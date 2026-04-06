Prince Edward visited Prince Andrew to bitch him out over royal real estate

One of the funniest things about the left-behind Windsors is how jealous they are of each other 24-7. Real estate is seemingly one of the biggest issues for the left-behinds, which is weird because there are approximately eleventy billion “royal” properties across Wales, England and Scotland. If a royal figure was determined to spend one week in every available royal castle, palace, mansion, cottage, villa or lodge, it would take years and years to get through them all. But we saw how these people acted about Frogmore Cottage once it was rented by the Sussexes – suddenly, it became the most important royal cottage in the UK, and it was vitally important that the Sussexes needed to be evicted from it so someone else could use it. Frogmore has been sitting empty since 2023. It will be the same with Royal Lodge, which Prince William desperately wanted for years. Now that Prince Andrew is out, I guarantee RL will sit empty for years. Currently, Andrew is living at Wood Farm, waiting for renovations to be completed at Marsh Farm, all on the Sandringham estate. Guess who’s mad about Andrew staying at Wood Farm? Prince Edward, who currently has a sweetheart lease agreement on a 120-room mansion.
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie had to use a “holiday let” at Sandringham — because Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is refusing to budge. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh wanted Wood Farm, where Andrew is holed up, for their regular Easter break but were forced to stay in a cottage.
Edward, 62, visited his sibling for a “quiet word” about hurrying up his move to neighbouring Marsh Farm amid fears he was “dragging his heels”, as we revealed. But the Edinburghs had to stay in the estate’s Gardens House — which costs up to £4,110 a week in the high season.
An insider said: “Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal. He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm. It’s got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm.”
The Gardens House was once home to the estate’s head gardener. It sleeps eight and is 300 yards from the main Sandringham House which is open to visitors at this time of the year.
The absolute HORROR of having to rent an eight-bedroom cottage for an Easter holiday when you really wanted a different cottage!! What’s also crazy is that the Daily Mail’s coverage actually pointed out that Marsh Farm’s renovation hasn’t been completed, so it’s not like Andrew actually has two homes right now:
Prince Edward has become the first royal to visit Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor since he began his exile in Norfolk, it is claimed. Andrew, 66, who is currently living at Wood Farm in Sandringham, was reportedly paid a visit by his younger brother Edward, 62, this week, for a ‘quiet word’. But the visit was apparently not a brotherly show of support – instead, the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife Sophie reportedly wanted to stay in Wood Farm over Easter.
It is claimed the pair are worried that Andrew dragging is his heels at his temporary accommodation before his permanent move to Marsh Farm, which is next door on the estate.
Prince Edward and Sophie were forced to stay in the main house at the King’s Sandringham estate over the break, as Andrew is ‘reluctant to leave’ the Norfolk bolt hole, a source told the Sun.
The source said: ‘Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims. Edward was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books it for Easter, but his brother was there. Andrew has been dragging his heels. He could have moved by now, but has been reluctant. Edward has had a quiet word with his brother.’
Andrew appeared to spend that afternoon at his new house and was seen meeting up with the Sandringham estate manager, Edward Parsons. He is currently living at nearby Wood Farm while his new house is being renovated, but has made several trips there this week to check on the progress. Builders have been working flat out to get the property ready for Andrew, fitting luxury carpets, a Sky dish and a fast broadband connection.
It’s too funny, really. “How dare my p3do brother lounge around a free property which I wanted to use, now I have to rent an equally nice property to have a vacation!” Edward is more upset about Wood Farm than he is about his brother’s long history in sex trafficking. What’s also crazy is that I’m pretty sure that Wood Farm was renovated specifically to be handicap-accessible, given that Prince Philip mostly lived there in his final years. The connection to Philip obviously makes it attractive for the left-behinds, but I’m sure that there are much nicer and more glamorous royal properties available for Edward?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
They are all just angry that Andrew opened up a can of worms over their exploitation of the Crown Estate properties for their own greed.
Also, it was reported that Anne visited her brother since she was worried about his mental health.
Why is everyone saying eight bedrooms? Sleeps eight is not the same. The master and other rooms would sleep two in a bed, other rooms likely have twin beds or bunks.
