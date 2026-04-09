Pippa Middleton & terribly rich husband are still at war over a footpath on their property

The only time we hear about Pippa Middleton these days is when she’s being somewhat shady about her sister or when she’s pissing off her neighbors. In 2022, Pippa’s husband, Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews, bought a 145-acre estate in Berkshire. Pippa and TMW James sold their place in London and they now live full-time in the country. Pippa has been trying to make the estate into a successful money-making business, but it hasn’t worked out at all. In fact, it looks like all of Pippa’s projects have turned the estate into a money pit which TMW James keeps financing. When Pippa isn’t building “glamping pods” on the property, she’s hosting noisy parties which annoy the f–k out of her neighbors. Meanwhile, Pippa and TMW James have been locked into a years-long dispute over a “common use” footpath located on their property. Pippa and James put locked gates on the footpath and they’ve forced hundreds of “ramblers” to use a dangerous walking path instead. Well, here’s an update:
The Princess of Wales’s sister has been accused of putting the public at risk by closing a road across her estate which locals claim has been used by generations of villagers. The entrance to Mill Lane on the Barton Court estate in Berkshire was sealed after it was bought by James Matthews, who is married to Pippa Middleton, 42.
Residents in the rural area say it provides a crucial link to a public footpath which runs across the estate from outlying areas to the village of Kintbury and St Mary’s Church, which dates back to the 12th century. Instead they are forced to use a narrow country lane without pavements. Some locals say the estate’s previous owner, Sir Terence Conran, the designer, never objected to the walkers or closed the gates at the end of the lane, which were covered with ivy at the time of his death aged 88 in 2000.
Matthews, 50, a hedge fund manager, paid £15.5 million for the 32-room Georgian mansion, which is set in 145 acres of countryside on the banks of the River Kennet, in 2022. Within weeks electric gates were installed about 70 meters from the eastern entrance to Mill Lane which prevented walkers reaching the footpath. Signs warned “No Trespassing” and “Private: No Public Access”. The gate at the entrance was then also closed. Matthews submitted a highway declaration notice in 2024, stating that Mill Lane was not accessible to the public.
West Berkshire council designated the lane as a public right of way after the Ramblers’ Association applied for a definitive map modification order, saying it had been freely used for more than 20 years. The estate is challenging the designation at a hearing before the Planning Inspectorate next month.
The Ramblers’ Association says the lane was “used to leave and return to Kintbury village by a safe and scenic route which avoided the need to walk along Station Road which has no footpath or verge to protect pedestrians”.
Eugene Futcher, the chairman of West Berkshire Ramblers, said: “We have accounts of people having unfettered public access in the Sixties and the use probably goes back generations with people from other villages walking to Kintbury. It is a safe way to get to and from the village, so walkers are put at risk if they have to use the road.”
Futcher said it was unclear why Matthews objected to walkers using the lane. “Presumably they wanted to deter walkers from using the public footpath to keep their privacy,” he said. “We have accounts from people who have used the lane for decades, some on hundreds of days a year. Sir Terence did nothing to discourage people from using the lane and kept the gate open. Feelings are running quite high in the village.”
Something I’ve learned over the years is that the UK does not have such hard-and-fast laws about private property as we have here in America. This would be an open-and-shut case in America – the Matthews family owns the property and they can close down the path on their property if they so choose. End of story. But British laws favor pedestrians and ramblers’ rights, especially for historical footpaths on what used to be common-use or semi-public land. I think the ramblers make a good case, actually – it’s not just about using a path which had historically been open to the public, it’s also a safety issue.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I can’t wait until they bring out her lazy sister’s take do of public park space for her personal use. These people don’t care it’s all about me me me me me
I’d really like to know there thought process. Why risk being hated by your neighbors when you’ve just moved in? Were there incidents of dangerous activity on the lane? Were threats made to their children or property? Do they have any good reason? Or they are as obtuse as her sister and BIL?
I seriously doubt anyone was hurt or it’s a privacy issue. The land is 145 acres and I’ll bet the path was along the edge or some distance from the house. If the previous owner didn’t care (you’d think they would have cared if it really were a security or privacy issue) then Pippa and Moderately Wealthy James are just being snobs.
The Midds have more security threats than Terrance Conran and pap photos of Pippa’s kids would be worth money. As I recall, the foot path is next to the drive way so it is house adjacent. If the public road doesn’t have a sidewalk, the council should add one. It seems to be a safety issue for everyone, including those who never used the foot path.
BLUJ1525, the operative word being “we’re.” If they wanted their kids on display they would have stayed in the city.
