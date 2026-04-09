Are Sydney Sweeney & Zendaya beefing over Sydney’s flirtation with Tom Holland?

This week was the big LA premiere event for Euphoria’s Season 3. This will almost definitely be the final season because ALL of the stars of the series are completely over it. They’re all ready to move on from these characters. There’s a Cheers-esque factor too – no one gets along anymore because they’re all super-famous now. Plus, I get the feeling that Euphoria was always an incredibly toxic work environment for everyone. Well, now “sources” claim that the biggest cast-beef is between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. And it’s all because of Zendaya’s husband Tom Holland? You guys, what are we doing.
They are two of the most in-demand women on the planet after shooting to superstardom off the back of lead roles in sexy teen drama Euphoria. But we can reveal that behind the scenes, a war has erupted between Sydney Sweeney and co-star Zendaya.
While once close pals, the pair — who play Cassie Howard (Sweeney) and Rue Bennett (Zendaya) — have long been rumoured to have personal issues away from the cameras, with sources claiming their differences were partly to blame for the long- delayed filming of season three. It has been four years since the HBO show renowned for sex, drugs and violence last aired. Sydney, 28, and Zendaya, 29, have carved out high-profile careers since first co-starring in the drama, which drew in 16.3million viewers each week during its last series in 2022. But their huge success is where any similarity between them ends.
There is even believed to be tension around Sydney’s “flirty” behaviour on set with Zendaya’s long-term partner, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.
Speaking to The Sun ahead of the series three premiere, an LA-based source reveals: “Euphoria bosses are all too aware the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back. It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set. That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then. Their paths barely crossed during the making of season three.”
There were also issues when it came to promoting the new series, with reports late last year speculating that Zendaya refused to even stand next to Sweeney at press events. Speculation mounted last month, with fans noticing Sydney was missing from a Euphoria group photo featured in a social media video posted by HBO on X and TikTok.
Our insider has revealed that reporters were warned to avoid questions around any possible conflict. The source adds: “During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera. There is a complete ban on journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney.”
That last part is the root of the story – reporters were ordered not to pester Zendaya and Sydney with questions about any alleged beef. That order became evidence of the beef itself. If I’m being honest, I buy that Sydney and Zendaya probably aren’t friends and perhaps they kind of hate each other. But I doubt it’s related to Tom Holland whatsoever. Sometimes, people just don’t get along and it is what it is. I also get the feeling that there are significant beefs all over the Euphoria cast, and between the cast and Sam Levinson too. Only a few cast members posed with Levinson at the premiere, and Zendaya wasn’t one of them. Instead of going with “girlfight over a boy,” maybe ask questions about the toxic work environment and why everyone involved with Euphoria seems to be at odds?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Wow.. so women can only have disagreements over men. I see. If they aren’t speaking I’d imagine that the root cause is about who Sydney Sweeny aligns with politcially.
💯!! No WAY is Zendaya threatened by Sydney mackin’ on her man, but as people they probably have very little in common.
Agreed. Even if SS was flirty towards TH (which I don’t think is true) I think Zendaya being pissed about it would have nothing to do with feeling threatened or jealous of SS and everything to do with SS showing complete disrespect towards her & Tom’s relationship and not respecting boundaries.
Portraying this as a beef over a man makes them both look really unprofessional. The media can’t stand successful women.
This. I have no doubt they don’t get along. They have very different personalities and extremely different moral compasses.
I don’t think this is about a man at all. The media is so gross.
I agree they don’t like each other and it’s a politics/core values thing. Sidney is not a good person.
That having been said, I bet Sidney is the type of Karen that is secretly jealous of Zendaya – her beauty, her presence, her aura, her poise. And Karens are constantly in competition with beautiful Black women even if it’s completely one-sided and the Black woman is completely unaware of it. Look at the meltdowns over Lupita being potentially cast as the most beautiful woman in the world. Or the toddler tantrums over Ariel, a fictional Disney character.
So yeah I can totally see Sidney operating under the delusion that her Whiteness makes her more attractive and being openly flirty with Tom. It’s really about her jealousy of Zendaya and not really about Tom himself. Whoever Zendaya was with (assuming it wasn’t a POC cause yeah we’re talking about MAGA Barbie here) was gonna get flirted with.
Black women and WOC have been dealing with these type of Karens our whole lives. They would literally snack on our flesh if they could.
Very well put. I totally agree.
Thank you Potato.
For the record, a Karen is a racist WW who looks to cause direct harm to POC, especially Black people.