What a fricken joke! Complaining about have to stay in an eight bedroom cottage instead of the one your brother is occupying at the moment. My god that must be like staying at a Holiday Inn Express!! The horror!! Is that why Sophie was under the weather and didn’t attend the PR walk? Is she having a tantrum? Lol!!
The real question is who benefits from
the revenue from that cottage. If p€do is using wood farm, impacts will domino down and either someone is missing 4-5,000£ of revenue or Sophie and Edward had to shell out that amount! Did they go claim that amount to p€do?!?!! lol
I do not believe anyone here paid a £ for staying in the ‘cottage’ that usually gets rented out. None of the coverage above says they paid that just that it usually rents for that amount.
Also, (nice) rental places are usually booked way in advance for school holidays so did they bump someone else or were the royals holding it back from the market just in case?
I get the feeling that Pedo-brother will be there a long time. After all, it takes a while to update an estate and make sure that it is lavish, luxurious, and fit for a former prince of the realm. My dream is that right when it is finished and perfect he will be taken out of there in handcuffs.
If he’s staying at Wood Farm, should it need much in terms of ungrading since Prince Philip stayed there prior to his passing? 🤷♂️
Edward asked who the victims are.
A questions doesn’t indicate support. Except in the BRF.
Where asking a question is seen as super special keen interest. Because maybe – just maybe! the answer to the precious question may snowball over the decades into a thought. Which, in turn, may one day solidify into a singular word of support or acknowledgement.
These people are without value.
What a family! I take it that Philip occupying the cottage before Pedo also was a major inconvenience for Eddie. Surprised he didn’t give his wheelchair a bit of a greasing at the top of the stairs just to make the place available for his holidays!
This is the first time that I ever heard of the Edinburghs staying at Wood Farm. It was always that Andrew stayed there after Philip died. These people are woefullly out of touch but given Edward and Sophie’s reaction to having to stay at Garden House, I kind of understand why Harry and Meghan were given the option to live at Frogmore Cottage and why Andrew refused to move there. The family didn’t believe that Meghan was worthy of any royal lodging grander than servant quarters. I’m sure Harry and Meghan didn’t care and were just happy to have a bigger place that they can make a home. But the rest of the family are entitled and snobbish.
Harry himself wrote they were offered grander houses but didn’t want them. They both really loved Frogmore and its scenery.
Ummm. If Marsh farm isn’t ready then it’s not ready. Why doesn’t Edward just go look at MF and see what it looks like to see whether Andrew is dragging his feet or whether it’s still unlivable. And here’s my question. When Edward stays at Wood Farm is it free? Bc there is no mention of having to rent out Wood Farm for a certain cost whereas there is a set rent for the Garden House or whatever. To me, that’s the real issue. Edward is used to staying at Wood Farm for free and now he is being forced to pay actual money.
I’d be surprised if they actually paid though – I expect the “rent” is just for non-royals and not grifting freeloaders like the Wessexes.
Idk, I could absolutely see someone demanding rent. I’m just curious bc it seems rent is not required for Woodfarm. Or yeah all of this is made-up.
While Edward probably did visit his brother the story about wanting him to move out faster makes no sense. How do we know what they spoke about. The press got one fact and made up the rest as filler so they had something to write about.
Who has a “Holiday” estate an hour away from their home estate? They have drivers. And helicopters. Oh right, every one of the Windsors. These people really are knobs.
“…fitting luxury carpets, a Sky dish and a fast broadband connection.” I’m so impressed with how Charles is punishing his brother. Does anyone still believe that this is not a cover-up of the deep involvement the entire Windsor family has in various scandals?
@brassy rebel – THIS 💯
The fact that AMW is still getting full rpo security and Royal housing shows that they never cared what crimes he was/is committing they just didn’t want it public.. the king refuses to meet with survivors and Ed dismisses the victims with his horrendously disgusting comment.. all their privilege should be revoked by the government and people especially when you have two geriatric parasites arguing about what free mini mansion they covet. What a horrible look once again for a horrible family.
I’m not one to defend Andrew, but if the house isn’t ready, then it just isn’t ready.
It’s not like Andrew is doing the actual work and going slowly.