They chose to purchase this property. Had to get a financial partner because they couldn’t afford the 1.5 million on their own.
They CHOSE to purchase this property, now they’re trying to change the public easement rules after the fact. Pip and hubby should absolutely lose this legal fight.
i don’t know how much pap photos of Pippa’s kids would be worth these days. Does anyone especially care about them? I feel like most people wouldn’t even be able to tell you how many she has. When they’re older and having fun at bars and clubs in London – different story. But I dont see paps trying to get photos of those kids in their driveway.
I don’t think someone necessarily needs to do something they don’t want to do just because others did it before them. I’m not a huge fan of conformity without justification. If they feel unsafe or just don’t like having strangers trying to gawk at them or their kids on their own property, go ahead and change it. As is their right.
@Meghan well whether it is “their right” is what’s being debated right now.
but even if its fully within their rights to do that – what a way to enter a community. “we’re going to buy this mansion, make all these changes, bring in a petting zoo – and not allow you access to the footpath that you have had access to for decades.”
I’ve googled the location & found some articles online–the path they closed is basically their driveway & goes right past the front of the house. You turn in at the gates from Station Road, walk/drive on Mill Lane with the house to the immediate left; continuing further then takes you to wooden gates that announce the (formerly) public footpath.
To these American eyes it sure looks like a private driveway to me–there’s only the one house. I think when you buy a house in the country part of the allure is the privacy & you don’t expect or want people traipsing by your front door.
Here’s the place in 1984, photos by Lord Snowdon: https://www.houseandgarden.co.uk/gallery/from-the-archive-1984-sir-terence-conrans-country-house
MAC no one is coming for the middletons. No one.
Plus from the maps it looks like she’s got a furniture factory right next door.
The fact that it seemed like they did it immediately tells me it wasn’t a safety issue – they just didn’t want the peasants on their country estate. Honestly from what I know of the UK it screams “new money” to me because it doesnt seem like most of the old estates have such restrictions.
Also kind of funny that Kate is the queen of nature and going for long walks and her sister is like “but not on my property.” also kind of funny that Pippa lives on 145 acres so Kate had to snag 150 acres.
MAC, they were living in *London* in a mansion that barely had a setback before moving here. The British tabloids obscure her children’s faces. The Met doesn’t even think the King’s heir needs security. If they wanted total seclusion one of the most famous estates in Berkshire wasn’t the way to do it.
@Becks1, you highlight the irony perfectly, but let’s not forget that Kate is ALSO the queen of “but not on my property,” since she and TOB *also* blocked access to several acres of not just a public easement, but a park people *paid money* to have access to and now aren’t allowed to access!
I guess “nature for me but not for thee” and closing off public access to generations of shared lands runs in the Middleton family…
@Becks1 oh wow. Pippa has 145 acres and they just so happened to privatize 150 acres. That’s just, wow. Is there anyone she (they) doesn’t compete with? Apparently one of the things K & W have in common is that they both have to beat their siblings.
It could easily be a case of “I paid for every inch of this land, hence is mine” which is sadly very common. The town has to find a solution because with England’s famous rainy weather an accident is about to happen any day from now.
Like sister, like sister, I suppose. Isn’t this almost exactly what Scooter and Keen did on their new property? Seems like a good way to get your neighbors to hate you, so rock on Pippa Tips, rock on.
Also, it’s hilarious that her Rose-copying of the glamping pods was a bust. Is there anything that the Middleton kids won’t fail at?!
I’m surprised they haven’t played the Royal card yet. Can’t she say my niece and nephews visit sometimes and so the public foot path will put the princes and princess in danger.
THIS is exactly what I expect them to say in the long run. Like you, I’m gobsmacked that they haven’t played the royal card yet.
The middletons were hyped as relatable. Once Carole and Kate got scooter to propose they acted grand. Keen And her siblings are from new money. Keen flaunts her wealth and p i p p a has a wealthy husband they are so not relatable.
Truthfully, I think they always acted grand and just didn’t have all the money to put their plans into place and force deference.
Is this the exact plot of We’ve Always Lived in the Castle?
Not even remotely. Shirley Jackson’s novel is about murder and arson.
OMG, it was a joke but the family does this exact thing in the novel, building a fence that blocks off a popular walking path, which is part of why the town despises them.
Just FYI, Pippa’s projects (that are probably meant to be tax shelters and provide tax write offs) are at Bucklebury Farm Park, an adjacent property they bought, not on this estate. Re: why piss off the neighbors immediately, etc. – they’re nouveau riche snots that have put in for all kinds of construction and renovations to the property, none of which are keeping with the character of an English country estate. Stuff like Olympic sized pool and support facilities for same. New massive greenhouses. Etc.
