Duchess Meghan’s rep confirms As Ever is trademarked in ‘many’ countries

I refuse to call the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming visit to Australia a “tour.” It is not a tour, royal or otherwise. They are visiting Australia for work and pleasure. We already know that Prince Harry will speak at some kind of conference, and that Meghan will appear at a “girls’ retreat” weekend. In between freaking the f–k out about the girls’ retreat, many royalists have been passionately crying about Meghan potentially launching As Ever in Australia. Last week, NewsNation did some digging and found that Meghan had already successfully trademarked As Ever products in Oz. I believed that story, and I theorized that Meghan might do some kind of pop-up As Ever store in Sydney or Melbourne, because that would be a cute way to introduce her product line abroad. Well, Meghan’s rep heard about the trademark story and issued a statement:
Is Meghan Markle’s As ever brand headed to Australia as she plans her visit Down Under with Prince Harry?
PEOPLE confirmed in early March that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Australia in April, visiting to participate in several private, business and philanthropic events.
After that update came, The Telegraph, Daily Mail and more noted that Meghan, 44, filed applications for 12 Australian trademarks for her As ever brand in September 2024 and received approval for them in June 2025.
However, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said the registration is nothing new. When reached for comment by PEOPLE, the spokesperson said that Australia is “one of many” jurisdictions where As ever is registered.
Australian Government IP department’s records show that Meghan’s As ever brand has secured trademarks for skincare items, pet products, candles, gardening tools, downloadable media including motion picture films, TV series, video podcasts and educational classes, seminars and workshops, jewelry, stationery, furniture, yoga gear and hospitality services involving food, drink and temporary accommodation.
Another trademark record for As ever shows that it has registered outdoor decor, craft supplies, edible spreads like jams (the signature item from Meghan’s lifestyle line), sauces, non-alcoholic cocktail mixes, alcoholic beverages excluding beers, internet broadcasting, content creation and non-downloadable software where customers can personalize printable stationery.
Confirmation that the trademarks exist and that Meghan sought and received trademarks in “many” countries… interesting. And this isn’t a denial that Meghan will launch As Ever in some way in Oz either. I will die if she really does a pop-up shop, that would be so cute. Anyway, it seems clear that despite all of the hand-wringing and pearl-clutching over As Ever’s first year in operation, Meghan is already making plans for international expansion.
Meanwhile, I’m not going to devote a stand-alone story to this, but the Daily Mail claims that a “perfect storm is threatening to sink Meghan and Harry’s tour.” That perfect storm? Derangers signing a melodramatic petition, and some weirdness around the girls’ retreat. My gut is telling me that the girls’ retreat might have been a tad poorly organized, but there was simply no way to know that the entire Deranger Media Complex was going to expend this much energy trying to derail the retreat out of spite. Well, all of us in the cheap seats knew it would happen, but it came as a shock to the retreat’s organizers. I feel sorry for all of the Australians who really just wanted to welcome the Sussexes peacefully and hang out for a bit.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
They’ve started a petition? On what grounds? Good grief, these people are unhinged.
(And who even are “they?” I really don’t want to click on the Fail.)
Re: As Ever, ~bring on~ the “skincare items, pet products, candles, gardening tools, downloadable media including motion picture films, TV series, video podcasts and educational classes, seminars and workshops, jewelry, stationery, furniture, yoga gear and hospitality services involving food, drink and temporary accommodation!”
I really think Sussex fans should start a change.org petition to defund the monarchy in GB. Wanna see an avalanche of of signatures follow?
Just a bunch of sad, old, lonely Kate Middleton “fans” They love to start petitions regarding ANYTHING Harry and Meghan do. Actual people from Australia are excited for this visit.
I for the life of me will never understand why they constantly treat normal business stuff as if it’s some sort of scheme when it comes to Meghan. I would say the vast majority of businesses have their copyright protected.
She has always talked about International expansion and said that she will do it at the right time, and that there are a lot of factors that come into play. She is on the record in multiple interviews last year saying so. Acting like it’s some sort of gotcha is silly. What exactly is the gotcha? That she wants to expand her business? That is now something bad?
