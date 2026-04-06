“Donald Trump’s Easter post was completely unhinged” links

Donald Trump’s deranged Easter post included “praise be to Allah.” [Jezebel]
Oh, did Amal Clooney get her lips done? [RCFA]
Review of The Drama, which had a great opening weekend. [Pajiba]
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters look great in this pic. [Hollywood Life]
Lindsay Lohan’s comeback is complete? [LaineyGossip]
Secret signs that a (white) woman is secretly MAGA. [Buzzfeed]
Britney Spears spent Easter with Molly Shannon & Diane Warren? [JustJared]
Photos of Lindsay Lohan on set. [Socialite Life]
What can we expect for Shrinking’s fourth season? [Seriously OMG]
Lili Reinhart has a great shirt collection. [OMG Blog]
Donald Trump unleashes unhinged, expletive-laden Easter rant:
"Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards … Praise be to Allah." pic.twitter.com/Q3ENgD7RwU
— FactPost (@factpostnews) April 5, 2026
I don’t think Amal got her lips done – it looks like her makeup artist is doing the “Nina Park lip” which is where you contour the lip line and vermillion border with a slightly deeper neutral pencil.
Shes’s looking more and more like Kim Kardashian every day
Well Nina Park has never worked with the Kardashians . She works with Emma Stone, Greta Lee, Hailey Bieber to name a few.
I think she looks beautiful.
To all who didn’t vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, thank you so much for saddling us with this lunatic. I hope all your dreams are filled with his rotten presence.
I feel like for the rest of my life I’m going to ask or speculate on who someone voted for in 2024.
As a non-American I can totally understand that sentiment. And at the same time – is it a helpful focus considering the rebuilding that will be needed for future generations in the U.S. and also the world? An Australian once described the U.S. to me as “a country with borders for mirrors.” I was surprised by the description at the time, but over many years I have really come to understand the meaning.
The whole world is begging you to please fight now, with anything you have left. We are so close to sliding into global dystopia where we are no more than serfs, ruled over by tech bro lunatics. William Gibson’s Neuromancer was an incredible work of fiction, but meant to be a cautionary tale when it was written. The Silicon Valley edgelords have clearly taken it as a vision statement.
If you are willing and open to receiving this message, I wonder what you think of the 2nd last paragraph of this Guardian article? https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/apr/04/donald-trump-iran-war-evangelical-nationalists-moral-world-order-pete-hegseth
Mixed that right up, it’s “a country with mirrors for borders”
Hi @Noo, do you mean that Americans really just see themselves and no one else?
Molly, I feel the same way.
Noo, it is a helpful focus because part of the rebuilding (if it happens) will involve finding ways to avoid this situation happening again. And that will involve the people who voted for this hellscape doing some major self-reflection as to why they were willing to vote for such a person after EVERYTHING we have seen just over the past decade.
@Sid if I understand correctly, your view is that the road to healing and rebuilding in the U.S. only includes certain “bad” people doing self-reflection. If that’s the case, while a very understandable perspective, I don’t think learnings from human history support that being a successful approach.
@Little Red it feels meta, but I think your question actually reinforces the the original perspective about mirrored borders. That’s an observation which I am somewhat vulnerably sharing here today that has come from outside your borders – and it matters a lot less what I make of it than what you do with it.
Here’s the passage from The Guardian article:
“Is Trump solely to blame? wondered the US columnist Lydia Polgreen. Or is he “the fulfilment of what America has always been – a self-satisfied nation, granted license by its myths about providence and exceptionalism to do whatever it wants”. Trump’s presidency, she argued, “has revealed a much older malady: America’s unshakable faith in its ability to shape the world to its liking, indifferent to what others might want and supremely confident that its plan is the right one. Beyond Trump, it’s this disfiguring mentality we Americans must face.””
@Noo – To me, asking who voted for the felon is the same as asking who joined the Nazi party. But asking who didn’t vote against the felon is another matter. I suspect many of the well educated and “enlightened” liberals I know fall into that category. The fact that they didn’t see NOT voting against the felon as joining the Nazi party is incredibly problematic. I am not ready to forgive and embrace, but I am ready to speak calmly to them about their complicit approval of everything the felon is doing.
But I also acknowledge that watching this unfold from overseas is probably terrifying. What you feel, that it’s unfair that Americans have so much power to decide the fate of the planet, that it’s cruel and unfair, just know that we feel it too. It’s cruel and unfair that that our entire system is designed to give the minority of white male land owners in small states more power than everyone else. And as women, the fact that men still wouldn’t have that power any longer if women didn’t support them and join them in exalting the rights of white male land owners n small states, we wouldn’t be here.
But if you’re suggesting we shouldn’t point out these facts and instead try to “heal” the rifts, that’s never going to happen.
