Prince Edward’s visit to see Prince Andrew was a ‘brotherly welfare check’

All week, we’ve gotten updates on a hilarious situation with Prince Edward. Apparently, just before Easter, Edward visited his brother Prince Andrew at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. This was the first time one of Andrew’s siblings had visited him and spoken to him face-to-face since his arrest. The visit was not publicized as a welfare check for days. Instead, we were told that Edward bitched out his brother because Andrew was “dragging his feet” about moving into Marsh Farm. Edward was pissed off that Andrew was still living in Wood Farm, because Edward wanted to stay there for his Easter holiday. The Mail also threw a pity party for poor Edward because he had to stay at the Gardener’s Shack or whatever it’s called, and yes, it’s a perfectly lovely cottage but Edward wanted Wood Farm! Well, new reports in the Daily Mail and Times of London reject this real estate beef. Sources insist that Edward was conducting a welfare check because he’s terribly concerned about Andrew’s mental health.

Prince Edward paid an Easter weekend visit to his disgraced brother at his bolthole on the Sandringham Estate because he is worried about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s mental state, the Daily Mail can reveal. As the police inquiry into Andrew’s links with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein gathers pace, Edward has become increasingly concerned about the wellbeing of the older sibling with whom he once shared a close bond. The visit by Edward, accompanied by his wife Sophie, was the first by any member of the Royal family since Andrew went into ‘exile’ in Norfolk. The trip to see him at his temporary Wood Farm home was described as ‘a brotherly welfare check’. Those close to Edward describe him as ‘deeply unsettled’ in recent weeks — worried not just by the lurid allegations that have once again engulfed his elder brother, but by fears for Andrew’s mental and physical state as the police inquiry continues. Whereas King Charles has drawn a decisive line, insisting that Andrew remove himself from the public scene and leave Royal Lodge in Windsor for Sandringham, Edward is said to be quietly playing the role of mediator. A source said: ‘Edward and Sophie had dinner with Andrew one night over the weekend and they talked things through. It’s true to say they both feel sorry for Andrew and how far he has fallen and they are worried about his fragile state of mind. They do feel for him, but of course that doesn’t excuse his behaviour. It’s a difficult balancing act supporting him while not condoning what he has got involved with. Andrew still maintains has not done anything wrong and thinks he will be vindicated one day but I think Edward will have tried to talk some sense into him and made it clear his days as a working royal are over.’ In public, Edward has only called for people to concentrate on the victims of the Epstein scandal. ‘I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this,’ he said in February, before Andrew’s arrest. But a royal source told the Mail: ‘Privately he is still supporting his brother. Both he and Princess Anne are understandably concerned about Andrew’s mental state and what is going to become of him.’ The source played down any suggestion of a disagreement over the brothers’ respective property arrangements.

[From The Daily Mail]

While Tom Sykes read these stories as a Buckingham Palace effort to garner sympathy for poor degenerate Andrew, I have a different theory. From what I gather, photographers and royal reporters are regularly staking out Marsh Farm and the wider Sandringham estate. They’ve managed to get some blurry photos of Andrew prancing around, just as they’ve caught sight of Andrew’s visitors. My guess is that the first version of the story was correct – Edward went to see Andrew and bitched him out over real estate. When that version came out, everyone realized that Edward looked childish and silly, so this is BP roping Edward into their talking points in an attempt to reimagine what actually occurred. Because yes, BP’s whole deal is that poor, pitiful Andrew is distraught and his mental health is suffering! Bullsh-t.

As for the Royalist Substack about this, Tom Sykes pointed out that BP has been purposefully using language like “unstable” and “fragile” and “vulnerable” to describe Andrew for months, meaning this is some sort of half-assed palace-led rehabilitation of a sex-trafficking predator who likely traded classified material for access to girls. I think Sykes is correct about that, but then Sykes makes this into a King Charles vs. Prince William thing, like big-boy William is the only one ballsy enough to cut off Andrew entirely. Please. William wasn’t even ballsy enough to move three feet away from his uncle at a funeral. What goes unsaid by all of the royalists and royal reporters is that Charles has his reasons for keeping Andrew relatively happy and comfortable – Andrew could quite literally bring the whole thing down if he ever chose to give another interview. Right now, Andrew actually wants to protect the institution. Someone should ask William what he thinks will happen if and when Andrew has nothing left to lose.