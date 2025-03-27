Lady Gaga announces Mayhem Ball tour starting in Vegas this July

Embed from Getty Images

For the last three weeks the soundtrack to my life has been Mayhem, and I don’t mean metaphorically. (Well, not only metaphorically.) Lady Gaga dropped her seventh studio album on March 7, and I’ve been plugged in ever since. Gaga is getting great comeback reviews (they said the same for Chromatica, but it’s definitely more apt for Mayhem) and sitting high on the Billboard 200 (#2 as of this writing). So even though the album is less than a month old, Gaga wants to keep the momentum of Mayhem going. The Lady just announced a Mayhem Ball tour that will start in Las Vegas this July and visit 16 cities across North America and Europe. This will be Gaga’s first arena tour since 2018, because she said she wanted to create “something more intimate” and theatrical for Mayhem than a stadium tour would offer. And if you want tickets, you better put your paws up quick, because presales start early next week, with general sales going up on April 3. Here are the details:

Lady Gaga is officially taking “Mayhem” on the road, revealing tour dates across North America, Europe and the U.K. Following Gaga’s previously announced spring shows in Mexico, Brazil and Singapore — and a headlining set at Coachella in April — the “Mayhem Ball” tour will see the pop star play cities including Las Vegas, Seattle, New York City, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Paris, Berlin and more. “The Mayhem Ball” tour will kick off in Vegas in July and includes three dates at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and two at Chicago’s United Center. In September, Gaga will head to Europe where she’ll play three shows at the O2 in London before gracing arenas in Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris, among other cities. The tour follows the release of her sixth studio album, “Mayhem,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and marks her first trek across North America, Europe and the U.K. since her 2022 “Chromatica Ball” tour. “This is my first arena tour since 2018,” Gaga said in a statement. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with the Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate, closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.” In a post on Instagram, Gaga revealed that she wasn’t planning on touring this year but “the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going.” She added, “We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums — and honestly, I can’t wait. This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it.” Tickets for the North America dates will go on presale March 31, with an artist presale beginning April 2 at 12 p.m. local time. General tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster on April 3 at 12 p.m. local time. In Europe and the U.K., tickets for select shows will be available through Mastercard’s presale on March 31, with various presales running throughout the week. General onsale begins April 3 at 12 p.m. local time.

[From Variety]

I hope she films one of the concerts like she did for the Chromatica Ball tour! I enjoyed watching that on HBO/Max a lot. And given the madness of ticket sales these days, I figure it’s my best shot at seeing the show. Also, sending up prayers our Lady of Gaga will fall in love with a new wig for the tour — hey, a girl can hope! It’s pretty unbelievable that the tour wasn’t planned ahead, but a decision made only after Mayhem was released and received so well. Setting up a global 16-city, four-month arena tour in only a few weeks’ time? So many logistical moving parts, and it all came together! To secure the venues, musicians, dancers, technicians, set-piece builders, rehearsal periods, and have all the necessary people be available… Like I said, it’s pretty unbelievable. And I’ll leave it at that.

If you’re a braver little monster than I am and want to vie for tickets, make sure to check out Ticketmaster asap to sign up for the presale. Go make her money, she’ll make you laugh.