@ Noo
“The whole world is begging you to please fight now, with anything you have left.”
Not sure why you think Americans are not fighting? We just had the largest single-day protest in American history. “Tech bro lunatics” are American, yes, but also Chinese, Indian, Swedish, Singaporan, Russian, etc. I would point out an Australian — Rupert Murdoch — as one of the most destructive people of the last 100 years, hands-down.
Is it helpful to speculate on who voted for Trump? Of course! It’s helpful to know that a person lacks decency and critical thinking skills. We mustn’t be blind to what we’re dealing with as we map a way forward.
@mightymolly thank you for what you have shared and the chance to engage on this very sensitive and emotionally charged topic.
For consideration as you navigate where your “never” lines are or will be: if you’re drawing on examples from post-Nazi Germany, my understanding is the process was more nuanced than who voted for/didn’t vote for/didn’t vote in the final election. Vergangenheitsbewältigung and Kollektivschuld are two German words of which I’m aware that describe parts of this – but I’m not a German speaker and acknowledge my ignorance and any corrections needed with more context here. My understanding is the process involved taking collective community responsibility for the conditions that created the Nazi party and genocide.
I’m not suggesting what you should do or shouldn’t do, it’s not my expertise or my place. But, to be completely honest, I am scared of America and also Americans (of all stripes right now), because what you do in your next steps is consequential not just for your nation but for the entire world. To your comment, maybe you don’t want that weight of responsibility either – when you have so much in front of you just trying to take care of your family and neighbours.
But that’s the way the world is right now, and if we do anything right now, we need to lovingly wrap our arms around the truth of all that is. I know for myself I would sleep a little easier knowing that Americans of all stripes are willing to look in the mirror with curiosity and interest to see everything there is in the mirror, not just who is right and who is wrong (which seems to be a big part of how we all ended up in this place). Thank you again for writing and for everything you are doing to resist the regime.
@FYI I am thanking everyone who is fighting for fighting, and continuing to fight. That it seems like you have taken my comments defensively reinforces some of the things I have been trying to share in this post, in the gentlest way possible.
Noo, please re-read my post. Nowhere did I say that the road to reconciliation and rebuilding only involves MAGA voters and similar others self-reflecting. I said that would be involved. And it has to be. The U.S. government previously took the path of “let’s all be friends and move on” after the U.S. Civil War and it ultimately led us right back to where we are now.
@Sid I apologize for misunderstanding your comment. I responded to your specific call out of the folks who voted for #47, so…you got me, I guess?
For me personally from the outside looking in it’s depressing to see so much energy from Americans on identifying and punishing the 77 million who voted for #47, and the 90 million who didn’t vote at all.
Please correct me if I’ve missed it: when and where do Americans talk about the 4.5+ billion adults globally who never got a say but are certainly stuck with the consequences? For me personally, your nation is the single greatest threat to my country and everything I have been working for in my life. Your Pres & Cabinet & Ambassador & Republican Reps talk all the time about annexing my country, claim we aren’t a country, engage in trade warfare, and recently called us “maple-syrup-eating-f***s” on white house social media…and yet I have to walk ever-so-carefully in these comments to try to post any kind of outside perspective in the most polite and positive way?
Despite that effort, from the responses it seems like many Americans, even all the “good” ones, have very little interest in external perspectives or external solutions. Which seems surprising to me considering how quickly your democracy has blown up, that you think the only solutions worth considering will come from within your system?
I’m going to sign off here, it’s clear there’s very limited value in me attempting to share external views. But we are definitely all rooting you on in your resistance – for U.S. citizens and everyone in the U.S. today – and because our lives depend on it too.
@ Noo —
It is not that we have no interest in external perspectives. It’s that what you are calling an “external” perspective is the SAME as ours. Many, many, many Americans are just as appalled and scared as you are. It is not news to Americans that he is wreaking havoc globally. Truly, we are not all self-centered.
You keep talking about “your” president and “your” country and “begging you to fight” — as if Americans are just going along with this chaos. We ARE fighting. We ARE appalled. If you have other suggestions on what Americans can actually DO, we are all ears.
I haven’t seen anyone on this board, or in the media, state that no external solutions are worth considering? You reference not “punishing” the 77 million that voted for him, but then you are upset at what they voted for — the talk of annexing other countries, the insults, the vulgarity. We are upset about that too.
Hi @Noo, thanks for your response. Speaking for only myself here, but I completely agree with your perspective.
Paul Krugman and Rick Wilson are warning that this week could be absolutely terrible … so be ready, celebitches.
Timothy D Snyder thinks Trump (‘s cabinet and/or his advisors) might be exploiting a wartime incident within the next two weeks to either provoke an Iranian terrorist attack inside the United States, or plot a false flag operation in order to stage a coup and seize total control ahead of the midterms.
