A few weeks ago, the Duchess of Sussex’s rep confirmed that As Ever is already trademarked in “many countries,” including Australia. As Ever has been trademarked internationally for a while as well – these are not brand-new trademarks, hastily registered at the last minute. Given the insane amount of scheming and sabotage attempts by derangers and media alike, it’s remarkable that Meghan and the As Ever team continue to stay focused and organized. Speaking of the media’s attempted sabotage, Page Six had an exclusive interview with a “celebrity PR specialist” who swears that Meghan possibly launching As Ever internationally is bad news! Sussex coverage should be taken in the same way as the NYT Pitchbot – no matter what the actual story is, it’s inevitably framed as “bad news for Meghan, bad business for As Ever.”

Meghan Markle’s latest business pivot could signal that her As Ever lifestyle brand is facing growing pains. Celebrity PR specialist Kayley Cornelius spoke with Page Six after the Duchess of Sussex filed an As Ever trademark in Australia — just weeks before she and Prince Harry are set to visit the land down under.

“Meghan Markle filing a trademark for her As Ever lifestyle brand in Australia feels like a very deliberate move, but it also points to a bigger picture when it comes to how the brand is currently performing in the US,” the PressBox publicist said.

The expert expressed that the move could indicate that America is not “delivering the level of success” that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, initially expected.

“With reports that Netflix has pulled back as an investor, that will likely slow down any plans to scale the business domestically, particularly when it comes to launching new products or expanding the brand in a meaningful way,” Cornelius said, referring to Page Six’s exclusive report that the streaming service cut ties with As Ever last month. “In that context, branching out into a new market starts to feel less like a choice and more like a necessity to avoid the brand stagnating.”

Cornelius believes Markle’s push to capture an Aussie audience “makes a lot of sense” on paper.

“When you look at the lifestyle, consumer habits and overall demographics, there is a strong alignment with the kind of audience As Ever is targeting,” Cornelius said. “On top of that, public sentiment towards the Duke and Duchess tends to be more neutral compared to the US, which gives them a better starting point when it comes to building trust and driving engagement. It is a market where they are already well known, but perhaps not as heavily scrutinized.”

Either way, expanding As Ever across seas will be a “defining moment” for Markle’s company.

“It has the potential to unlock new growth, but it also comes with risk,” Cornelius said. “If the brand struggles to resonate in a market like Australia, where the conditions are arguably more favorable, it could signal deeper issues with the business model. In that sense, this expansion feels very much like a make-or-break moment,” she continued. “If it lands, it opens the door to global growth. If it does not, it raises real questions about the long term viability of the brand.”