Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan has received ‘multiple offers to write her memoir’

Us Weekly put the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this week’s cover. The piece is called “Meghan & Harry: What’s Next?” If it feels like that’s the kind of cover Us Weekly would do if there was Sussex-marriage drama, that’s the point. It’s a bait-and-switch – Us Weekly is talking about Meghan and Harry’s business, money and brand. They regurgitate that Variety hit-piece for some reason, and extensively quote self-styled “brand experts” who have no idea what they’re talking about. But there were a few pieces of news/gossip which we should discuss. Some highlights:
The Sussexes’ creative freedom: According to the source, the couple have wanted “more creative freedom… and now they can partner with various streamers and networks depending on who buys their projects.” A second source close to the Sussexes underscores that the first-look deal with the streamer is “still very active,” with various projects in development and With Love, Meghan, set to return as a seasonal special. The source adds that Netflix still has an office space on the lot for Archewell employees.
It’s “business as usual” for the Sussexes. “They look at hit pieces [like the Variety article] as something that comes with the territory. They’re used to it.” However, a third source who has worked with the Sussexes tells Us that Meghan is “disappointed” that [With Love Meghan] didn’t truly take off. “She poured so much heart and soul into it and really believed in it,” says the source, adding that Netflix had predicted “much higher” viewership numbers. The second source maintains that With Love, Meghan was “on par” with other lifestyle shows on Netflix.
A potential memoir from Meghan: Meghan has received multiple offers to write her memoir, but “it’s not something she wants to pursue,” the first source says, noting that there’s a demand for content about their private life and the royals, “but those are the types of projects they don’t want to do.” Harry and Meghan’s luxe lifestyle — they own a $14 million Montecito mansion with a spa and 16 bathrooms — isn’t exactly cheap. A memoir is “the one area where Meghan has a lot of financial clout. It would be hugely lucrative for her,” adds the source, noting it may be worth even more than Harry’s.
Upholding royal standards: “Meghan and Harry are cautious about everything they do and say in order to uphold the standards of the monarchy,” says the source….“They do the best they can not to upset the royals,” says the source. “Everyone who goes into business with them knows there are confines, but it hurts the creativity of the project. They are adamant about having creative control and final edit… and what they can’t say limits things.” Adds Johnson: “Their repeated public criticisms of the royal family have undercut an association that once gave them value. They need to lean away from it.”
H&M are highly selective of their partnerships: “Producers don’t have success with every single project. [Harry and Meghan’s misfires] are just magnified.” The third source says that brands still want to work with the couple. “They get many inquiries but have been very selective.” However, that hasn’t stopped them from feeling “a bit unfairly portrayed,” adds the third source. “They are also genuinely concerned about how it impacts their brand and future deals.”
The future of As Ever: According to the first source, Meghan has “no intention” of distancing herself from As Ever. “She’s expanding it and will be doing more collaborations with existing brands.” In November, As Ever did a pop-up event at Soho House in West Hollywood, and announced on March 17 that it was partnering with luxury flower company High Camp Supply on a collection of artfully arranged blooms. The second source says the brand will be introducing even more “drops” in 2026. “These [types of collabs] have been very well received. The Fell Asleep Here bookmark sold out in just 10 minutes and her Valentine’s Day collaboration with [chocolatier] Compartes sold out in under an hour.”
Why Meghan ended her ShopMy account: The third source says Meghan is “super focused on her family, her foundation work, and bigger-picture projects that feel purposeful, not just Hollywood roles.” When she launched As Ever in March 2025, Meghan also unveiled a ShopMy Instagram page, which allowed her to earn commissions through affiliate links featuring her outfits. But by September, she’d shut it down. “She had thought she wanted to do the blog/influencer route but realized that wasn’t for her,” the third source says of Meghan, who previously ran her lifestyle blog The Tig from 2014 to 2017. “It felt too transactional, too much about promoting products instead of creating meaningful content or impact. She wants her work to reflect who she is and what she cares about, not just selling stuff.”
Well, that explanation for her ShopMy page’s disappearance is interesting. I wish she would have kept up with it, because it was truly driving the British media crazy. It was also a moment for positive pocket-watching – people were in awe of how much product Meghan moves, and they were forecasting a very lucrative revenue stream based off of her ShopMy page. But it goes to what I’ve always believed about Meghan in particular, which is that she leaves money on the table. She’s choosy and conservative about potential revenue streams and lucrative offers. I would imagine she’s been offered brand ambassadorships, beauty contracts and publishing deals, and she turns it all down.
