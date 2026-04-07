Wow, Peter Phillips’ fiancee Harriet Sperling wore a very ‘Kate’ look for Easter

Here are more photos of Peter Phillips and his fiancee Harriet Sperling on Easter Sunday. Given how many royals and royal-adjacents skipped out, Peter and Harriet got some of the Easter spotlight. Just days earlier, they finally set the date for their wedding as well – they will marry on June 6th in the Cotswolds. While various royals will attend, it will not be staged as a “royal wedding.” I’m actually looking forward to seeing who shows up and who doesn’t. I feel like we’ll be able to milk several controversies out of it.
In the meantime, the British media is doing their best to hype Harriet. We saw this last year too, when Harriet attended several events as Peter’s plus-one, and it turns out that she’s a willowy, photogenic blonde. The British papers LOVE that, and they love the fact that they can talk about her fashion and hair and on and on. Given all of the ridiculous angst over Prince Harry marrying a divorcee, you’d think that those same people would give Harriet some grief over being divorced and a single mother. You would be wrong – they f–king love it, and they love that Harriet brought her daughter to the Easter service alongside Peter’s daughters from his first marriage.
Ahead of their nuptials in June, Peter, 48, and his NHS nurse fiancée introduced Harriet’s daughter, Georgina, for the first time at Sunday’s high-profile outing. Harriet shares Georgina, 13, with her former husband, fitness instructor Antonio St John Sperling. The teenager has never been seen publicly before Easter Sunday, when Peter’s daughters from his first marriage walked alongside Georgina in a touching display of sisterly solidarity.
Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, whom Peter shares with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, flanked Georgina protectively as they walked past photographers – just days after Princess Anne’s son and Harriet revealed they will tie the knot on June 6. The joint appearance sent a strong message of unity and support for the upcoming wedding as a new royal blended family stepped into the spotlight after Princess Beatrice broke the mould following her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Now a regular at Wimbledon and Cheltenham alike, Harriet has also earned praise for her fashion choices that appear to be inspired by the Princess of Wales’s immaculate royal style.
For her first royal Easter service, Harriet took a leaf out of Kate’s playbook as she wore pieces from four of her favourite brands. She picked a cornflower blue polka dot co-ord designed by Beulah London, a label Kate has worn for everything from polo matches to overseas visits.
Harriet paired the set with earrings from one of Kate’s most-worn jewellery brands, Kiki Mcdonough, and pumps from Emmy London – a staple in the princess’s shoe cupboard. She finished the glamorous look with a hat from royal-approved Jane Taylor. The milliner has designed some of Kate’s most famous headpieces, including ones worn at Prince Louis’s christening in 2018 and the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last year.
This isn’t the first time Harriet has turned to the Princess for style inspiration. When she joined her future sister-in-law Zara at the Cheltenham Festival last month, Harriet channelled Kate in Suzannah London’s Winchester coat dress – a favourite of the princess.
When I downloaded these photos, I clocked the fact that Harriet looked like she was copykeening Kate’s style too. It’s not just the designers, it’s Kate’s whole vibe – Kate loves polka dots, she loves that shade of blue, she loves fussy bow details, she loves an asinine puffy shoulder, she loves styling her hair/wig in a similar way, she loves that style of hat, she loves a Kiki drop earring. You think Kate is mad about this? Will Kate be upset that an attractive blonde is copying, bar-for-bar, her terrible style? What if Harriet starts wearing sh-t with lots of buttons? LMAO. The palace gopher better hide all of Kate’s wigs of doom too.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Her Posture is as bad as Unable.
That’s the first thing I noticed too!
Unfortunately, the first thing I noticed was that she could have used a thicker bra. Yikes.
It is very noticeable, and that dress is absolutely hideous..maybe if she gets enough attention and headlines Waity will be crying about her wedding also and have a new hate target.
THANK you! Why can’t these women stand up straight?
Keens drab stepfor d style. After the wedding I hope Harriet wears her own styles. Beatrice and edo are a blended family but are not allowed to go. Now Harriet and peter and children can go with their blended family. I notice no carrying on in the media about Harriet being divorced such hypocrisy
It is definitely a “Kate” style but it is also a “Boring British Aristocrat style”. Many British Aristocrats have worn a slightly different variation of this dress for the last 20 years.
That’s one of the things that set Meghan apart from the start. She mostly didn’t have that aristo style and so her style at the time felt really different. But yeah, this is very Kate but also just very British aristo vibes.
That’s my take. There’s probably a pretty narrow set of styles appropriate for major events with the King.
Would it kill these women to wear what grandma would have called “foundation” garments? As in a slip? For the younger crowd. A slip makes it so your dress doesn’t cling to your legs.
She definitely needs a slip and a better bra.
