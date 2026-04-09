Megyn Kelly on Donald Trump: ‘I am sick of this sh-t… I’m just – I’m sick of it’

In the wake of the 2020 election, I thought the national media had finally learned how to stand up to Donald Trump’s pathetic rants and conspiracies. Certainly after January 6th, I thought we had turned the page. But I was wrong – the media played a major role in undermining Joe Biden and rehabilitating Trump in the public consciousness. The mainstream media is still, by and large, addicted to the unhinged drama Trump provides and the easy access they get from him and his batsh-t crazy cronies. All of this to say, it says something about the state of American journalism when Megyn “Santa is White” Kelly is speaking out more forcibly on Donald Trump than Jake Tapper or David Muir. Just two months ago, Megyn was wailing about the need for an all-white Super Bowl Halftime show, but even she can’t stomach Trump’s bullsh-t.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly on Tuesday railed against President Trump’s social media posts, including his statement earlier Tuesday threatening to kill a “whole civilization” if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened. Trump paused the large-scale strikes on Tuesday for two weeks after Pakistan requested a deadline extension. The three parties are now working toward a longer ceasefire agreement and a U.S.-Iran “joint venture” to reopen the shipping choke point with a toll fee. “I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s‑‑‑! I’m just — I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president — ‘3D chess’ — just shut up,” Kelly said on her weekly podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “But this is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It’s wrong. He should not be doing it. I don’t care that it’s … his negotiation tactic is to kill an entire country full of civilians — men, women, and children — an American president, so that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened? It’s just wrong,” she told listeners. “He can’t be a dignified, strong leader without threatening a bunch of war crimes?” Kelly added.

[From The Hill]

If this isn’t bad enough, Kelly also appeared on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show and ripped into Trump again, calling him gullible, weak, and easily “bamboozled” by Benjamin Netanyahu. Has something shifted? Probably not. Megyn Kelly isn’t any kind of political-media bellwether at this point. But it does feel notable that between Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan, even right-wing grifter types have turned on Trump.

“I am sick of this sh*t. Can’t he just behave like a normal human?” Megyn Kelly completely unleashes on Trump, and it’s brutal. pic.twitter.com/i9BkvoVHIn — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 8, 2026