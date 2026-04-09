Megyn Kelly on Donald Trump: ‘I am sick of this sh-t… I’m just – I’m sick of it’

In the wake of the 2020 election, I thought the national media had finally learned how to stand up to Donald Trump’s pathetic rants and conspiracies. Certainly after January 6th, I thought we had turned the page. But I was wrong – the media played a major role in undermining Joe Biden and rehabilitating Trump in the public consciousness. The mainstream media is still, by and large, addicted to the unhinged drama Trump provides and the easy access they get from him and his batsh-t crazy cronies. All of this to say, it says something about the state of American journalism when Megyn “Santa is White” Kelly is speaking out more forcibly on Donald Trump than Jake Tapper or David Muir. Just two months ago, Megyn was wailing about the need for an all-white Super Bowl Halftime show, but even she can’t stomach Trump’s bullsh-t.
Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly on Tuesday railed against President Trump’s social media posts, including his statement earlier Tuesday threatening to kill a “whole civilization” if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened.
Trump paused the large-scale strikes on Tuesday for two weeks after Pakistan requested a deadline extension. The three parties are now working toward a longer ceasefire agreement and a U.S.-Iran “joint venture” to reopen the shipping choke point with a toll fee.
“I don’t know about you, but I am sick of this s‑‑‑! I’m just — I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president — ‘3D chess’ — just shut up,” Kelly said on her weekly podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show.”
“But this is completely irresponsible and disgusting. This is wrong. It’s wrong. He should not be doing it. I don’t care that it’s … his negotiation tactic is to kill an entire country full of civilians — men, women, and children — an American president, so that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened? It’s just wrong,” she told listeners.
“He can’t be a dignified, strong leader without threatening a bunch of war crimes?” Kelly added.
[From The Hill]
If this isn’t bad enough, Kelly also appeared on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show and ripped into Trump again, calling him gullible, weak, and easily “bamboozled” by Benjamin Netanyahu. Has something shifted? Probably not. Megyn Kelly isn’t any kind of political-media bellwether at this point. But it does feel notable that between Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan, even right-wing grifter types have turned on Trump.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Megyn Kelly at the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at the Lincoln Center. New York City, New York – Tuesday April 24, 2018.,Image: 515002797, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: JP, PacificCoastNews/Avalon/Avalon
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175555, Megyn Kelly at the 2018 NBC Universal Upfront Presentation at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. New York City, New York – Monday May 14, 2018.,Image: 515210767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: JP, PacificCoastNews/Avalon/Avalon
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, New York, NY – 20180724 – Megyn Kelly Signing her Book Settle For More at the NBC Experience Store
-PICTURED: Megyn Kelly
-PHOTO by: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Megyn Kelly
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 24 Jul 2018
Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com
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– New York – NY – 20181217 – Cosmo 100 Most Powerful Women Luncheon Michaels, NY – – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Megyn Kelly
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 17 Dec 2018
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com
Deny it all you want Megyn. This is who you voted for. This is who you championed for president. For whatever it is worth, he’s never NOT shown us who he really is. We went through this in 2016-2020. The only thing he learned was to surround himself with stupid people who want power more than public service. This time he made sure to surround himself with people who would never try to stop him from being an immoral illegal war criminal tangerine baby.
And by doing so, all the ones trying “this isn’t what we voted for” showed us who THEY exactly are.
Congratulations, you unleashed the leopard and now it’s eating your face too.
She didn’t just vote for him. She’s part of the propaganda machine propping him up for more than ten years.
But she was fine with ICE killing American citizens…
I’m sick of your shit, Megyn. Why don’t you just shut up?
Exactly! Fuck her and her entire network of White grievance pretending to be oppressed malcontents. She had a direct hand in ushering fascism to the US. So much blood is on her hands personally.
Fuck Megyn and all of Fox News they should be charged as collaborators when they is over.
BTW Megyn both Jesus and Santa are POC. So fuck you!