Yes a better bra. Is she even wearing one?
lol I still wear slips or silk boxers (which work really well also).. but I know that it’s not what most women do anymore.
Was it very cold that morning?
I see what you did there! 🤣🤣
@water dragon – I was coming to say the same thing- must’ve been chilly as it’s a bit nippy out there…
I wasn’t gonna say it but that’s what I meant. Coulda used something with a little padding 🙀
I was too stunned by the rest of it to even notice that!
Based on this _Philips man wedding history, she may not be around long.
That dress is awful. Some sort of twee sister wife hybrid. How on earth did he meet a nurse? Is she aristocracy adjacent? If not the royal.family will eat her alive. They only seem to like their own kind. And Mike Tindell, because he is a vicious as they are.
Her ex-husband’s surname St John Sperling sounds aristo-adjacent.
They say they were introduced at a sporting match between their children’s respective schools.
She is aristo-adjacent, like Camilla Parker Bowles or Sarah Ferguson were, although much more distant from the royal family than either.
I would be very surprised if she’s doing anything close to full time nursing. The tabloids love to say someone has a job they last worked at 15 years ago.
LOL, I thought St John was his middle name!
Do you think Kate has accused her of stealing her fashion contacts yet? It’s just funny bc Harriet clearly is modeling her style after Kate but from the start Meghan had her own unique style and yet she’s the one that got accused. It’ll never not be funny.
Anyways, the press is thrilled to have Harriet around and the young daughter to talk about. It’s actually uncomfortable bc you can tell they are counting down until those girls are just a few years older. There are already articles up calling them the new generation.
Harriet is very pretty, and new. Kate’s going to have a problem with her, if she’s around very much.
I would not be bringing my daughter to anything public that involves the press, particularly the royal press. Let the girl have her privacy until she’s old enough to decide if she wants to try and cash in on being royal adjacent herself.
I am sure the mom thinks her marriage will bring all good things to the daughter. Eek.
It’s by Kate Middleton for the Rose Nylund collection. Available only at whatever is the British equivalent of Sears.
Sears in the eighties is definitely a style choice, I wonder if she is cosplaying Waity hoping not to become her target, since we all know Waity doesn’t like other women in her spotlight.
I’m sure that dress is expensive but, it looks like some cheap polyester to me.
The dress is ugly but it’s a nice color on her. Her and Peter are at least color coordinated and look like they enjoy each others company. Together they look better than Will and Kate.
I will say this bright shade of blue works on her. I like the hat! The outfit with what looks like gaping buttons at the front and a too-long length should be burnt. It definitely looks like a Kate reject.
I’m going to play Devil’s Advocate. No pun. This is a church outfit. It’s not supposed to be glam. It’s supposed to be decorous, self-effacing, and discrete. It is. It’s actually perfect for the occasion. The kids look perfect, a bit self-conscious, but mirthful, and healthy, like bright apples. Also? Peter looks quite proud of her, and tickled by the whole ritual of introductions. For people contemplating marriage, a church visit has happy vibes. Especially a church that lets you marry twice.
Ah, yes. Gotta love a church that gives you multiple guilt-free opportunities to get it right!
Let’s see how things stand in 20 years. I hope the daughter ends up ok.
I think there’s a good case for starting over, guilt-free, with a clean slate. It’s just a different point of view. I think the Catholic Church just kind of asks you to do that within the context of your original marriage. Which is a bit of a mental wrestle. It asks you to look at yourself. Which is not to say the CofE does not ask you to do this. Just, it holds out the possibility that the first time, you just got unlucky. …I can see both sides.
Without a proper bra and slip? No, this isn’t ‘decorous, self-effacing, and discrete’
It is also ugly and a Diana cosplay throwback.
I had a dress in the same style – in 1986! Wasn’t great then either b
Harriet doesn’t look any different to what other aristo women wear which is also the style Kate was going for before she started cosplaying Meghan.
Holy 90’s bathroom wallpaper in mom’s house, Batman.
I don’t understand the fuss and excitement around this couple. Is an uninteresting blended family of a middle aged man and woman. We have tons of them, they are not breaking any ground. The most interesting about them will be the wedding guests…
Scooter went to Jecca’s brother’s wedding instead of to Peter’s first wedding. I wonder if he will show up for his second wedding.
“Milk several controversies”
I see what you did there!
The peplum! The twee little bows! My eyes!
That dress is horrible. If I were Kate, I’d be miffed that it was described as being “very Kate.”
Harriet’s not stupid. She wore:buttons, perfume, polka dots, stiff fabric in a really drab colour..with a pudding on her head. She’s fine being Kate’s no competition. Her only competition would never
The fabric isn’t stiff, it is thin. So thin it is blowing between her legs, out behind her, and the peplum blew up in the front.