They do things like call the police on Black people for existing, knowing full well these encounters can result in our deaths;
shoot a man in his own apartment while he eats a bowl of cereal;
shoot a mom through the door of her own house after racially harassing her kids for months;
accuse Black people of crimes they didn’t commit (that child touched me inappropriately (security footage shows only his backpack brushed up against her));
cause lynchings over their lies (there’s an entire museum dedicated to the thousands of bodies that hung from trees as a result of these lies);
let George Zimmerman walk free;
vote for trump or other politicians who they know will enact policies that will harm POC, particularly Black people;
and here’s one:
be the star of a White Supremacist eugenics commercial and smugly tell us they owe us no explanation when there is backlash to that commercial (that particular Karen is the subject of this post).
Everyone knows the difference between a Karen and someone named Karen. And anyone who takes offense to the term Karen and not the underlying behaviors that led to the term even being coined is telling on themselves big time. The term Karen is a response to established, historical and current patterns of aggression as well as known and documented vicious, virulent, violent racism.
Zendaya outclasses Sydney by 1000%. Sydney, to me, seems sooooo thirsty and even cloying. I feel like Zendaya just couldn’t be bothered with her.
And I can’t EVER see Tom batting an eye, even with the boobs in his face.
This!
Tom won the friggin’ lottery and knows it.
And I am going to take issue with referring to them both as the “most in-demand women” in the industry. That label applies to Zendaya but not the woman who is creating her persona for the maga basement dwellers
@kellysays – SS isn’t even in the same SOLAR SYSTEM as Zendaya lol
Why would Zendaya care about her flirting with Tom holland? They’ve been together for years and are married ( presumably). If this is true, I could see her just not liking her as a person, because of various factors. Doesn’t have to be, and wouldn’t likely be about Tom at all.
That’s her coworker who she has presumably interacted with numerous times over the past six or seven years to know whether or not they get along.
And I agree, it doesn’t seem like any of them really like each other because there’s been a lot of cast dating, snippy comments made in interviews about others talent, and loss of life for some of their castmates. They probably just want to move on. That happens a lot on shows that take long breaks in between seasons. People fundamentally change over 10 years of their life.
OMFG it’s definitely not over Tom Holland—Zendaya is not insecure on that relationship FFS. But they clearly do not like each other for whatever reason. You never see pics of them posing together for cast events and they clearly have no relationship off the set of Euphoria. Which is FINE BTW. You can’t always choose your co-workers.
As a white woman, Sydney Sweeney is undoubtedly behind the Holland rumors, trying desperately to hide the real reason for Zendaya not liking her.
Or the showrunner is throwing out rumors to distract from his own messiness. Bc these rumors don’t make Sydney look good. Or the media is making stuff up for clicks.
Nah. This is silly. They are not beefing over Tom Holland. Please. The bigger issue is the showrunner. I think he blamed the delay in shooting on Zendaya in an interview when in reality the delay had nothing to do with her schedule and everything to do with him. So yeah, she showed up and she smiled and she left. She was professional and kept it moving.
Sidney Sweeney is racist. Zendaya is black. It’s much more likely that that is the problem.
The only reason I believe that Sydney Sweeney would flirt with Tom is because Sydney is a drama queen and like to fan flames and start shit. But the reality is Sydney is racist and doesn’t like Zendaya because she’s multiethnic and more in demand than Sydney. I can see Sydney feeling like she should be getting most of the roles going to Zendaya.
Zendaya does not strike me as the jealous girl type. I think she is confident enough in herself AND her relationship with Tom that this would not be the issue. They said that the two were actually beefing way before so whatever that beef is…is the culprit and I doubt its Tom. For all we know it could be racial with Sweeney trying to act superior because of her “great genes” (as the prez has said)…the fact is we just don’t know so speculation as you can see that I have presented can come up with a lot of reasons.
They’re barely in any scenes together. It’s almost two different shows. There’s the high school drama part that’s Sydney’s realm and the social issues part (addiction, race, sexual identity) that’s Zendaya’s show.
No they are beefing over Sydney supporting white nationalism.
Sweeney seems like the type who would make a play for her co-star’s boyfriend, honestly
Truth but Zendaya and Tom would at most chuckle about it over a fine Cote de Rhône.
Zendaya is from Oakland. There is no way she has ever had any tolerance for Sweeney and her MAGA nonsense. That’s it.
Do I think dead eyed Sydney is capable of trying to throw herself at Holland as a mean girl flex, knowing he was there to visit Zandaya? Sure but the less said about her the better. Yech
What a surly bitch Sidney is. Leave Tom alone!