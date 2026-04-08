Lady Gaga cancels concert in Montreal due to respiratory infection



Lady Gaga has been out on the road lovin’ gypsy life for the past year, all in support of her album Mayhem. Last April she headlined Coachella, played a few more shows internationally, and then by July the Mayhem Ball Tour officially kicked off in Las Vegas and is still trucking along. Sprinkled in between shows Gaga had a cameo role in Wednesday season two, won Artist of the Year at the MTV VMAs, filmed a mystery role for The Devil Wears Prada 2 (more on that later), performed and won two awards at the Grammys, and made a surprise appearance in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

That’s a lot! And on the personal front, Gaga turned the big 4-0 on March 28, and a few days later on April Fool’s she and fiancé Michael Polansky marked the two-year anniversary of their engagement. But the end is in sight — in a good way! The Mayhem Ball Tour is down to the final three shows. Our Lady just has to get well enough to make it across the finish line; this past Monday, with hours to go until show time, Gaga regretfully announced to her fans that she had to cancel the Montreal performance due to a respiratory infection.

“I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show,” Gaga shared in an April 6 statement on her Instagram Story. “I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse.” Though she was hoping to power through her third performance in Montreal, Gaga—and her doctor—ultimately knew the show could not go on. “My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today,” the 40-year-old wrote, “and to be honest, I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve.” “I know how deeply disappointing this is,” she continued. “And I truly could not feel worse about letting you down. I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me.” In a final note, Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) praised the Montreal audience who were there for her April 2 and 3 shows, before offering one last apology to her fans. “Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful,” she concluded. “To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.” At this time, it is unclear if the canceled show will be postponed to a later date. The “Just Dance” hitmaker has been on tour since July 2025. She is next set to take the stage on April 9 and 10 in Saint Paul, Minn., before heading to New York City to conclude her 86-show tour. But the tour isn’t the only thing that has kept Gaga busy lately. She also attended the 2026 Grammys in February, where she took home the Best Pop Vocal Album trophy for Mayhem, and has been busy planning her upcoming wedding to fiancé Michael Polansky. And though Gaga is staying coy about the details of their big day, she did share one detail that will be a non-negotiable in her eyes. “I’m desperately trying to keep that so private,” she told E! News in March 2025, “but I would say I can promise that it will be the best day of my life.”

[From E! News]

Gaga is super diligent/disciplined about maintaining the instrument of her voice, so I trust that she and her doctors really know when she can “power through” versus when it would be damaging to do so. I also understand the monster disappointment ticket-holding Little Monsters must have felt. This tour ain’t cheap! I know two people who each booked flights to see the show in Milan, Italy, because it was cheaper than seeing it in the city where we live, New York (even though the tour has stopped in NYC four times!). I just checked prices for the final show on Monday, and once again I have to opt to pay my rent instead of seeing Mother Monster live, sigh. (Though rumor has it she’s filmed shows to make a concert film, just like she did with the Chromatica Ball. Paws crossed!) As of this writing, there’s been no update on whether the canceled show will be rescheduled or if the tickets will just be refunded. I genuinely hope Gaga gets better to put on the final three shows.

Then right after the tour, The Devil Wears Prada 2 comes out! The final trailer was released this week and revealed a brand new song by Lady Gaga and Doechii!! The song is fittingly called “Runway.” Though I’m loath to feed the Gaga-Madonna comparisons, in the spirit of Miranda Priestly I will be brutally honest: I’m getting strong “Vogue” vibes from the first listen of “Runway.” Release the full song and prove me wrong, please!