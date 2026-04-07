Wow, Peter Phillips’ fiancee Harriet Sperling wore a very ‘Kate’ look for Easter

Here are more photos of Peter Phillips and his fiancee Harriet Sperling on Easter Sunday. Given how many royals and royal-adjacents skipped out, Peter and Harriet got some of the Easter spotlight. Just days earlier, they finally set the date for their wedding as well – they will marry on June 6th in the Cotswolds. While various royals will attend, it will not be staged as a “royal wedding.” I’m actually looking forward to seeing who shows up and who doesn’t. I feel like we’ll be able to milk several controversies out of it.

In the meantime, the British media is doing their best to hype Harriet. We saw this last year too, when Harriet attended several events as Peter’s plus-one, and it turns out that she’s a willowy, photogenic blonde. The British papers LOVE that, and they love the fact that they can talk about her fashion and hair and on and on. Given all of the ridiculous angst over Prince Harry marrying a divorcee, you’d think that those same people would give Harriet some grief over being divorced and a single mother. You would be wrong – they f–king love it, and they love that Harriet brought her daughter to the Easter service alongside Peter’s daughters from his first marriage.

Ahead of their nuptials in June, Peter, 48, and his NHS nurse fiancée introduced Harriet’s daughter, Georgina, for the first time at Sunday’s high-profile outing. Harriet shares Georgina, 13, with her former husband, fitness instructor Antonio St John Sperling. The teenager has never been seen publicly before Easter Sunday, when Peter’s daughters from his first marriage walked alongside Georgina in a touching display of sisterly solidarity. Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, whom Peter shares with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly, flanked Georgina protectively as they walked past photographers – just days after Princess Anne’s son and Harriet revealed they will tie the knot on June 6. The joint appearance sent a strong message of unity and support for the upcoming wedding as a new royal blended family stepped into the spotlight after Princess Beatrice broke the mould following her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Now a regular at Wimbledon and Cheltenham alike, Harriet has also earned praise for her fashion choices that appear to be inspired by the Princess of Wales’s immaculate royal style. For her first royal Easter service, Harriet took a leaf out of Kate’s playbook as she wore pieces from four of her favourite brands. She picked a cornflower blue polka dot co-ord designed by Beulah London, a label Kate has worn for everything from polo matches to overseas visits. Harriet paired the set with earrings from one of Kate’s most-worn jewellery brands, Kiki Mcdonough, and pumps from Emmy London – a staple in the princess’s shoe cupboard. She finished the glamorous look with a hat from royal-approved Jane Taylor. The milliner has designed some of Kate’s most famous headpieces, including ones worn at Prince Louis’s christening in 2018 and the Duchess of Kent’s funeral last year. This isn’t the first time Harriet has turned to the Princess for style inspiration. When she joined her future sister-in-law Zara at the Cheltenham Festival last month, Harriet channelled Kate in Suzannah London’s Winchester coat dress – a favourite of the princess.

[From The Daily Mail]

When I downloaded these photos, I clocked the fact that Harriet looked like she was copykeening Kate’s style too. It’s not just the designers, it’s Kate’s whole vibe – Kate loves polka dots, she loves that shade of blue, she loves fussy bow details, she loves an asinine puffy shoulder, she loves styling her hair/wig in a similar way, she loves that style of hat, she loves a Kiki drop earring. You think Kate is mad about this? Will Kate be upset that an attractive blonde is copying, bar-for-bar, her terrible style? What if Harriet starts wearing sh-t with lots of buttons? LMAO. The palace gopher better hide all of Kate’s wigs of doom too.