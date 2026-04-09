Prince Edward’s visit to see Prince Andrew was a ‘brotherly welfare check’

All week, we’ve gotten updates on a hilarious situation with Prince Edward. Apparently, just before Easter, Edward visited his brother Prince Andrew at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. This was the first time one of Andrew’s siblings had visited him and spoken to him face-to-face since his arrest. The visit was not publicized as a welfare check for days. Instead, we were told that Edward bitched out his brother because Andrew was “dragging his feet” about moving into Marsh Farm. Edward was pissed off that Andrew was still living in Wood Farm, because Edward wanted to stay there for his Easter holiday. The Mail also threw a pity party for poor Edward because he had to stay at the Gardener’s Shack or whatever it’s called, and yes, it’s a perfectly lovely cottage but Edward wanted Wood Farm! Well, new reports in the Daily Mail and Times of London reject this real estate beef. Sources insist that Edward was conducting a welfare check because he’s terribly concerned about Andrew’s mental health.
Prince Edward paid an Easter weekend visit to his disgraced brother at his bolthole on the Sandringham Estate because he is worried about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s mental state, the Daily Mail can reveal. As the police inquiry into Andrew’s links with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein gathers pace, Edward has become increasingly concerned about the wellbeing of the older sibling with whom he once shared a close bond.
The visit by Edward, accompanied by his wife Sophie, was the first by any member of the Royal family since Andrew went into ‘exile’ in Norfolk. The trip to see him at his temporary Wood Farm home was described as ‘a brotherly welfare check’.
Those close to Edward describe him as ‘deeply unsettled’ in recent weeks — worried not just by the lurid allegations that have once again engulfed his elder brother, but by fears for Andrew’s mental and physical state as the police inquiry continues. Whereas King Charles has drawn a decisive line, insisting that Andrew remove himself from the public scene and leave Royal Lodge in Windsor for Sandringham, Edward is said to be quietly playing the role of mediator.
A source said: ‘Edward and Sophie had dinner with Andrew one night over the weekend and they talked things through. It’s true to say they both feel sorry for Andrew and how far he has fallen and they are worried about his fragile state of mind. They do feel for him, but of course that doesn’t excuse his behaviour. It’s a difficult balancing act supporting him while not condoning what he has got involved with. Andrew still maintains has not done anything wrong and thinks he will be vindicated one day but I think Edward will have tried to talk some sense into him and made it clear his days as a working royal are over.’
In public, Edward has only called for people to concentrate on the victims of the Epstein scandal. ‘I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this,’ he said in February, before Andrew’s arrest.
But a royal source told the Mail: ‘Privately he is still supporting his brother. Both he and Princess Anne are understandably concerned about Andrew’s mental state and what is going to become of him.’
The source played down any suggestion of a disagreement over the brothers’ respective property arrangements.
[From The Daily Mail]
While Tom Sykes read these stories as a Buckingham Palace effort to garner sympathy for poor degenerate Andrew, I have a different theory. From what I gather, photographers and royal reporters are regularly staking out Marsh Farm and the wider Sandringham estate. They’ve managed to get some blurry photos of Andrew prancing around, just as they’ve caught sight of Andrew’s visitors. My guess is that the first version of the story was correct – Edward went to see Andrew and bitched him out over real estate. When that version came out, everyone realized that Edward looked childish and silly, so this is BP roping Edward into their talking points in an attempt to reimagine what actually occurred. Because yes, BP’s whole deal is that poor, pitiful Andrew is distraught and his mental health is suffering! Bullsh-t.
As for the Royalist Substack about this, Tom Sykes pointed out that BP has been purposefully using language like “unstable” and “fragile” and “vulnerable” to describe Andrew for months, meaning this is some sort of half-assed palace-led rehabilitation of a sex-trafficking predator who likely traded classified material for access to girls. I think Sykes is correct about that, but then Sykes makes this into a King Charles vs. Prince William thing, like big-boy William is the only one ballsy enough to cut off Andrew entirely. Please. William wasn’t even ballsy enough to move three feet away from his uncle at a funeral. What goes unsaid by all of the royalists and royal reporters is that Charles has his reasons for keeping Andrew relatively happy and comfortable – Andrew could quite literally bring the whole thing down if he ever chose to give another interview. Right now, Andrew actually wants to protect the institution. Someone should ask William what he thinks will happen if and when Andrew has nothing left to lose.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Britain’s King Charles III (front R), Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Britain’s Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive to mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. – Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.,Image: 723508432, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew, Prince William. Senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876936, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037888621, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stand during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honouring military service members, which holds special significance in 2025 as it marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 8, 2025.,Image: 1051236564, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Taylor/Avalon
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Prince Edward – The Duke of Edinburgh arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 5 April, 2026.,Image: 1088848360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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March 13, 2015: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attending a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, UK.