“Their repeated public criticisms of the royal family have undercut an association that once gave them value. They need to lean away from it.” I simply don’t take any of these brand-management advisors seriously when they say sh-t like this. Meghan could score an eight-figure deal for her memoir if she ever wanted to write the truth about what happened to her in the UK. Netflix would LOVE a second docuseries called “And Another Thing” where M&H talked even more about Harry’s garbage family.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
So many sources = so many lies!!!
This is BS. “Meghan and Harry are cautious about everything they do and say in order to uphold the standards of the monarchy,” says the source” she literally has not directly mentioned that family since the 2022 The Cut interview. She is not factoring in their needs. This is fantasy that a connection to them is still desirable.
“However, a third source who has worked with the Sussexes tells Us that Meghan is “disappointed” that [With Love Meghan] didn’t truly take off. “She poured so much heart and soul into it and really believed in it,” says the source, adding that Netflix had predicted “much higher” viewership numbers” this is a royal reporter. Notice how they say this person used to work with them, implying Netflix but it’s obvious that’s what they intended you to believe. The BM has certain narratives and are upset that these companies aren’t falling into line
This article is literally just like the Variety article, in the sense that I don’t understand why they keep running them. Fantasy about what Harry and Meghan are doing and why they are doing it, immediately followed by rational explanation and debunking of narratives.
Harry and Meghan are fine they don’t need to keep writing these articles. If they are conservative about who they work with and how they increase their revenue streams, it’s likely because they are not financially concerned. These people want Harry and Meghan to perform for them and go after a specific level and type of success that they have not shown interest in, and keep trying to imply that that means that they’ll eventually go broke if they don’t. Instead of them just accepting that they’re not going to force them to be the type of celebrities they want.
ITA, @Dee(2). They want to see them sing for their supper so they can critique the performance. Plus, you just know if another woman in this family took a step back from work to spend more time with her young kids, she would be lauded as a role model for all of us. 🙄
They are TERRIFIED that she’ll write a book. I don’t think she will, but let them sweat.
Came here to say the same. This keeps them up at night. I think she once said she never signed an NDA. LOL. Now I am certain she won’t because she loves Harry and her kids and wouldn’t want to put them in danger, but I am sure she has tales to tell and I wish I knew half of them.
The royals are terrified and the press desperately wants her to. I think the press loved Spare because it gave them an out to talk about things they knew – William’s violent tendencies, for example, and Kate being a mean girl.
I think if she did write a memoir, it will be decades from now and I wouldn’t be surprised if she doesnt’ talk about royal life. something like, ‘on this date, I met Harry, and in the summer of 2020 we bought a house in California and started a new life.” i mean the publisher may want more, lol.
But I do think she terrifies the Firm not just because she might spill some secrets, but also bc we all know she keeps receipts.
I could see her writing a memoir about her experience with the royal family a few years (maybe even a decade) after Charles passes away. At that point, William might be king if he is still relatively sane, and I doubt if Harry would really be terribly interested in maintaining a relationship with the family.
Imagine thinking the royals gave Meghan value lol. Her name recognition was less before she started dating Harry, but her public reputation was impeccable. The British media worked overtime to transform her small fame into large infamy. They actually think she should be grateful to them for that.
I love that big brown coat on her. She’s like a beautiful cozy turtle.
I actually had an opposite take on WLM. I didn’t get the vibe that Meghan was keen to spend too much time on long shooting hours and even doing another full season. A special, sure but multiple episodes, no. I could be wrong on that though.
Nope, I agree with you. And Meghan pretty much implied that in various podcasts and panel interviews last year. That she had forgotten how much of a slog it was to be on set for 9 to 10 hours a day, and how much more difficult it was now with two small children and trying to run a business than it was 15 years ago.
She specifically said in that panel in DC I believe that she wasn’t sure how it would continue, maybe bite-sized content and specials.
That’s why all of these, “What happened, where did it all go wrong” articles are nonsense. She has literally said pretty clearly where her priorities lie, what she is focusing on, and what she isn’t focusing on and they still act like she’s just out there rambling with no real business plan and no strategic guidance.
That’s what I got, she wants to do less work like that. Basically, the show was used to launch her business. Business is good, so she doesn’t have to kill herself doing the show.
i agree. I think she loved doing it and had a good time (that comes through clearly in the show) but it was also a lot of work, long hours, etc. This article is right – the issue is that everything they do or dont do is just magnified. no one usually cares when a celebrity ends a cooking or lifestyle show. But because it’s meghan, its a thing.
I bet Meghan’s memoir could beat Harry’s spare. And isn’t their home now more worth than 14 millions? If I would be them, paying the credit of the house would be the first thing to do.
Astounding amount of interest in a couple who never interacts with the gutter rats. As mentioned earlier far too many sources in this article to be taken seriously.