How is this real life???
Anyone with eyes saw that coming. My only surprise is that they did this so early in the year and not, like, August, when we are barreling towards mid-terms. That is why Iran was very astute to put out a statement saying they had no intention of harming Americans in America and were only fighting back in the Gulf states.
Barely a day goes by that I’m not bitterly thanking Trump voters (including my many MAGA neighbors) and nonvoters and Stein voters and the Murdoch empire and SCOTUS and Mark Burnett and every legislator and anyone else who has ever enabled this profoundly personality-disordered president in any way, ever. His gaping greed, dishonesty, grift, sex abuse and other sociopathic behavioral patterns have been known for decades, yet the US just had to elect its favorite abuser again.
One vote was too many for that louse, but I really truly think that the Epstein class, plus Israel, plus Russia, plus Elon all nudged Trump over the line. I don’t think he won, not by a long shot.
Absolutely agree, Betsy.
He wasn’t shot.
He didn’t win.
He’s in the files.
All one has to do is imagine if any other U.S. president ever acted the way Trump does to put things in perspective of how batshit crazy and dangerous he is. It is complete insanity that Congress chooses to do nothing.
Republicans in Congress choose to do nothing. They can end it at any time. That they don’t means they are complicit in the terror. All must be held accountable when Democrats regain control.
Exactly! The Republican Party has been morphing into Maga since Reagan. US oligarchs have been funding this drive and a politics of division for decades! Once Russia and other nepharious oligarchs and dictators joined that right-ward drive, it is no surprise we are where we are as a nation! In the end, Republican Party could have stopped this madness, even prevented it, from the getgo! But their greed for $ and power have driven then to the extreme.
Republicans control everything…no matter what the felon and his little followers spout on social media.
Anyone in this admin who feels deeply that they are religious people and yet are allowing this to happen…are hypocrites of the highest order. This maniac skipping church as usual to spew vulgarities on Easter Sunday is your leader…the one we have seen you all literally bowing to in photos and reaching out as if to touch his “aura”. If you believe he is the “second coming” the you believe that Jesus was a felon who came back to toss F-bombs at other countries and make dun of their faiths.
I.e the photo when they based they passes the terrible gross anti-citizen budget for the ridh people
@Constance – Perhaps you are new to this website, but I suggest you read the comments on any article about Trump and his demons on here. We hate him here. Nobody here is bowing down to him or thinking he is Jesus.
@Sue —
I believe Constance is referring to Paula White, Franklin Graham, Mike Johnson, and other evangelicals and so-called Christians who are grifting right alongside Trump.
Just imagine if President Obama ended something with “Praise be to Allah.”
This. I wonder how this sat with Mango’s evangelical base. The resurrection of Christ is the foundational tenet of Christianity, and Easter is the holiest of days. He should have been wishing his MAGA followers a Blessed Easter.
Mango blasphemes all religions.
I think they very clearly do not care. Their religion is apparently about “winning” rather than God, humans, humanity, or the sanctity of life. No one is less religious, less ethical, less righteous, less decent than the people who support Trump.
Thank you for pointing this out. The hypocrisy is astounding.
@Moira Right?! I have to laugh or I’ll cry.
I think Amal not only did her lips but also did her eyes and her nose.
And a very good face lift. Would love to know who the surgeon was.
It appears she also had her chin reshaped within the past few years. She definitely did not have that “Cary Grant” dip in her chin years ago.
She looks like Penelope Cruz in those pictures. It must be nice to have so much money that you can just buy a whole new face every few years.
Not that it matters much, but I’m 99.99% sure that post was not from #47, but from Stephen Miller. Pretty sure Miller is acting as a shadow president, which is absolutely friggin terrifying.
@Cadbury Egg it seemed to me to be not #47’s style (which is crazy we are attuned to pick out his voice) I wondered if it was a post from the Secretary of War Criminals, but that makes sense if it’s Miller. I can’t imagine how desperate and exhausting it is for so many Americans, and at the same time, this week feels like a very important time to push harder. #47 has made himself vulnerable on a number of fronts – and, although we’ve seen the emperor has no clothes (time and time and time again), it feels like this time, this moment might be different. (and if not, I shudder to think of how much more terror he must unleash to face any consequences)
Especially with the firing of highly-qualified military leaders – regardless of who you did or didn’t vote for, these men have your nuclear arsenal at their fingertips.
For the sake of your children and grandchildren in the U.S. and all around the world, please do anything you can this week to end #47’s regime of terror. He will literally eat the world.