Imma put on my dork hat for a second and say actually (pushes up glasses), they’d have a pretty good argument for a prescriptive easement.
But my, what a terrible look for the Middletons for no good reason. I wonder if Pippa and Kate commiserate over these upstart peasants demanding to continue walking access to land they’ve always used. At least Pippa’s was private property…
This is like when celebs buy a house at the beach and are upset civilians can walk on the beach in front of their house because it’s public access. You knew it was public access when you bought, stop complaining.
That reminds me of years ago when a new housing development was built directly across the road from a dairy farm. Yet when people moved in to their brand new houses they complained about the cows, the smell and the noise. Like, were they invisible cows when you bought the house? You can’t hide a dairy farm right across the street lol.
I live a couple of miles from there and I intend to join the Ramblers now to show my support. Rights of way are seriously important in this country.
Oooh, and have a party using Pippa tips! Remember, ice keeps drinks cold! 🥳🥤🎈🎈🍾
Actually, there are similar fights in the US all the time. It’s all about adverse possession and certain easements. That’s why the Ramblers mention 20 years – that’s the usual time period you need to get rights via adverse possession. Most of our property laws came from British laws.
There are similar fights in the US, but there is also a different culture in the UK about being able to walk across lands that might belong to someone else ( I think this is especially true in Scotland.) Here in the US “no trespassing” signs are much more common than in the UK in my understanding. This is how people randomly met the late queen when walking near Balmoral.
FYI: In Hawaii, the law is, if a path, road, trail, etc. existed on a map in 1897 (just before Queen Liliuokalani was deposed by the US government) it must be available to Native Hawaiians no matter who owns the land now. Negotiating access with the US military always takes a bit of a wrangle, but they do it.
Yep, we got right of way from the UK and I’ve usually seen the fights here to maintain historical beach access. I wonder if the East Coast has more public pathways in the older towns?
Public access is important and they had to know it existed when they bought the house. The property sounds lovely though, on a river like that.
So given ramblers rights in the UK, you would think that someone that feels that strongly about people not coming on their property would look into if any of these historical footpaths are on their potential property. And, see if they are frequently used before making a decision.
Sometimes it’s not worth it annoying your neighbors, but especially if this is something that’s culturally understood. It’s not like an American bought this and is learning about UK cultural norms around this type of thing.
Why not just plant some tall hedges or trees on either side of the footpath to block any view of their house and maintain some privacy? I can’t imagine there’s hundreds of people walking on it 24 hours a day.
Terribly Moderately isn’t wealthy. He had to get a financial partner to help purchase the 1.5 million house and property.
Texan lawyer comment here – this would not be an open and shut private private property dispute here in the US. It sounds like the footpath would now be considered a public easement via adverse possession, given the length of time that the public used it with no objection. States may differ on the length of time it takes for adverse possession to occur, but its usually 7-10 years, and since this case has 80 years of documented public usage, they’d likely lose that case here, too.
But with adverse possession, doesn’t it have to be adverse to the owner’s interest and wishes? Don’t you have to show in the US that the owner did NOT give permission to cross property for a particular period of time? If an owner is unaware of the trespassing or gave permission, doesn’t the time toll? Aren’t easement and adverse possession different? Or, can you get the former by way of the latter? Does this depend on the State?
Okay, I just checked Oregon’s adverse possession law and I think it is maybe more stringent than other states, i.e., a higher standard to show that you have adversely possessed the property.. Here, The possession has to not only be adverse and obvious but exclusive as well. Like, hostilely taking land and putting up a fence and using it exclusively for yourself for a period of 10 years.
https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_105.620
Each state has different laws, but for the most part, it just means that its adverse to your exclusive ownership and it doesn’t generally require that you had knowledge, just that the public used the land/area for public use for X number of years with no complaint.
MsDarcy, I was going to comment the same (retired paralegal here). We had a private property owner close a road once per 7 years with a notice that it’s private property. That’s how you keep it private. This sounds like it’s been open for the public for decades without being closed. I don’t know what the laws are in the UK, but this could get interesting to watch.
The council needs to pay attention to the past activities of the Grifter Midds.
Ma Midd went to the council and demanded rights to fix up and expand an outbuilding on their property. Rights had been refused before. Midds claimed they NEEDED the exemption to house RPOs in the outbuilding. Council caved.
Midds immediately sold the property and bought a different one. The previous house sold for much more than it would have without the expansion permissions.