Apparently, it is to these people because of course Harry and Meghan aren’t allowed to earn money and are bad people to want to do so. The only way to exist is to get taxpayer funding, and to allow one person to control every aspect of your life. That’s the dutiful way to live.
As for the petition on change.org, and the reporting around the event organizer filing for bankruptcy or whatever the Australian equivalent is, that’s pretty par for the course. They do their most stringent investigative journalism when it comes to two people that haven’t lived in a country for close to a decade, but won’t report on people that live in the same postal code.
I do feel bad for the organizers and the workers though, they have been crapping on the sheer existence of these events calling them mediocre and pointless. Not sure if the media realizes constantly denigrating entire industries and workers to insult Harry and Meghan doesn’t win you fans.
It’s for clicks. Put Harry or Meghan in a headline and it’s immediately the most popular story on the site. The hate aspect of it is just sociopath pathology. Cruelty soothes them.
I’ve been wanting a pop-up shop too! Don’t know that she’ll do one in Australia but someday somewhere. Although it probably gives Harry hives to imagine the security. But they could make it work.
Perhaps she will put some Jam, flower sprinkles and teas in the gift bags that VIP members will be getting along with the photos with Meghan and getting in the first 2 rows of tables.
So I went to Change.org and, as of 10:30 on March 24, it had… drumroll please… *617 signatures*. That’s right, 617 signatures. And who wants to bet half of these are that Aussie nutcase GladeMaid from the DM comments, and her ilk, signing under multiple different accounts? How many are even Australian? https://www.change.org/p/stop-royal-privileges-for-meghan-markle-and-harry-in-australia
The petition is to strip the Sussexes of so-called “royal privileges” such as security and a motorcade. Does Taylor Swift get these things? If so, they’re not “royal privileges.” And imagine wanting to strip security from a couple who’s vulnerable to attack largely because of your own threats and hate.
Imagine being so sick and twisted that you bother to go sign a petition for anyone not to… *travel somewhere other than where they live*. I can’t stand Trump, or any maga, but to the level that I’m starting petitions on sad little websites? I feel like there are bigger fish to fry when it comes to these truly corrupt nutters.
Harry and Meghan are just two people going about their business, harming exactly no one.
I can confirm that As Ever is being trademarked in Brazil. I found the records yesterday. The process started in 2024 and is still ongoing. Excited about it!
At the time AsEver was launched, there was talk about the company making trademark applications in literally dozens of countries worldwide.
And it’s obviously the sensible thing to do if you’re trying to register a trademark and there is any possibility of going international at any point in the future. At a minimum, it prevents others from grabbing your trademark in other countries, and launching say, sex toys under your brand to blackmail you.
The fact that AsEver is registered in Australia means next to nothing, or at least it certainly doesn’t mean it’s going to be launched there next.
From a business perspective (and let’s remember that AsEver is a business) Australia would be a very risky first international launch country, for practical reasons (too far away, you’d need a trustworthy local partner) and because of the hostile Murmuck press.
Canada is the obvious first international market for AsEver. Until you hear of it being launched in Canada, it’s safe to ignore the noisy hysterics.
I love this story. Meghan is busily applying for As Ever trademarks around the world in 2024. Meanwhile derangers and followers alike are making crap up or trying to figure out what she’ll do with ‘American Riviera Orchard’ (ARO). And the ‘I love Meghan, BUT’ detractors are criticizing her for the ARO name since she was supposed to use a name they concocted.
That’s my favorite part of all of this. While they were frothing at the mouth about ARO, Meghan was applying for trademarks around the world under the name As Ever, with nary a leak anywhere. It’s so perfect.
@Me At Home…. 617 signatures! That’s hysterical 🤣 🤣🥰🤣
Well as of midnight EST on March 25 in the US, there are still less than 1000 signatures. Aren’t there over 20 million people living in Australia? Looks like they are really up in arms about the Sussexes visit. /s