Prince Edward is furious about staying at a lovely cottage on the Sandringham estate

The endless own-goals from the left-behind Windsors are always a joy to behold. Apparently, a few days before Easter, Prince Edward became the first royal to visit Prince Andrew following his arrest in February. While Andrew has reportedly been in communication with King Charles and Princess Anne, Edward went to Wood Farm to see his brother face-to-face. According to the British tabloids, this wasn’t a pleasant meeting though. Edward apparently bitched out Andrew for staying at Wood Farm as Marsh Farm is still being renovated for Andrew’s eventual use. You see, Edward and his family wanted to stay at Wood Farm over the Easter holiday, and Edward never considered that he could simply go to one of the other hundreds of available royal-owned cottages. Nevermind that he and his family pay “peppercorn rent” on their 120-room mansion, Bagshot Park, they also wanted a free holiday rental in Sandringham!! So Edward and Sophie had to “slum” it at the Gardens House for their holiday this year. Such an inconvenience to stay in a perfectly lovely little cottage on the Sandringham estate.
This is the dated but functional holiday let where Prince Edward and his family were forced to stay because Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is refusing to leave his temporary home. Edward and his wife Sophie had wanted to stay in Wood Farm, where Andrew is holed up, for their regular Easter break but were forced to stay in the Gardens House on King Charles’ Sandringham estate.
The Gardens House is a secluded four bedroom property – costing up to £4,110 a week in the high season – is plain with beige coloured carpets, cream walls, floral patterned curtains and a kitchen with a traditional tiled floor, wooden cupboards and a metal sink.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh usually use Wood Farm for their Easter break, but that is still being lived in by his disgraced brother. Andrew has been staying at Wood Farm, the former retirement home of his late father Prince Philip, since he moved in early February to Sandringham amid mounting public anger about his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The disgraced former prince had reportedly been due to move before Easter to a new permanent home at nearby Marsh Farm in the village of Wolferton, once renovations on the five bedroom property are complete. Concerns were reportedly raised weeks ago that he might drag his feet over his move because he considers Wood Farm as far more suitable for him due to it being more private and hidden from view down a 300-yard drive.
Gardens House was originally touted as one of the possible homes for Andrew when it was revealed in October last year that he was being stripped of his prince title and was leaving his 30-room mansion Royal Lodge at Windsor. But it is believed that the property which was once the home of the estate’s head gardener was ruled out by King Charles, due to it being just 300 yards away from Sandringham House. Gardens House has instead continued to be rented out to members of the public as a holiday let, although it is almost fully booked until the end of December 2027.
It is possible that the house may well have been booked by someone else for the days before Easter, leading to their visit being cancelled for Edward and Sophie to have the house instead.
You can see photos of the Gardens House here – it’s yet another charming cottage which many people would love to stay in for a country holiday. I feel sorry for the people who likely rented the cottage for their Easter holiday only to have their plans dashed because Edward wanted to be in Norfolk for a few weeks. My question… isn’t the main Sandringham house very big? Like, couldn’t Edward and Sophie just stay in the main house, especially if it was only for a few weeks? It’s insane to see what these people fight about. And the whole thing about Edward visiting Andrew just to yell at him is hilarious, even moreso because Andrew apparently moved into Marsh Farm on Tuesday. He waited just long enough to RUIN Edward’s Easter getaway, the scandal of it all!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Apart from all the way out of touch grifting royals and their shenanigans, its a truly delightful house. We know eddy everywhere is a massive snob and a bully so no real surprise
So they last-minute cancelled someone’s Easter holiday? Couldn’t they just have stayed at the GIANT MANSION that is Sandringham? Surely it’s big enough they wouldn’t have to had to run into other family members (why else would they insist on staying in separate accommodations?)
These people really, really suck. And every day, another one makes another move that highlights what entitled, tone-deaf wanks they really are.
I wonder if Charles won’t let them stay at Sandringham over Easter break for some reason? Maybe he’s not there and doesn’t want them there if he’s not?
Oh, for heaven’s sake. Is it time yet to bring out the guillotine?
Catered meals! These people can’t even make their own breakfast.
Something completely different I am surprised that Charles rents out the Garden House to the public when it is just 300 yards away from Sandringham House where I assume Charles and Camilla stay when they visit Sandringham Estate. What is about security? Are the people renting the cottage all vetted or is the Garden House only rented out when Charles and the rest of the royal family are not there which means there would not have been any issue with Edward and Sophie staying in the garden House over Eastern? This is just strange.
I don’t think anything is available are for rent when they are in residence, which is why Edward and his family stayed there instead of Wood Farm. But Sandringham house is huge. I don’t think finding three bedrooms would have been difficult. Maybe I’m just a tacky tourist, but staying in the main house sounds like way more fun.
Sandringham House and gardens are open for public tours much of the year. I can see Edward and Sophie not wanting to stay in the main house when tourists are coming through.
Exactly they are above staying and SLEEPING in the same places as the public and TOURISTS AND PEASANTS SAVING MONEY TO GO THERE. Also they probably had to PAY because everybody is checking their every move now and also, also someone wants to get paid and not let it at zero free dollars. Cheap snubs pseudo klass people, they are so beneath us in reality
For simple security reasons, I don’t begrudge them that. I wouldn’t want to stay in a place where tourists were trying to take my picture all the time either.
