottage in the UK, and it was vitally important that the Sussexes needed to be evicted from it so someone else could use it. Frogmore has been sitting empty since 2023. It will be the same with Royal Lodge, which Prince William desperately wanted for years. Now that Prince Andrew is out, I guarantee RL will sit empty for years. Currently, Andrew is living at Wood Farm, waiting for renovations to be completed at Marsh Farm, all on the Sandringham estate. Guess who’s mad about Andrew staying at Wood Farm? Prince Edward, who currently has a sweetheart lease agreement on a 120-room mansion.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie had to use a “holiday let” at Sandringham — because Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is refusing to budge. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh wanted Wood Farm, where Andrew is holed up, for their regular Easter break but were forced to stay in a cottage. Edward, 62, visited his sibling for a “quiet word” about hurrying up his move to neighbouring Marsh Farm amid fears he was “dragging his heels”, as we revealed. But the ­Edinburghs had to stay in the estate’s Gardens House — which costs up to £4,110 a week in the high season. An insider said: “Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal. He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm. It’s got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm.” The Gardens House was once home to the estate’s head gardener. It sleeps eight and is 300 yards from the main Sandringham House which is open to visitors at this time of the year.

[From The Sun]

The absolute HORROR of having to rent an eight-bedroom cottage for an Easter holiday when you really wanted a different cottage!! What’s also crazy is that the Daily Mail’s coverage actually pointed out that Marsh Farm’s renovation hasn’t been completed, so it’s not like Andrew actually has two homes right now:

Prince Edward has become the first royal to visit Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor since he began his exile in Norfolk, it is claimed. Andrew, 66, who is currently living at Wood Farm in Sandringham, was reportedly paid a visit by his younger brother Edward, 62, this week, for a ‘quiet word’. But the visit was apparently not a brotherly show of support – instead, the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife Sophie reportedly wanted to stay in Wood Farm over Easter. It is claimed the pair are worried that Andrew dragging is his heels at his temporary accommodation before his permanent move to Marsh Farm, which is next door on the estate. Prince Edward and Sophie were forced to stay in the main house at the King’s Sandringham estate over the break, as Andrew is ‘reluctant to leave’ the Norfolk bolt hole, a source told the Sun. The source said: ‘Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims. Edward was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books it for Easter, but his brother was there. Andrew has been dragging his heels. He could have moved by now, but has been reluctant. Edward has had a quiet word with his brother.’ Andrew appeared to spend that afternoon at his new house and was seen meeting up with the Sandringham estate manager, Edward Parsons. He is currently living at nearby Wood Farm while his new house is being renovated, but has made several trips there this week to check on the progress. Builders have been working flat out to get the property ready for Andrew, fitting luxury carpets, a Sky dish and a fast broadband connection.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s too funny, really. “How dare my p3do brother lounge around a free property which I wanted to use, now I have to rent an equally nice property to have a vacation!” Edward is more upset about Wood Farm than he is about his brother’s long history in sex trafficking. What’s also crazy is that I’m pretty sure that Wood Farm was renovated specifically to be handicap-accessible, given that Prince Philip mostly lived there in his final years. The connection to Philip obviously makes it attractive for the left-behinds, but I’m sure that there are much nicer and more glamorous royal properties available for Edward?