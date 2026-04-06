“Donald Trump’s Easter post was completely unhinged” links

Donald Trump’s deranged Easter post included “praise be to Allah.” [Jezebel]

Oh, did Amal Clooney get her lips done? [RCFA]

Review of The Drama, which had a great opening weekend. [Pajiba]

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters look great in this pic. [Hollywood Life]

Lindsay Lohan’s comeback is complete? [LaineyGossip]

Secret signs that a (white) woman is secretly MAGA. [Buzzfeed]

Britney Spears spent Easter with Molly Shannon & Diane Warren? [JustJared]

Photos of Lindsay Lohan on set. [Socialite Life]

What can we expect for Shrinking’s fourth season? [Seriously OMG]

Lili Reinhart has a great shirt collection. [OMG Blog]

Donald Trump unleashes unhinged, expletive-laden Easter rant: "Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards … Praise be to Allah." pic.twitter.com/Q3ENgD7RwU — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 5, 2026