Warrior Games director: Invictus recognizes invisible injuries & ‘saves lives’

Demented old fart Tom Bower has written a new book which is supposed to be some kind of “takedown” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This week, Bower admitted, in a TV interview, to using deranged internet trolls as “sources” for some/all of the book. We could tell, just from the excerpts. The Sussexes already issued a statement about Bower’s well-documented “fixation” on them, and Invictus has issued a statement about Bower’s offensive book as well. You see, in one part of the book, Bower makes a series of wildly offensive statements about the Vancouver/Whistler Invictus Games and how the American Invictus team was faking it because they had all of their “limbs.” Well, Newsweek spoke to the director of the US Warrior Games, who is also involved with the American Invictus team.

Prince Harry got a boost after the U.S. Invictus Games Team disputed a key passage of an upcoming royal biography by an old Sussex nemesis. Tom Bower’s first book about Harry and Meghan Markle sparked a war of words between the two sides and his second, Betrayal, has already triggered a new public argument, with Harry labeling the book “deranged conspiracy and melodrama.”

Now though, Harry has the backing of the director of the U.S. Warrior Games team, speaking also on behalf of America’s Invictus Games team. Among the most inflammatory passages, Bower suggested none of the U.S. wheelchair basketball team were missing limbs, stating they instead had PTSD.

David G. Paschal, director of America’s Warrior Games, told Newsweek team members “actually had both visible and invisible impairments, including several competitors with below the knee amputations or lower limb function loss.” He further backed the Invictus Games, saying it helped save the lives of veterans.

Paschal said in a statement to Newsweek: “Our Team United States 2025 wheelchair basketball competitors actually had both visible and invisible impairments, including several competitors with below the knee amputations or lower limb function loss. Additionally, none of the competitors are professional athletes (a strict eligibility requirement for Team U.S., as we do not allow professional athletes to participate).”

“The Invictus Games are designed to ensure that wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans with a wide range of visible and invisible injuries can compete on an equal playing field. Team U.S. fully supports the Invictus Games Foundation’s inclusion of competitors with PTSD, a recognized combat and service-related condition, as invisible wounds can be just as debilitating as visible ones.”

“Adaptive sporting events such as the Invictus Games save lives through community and purpose, and Team U.S. recognizes the positive impact of this international competition.”

That final line is likely to be particularly well received by Harry who has also argued in the past, including in a lawsuit with The Mail on Sunday, that his work supporting veterans is life saving.

[From Newsweek]

It’s so f–king infuriating that people involved with Invictus and the Warrior Games have to come out and make these kinds of obvious statements. Yes, Invictus has always recognized PTSD. Yes, invisible injuries exist. Yes, Invictus saves lives. No, Bower has no f–king clue what he’s talking about. The people who are trying to get to Prince Harry via Invictus and veterans are all going to hell, and that includes all of these royal reporters giddily parroting Prince William’s rage-tantrums.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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14 Responses to “Warrior Games director: Invictus recognizes invisible injuries & ‘saves lives’”

  1. Me at home says:
    March 20, 2026 at 10:31 am

    Thank you, thank you, David Paschal. And I hope this helps inoculate Harry against the current round of William trying to take over Invictus.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      March 20, 2026 at 3:03 pm

      Yep. Bower’s ignorance and antics are utterly shameful. He distorts, twists facts out of shape and lies, specialising in toxic spin. In another attempt to ‘obliterate’ the Sussexes by inciting violence?

      Reply
  2. Dee(2) says:
    March 20, 2026 at 10:31 am

    It’s incredibly shameful that they have to say this, and it really highlights the surface level understanding that is held around PTSI and how some people’s purported caring about mental health is not even lip service at this point.

    If William and his sycophants are trying to do anything with Invictus, it has to be to disband it totally. Because I can’t believe that they think that saying things like this, which are grossly inaccurate and offensive, and William cosigning it would make the Invictus community welcome William if Harry did step down as Patron.

    Bower is saying that they aren’t really deserving of their status because they’re not visibly ” limbless”, and what they are going to cheer when William walks on stage? But it’s just ties into the larger issue with their scorched Earth approach to anything dealing with Harry.

