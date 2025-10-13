Lady Gaga spotted filming a scene for The Devil Wears Prada 2

Embed from Getty Images

You know the saying “If you want something done, ask a busy person?” Well this past week that person was a Lady and her name was Gaga. Mother Monster just began the European leg of her Mayhem Ball Tour on September 29, with four shows in six days in London, three days off, and then back-to-back shows in Manchester, England England (for my hippies!) on October 7 and 8. The next scheduled concert was on the 12th in Stockholm, Sweden, so she had a few days off. Only instead of relaxing and recalibrating from an intensely physical performance (so I’ve heard, I haven’t been able to see the show myself…), Gaga jetted off to Milan to film a mystery role in The Devil Wears Prada 2. I don’t know how our Lady does it, but I’m not mad about it either!

Lady Gaga is not moving at a glacial pace! The Oscar and Grammy winner is set to appear in the upcoming sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada,” squeezing in an appearance in the fashion film amid her Mayhem Ball Tour. After wrapping four sold-out nights at London’s O2 arena, Gaga was spotted by fans in Milan, where the sequel to the hit 2006 comedy starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci is currently filming. The “Devil Wears Prada 2” marks the multi-hyphenate superstar’s first big-screen appearance since “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Earlier this year, Gaga appeared in a cameo role on Netflix’s “Wednesday.” The production pit stop comes before Gaga is due to play Stockholm’s Avicii Arena on Sunday night. Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, “The Devil Wears Prada” follows aspiring journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Hathaway), who is hired at Runway, a glossy fashion magazine, but finds herself at the mercy of its demanding editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Streep), and all her whims and withering glances. (It’s a job “a million girls would kill” to get, after all!) The dishy book is a roman à clef; Weisberger briefly worked as Anna Wintour’s assistant at Vogue. Plot details for the sequel haven’t been confirmed, but the storyline reportedly follows Miranda as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. Miranda faces off against her one-time assistant, Emily (Blunt), who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs. It’s not clear how Hathaway’s Andy will factor into the story; at the end of the first film, she quits Runway and takes a job at a newspaper, but it appears she’s now back in the fashion fold. Recently, Streep and Tucci were spotted front row at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. There, Streep (as Miranda) and Wintour created a viral moment as the two fashion divas met for the first time.

[From Variety]

First of all, I love Anna Wintour’s fresh take of embracing the Devil Wears Prada link instead of being defensive about it. It’s a better look on Wintour, to put it in fashion terms. As for Gaga, well, it’s kind of blowing my mind that the first DWP film came out before the Lady was a Star! (“Just Dance” and “Poker Face” were 2008 hits, DWP was released in 2006.) I guess the movie doesn’t feel 20 years old to me, while Gaga feels like she’s always been in my life. In a totally healthy non-obsessive way, of course! Obviously, the big question is, is Gaga playing “herself” or an actual part? I’m hoping it’s an actual role! Say, a fashion designer having it out with Miranda Priestley right before a runway show. Bonus points if we get Miranda whisper-yelling at Gaga (her character!) that the bleached eyebrows are hideous. Like I’ve said before, I think it’d be a great career move for Gaga to accept more supporting, character-driven parts, as opposed to only signing on for starring roles. She’s got the intensity, the humor, and, dare I say, the mayhem to pull off those juicy featured roles where the character walks on, unleashes a mountain of trouble for the protagonists, then walks off in a blaze of thespian glory.

And don’t worry, Gaga made it out of Italy in time for her Sunday show in Sweden. She was snapped at the Milan airport in a Barbiecore pink, heavily shoulder-padded knit sweater-skirt set with matching shoes that were, um, interesting. The devil wears… platform fashion stilts with clear material so you can see the toes.