Edward and Sophie need to stick a sock in it and pay market rate for their own place.
If there was any justice, the accommodations being readied for Andrew would be made of concrete and iron, not appointed with high-speed Wi-Fi and “luxury carpets.”
The Sun says E&S stayed in the Gardens House and the DM says “the main house” – are they the same? And the horror of having to holiday just 300 yards away from potential visitors – unspeakable!
Edward just rubs me the wrong way (sorry – still having coffee on this lazy Easter Monday…) He just strikes me as a nasty, entitled little goblin. And a racist snobby one at that. I wonder what the story is with James – as much as I dislike Eddie and Sofiesta, James seems to have flown under the radar (so far…)
@MTL.EX.PAT – Edward has a similar effect on me, he’s clearly a bit of a drip and a berk, and does very little for his chunk of the Sovereign Grant and his 180+ room house.
The strange off-the-cuff answer a few weeks ago re Epstein’s victims, seemed to me a smart-ass’s disgraceful way of ambiguously denying the generally acknowledged victims. ‘Who are the victims?’
One just has to hope he wasn’t counting himself and his wider family as victims, it sounded like it to me……
@unblinkered – I also got the flavour that he felt he and his family were the “real” victims when he made thst comment. Pretty rich coming from a duo who failed at pretty much everything they ever tried (military, film making, his wife’s PR firm) and got bailed out with the their massive free mansion….
Maybe Sophie was “under the weather” bc she was mad and protesting about the accommodations. LOL.
Gardens House is available to rent – y’all can look it up and see that “sleeps 8” does NOT mean “8 bedrooms”. Have none of you ever rented a place to stay for a group of friends or family before? https://www.norfolkhideaways.co.uk/sandringham-surrounding-villages/sandringham-holiday-cottages/garden-house-sandringham
I will say I wasn’t expecting 4 bedrooms – I was expecting 2 or 3 with sofa beds or bunk rooms…
Regardless of how many rooms it has, the issue seems to be that Edward is being asked to pay for his stay there whereas before he was able to stay at Woodfarm for free. That’s the issue. None of them want to pay. And of course Andrew isn’t paying and is essentially staying at Woodfarm for free while waiting to stay at Marsh farm for free. Or well Charles is paying for it.
The U.K. is experiencing a housing crisis that has totally warped people’s lives for at least 20 – 25 years. If you were lucky enough to get on the property ladder in the early noughties (I had family who did, they preceded me here) then your asset values have multiplied in munificent fashion. If you arrived later, for work, from the US, as I did, and took longer to marry, start a family, choose a location, school, etc… you might own property in another country, and just rent here in London. Because house prices at some point lost all connection to real value. Plus, many houses need drastic amounts of work, as many are authentically older and that’s just the way it goes. And there is stamp duty. And the Truss bust destroyed the bond markets which had a knock-on effect on mortgage rates. And people like us landed in the UK just before the housing crisis hit the US and the Great Recession got underway. It’s grim. The government has made home building the centre of its platform and Rachel Reeves has heroically attempted to slash the planning regime of local authorities who are many of them simply NIMBY’s. There is a huge gulf in England between people who own property and don’t want their inflated asset values depreciating, and people who desperately need space. It is literally a zero sum game. Bickering about a holiday rental is about as obtuse, ham fisted and stingy as it’s possible to be, in this context. If the royals are supposed to incarnate the moral compass of the country, this is on par with sex trafficking as far as WTAF WERE YOU THINKING. Way to be on the wrong side of history.
Why couldn’t they stay in the main house?
Sandringham House and Gardens are open for tours seven days a week March – October. They might not want to stay there while tourists are wandering through the public areas of the house. These are for-profit tours where the money goes into Charlie’s personal pocket.
But then where does Charles stay? Why did I think he stays at Sandringham House?
There is a week or two in that period where it is closed to the public. Maybe Charles puts an appearance in ? Isn’t most of his time spent between Windsor Castle and Highgrove?
When QEII and Philip were alive, they would occasionally spent a week at Wood Farm until the tourist season was over at Sandringham House.
Do we believe this story at all? Who benefits from leaking it?
Ed looks so much like his mother and his maternal grandfather, the older he gets. That’s all I got.