George Clooney finally criticized Donald Trump… after Trump called him a sh-tty actor

It’s really remarkable to think about everything that’s happened in the past year and a half, and how none of it was worthy of a bitchy op-ed written by George Clooney. If we’re using “should George Clooney write an op-ed about this” as the litmus test for how screwed we are, then nothing Donald Trump has done or said has been Clooney-op-ed worthy. Unlike Joe Biden’s high crimes and misdemeanors of “being old and having a Black-Indian woman vice president.” Now THAT is op-ed worthy, amirite? Anyway, after spending months bitching and moaning about Biden’s age and Kamala Harris’s historic candidacy, George and Amal Clooney f–ked off to their French estate full-time. Late last year, they became French citizens. It absolutely feels like George Clooney would rather move to another country rather than hold Donald Trump to the same standards in which he held Joe Biden. Speaking of, George piped up from France about the Trump administration, but it was only because Trump insulted him as an actor. You cannot make this up.

George Clooney is clapping back at Donald Trump‘s White House after they criticized his acting abilities when he accused the president of committing war crimes over his Iran threats. In a new statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner slammed the Trump administration, saying there’s no time for “infantile name-calling” when more serious matters are happening in the world and the U.S. “Families are losing their loved ones. Children have been incinerated. The world’s economy is on a knife’s edge,” Clooney wrote. “This is a time for vigorous debate at the highest levels. Not for infantile name-calling. I’ll start. A war crime is alleged ‘when there is intent to physically destroy a nation,’ as defined by the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute. What is the administration’s defense? [besides calling me a failed actor which I happily agree with having starred in Batman and Robin?].” This latest exchange between Clooney — who has been very outspoken against Trump over the years — and the current administration ignited when Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday, threatening that a “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” unless Iran agreed to his terms for a ceasefire deal. (The U.S. and Iran have reportedly since reached a conditional two-week ceasefire.) The Jay Kelly actor then addressed the president’s threats while speaking to 3,000 high school students in Cuneo, Italy, at a special event organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice on Wednesday. “Some say Donald Trump is fine. But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that’s a war crime,” Clooney said, according to Italian news outlet ANSA. He added, “You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it.” However, White House communications director Steven Cheung clearly didn’t like the actor’s remarks, writing on X Wednesday, “The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability.” And that’s what led to Clooney getting the last word… at least for now, as Trump isn’t known to stay silent.

[From THR]

George’s words would probably be taken more seriously if they came in the form of a NYT op-ed instead of comments made abroad, after f–king off to France when the going got tough. Clooney is only willing to criticize Trump because Trump continues to talk about Clooney’s sh-tty acting too. You have to ask: would George have even said this if Trump hadn’t personally attacked him? Of course, I also have to ask if George ever considered the larger repercussions of ratf–king a sitting Democratic president and insulting the first Black woman to ever secure a national party’s presidential nomination.