If Pip wants to claim ‘royal security’ as her reason, the Council should slap the bitch and her twin husband down. They are not royal. They chose to purchase this property with the existing right-of-way in place.
She wants to pretend this is a safely issue? I don’t see Pip worrying about keeping her children away from her grifter pedo FIL who s/a his underage niece multiple times.
Public footpaths, the right to roam & ramble are a standard bedrock part of English common law. Add to that the postwar planning regime, which, to be fair, is a huge fiasco. But it is the law and it applies to everyone. Effectively, even on private property, you need your local council’s permission to alter your own dwelling space in any way. If you want to put up a shed, a kitchen addition, much less a pool, or, as you often see in London, a luxe basement with a home gym or a cinema, your local council has to approve the work, the design, has to balance the effect of the disruption on your neighbours, and on the character of the neighbourhood. Even private property partakes of a common heritage. And all changes affect property values for the surrounding houses. Having said that, public byways are in some cases traceable back to times when they were uses to drive cattle to market, before they were transported by road. They established a different dimension of safety by giving all the inhabitants of a locality a shared safe space on which to walk, assuming most people were travelling on foot. Few people had carriages, horses were used for ploughing, if you had one, it was a working animal. Traditionally, commons have to be left open for grazing, parks can be closed for hunting. Anyone purchasing a property that contains a public byway has to sign a waiver stipulating that they acknowledge the public right to roam. Newspapers will simply not print photos of Pippa’s kids. They are surprisingly self-controlled that way, you never see pictures of politicians’ kids, for instance. I never knew the Chancellor even had kids till recently. And there are rules about the way the byway is used. You cannot stop and sit and picnic. You have to keep it moving. We go to the area that spans the border between Devon & Cornwall every summer and everyone is on the march, there is no stopping, people keep a pace. They know the drill.
This isn’t as settled in the US as people might think. One reason wealthy landowners are able to make so much of their land private and inaccessible is that we have so much land that most people don’t care or need to access their property. But in areas that were settled earlier and are more densely populated, there are many easements that allow public access. And in New York State, for example, all beaches are public. People with beachfront homes can have small dedicated pathways that are technically private, but they can’t do anything about people using the beaches in front of their houses.
Same in Oregon, and it includes beaches along rivers as well as at the ocean. Some property owners who live along popular rafting rivers–like the Rogue & the Illinois, both in southern Oregon–get irritated when folks pull in to picnic & then leave their crap behind. I can see their issue. If you can bring something in, you can bring something out, hiking or rafting.
The Middletons have been steadily building their own rival “manor” for a long time, taking over vast, neighboring tracts of land: Carole, Pippa, James, and Kate, along with 150 acres of stolen public parkland, because Pippa can’t possibly own more than her. There were reports that William used his mother’s inheritance to finance the house Carole lives in, although it’s unclear who owns it: perhaps William’s, perhaps one of the children’s, or perhaps Carole managed to force the will to her own name. It’s clear she didn’t buy it because she doesn’t have the money, and besides, the old house hasn’t been sold. James didn’t buy the house either, because he, too, is broke and constantly bankrupt. I don’t know who paid for it. It seems Pippa’s husband alone bought all this land, but nothing is certain anymore, except that William and Kate’s “forever home” is actually Kate’s divorce home, located outside the royal estate but adjacent to other Middletons.
I’m posting two maps. One of the Middleton houses
https://i.dailymail.co.uk/1s/2023/03/07/14/68424931-11718417-image-a-50_1678200815525.jpg
and the other of the land/city park stolen by WK, showing the house right next to the road, while the stolen land is completely distant, which brutally refutes WK’s explanation of taking over the land for security purposes, since the house still stands right next to the road.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/i/html_modules/2025/12_DEC/251227_Forest_Lodge_Security_V2/251227_Forest_Lodge_Security_V2-large.jpg
Pippa ought to read one of Sir Terence’s books for actually useful tips on designing spaces. She might have more luck with one of her business ventures.
Also, take a page out of his book and let the ramblers use the path.
The problem with all Middletons is a complete lack of taste, creativity, and a willingness to learn. That’s why, instead of a business, every Middleton is a bankrupt repeatedly. They have no talent, intelligence, or diligence. They’re shallow and superficial, which is why they’ll never succeed. They want to boast about results, but they can’t earn them. If they were as consistent and long-term in their work as they are in their persecution, lying, propaganda, and stalking, they might sometimes go not bankrupt, but what’s the point of working when they can live off society’s money? William fits them perfectly.
She hasn’t aged well.
145 acres, you say? Funny that Kate carved out 150 acres — also stealing from the public–for herself. Sibling rivalry is a beotch.