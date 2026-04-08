Duchess Meghan’s international As Ever expansion could be bad news, you guys

A few weeks ago, the Duchess of Sussex’s rep confirmed that As Ever is already trademarked in “many countries,” including Australia. As Ever has been trademarked internationally for a while as well – these are not brand-new trademarks, hastily registered at the last minute. Given the insane amount of scheming and sabotage attempts by derangers and media alike, it’s remarkable that Meghan and the As Ever team continue to stay focused and organized. Speaking of the media’s attempted sabotage, Page Six had an exclusive interview with a “celebrity PR specialist” who swears that Meghan possibly launching As Ever internationally is bad news! Sussex coverage should be taken in the same way as the NYT Pitchbot – no matter what the actual story is, it’s inevitably framed as “bad news for Meghan, bad business for As Ever.”
Meghan Markle’s latest business pivot could signal that her As Ever lifestyle brand is facing growing pains. Celebrity PR specialist Kayley Cornelius spoke with Page Six after the Duchess of Sussex filed an As Ever trademark in Australia — just weeks before she and Prince Harry are set to visit the land down under.
“Meghan Markle filing a trademark for her As Ever lifestyle brand in Australia feels like a very deliberate move, but it also points to a bigger picture when it comes to how the brand is currently performing in the US,” the PressBox publicist said.
The expert expressed that the move could indicate that America is not “delivering the level of success” that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, initially expected.
“With reports that Netflix has pulled back as an investor, that will likely slow down any plans to scale the business domestically, particularly when it comes to launching new products or expanding the brand in a meaningful way,” Cornelius said, referring to Page Six’s exclusive report that the streaming service cut ties with As Ever last month. “In that context, branching out into a new market starts to feel less like a choice and more like a necessity to avoid the brand stagnating.”
Cornelius believes Markle’s push to capture an Aussie audience “makes a lot of sense” on paper.
“When you look at the lifestyle, consumer habits and overall demographics, there is a strong alignment with the kind of audience As Ever is targeting,” Cornelius said. “On top of that, public sentiment towards the Duke and Duchess tends to be more neutral compared to the US, which gives them a better starting point when it comes to building trust and driving engagement. It is a market where they are already well known, but perhaps not as heavily scrutinized.”
Either way, expanding As Ever across seas will be a “defining moment” for Markle’s company.
“It has the potential to unlock new growth, but it also comes with risk,” Cornelius said. “If the brand struggles to resonate in a market like Australia, where the conditions are arguably more favorable, it could signal deeper issues with the business model. In that sense, this expansion feels very much like a make-or-break moment,” she continued. “If it lands, it opens the door to global growth. If it does not, it raises real questions about the long term viability of the brand.”
If As Ever stays exclusively within the domestic market, it’s wrong and bad because As Ever is clearly unsuccessful and no one wants those products internationally! And if As Ever goes international, it’s wrong and bad because it means As Ever isn’t doing well domestically!! Got it. Obviously, this woman doesn’t know what she’s talking about, but she reminded me of something… remember when Carole Middleton tried to bring Party Pieces to the US? In 2022, Carole licensed PP to be sold exclusively in ShopRite. Carole even went to New Jersey to launch Party Pieces’ big international debut. The Telegraph dutifully lectured their domestic audience that Americans love Carole’s discretion and her tacky-ass ShopRite branding. Party Pieces went bankrupt less than a year later, leaving a trail of financial destruction in its wake. THAT is their frame of reference – these people are so used to con artists, grifters and scammers, they have no concept of Meghan’s business doing well and having great first-year growth.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.
It’s quite amazing how the British media can twist any positive about Harry and Meghan (especially Meghan) into sounding like a negative.
Actually, instead of just British media, I should also include right-wing media in general.
What’s also amazing is how everything Meghan does is always a “make or break” or a “defining moment” for her, otherwise it could “signal deeper issues.” For example, if she struggles in Australia, then uh-oh! You know what they say, “If you can’t make it in Australia, you can’t make it anywhere.” Sure.
They are also confirming that the usual suspects are going to do their damndest to try to ensure that the company “struggles” in Australia.
They had obviously planned to begin by snatching up trademarks in the company’s name in that country, then were stunned to discover that the trademarks had existed for some time without their knowledge. But they are too bold-faced and stewed in hatred to acknowledge that As Ever clearly has had a well thought out business plan, so keep pretending that the trademarks were a last minute decision before the trip.
Meghan business success for a start up company in it’s first year must be blowing the little pea brains of the leftovers otherwise they would not be attacking it constantly.. they need to be careful because they are starting to resemble the 🍊💩 with all the contradictions and unhinged nonsense they are spreading. I do wonder if As Ever comes to the UK if the left overs are concerned it will out sell all those royal brands that they themselves profit from, because I’m sure it would.
I suspect English grocers may pit the English brands against the As Ever products for head-to-head competition which will provide content for the BM.
Those gutter rats are speaking from a hopes, dreams, gloom and doom perspective rather then a marketing perspective. Pretty sure intelligent Meghan has strategic experts advising her on scalability and potential growth. They can save their arm chair experts for someone who pays for their perspective like Page 6.
First of all the trademark in Australia was done in 2024 not a few months ago. Plus if the company was struggling Meghan would not be seeking to sell her products internationally. This PR specialist doesn’t know what she’s talking about.
If I never have to read make or break moment in relation to the Sussexes again it’ll be too soon. None of these comments make any sense. Since when has the Australian Market been more neutral than the US market for Meghan? And if she was looking to expand into a favorable market where there was still a level of control, wouldn’t it make more sense to start with Canada than Australia?
The real story is that they have no idea what she’s doing, and are still continuously shocked by her level of success. They just knew she was going to fail, and she hasn’t. So normal business stuff becomes catastrophes when it’s with her, and reasonable business success become actual failures when it’s her. They will find a way how her making a billion dollars in sales is actually evidence that people don’t really like the lifestyle brands any longer, and it was wrong for her to do this, and how she should have started to make up brand.
When she becomes a billionaire, they will complain she doesn’t donate enough to charity.
Maybe this so-called PR specialist is painting a rosy picture of Australia on purpose, setting As Ever up for the inevitable “oh, dear! As Ever sales in Australia didn’t take off like a rocket!” I agree that starting international expansion into Canada makes the most sense, especially since Meghan AND Harry have good relationships there.
The derangers make up imaginary numbers and claim the business is ruined. And even claim they can see the Sussex tax returns. So obnoxious
Well, I guess we shall see. Meghan’s business is going to grow and do well or it’s not. Something is going to happen one way or another. All these articles prophecizing doom are just eye-rolling. Bc it’s being written by people who are clearly hoping that will be the case so it’s hard to take it seriously. Nyt pitch bot is right.
I don’t understand why it’s so important to certain people that they fail. I truly don’t understand why the royals feel so threatened by them. The insecurity is astounding to me.
Ok, so this “celebrity PR expert” has fewer than 3,000 followers on IG.
😂