Sykes: ‘Tough decisions’ will need to be made about Prince Harry & Invictus

For various reasons, I receive Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack newsletters and updates. While Sykes was kicked out of the royal rota WhatsApp (much to his chagrin), he still has “sources” in various royal camps, mostly in Prince William’s camp. Well, in his latest newsletter, Sykes told a long-winded story about one of his readers who claimed to be a member of the Invictus and veterans community. This person claimed to have attended the Invictus Games in Orlando in 2016 and back then, the Invictus brochures “credited Queen Elizabeth II, now-King Charles, William and Catherine, the Ministry of Defence, Ed Lane Fox, Sir Keith Mills, and Harry with creating the Games.” When this person’s daughter went to an Invictus games years later, “she was told there was no money for veterans, yet there were even more empty seats and, in their view, a much greater emphasis on Harry and Meghan alongside government funding.” Of course, Sykes takes this all as gospel. Here’s the part of Sykes’ column I wanted to discuss:
… In their opinion, Invictus needs to go back to where it began. They pointed out that the entire British royal family helped start it and supported it for a time, but that after Harry and Meghan left the family, the organization changed.
They described the current version of Invictus as a mess and said they believe it has become a scam, no longer truly centered on the heroes it was created for. They argued Harry could be “out there every month raising money for the Games,” and said the veterans deserve better.
They emphasized that no one other than the veterans should be benefiting or being showcased, and while they still donate to the Wounded Warrior Project and local veterans’ causes, they no longer donate to Invictus.
I found the account fascinating, because it comes from someone who clearly believes deeply in the cause and values behind Invictus, but who also feels we have reached a point where, how can I put this, the personalities are getting in the way of the principles.
I do think some very tough decisions are going to have to be made about Invictus. I pray it can get through to Birmingham in 2027, but I find it very hard to imagine Harry still leading this charity into 2029 or 2031.
At some point it just becomes untenable. He and Meghan are now such divisive figures, and this reader makes a very valid point: Invictus was set up as a project endorsed by the British royal family, and it is now run by someone who has very publicly and very deliberately tried to damage and undermine that family.
That leaves many supporters feeling conflicted, much as they did over Sentebale. Tom Bower’s reporting on Sophie Chandauka captured some of that tension, with her point being that even if Harry brings in money, people can still feel uncomfortable if that money was raised through a book attacking a family they admire and love. It puts organizations and individuals in a very difficult position.
“How can anyone support Invictus if Invictus doesn’t slavish support the left-behind Windsors?!?” My point in drawing the connection between Sykes and Prince William’s camp is to underline the fact that William is coming for Invictus. We’ve suspected as much in recent years, especially after William’s allies used Sophie Chandauka to ruin Sentebale. William’s campaign to scream, cry and throw up about Invictus will ramp up in the coming year, as Birmingham is set to host the games in the summer of 2027. The campaign isn’t centered on destroying Invictus per se, it’s about getting Prince Harry to “step down” so that Invictus can have “another royal patron.” Richard Eden spelled that out last year as well – that William believes he can and should “take over” Invictus. I hope this serves as a heads-up to Harry and everyone within Invictus that they need to keep their eye on all of these unhinged machinations. And don’t forget Tom Bower’s profoundly offensive attempt to smear Invictus too – they really have ramped up this campaign.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Scooter will ruin it if he gets his hands on Invictus. Scooter is so spiteful and lazy he’ll run the organization into the ground
William hasn’t got the support or respect of the Military , he didn’t even Serve or Show up for work for God sake……. Come on now William, get your s.it together and do a days work!
@Tessa … Agreed. And for goodness sake, a charity being ‘endorsed’ by someone is not the same as a charity being created/founded by someone. If the royal family as a whole created the Invictus Games, why don’t they ever publicly wish their British veterans well?
Perhaps a better question would be … Why was Harry allowed to take the Invictus Games with him when every other royal family assigned or initiated Patronage was stripped from him in 2020 or in early 2021 as punishment for leaving?
There should now be no doubt at all that William was behind the Sentebale coup as well, with Sykes using the same distinct ‘divisive figures’ talking point used by Chandauka when she gave TV interviews in the UK with William’s Tusk Foundation buddy, now a Sentebale Trustee, seated beside her.
luckily, qeII set it up for harry alone (legally) and it wasn’t a royal patronage. if it had been, harry wouldn’t have been able to leave with it.
He wants to ruin it, that’s the point. he doesn’t want to take it over. That’d be work. he wants to ruin it like he ruined Sentebale.
I assumed that’s the plan — rip it away, take it over, kill it. William wants to maximize hurting Harry at any cost.
It’s chilling and absolutely disgusting.