Megyn Kelly has always been a simpleton. She adopts the views of others and tries to make a name for herself by being uglier and more extreme in those views. And it never works. No one thinks that she has any insight, no one is waiting to hear what she has to say. This feels like yet another attempt to jump on a bandwagon that departed because no one could remember to tell her to get on board.
Trump is NOT a normal human! He’s a mobster,rhymes with monster. We knew that. We are so much smarter than Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson. And yet they have huge platforms to spout their opinions. Could’ve told them how things would end up.uggghhh
There is no difference between his behavior now, his behavior 5 years ago, his behavior 10 years ago, or his behavior 30 years ago. She knew damn well what she was supporting: a dangerous, insane, ignorant, belligerent, bigoted narcissist. She doesn’t get to absolve herself now.
I do find it fascinating that all the right wing “thought leaders” like Megyn, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Ben Shapiro, Rogan, Fuentes, and Alex Jones are tearing each other apart.
Exactly they lit a match to a gas station and now want to say they didn’t want this big an explosion. Her personal record is clear and unambiguous: she wholeheartedly endorsed trump, and everything about this shitshow of an administration. Now that the ratings are down and everyone, even frigging MAGA has trump fatigue, she’s over it? More like she’s over the country is collectively starting to tune them out to preserve their own sanity and mental health. And even MAGA are figuring out they are compulsive liars. Imagine the lying you have to do to have fucking MAGA arrive at this conclusion. Cause the 30,000 lies during the first term didn’t even have that effect…
Fox News is the personal lawyer of the Epstein class.
As sick as Kelly claims to be over Trump, I am so very sick of her. Kelly is a Karen personified.
She has no thoughts either way. If the polls were showing MAGAt support for the Iran mess, she would be cheerleading this behavior while drinking out of her “lib tears” coffee mug. She sees which way the wind is blowing and changes course to chase it because that is how she grifts her money.
Kelly like the rest of them are just pissed that his recklessness is reaching her in some form. She doesn’t care about anything but taking shit about Black people and kissing that slobs diapered arse.
The bar is in hell but at least Rogan spoke up when people were being kidnapped and murdered in the streets by ICE.
“Can’t he just behave like a normal human?” This might be funny if it wasn’t so tragic. She is just NOW noticing that Trump, who once publicly humiliated her by implying she was on her period when at a debate she asked a question he didn’t like, is not and never has been a normal human being. Ftr, Kelly, there was a normal human on the ballot in 2024. You never stopped mocking her for her laugh or the way she talked. You couldn’t have been more dismissive of the Black woman. Now you have to live with your own choices. Unfortunately, so do the rest of us.
Btw, some of this is antisemitism on the right. Notice how they are trying to blame Netanyahu for Trump’s actions. “The Jews control the world” will never go out if style, it seems. The fact is other presidents have resisted Netanyahu’s pleas to attack Iran for him. Trump chose not to. It’s all on him.
He can’t resist Netanyahu because he has compromat on Trump.
She said this MONDAY:
“I mean, honestly, Trump could drop a nuke and I’d still vote Republican over those people,” Kelly said, adding that Democrats “want to nuke our own country.”
“The open borders, what they’re doing to children, all that stuff,” Kelly continued. “They would do it all if put back in power, and I think most Republicans know that.”
She can miss me with her crap.
What are Democrats doing to children? Republicans are always being charged with crimes against children much more so than Democrats. Seems like hardly a day goes by. Then there’s the cult leader desperately trying to cover up his own crimes against children. MAGA is completely delusional about which party poses a danger to children and the world.
She means forcing children to become transgender over their school lunch breaks, or whatever deranged theory they have. It’s always about trans kids for these people.
Here’s what Democrats are doing “to” children. They’re making sure they get food assistance, childcare, and health care. How dare they! Republicans on the other hand? They just slashed all those things to pay for ICE abductions and Trump’s war crimes. Like I said, MAGA is delusional about who is harming children and the world right now.
