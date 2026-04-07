“Elizabeth Banks wore a sleek look to ‘The Miniature Wife’ premiere” links

Elizabeth Banks wore a sleek black look at the premiere of The Miniature Wife. I cannot believe that NBC/Peacock greenlit this show, nor can I believe that Matthew Macfadyen is in it. [Just Jared]
Offset was shot in Florida. [Hollywood Life]
Lil Nas X was in court yesterday & he’s doing better. [Socialite Life]
Why does The Pitt keep writing off women of color? [LaineyGossip]
I basically hate everything about Anne Hathaway’s look in Tokyo. [RCFA]
Lisa Kudrow wants modern sitcoms to stop being so tame. [Pajiba]
Rhea Seehorn looked awesome. [Go Fug Yourself]
Trying to figure out “looksmaxxing.” [OMG Blog]
CBS announced their replacement programming for The Late Show. [Seriously OMG]
Unexpected’s grandpappy got arrested?? [Starcasm]
The White House Easter Egg Roll was a f–king mess. [Buzzfeed]
I LOVE Elizabeth, I will be watching this show. It looks fun.
We saw a promo for miniature wife, and I, too, cannot believe it was greenlit, or that Matthew or Elizabeth were involved in it. I couldn’t figure out what tone it was, and why they were apparently being serious?
Is this a remake of the Incredible Shrinking Woman, the Lily Tomlin film?
It sounds like CBS is starting to go the way of MTV by airing cheap, stupid “comedy” filler in place of real programming.
It’s silly to say that The Pitt has a problem with gender and race when this show has one of the most diverse casts in series programming. That character was never long for the series. This is just a clickbait article.
Totally agree. They have a multi-racial, multi-religious cast. That being said, I will miss Dr. Mohan terribly.
I have no idea bc I don’t watch the show. But I would say that having the most diverse cast does not make it immune.
I’m rooting for Lil Nas X. As to the Pitt, I don’t watch it bc I can’t do intense medical dramas. So I can’t say whether it’s story related. I’d imagine it is though? But um writers decide the stories. And there are white cast members too yeah? So I would wonder why one of the white cast members hasn’t been written off over 2 seasons. But maybe one has been idk??? Another WOC has been promoted to a series regular, which is great, but it doesn’t have to be one or another. Again, I don’t go here so idk maybe it all makes sense for the story.
I love Little Nas. His first song was unbelievably beautiful. He’s extremely talented and gorgeous. I hope he gets the help he needs to resume his life and career. Godspeed.
Lmao at the White House Easter Egg Roll, the trippiest event in years. I didn’t know last year had a NYSE booth, cmon that deserved a repeat. The big Bunny Man returned, Trump screamed about the Iran war to children, Giant Eggs on columns, a Be Best ring toss onto bunny ears, inviting diverse children to color in a picture of the White House that Trump promptly signed all over the middle. I especially want to hear how the black children described it when they got home. Was that the Grim Reaper’s hand reaching into the basket of corporate sponsored eggs or just a rando wearing black sleeves and gloves to an Easter Egg event? I’m sure it was the latter, the more trolls the better.
On a scale from one to liquid acid at a Grateful Dead concert, It was at least an eight or nine.
He was aslo babbling about Joe Biden and the auto pen to them too. Demented Don so socially inept he can’t interact with kids. He only knows how to be a dick around everybody it seems.