Eddie may be a pissant and entitled. He’s also the only person who showed any public kindness to Harry and Meghan during their final event. His bitch of a wife was meangirling all over the church, while Eddie was chatting happily to Harry and Meghan.
I can understand the security concerns but at the same time would anyone really recognize Edward and Sophie?
These people are so entitled and greedy. Edward is an unpleasant person but no one notices it behind his incredibly boring demeanor. Heaven forbid he has to substitute a free royal property for another one while they take one of their numerous holidays
Okay, I confess that this is an unkind comment, but Edward looks like a cartoon mouse or rat to me. Something in the rodent category. Sorry.
He is tragically unattractive.
So Forgeddie is tired and fed up with being the Forgotten One, do I get that right?
And in order to show the public that he still thinks he’s entitled to anything, although his business went under, owing more than £ 1 million, he throws a giant tantrum, thus proving the point that he’s a completely tone-deaf failure, and out of touch, and undeserving of any kind of privilege, much less royal privilege.
Abolish the monarchy!
Forgeddie!
All four of the Betty’ and Philip’s children are useless.
Charles is an adulterer, entitled, snobbish, corrupt tool.
Anne is an adulterer, snobby, unmannerly, boring cheapskate.
Andy all the above, plus a pedo.
Edward, could not even finish basic training in navy??? Same as the other three.
Just to play Devil’s Advocate — I don’t know anything about Anne’s financial affairs, but she seems unlikely to be a mark for potentates with bags ‘o cash. She did however lobby on behalf of Save the Children IIRC and in one country where a government official was recalcitrant and rebarbative she decided to go toe to toe. She rolled out a camp bed in the hall outside his office, stayed overnight, and buttonholed him when he arrived for work in the morning. And lo and behold, her patronage got the funding and logistical support she was demanding on behalf of the kids. Also? She fought off a gunman who tried to kidnap her from the back of her car, sometime not long after she was married. Her close protection officer was shot whilst defending her, her husband and driver were present and bystanders intervened. But when the gunman ordered her out of the car, she replied, “Not bloody likely.” Also, she qualified for the Olympics and competed, I think she won a medal. Not too shabby.
She took 500,000 in Crown Estate funds to fix up her private home.
She allows her adult children to stay rent free in her taxpayer supplied townhouse at St James Palace.
She’s involved in a scheme to hand over estate management to Peter and Zara so they pay no inheritance tax on that massive estate.
Her daughter is likely not her ex-husband’s child, but carries his last name instead of the RPO’s who fathered her.
She raised racist, entitled, grifter children – one of whom is married to a MAGAT. That MAGAT has repeatedly said publicly he wants to beat the shit out of Harry. Anne loves Tindal.
She allows her untrained dogs to attack children in public parks. iirc one of her dogs also mauled one of Beatrice’s dogs and Bea’s dog had to be put down.
She once told a pensioner they were an idiot who wasted time making a bouquet for QEII when QEII was sick.
She is currently cheating on her husband with her ex Andrew Parker Bowles
And on, and on, and on.
I do not get the caping for Anne. At all.
Wow Mark Philips isn’t Zara’s father? Thats the first I’ve heard of that wow
They are so spoiled and entitled. With his grabbing properties, I think Scooter will be the most spoiled and entitled of all.
Andrew’s siblings seem more worried about their properties and spoiling their fun and leisure time than Andrew’s horrendous behavior and the victims of Epstein and Ghislaine. So self centered.
Wait the Garden House is where Laura Ann Barr (@allthatspretty) stayed not that long ago, maybe last summer, as part of her influencer work on behalf of the royal family. It was an adorable house and didn’t seem dated at all. In fact, it seemed recently refurbished and looked very lovely. I’m wondering why Edward had such a tantrum about staying there?
You expect him to stay in the same place as a common influencer?? He doesn’t want to stay where normals can stay, he needs to be on royals-only properties! He’s very important! /s
And he wanted free. Don’t forget the ‘free’ part.
Do any of these leftover parasites have a clue as to how absolutely horrible they are or how this looks to a country whose citizens are facing an uncertain (but bleak looking at best) economic future..
This article sounds like made up nonsense. Prince Philip lived there until the pandemic, so Edward’s family has spent Easter at Wood Farm for maybe the last few years? Minus Louise who is at university. Not sure where they used to spend Easter. Maybe they’ve always used Garden House. The main Sandringham Estate is open to the public this time of year, so I doubt they’ve stayed there.
Edward is an absolute void and alwyas has been.
I agree. No one on the outside knows what the visit entailed or why it was made.
Maybe he was just visiting his brother who he hadn’t seen in a while.
Showing up to bitch about rental property looks better than visiting criminal pedo brother for fun, doesn’t it?
These people are so cheap!
I will say this reminds me of my SIL. My MIL has a house in Flagstaff. The only time my SIL ever wanted to stay up there is when we asked to go. Years would go by and she wouldn’t take the two hour drive from Phoenix unless we asked to use it then she had plans. Some family;y dynamics never change.
I hope they keep having these dumb, entitled spats in public view. It’s such low-stakes drama in our high-stakes world and it’s going to turn more and more people off from the monarchy.
If you want a peek at Garden House, but don’t want to click on the DM link:
https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/lifestyle/a41100358/queen-sandringham-estate-cottage-airbnb/
Poor, poor Eddie.
I’m sorry but EVERYTHING about this story is funny to me.
F*ck all of these people. Useless, greedy, selfish, entitled bigots, the lot of them.