George Clooney finally criticized Donald Trump… after Trump called him a sh-tty actor

It’s really remarkable to think about everything that’s happened in the past year and a half, and how none of it was worthy of a bitchy op-ed written by George Clooney. If we’re using “should George Clooney write an op-ed about this” as the litmus test for how screwed we are, then nothing Donald Trump has done or said has been Clooney-op-ed worthy. Unlike Joe Biden’s high crimes and misdemeanors of “being old and having a Black-Indian woman vice president.” Now THAT is op-ed worthy, amirite? Anyway, after spending months bitching and moaning about Biden’s age and Kamala Harris’s historic candidacy, George and Amal Clooney f–ked off to their French estate full-time. Late last year, they became French citizens. It absolutely feels like George Clooney would rather move to another country rather than hold Donald Trump to the same standards in which he held Joe Biden. Speaking of, George piped up from France about the Trump administration, but it was only because Trump insulted him as an actor. You cannot make this up.
George Clooney is clapping back at Donald Trump‘s White House after they criticized his acting abilities when he accused the president of committing war crimes over his Iran threats.
In a new statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner slammed the Trump administration, saying there’s no time for “infantile name-calling” when more serious matters are happening in the world and the U.S.
“Families are losing their loved ones. Children have been incinerated. The world’s economy is on a knife’s edge,” Clooney wrote. “This is a time for vigorous debate at the highest levels. Not for infantile name-calling. I’ll start. A war crime is alleged ‘when there is intent to physically destroy a nation,’ as defined by the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute. What is the administration’s defense? [besides calling me a failed actor which I happily agree with having starred in Batman and Robin?].”
This latest exchange between Clooney — who has been very outspoken against Trump over the years — and the current administration ignited when Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday, threatening that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” unless Iran agreed to his terms for a ceasefire deal. (The U.S. and Iran have reportedly since reached a conditional two-week ceasefire.)
The Jay Kelly actor then addressed the president’s threats while speaking to 3,000 high school students in Cuneo, Italy, at a special event organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice on Wednesday.
“Some say Donald Trump is fine. But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that’s a war crime,” Clooney said, according to Italian news outlet ANSA. He added, “You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it.”
However, White House communications director Steven Cheung clearly didn’t like the actor’s remarks, writing on X Wednesday, “The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability.” And that’s what led to Clooney getting the last word… at least for now, as Trump isn’t known to stay silent.
George’s words would probably be taken more seriously if they came in the form of a NYT op-ed instead of comments made abroad, after f–king off to France when the going got tough. Clooney is only willing to criticize Trump because Trump continues to talk about Clooney’s sh-tty acting too. You have to ask: would George have even said this if Trump hadn’t personally attacked him? Of course, I also have to ask if George ever considered the larger repercussions of ratf–king a sitting Democratic president and insulting the first Black woman to ever secure a national party’s presidential nomination.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
A statement and not a NYT op-ed is just what I expect from a know it all opportunist. Georgie porgie only cares about his and his wife’s image not what really matters in life.
She will probably be the attorney prosecuting dump for his war crimes as she is a human rights attorney so he has to protect her image…and it doesn’t look good if he willingly does not speak against dump
LOL. The multimillion dollar PR cleanup on Amal’s career won’t stick. She had plenty of shady people on her client list pre-Clooney, including members of the Gaddafi family.
They’re well-matched in one area. She’s as big of a famewhore as her talentless husband.
If Le Pen wins the next election, their new French citizenship won’t protect them.
Go back under your rock George and STFU!!!
Exactly! He’s been dead to me for awhile …
Jesus, could he just take walks in his vineyard and chateau and just chateaup!
Amal Clooney might still have family in Lebanon. Perhaps that’s why he felt compelled to speak out.
THIS ^^^ is what I think
George’s political opinions will never be taken seriously again. He and his ever-thirsty wife need to take a seat and eat some hard cheese. Permanently.
Every celebrity who used their platform to promote idiotic whataboutisms, to undermine a stellar candidate, or brag that they don’t vote cause both sides are the same etc. needs to be permanently cancelled. They helped usher fascism in the US. Susan Sarandon remains cancelled in my book. Clooney is also done. He really needs to shut up and his humor gets on my nerves.
Imagine if his op-ed had been about what an exciting candidate VP Harris is and what an exciting time it is for America to potentially finally have its first woman president.
Something shallow – Amal’s hair and dress are lovely. But she has a whole new face/chin/jaw/nose. I will never understand why women who were naturally beautiful to begin with go to the plastic surgeon and ask for the same generic face – always one that tones down or erases their ethnicity, which frankly, was the most interesting thing about them. She really needs to stop with the surgeries.
She had load of surgeries prior to meeting Clooney too. If she hadn’t had those initial surgeries, Shallow George wouldn’t have looked at her twice.
Did George actually write that or did Amal?
For the first time in forever, the Dumpster Fire isn’t wrong.
Clooney is a shitty actor.
He only has a career because of his famous aunt Rosemary. His father only has a career because of his famous sister.
The nerve of this guy. It really burns my ass that he deigns to speak up when he is personally insulted by this toxic administration. He’s stayed mum about everything that’s happened between publicly dragging Biden and Harris in 2024 and this particular moment now. And the cutesy retort about his role in Batman, ugh. He needs to shut up.
You got to love him being a total hypocrite and fleeing the US.
I have white hot anger for this pathetic piece of 💩!
What he did and said about Joe Biden is unconscionable, all because Biden a sitting President didn’t recognize him at a large event.
Not to mention he supports a violent domestic abuser.
Also, he is a shitty actor, I’ve never understood the hype.
ALL of this.
He can f*ck off.
He’s among the people I’ll never forgive.
I really wish George would realize his expiration date has expired – and it was a while back. He’s just lucky we like his wife and her fashion choices.
Lastly, these headlines read like a middle school newspaper.
George Clooney did not lose that election for Kamala Harris. I don’t think people here are willing to admit to themselves WHY she lost. It has more to do with the voting public than anything George -he has way less sway than you think- Clooney said.
@mel thank you. I’m tired of the rhetoric that Clooney cost the election. He was there at the fundraising event where Biden couldn’t walk and had to be helped off the stage by Obama. Clooney asked Biden’s people why he was so frail and could he really go through an election. Biden’s people had been hiding his decline for over a year at that point.
The election loss was due to Muslims for T*ump, Latinos for T*ump, (so many of whom their family members were first on the deportation list. The irony never ceases to make me chortle). And add in the white male Dems/Independents who didn’t vote T*ump but ALSO didn’t vote Kamala. Why?? Because they “couldn’t relate to her”. It has never crossed their minds that black women have spent decades voting for white men they don’t like or relate to. The privilege just glides right over white men’s head. We won’t even discuss white women as a voting block.
QUITECONTRARY summed up my thoughts quite well. Thank you.
It doesn’t count unless you write it in an Op-ed, George, you moron. Do it! Have Trump extradite you from France and charge you with High Crimes and Misdemeanors. Or just throw you in jail or at ICE like he’s done to so many other people. Surely your dick is bigger than Trump’s, no?