Mandatory Credit: INFphoto.com Ref.: infuklo-146
Featuring: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2015
Credit: INFphoto.com
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King Charles III, accompanied by Camilla Queen Consort and members of the extended Royal Family, attend the traditional Christmas Day morning service at St. Mary Magdelene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk
Featuring: Prince Edward, Prince Andrew
Where: King’s Lynn, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
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Members of the British Royal family attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castlle
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke of York arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Featuring: Prince Andrew, The Duke of York
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of York departs Westminster Abbey, London, following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Prince Andrew, The Duke of York
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Maybe the lines about Andrew supposedly being unstable and fragile are more to show us that Charles’ punishment is “working,” because Andrew is really, really suffering, you guys. (Well, Andrew has no regrets, but he’s fragile about losing his titles and RL, and that should be enough.) So, it’s less about trying to win sympathy for Andrew, and more about “we’re dealing with Andrew, and our measures are clearly effective, so stop bothering us about him.”
And William was on vacation both times Charles (sorta) dealt with Andrew. Last fall, when Charles (sorta) stripped Andrew’s titles. And in February, when Andrew was arrested and Willy issued a lame “what Charles said” statement.
If they are desperately worried about Andrew’s mental health they should make him an appointment with BetterHealth.com.
I wonder if Andrew is “fragile” in the same way Jeffrey Epstein was “fragile” sitting in his cell. Can Andrew be trusted to live to an old age?
That’s fair to wonder about.
Obviously I don’t know either man. But I get the impression that Epstein knew he was an evil monster and would have to face real consequences in the courts and prison system. While Andrew still thinks he’s Mummy’s favorite and can do no wrong, plus a 5-br house at Sandringham is not a prison sentence.
Based on my work in trafficked endangered species, people who traffic, traffic everything. Humans, drugs, weapons, plus money laundering. I think a great many people wanted Epstein dead, including Trump and Bill Barr. I think the British government wants Andrew to tell them everything. The real threat to Andrew is his family, but that’s been a hazard of being a royal for millennia.
See I think Epstein believed he would eventually get away with as he always had done in the past.
Yes, that was the first thing that crossed my mind, too. Poor Andrew, so fragile, so distraught, nobody believes him, left with nothing, out in the hinterlands with security sitting in a trailer waaaaay in the back, ooops! So tragic.
Truthfully that was my first thought exactly.. they are making him sound suicidal for a reason imo and no most people won’t have any sympathy for his mental health whatsoever with what we already know about his crimes, so that’s not the reason.
This story has been so funny to me. The best part though is that Andrew did finally move into MF but waited just long enough to ruin Edwards vacation! They’re all so petty omg. Not sure how this version makes Edward or anyone else look any better though. And as for William, well one day when he’s king, we will see how he deals with Andrew. And he’s talked some big talk. Personally, I think he’ll fold as soon as he realizes Andrew could blow up his house of cards.
I think scooter will not bother to try to punish Andrew
Once Charles is dead Andrew will be irrelevant. There is no reason for William not to evict him.
This is what I said yesterday — no one knows what the visit was about and maybe Edward was just visiting his brother. As much as this family is a nest of vipers, they are siblings. Andrew and Edward are close in age and were raised differently than Charles and Ann. I seriously doubt that the visit was about real estate.
Edward and his “think of who the victims [really] are in all this” bullsh**. He might as well have said “thoughts and prayers.” The royal family has done exactly nothing to help the victims. They think they are the real victims because they got bad PR from it. Horrid crew.
Always concerned for the victimizer but never for the victims! Yes that tracks with the Windsor Clan!!!
Publicly professing concern for Andrew’s mental health certainly lays some helpful groundwork should Andy die under questionable circumstances.
There. That’s my bit of conspiracy theorizing for the day.
The royal family need to tread carefully with their attempts to elicit sympathy for the child-abusing paedo Andrew.
Where was their concern for Virginia Giuffre’s mental health? For the welfare of the other 1000 victims of Epstein, Andrew and the other paedos?
If they think people other than a few elderly sycophants approaching their graves will forget the depraved actions Andrew has done, the myriad lies he’s told, the shameless grifting of the public purse he’s done, and his overall nasty persona, they should think again!
I don’t believe it for a second. Edward went there to complain and rub it in.
We all know that Edward was deflecting when he said let’s focus on the victims. And how is Sophie showing concern for Andrew’s mental state but not the survivors? Isn’t she supposed to be an advocate for women? Plus it’s interesting that the Royal Family are so concerned about Andrew but had none for Meghan when she was going through her issues and had asked for help. The Royal Family are never beating those racist allegations.
Virginia G ultimately couldn’t go on living because of this dirt bag and JE – who gives a f**k how he feels
People wind up dead for lesser reasons, I could see being concerned.
The sudden emergence of this altered narrative makes me think BP’s bag of clowns, aka the courtiers, absolutely read this site. Edders was laughed at for the previous narrative so he had his bro Chuck recant the narrative.
👋hi clowns! 🤡
Andrew is in a cold fury. Good.
In the top pic, it looks like Edward is taunting his brother. Good.