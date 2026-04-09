Are Sydney Sweeney & Zendaya beefing over Sydney’s flirtation with Tom Holland?

This week was the big LA premiere event for Euphoria’s Season 3. This will almost definitely be the final season because ALL of the stars of the series are completely over it. They’re all ready to move on from these characters. There’s a Cheers-esque factor too – no one gets along anymore because they’re all super-famous now. Plus, I get the feeling that Euphoria was always an incredibly toxic work environment for everyone. Well, now “sources” claim that the biggest cast-beef is between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. And it’s all because of Zendaya’s husband Tom Holland? You guys, what are we doing.

They are two of the most in-demand women on the planet after shooting to superstardom off the back of lead roles in sexy teen drama Euphoria. But we can reveal that behind the scenes, a war has erupted between Sydney Sweeney and co-star Zendaya.

While once close pals, the pair — who play Cassie Howard (Sweeney) and Rue Bennett (Zendaya) — have long been rumoured to have personal issues away from the cameras, with sources claiming their ­differences were partly to blame for the long- delayed filming of ­season three. It has been four years since the HBO show renowned for sex, drugs and violence last aired. Sydney, 28, and Zendaya, 29, have carved out high-profile careers since first co-starring in the drama, which drew in 16.3million viewers each week during its last series in 2022. But their huge success is where any similarity between them ends.

There is even believed to be tension around Sydney’s “flirty” behaviour on set with Zendaya’s long-term partner, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of the series three premiere, an LA-based source reveals: “Euphoria bosses are all too aware the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back. It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set. That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then. Their paths barely crossed during the making of season three.”

There were also issues when it came to promoting the new series, with reports late last year speculating that Zendaya refused to even stand next to Sweeney at press events. Speculation mounted last month, with fans noticing Sydney was ­missing from a Euphoria group photo featured in a social media video posted by HBO on X and TikTok.

Our insider has revealed that reporters were warned to avoid questions around any possible ­conflict. The source adds: “During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera. There is a complete ban on ­journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney.”