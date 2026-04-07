“Elizabeth Banks wore a sleek look to ‘The Miniature Wife’ premiere” links

Elizabeth Banks wore a sleek black look at the premiere of The Miniature Wife. I cannot believe that NBC/Peacock greenlit this show, nor can I believe that Matthew Macfadyen is in it. [Just Jared]
Offset was shot in Florida. [Hollywood Life]
Lil Nas X was in court yesterday & he’s doing better. [Socialite Life]
Why does The Pitt keep writing off women of color? [LaineyGossip]
I basically hate everything about Anne Hathaway’s look in Tokyo. [RCFA]
Lisa Kudrow wants modern sitcoms to stop being so tame. [Pajiba]
Rhea Seehorn looked awesome. [Go Fug Yourself]
Trying to figure out “looksmaxxing.” [OMG Blog]
CBS announced their replacement programming for The Late Show. [Seriously OMG]
Unexpected’s grandpappy got arrested?? [Starcasm]
The White House Easter Egg Roll was a f–king mess. [Buzzfeed]

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11 Responses to ““Elizabeth Banks wore a sleek look to ‘The Miniature Wife’ premiere” links”

  1. CJW says:
    April 7, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    I LOVE Elizabeth, I will be watching this show. It looks fun.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    April 7, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    We saw a promo for miniature wife, and I, too, cannot believe it was greenlit, or that Matthew or Elizabeth were involved in it. I couldn’t figure out what tone it was, and why they were apparently being serious?

    Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    April 7, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    Is this a remake of the Incredible Shrinking Woman, the Lily Tomlin film?

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    April 7, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    It sounds like CBS is starting to go the way of MTV by airing cheap, stupid “comedy” filler in place of real programming.

    Reply
  5. Joan Smith says:
    April 7, 2026 at 1:50 pm

    It’s silly to say that The Pitt has a problem with gender and race when this show has one of the most diverse casts in series programming. That character was never long for the series. This is just a clickbait article.

    Reply
    • Jamie42 says:
      April 7, 2026 at 3:43 pm

      Totally agree. They have a multi-racial, multi-religious cast. That being said, I will miss Dr. Mohan terribly.

      Reply
    • jais says:
      April 7, 2026 at 6:19 pm

      I have no idea bc I don’t watch the show. But I would say that having the most diverse cast does not make it immune.

      Reply
  6. jais says:
    April 7, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    I’m rooting for Lil Nas X. As to the Pitt, I don’t watch it bc I can’t do intense medical dramas. So I can’t say whether it’s story related. I’d imagine it is though? But um writers decide the stories. And there are white cast members too yeah? So I would wonder why one of the white cast members hasn’t been written off over 2 seasons. But maybe one has been idk??? Another WOC has been promoted to a series regular, which is great, but it doesn’t have to be one or another. Again, I don’t go here so idk maybe it all makes sense for the story.

    Reply
  7. jferber says:
    April 7, 2026 at 3:58 pm

    I love Little Nas. His first song was unbelievably beautiful. He’s extremely talented and gorgeous. I hope he gets the help he needs to resume his life and career. Godspeed.

    Reply
  8. Truthiness says:
    April 7, 2026 at 4:50 pm

    Lmao at the White House Easter Egg Roll, the trippiest event in years. I didn’t know last year had a NYSE booth, cmon that deserved a repeat. The big Bunny Man returned, Trump screamed about the Iran war to children, Giant Eggs on columns, a Be Best ring toss onto bunny ears, inviting diverse children to color in a picture of the White House that Trump promptly signed all over the middle. I especially want to hear how the black children described it when they got home. Was that the Grim Reaper’s hand reaching into the basket of corporate sponsored eggs or just a rando wearing black sleeves and gloves to an Easter Egg event? I’m sure it was the latter, the more trolls the better.

    On a scale from one to liquid acid at a Grateful Dead concert, It was at least an eight or nine.

    Reply
    • Margie says:
      April 7, 2026 at 8:41 pm

      He was aslo babbling about Joe Biden and the auto pen to them too. Demented Don so socially inept he can’t interact with kids. He only knows how to be a dick around everybody it seems.

      Reply

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