She asked “what are you trying to do”…He is moving us one step closer to communism. I have said for years that this is what he was going to do. First he separates us from our allies…nobody stood with him in his and bibi’s war…not one person here tried to do anything. Next he threatens to commit genocide to get what he wants…spoiler alert he didn’t and Iran has demanded payment for all damages done…he actually agreed to it to stop the war cuz his standing in the polls is in the toilet. Now his incendiary talk and boasting of how HE got Iran to bow down to HIM has pretty much killed whatever possibility for a continued ceasefire. The thing is Most people are going to believe Iran’s account of what the ceasefire is about because dump lies about everything
Of course Kelly, Carlson and the rest will all vote Republican and I personally don’t care because I have no expectations from these people. That being said, Carlson has been anti-interventionalist and anti-endless wars in the Mideast since around 2004. He supported the Iraq war but so did 81 House Dems and 29 Senate Dems including Biden and HRC, ya know? He’s been consistent on this matter and if he peels a bunch of MAGAts away from Trump, then I fully support him speaking out. Megyn Kelly is just hopping on that train. She’s close friends with Tucker and probably sees an opening to gain viewers and get attention by sharing in his opinion. They all do this which is why they shouldn’t be taken seriously.
I’m not one to reflexively disagree with someone just because I don’t share in 90% of their other opinions–I like finding common ground. That being said, I would never platform, retweet, screenshot, quote or uplift any of these people or their opinions in a way that promotes of legitimizes them. They can stay on their side and battle against their own. Hopefully they convince some people of the uncontroversial moral position that War is Bad.
I’ve noticed such a big difference between the Iraq war and the Iran war. With the Iraq war, we were made to feel like Saddam had yellow cake and we were on the verge of being attacked again in a worse way than 9/11. Colin Powell made the case and he was very respected across the political spectrum. There was a persuasion PR campaign before it actually started.
This time with Iran, the trump administration didn’t even try to persuade the American people that this was a good idea. He just had a whim (influenced by other leaders and greed) and went with it. Even today they can’t clearly state what the point of the war is or why we had to start it.
When the pick-me who endlessly prop up the patriarchy discover the patriarchy doesn’t give a rat’s arse about them.
“I’m sick of this sh*t” is exactly what I think whenever I see her or any of those right wing noodles pop up. They are now claiming this is the democrats fault because they gave them no choice but to vote for Trump. My god, the party who wants to lecture the whole world on “personal responsibility” can’t run away fast enough when its their turn at bat. This FUBAR is colored red baby!
Eh, whatever. If she’s saying this, it’s because she’s siding with the neo-Nazi wing of the Republicans and everything involving a Jewish person or Israel is now “bad”
Tucker Carlson does this too. He rarely bothers to hide his antisemitism. And that is why they both are turning on Trump.
She’s very performative. She’ll be back to glazing him in no time.
Not that she’s wrong, but I bet anti-semitism is part of the reason for her + Rogan’s switcheroo.
Flip Floopy Trick.
Too late. Sit down.
It does not cease to amaze me that Republicans who pride themselves on being “tough-minded” and independent, can be so ……. GULLIBLE and NAIIVE!
It has been front and center forever that the man has no interests in anything outside of himself and (secondly) his family.
Who cares? Trump isn’t running again despite the Trump2028 nonsense. He’ll be lucky to not die during this term. All these a**holes will STILL vote republican next time. Megyn said he could drop a nuke and she still wouldn’t vote Dem because they “want to nuke our country” by, I guess, wanting people to earn a living wage and have healthcare. They can just shut it. We’ll remember who got us here.
She is gross, but she knows she won’t have a grift unless she pivots away from mango. He is rapidly declining mentally and physically. He isn’t long for this world and is at a point where he is either going to drop @#$% or have to be removed from office soon. He won’t appoint any successors because he wants the Republikkkans to crash in burn without him and doesn’t want anyone empowered to impeach him or implement the 25th. No one else will unite the freaky tech bros, billionaire garbage, supposed health nuts, Q fringe and evangelical cultists the way he has managed. Magat is done when he leaves this mortal coil and so are the enablers like this p#do supporter. She is trying to backtrack to save her career.
Are people finally popping out of their MAGA coma?!