Footer: when Iranian “propaganda” is actually a documentary (with Lego). This video is what the rest of the world see right now. Many of us in the global community are doing everything we can – boycott American goods, I’ve advocated numerous times for a stronger foreign policy response and truth-telling about your administration from our leaders and media – please, if you can, just do one more thing this week to remove #47 and start to force consequences for the regime. Thank you for staying in the fight. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2Cx540xYn0
I’ve said repeatedly that I think it was Hegseth who wrote it.
According to Karoline Leavitt, anything that comes out under Trump’s name was created and posted by Trump.
I believe that. Unless he IS dead and rotting away in the former East Wing
Not only did he unleash this lunacy on Easter, he opted to golf instead of attending any of the 3 Easter services. Imagine if Obama or Biden did this.
The nonstop coddling of White Supremacy is the undoing of the US. It’s what led you here. We would not be here today if there were actual consequences for the January 6th insurrection and plotting to murder the US VP because he would not rig an election for them.
I don’t know where the international community was when this obese pedo was bombing fishermen in international waters for shits and giggles. Or where the hell they are in the aftermath of the intentional bombing of an elementary school (twice). Again there has to be consequences. Or society cannot function.
If you’re going to move forward, you have got to have actual consequences for crimes – even when the person committing them is rich, powerful, and White. You have got to stop amplifying the voice of racist bigots and couching or re-branding it as economic angst. FFS Shun these people. They don’t belong in society. Stop amplifying your voices. Remind them at every turn, that the line for them was not pedophilia, concentration camps, the murder of citizens and non citizens, the shredding of the Constitution, an illegal war or other war crimes, the line for these people was, they have to pay more at the pump for their gas. They are selfish, sociopathic assholes. And there are over 70 million of them.
Everyone (Dem or GOP) that voted to give frozen water more money after the murders of Pretti and Good should be charged as a collaborator. Frozen water should be charged as collaborators. Half of Congress – collaborators. The entire administration removed, arrested, tried for treason. This is the ONLY path forward. You wouldn’t do it post Civil War and now you have this shitshow. At some point, you’re gonna have to deal with the rot.
It’s uncertain whether he actually golfed, though he stopped at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. According to the Daily Beast, he did do a weird drive around Washington, D.C., however: “The 79-year-old president spent Easter Sunday taking a ‘ceremoniously slow’ presidential motorcade tour around Memorial Circle—close to the Arlington Memorial Bridge, where he hopes to build an arch honoring himself, according to pool reports.”
Thanks for clarifying. Either way, he was a no show for Easter service. I mean I am so tired of all this mess being excused as that’s just trump and no one else on the planet could get away with this garbage. It has been 11 years, 11 f*cking years of his BS – the assault on our ears with his vulgarity, his uncouth, racist asshattery has been unrelenting. I am so fucking tired. McRib had one fucking job to do FFS.
I have April 27th marked on my calendar and that’s the date a particular person I follow gave for this sh*tshow to be over. I have a special bottle of wine ready. And yes, I know Vance is worse, I am just ready to stop hearing this particular, whiny bitch ass voice and seeing that particular Jabba the Hut physique in the f*cking clouds on dreary depressing days. I can’t with his vagineck and his blotchy disgusting face. FFS we’ve all had enough!!!
You will never recover from him. I’m sorry to tell everyone this. You are not recovering from him in our lifetime or our children’s lifetimes.
🎯
Yes, it’s been apparent for a long time. Before Trump’s second term, Psychologists risked their careers by overstepping the Goldwater Rule because they felt they had A Duty to Warn regarding Trump.
All I see are inflated inner tubes in the pic of the K sisters.
Those signs of MAGA women are not subtle, they are obvious and we all recognize them already. Actually…most out themselves just by their appearances…
It’s a very dangerous time, for the world. The people in power will not discharge their responsibilities to the public, and the public is too apathetic, disorganized , and depoliticized to mount an effective resistance.
We are past hoping any of those who surround him will “see the light” and take the only actions that could get him out of office. There is nothing illegal or unconstitutional he hasn’t tried or actually done already and there has not been anything but defending his lunacy or outright grifting by them. I had hoped there was one among that might come to a realization that this felon is actually the devil (since they all spout religion endlessly) and pass the word so to speak. But apparently there is NO BOTTOM.
And the media has been scared shi*less into saying a word. They look so asinine merely reporting his lunatic posts as though these were the normal concerns of a sane nation and not the deranged ramblings of a racist rapist felon buffoon.
You do know the the Kar/Jenn’s photoshop the hell out of their pics, right, so…..can you like never ever phrase their looks in pics.
i think Amal looks beautiful too but looks like she had more than just her lips done. The Kardash-Jenners look lovely, happy, healthy. Wish they would move on from the overly puffed and dark lined lips. I’m so bored with that. Take note Amal.