    They consistently insult people, industries, and organizations to insult Harry and Meghan. As if those people are going to miraculously forget that you implied they didn’t have real jobs, real injuries, real value to the world because they share these interests or occupations with Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    March 20, 2026 at 10:36 am

    The attacks on the Invictus Games are disgusting.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 20, 2026 at 10:49 am

      Truly, William can rot in hell. Imagine being so filled with rage towards your little brother that you actively wish harm to injured vets. How many of them have we heard say they were suicidal, and Invictus Games gave them their life back? I have lost count. All of these people can rot, I don’t know how they look at themselves in the mirror. This is the definition of pure evil.

      Reply
  4. Jais says:
    March 20, 2026 at 10:38 am

    This man is disgusting. I saw a clip of him on ITV’s This Morning show and they were questioning him as to why he would even cite trolls. But despite their obvious questioning of him, I’m still annoyed that ITV is giving him a platform. He should not even be invited to talk about this book, let alone on a morning show. His book is refusing to recognize invisible injuries, which is demeaning to the whole veteran community, and they invite him on? That’s disgusting and that’s on ITV. Good for the WG’s Paschal for speaking out. I’m over this heinous man being given a platform though.

    Reply
  5. Shiela Kerr says:
    March 20, 2026 at 10:41 am

    The success of Invictus without depending on Prince Harry’s past life as a member of his birth family has those gutter rats baffled. They wished and hoped these important games would collapse because of Prince departing for the United States . More countries are requesting to host these games because of the remarkable improvement they see from their veterans and as a way of showing their veterans their continued support for them. As the patron , veteran and founder member of the Invictus games, Prince Harry’s works his heart out during competition and has 100% support of the veterans because he is one of them. Bower’s is just a 79 yo troll who loves the spotlight and slings ungrounded conspiracy theories around to stay in the spotlight. He must be a miserable old man to take these kind of shots. Whatever legacy he had cultivated for himself he has loss and will be remembered for being an absolute troll of a couple he has never met and probably will never meet.

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    March 20, 2026 at 10:47 am

    I’m glad there are other games that are backing Harry up!! It’s a shame it has had to come to this because Peg and his minions are continuing on with their hate and jealousy campaign to try to destroy what Harry has accomplished!!

    Reply
  7. Elly says:
    March 20, 2026 at 10:50 am

    I know the Bible condemns gossip and how destructive it can be but there are studies that show some gossip can help control social order. Tom Bower is much worse than a gossip. He is evil. To tear down wounded veterans is evil and destructive. I hope no one buys his book.

    Reply
    • L4Frimaire says:
      March 20, 2026 at 11:23 am

      I saw snippets of that interview and he has zero interest in the public good. You could tell he didn’t want to hear anything positive about Invictus and that he was outright lying about them. He really thinks it’s a royal property and wants Harry gone from it. He is incredibly resentful of the Sussexes, especially Meghan. He basically believes they don’t deserve to have any achievement. Tell him AsEver is doing well, he says they are lying about numbers, he says TeamUSA are professional athletes because they won over Nigeria, who are new to the games and won other tournaments. Basically his book says Meghan only does anything and everything for publicity, anything they say or do that he doesn’t like is a lie, and he needs to take down powerful people he thinks don’t deserve to be where they are. It reeks of resentment and conspiracies. He is an incredibly dishonest man who distorts facts.

      Reply
      • Me at home says:
        March 20, 2026 at 1:01 pm

        As the Sussexes reminded us in their statement/response to the book, Bowers said that, “for the monarchy to survive, [the Sussexes] must be obliterated from our way of life.” Those are haunting words. It’s clear he means by any means possible, obviously lies, but even worse. What an absolutely disgusting man.

  8. Eurydice says:
    March 20, 2026 at 11:30 am

    Bower absolutely has an f-king clue. He knows the truth, but he’s a deliberate and calculating liar.

    Reply
  9. sunniside up says:
    March 20, 2026 at 1:30 pm

    To criticise injured war vets just makes the criticiser look bad. And those who listen to him look just as bad.

    Reply
  10. ChillinginDC says:
    March 20, 2026 at 4:14 pm

    Surprised the UK leaders didn’t rip him a new one for this too. What a mess.

    Reply

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