I personally think it’s not a matter of IF, it’s WHEN. And she’s just not there yet.
I suspect she wants to put a great amount of emotional distance from her traumatic experience before she reexamines it again. Also, Harry still wants the family security re-instated. A memoir from her right now would kill all hopes of that.
Because Harry is a good person I believe he and Meghan do “try not to upset the royals” but when Harry’s deadbeat dad is gone I imagine all bets are off. After all what kind of an older brother has William been? The list of petty and downright nastiness of William to his younger brother is long.
The truth is that Harry and Meghan corrected the record in their Netflix documentary and in Harry’s book. Meghan has not said a word since, as has been pointed out numerous times. The people giving the idea that the Sussexes are constantly criticizing the royal family are the BM who are constantly gaslighting the public with lies like, “Their repeated public criticisms of the royal family have undercut an association that once gave them value,” without ever identifying what some of those criticisms are.
Those criticisms are repeated by the Britrags and the MAGArags ad nauseam so they can try and con people into thinking that the Sussexes are out here giving weekly interviews discussing the Unroyals. When its the press themselves that are determined to keep the hate wheel spinning with their podcasts and substacks and YouTube channels.
Of course there is major interest in Meghan writing her memoir. That’s a no-brainer.
I hope it keeps William awake at night.
What “Royal Standards” because from what I can see the only “Royal standard” they have is to protect the rapists and other criminals in the family or the ones that are close friends like good old Jimmy Savile and Epstein.. is it a royal standard to take money from Epstein clients that make torture videos like the heir to the throne has done? Is that the royal standard that acceptable to be protected and included in the BRF?
Exactly. That part is not believable to me.
After Spare and the Oprah interview, the more time that passes, the less appetite I have for stories about Meghan’s time among the royals. She had a life before and after and I’m sure she could sum up that period with the Firm in a chapter.
Not me. I want it all. I wana hear about what all those bitchy courtiers said and did. And the family members. Imo they left a lot out. Now, does that mean I’m gonna get any of that? No, I am likely never to get those things.
Because her brand would have been just swell if she had let the lies about bridesmaids’ dresses etc stand? Instead, she dealt with the lies back in 2022 and hasn’t mentioned the BRF since, which is a pretty dignified way to handle it.
She probably wouldn’t publish until Charles is gone, if she publishes at all. And then it might depend on how Bulliam handles his relationship with the Sussexes, and whether he works himself into such an incandescent lather that he does something (new) that’s horrible.
Bulliam probably lives in terror that Meghan will spill, and/or that Harry will write Spare 2. That fear may put a break on Bulliam’s spiteful actions. In any case, love that for Bulliam.
Harry and Meghan should write a joint book about the terrorizing that’s gone on in the press on both sides of the ocean. Thump gets more conciliatory press than the Sussexes do, and he is a literal deviant mobster. I guess this story by Useless Weekly shows the new pattern for Sussex stories where they spout one outrageous lie immediately followed by “well actually that’s not true” . I guess this is their “protection” from lawsuits. Its disgusting.
Is there anyone smart enough in those Palaces to understand that Meghan writing her memoir is like the sword of Damocles hanging over the Royal family? Probably not.
HA! “And Another Thing” 😂
Meghan always chooses dignity & that is what infuriates them. They love it when people lose their cool. That’s how they seethe in their weird power. And she just doesn’t play their game. For a person without dignity, just take a look at any of the times Kate has been in Meghan’s vicinity, & particularly in churches. Yikes.
Yeah, I’m disregarding most of what was written in this piece. Meghan said that she might write a memoir but if she does it will way down the line and not anytime soon. I believe that still remains the truth. I really hope one day that she will revive her blog and that she brings back her podcast. I don’t know where the notion that Meghan was going to distance herself from her business came from and Meghan hasn’t spoken about the Royal Family since 2022 so don’t why US Weekly is pushing the narrative that she still talks about them.
I think at some point Meghan will write a lifestyle book with some recipes woven in. I think it also would be the place to tell some family stories about her entire life – not just the royal part. Like – I wanted a herb garden because this was my favorite part of Toronto summers. Stuff like that.
It would have to be easy breezy vague because nasty people would come for all the stories.
Okay – so my editing time ran out. If I was working with her I would encourage her to organize it around the stuff they celebrate. Back to school nite. P
Saturday pumpkin picking. Game night. Halloween. She could have recipes, craft and table scape ideas. This is where she would weave in all her stories she told so naturally and generously on her show.
I’d buy that in a hot second. Frankly I’m tired of hearing about balderman.
I love your idea. I would definitely buy that. Maybe her people will see this and mention it to her….
Royal standards of the monarchy! With the King’s younger brother getting arrested? An an heir who wants to do little work.