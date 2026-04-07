“Elizabeth Banks wore a sleek look to ‘The Miniature Wife’ premiere” links

Elizabeth Banks wore a sleek black look at the premiere of The Miniature Wife. I cannot believe that NBC/Peacock greenlit this show, nor can I believe that Matthew Macfadyen is in it. [Just Jared]

Offset was shot in Florida. [Hollywood Life]

Lil Nas X was in court yesterday & he’s doing better. [Socialite Life]

Why does The Pitt keep writing off women of color? [LaineyGossip]

I basically hate everything about Anne Hathaway’s look in Tokyo. [RCFA]

Lisa Kudrow wants modern sitcoms to stop being so tame. [Pajiba]

Rhea Seehorn looked awesome. [Go Fug Yourself]

Trying to figure out “looksmaxxing.” [OMG Blog]

CBS announced their replacement programming for The Late Show. [Seriously OMG]

Unexpected’s grandpappy got arrested?? [Starcasm]

The White House Easter Egg Roll was a f–king mess. [Buzzfeed]