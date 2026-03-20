Duchess Meghan already has As Ever products trademarked in Australia

A few weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their plans to visit Australia in April, timed somewhat specifically to “miss” King Charles’s state visit to the US. In retrospect, I kind of wonder if that was the impetus, along with As Ever’s divorce from Netflix, for the ramped-up smears this week. No one is more upset about the Sussexes’ Australian trip than the left-behind Windsors, because they know it makes them look bad. Last week, NewsNation tried to hype a change.org petition which is basically screaming, crying and throwing up over the idea that Meghan and Harry could go to Australia and make public appearances and possibly get police security at some of their events. Imagine signing your name to a petition saying “I hope two celebrities are put in danger in my country.” Throughout all of the hand-wringing about the Oz trip, rumors have circulated that Meghan plans to expand As Ever to Australia within this trip. As Ever’s spox shrugged off those rumors. But look at this:

Wickless candles could be coming to Australia! Meghan Markle is going to Australia mid-April, ostensibly for a “girls’ weekend like no other” — which will only set you back $3,000 (!) — but there is another underlying reason: Her desire to sell her As Ever fruit spreads, candles and booze Down Under. Her reps denied that Markle wants to expand to Australia, but it seems Markle has plans she may have forgotten to share with her team. In 2024, the Duchess applied for As Ever trademarks in Australia. According to the Australian Government IP department, Markle filed for the trademarks in September 2024, and they were granted last year. Among the 12 trademarks Markle now has for As Ever are: Candles, skin care, gardening, dog treats and clothing, media — including books, audio books, online shows, TV shows and more, event planning, home decor, jewelry stationary, tote bags, furniture (other than office furniture and smart furniture), food products, youth gear and “Hospitality services in the nature of provision of food and drink.” A rep for the couple said via email, “(The applications were) filed in 2024, which pre-dated our work on this, and therefore we were not aware. There are no other developments.” “It’s a no-brainer for her to try and sell As Ever in Australia,” one insider said. “It’s an English-speaking country, and she has name recognition.” Unfortunately, Markle’s name isn’t holding as much weight as it once did. As I reported last week, Prince Harry and Meghan’s popularity has plummeted in the country since their official royal visit in 2018, when Meghan ruffled feathers the wrong way. Royal author Valentine Low, in his book “Courtiers,” claimed Meghan “failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts” and was overheard saying, upon seeing throngs of fans outside the Sydney Opera House: “What are they all doing here? It’s silly” to which staff had to explain that, actually, people turn out because they respect the monarchy. Then there’s the now-infamous quote: “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this” (to shake hands and speak with people). And Aussies are still mad. Especially as no one has come out and said who will be paying for the duo’s trip — or their security, which will likely include a police escort.

[From NewsNation]

The crack about “wickless candles” should tell you all you need to know here. They tried crying about the jam, they tried smearing the wine, and now people like Dan Wootton and Paula Froelich are lying about As Ever candles. Anyway, I think it’s funny that As Ever applied for and received trademarks in Australia. I doubt that’s the purpose of this particular trip, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if there was some kind of As Ever pop-up shop in Melbourne or Sydney during their trip. It would be a good way to soft-launch the brand overseas. As for that Low story that keeps being repeated – again, it was a lie cooked up by Kensington Palace years after the Sussexes’ trip because all of these people can’t stop shooting themselves in the d–k every time Harry and Meghan are successful.