Harry cannot be permitted to do good under any circumstances. Therefore, the knives are out for his greatest achievement.
Oh pleazzze. Tom Sykes is such a melodramatic queen. This is a non story, just like the pot Richard Eden tried to stir that everyone now hates Eugenie and Beatrice. They are reaching for any straw of Andrew diverting drama they can. Everyone knows Harry has a pure heart of service to those vets. His work ethic & kindness will trump their nasty tabloid vendetta.
I’m concerned anyway. Sykes doesn’t write in a vacuum, I’m sure of it.
THERE IS AN AGENDA within the Firm to throw Harry from Invictus BECAUSE, more than anything he has achieved, INVICTUS is making him a GLOBAL STATESMAN; they want to DESTROY this status for Harry.
There is this paranoia within the Monarchy that any global status for Harry means a danger to the Monarchy.
Diana 2.0
Remember how Diana used her megaphone to help breaking the taboos about AIDS ? When she took the lead on the campaign against anti-personnel landmines ?
The Institution of the Monarchy was furious. She was having MORE GLOBAL INFLUENCE than them.
The Institution of the Monarchy, over the ages, has always been extremely focused on survival. This has not changed. They will do ANYTHING for survival. Ethics, human rights, family ties be damned.
I suspect King Charles’ heart is hesitant to destroy Harry’s ties with Invictus. He doesn’t have “that” many years left, and he knows deep down that Harry is a stronger and more ethical man than William. If King Charles didn’t have such a weak character, he would exert some leadership and find a way to respect Harry’s work while getting himself more involved, going to the events (he has been invited), etc.
But King Charles doesn’t have a strong leadership. And William, with his dark pathologies, is ALL IN on destroying Harry’s global influence… and breaking Harry’s heart just for revenge. William is THAT sick. The Sentebale “operation” has proved it.
Sadly, William has many allies within the Firm.
And call me a conspiracy nut, but I’m not far from thinking that “The FIRM” can find allies for their dirty games within a faction of the National Security apparatus of the British Government . “Stability of the Monarchy” being the excuse.
I hope Harry has enough allies within the Invictus movement and within the British Government who will help defend his legacy.
Harry has a HEART OF GOLD. After all he went through, I hope that the dirty agenda against him doesn’t succeed. Enough injustice. ENOUGH !!!
I think if Harry and Meghan were so divisive, Birmingham would not have worked so hard to get Invictus to their city. I think Sykes et. al. are afraid that the British people will get a look at the prince who left vs. the prince that stayed behind and realize they got the worse end of the deal.
I swear I just read that Australia wants to bid for the 2030 IG so they can host it for a second time. That would suggest there is still demand for the games.
A whole team from Invictus was just in S Korea, because they are bidding on the next Games too.
Countries are queuing up to host IG and countries leaders have no problem to be seen with Harry and Meghan at the IGs. Harry and Meghan are invited to countries to promote IG That all speaks for itself.
Right?! And what’s with the “I find it very hard to imagine Harry still leading this charity into 2029 or 2031” line?
So according to Sykes, people are still big mad about something H&M did in 2020, so they’re going to…support Invictus for 7 more years, and THEN draw a line in the sand after 2027?!
And of course, always, this notion that British people are so infuriated with H&M that they would take it out on veterans around the world but….don’t give enough of a hoot about Andrew assaulting children and handing over state secrets to enemies to get similiarly worked up about it just says SO MUCH about either Britain (if Sykes et al are accurate) or just about the reporters themselves (if they’re making sh** up), but none of it is good!
@morning, it was a previous Minister of Defense that pushed the bid for Birmingham, he seemed to be a huge supporter of not just Invictus but Harry and his accomplishments as well. Well, he’s no longer there. The same support from the Defense office for Harry cannot be presumed.
I wrote a previous comment that was not posted but I have been concerned about the Royal family playing shenanigans with Invictus since the Birmingham games were announced. Sentebale just proved the extent to which William will go to destroy Harry’s legacy. This is the first time, I think, that a reporter has actually come out and said, yes, William wants the Invictus Games.
It would be naive to think that William won’t try to sabotage Invictus or take it over as Patron, or that Invictus would be immune to such actions. After all, the board is made up entirely, I believe, of UK citizens and the ministry of Defense may defer to the Royal family (which would put untold pressure on the board). Toadies gonna toad.
didn’t william ask the queen for invictus a long time ago and she said no?
Invictus has never been a royal patronage, and Harry has always been the only founder. QEII didn’t have the power to take it from Harry, neither does Charles or William, much as they would all love to delude themselves that they have that sort of power.
Peggy is definitely coming for Invictus not only to destroy something his brother loves and has built but to deflect from how he personally took money from clients named in the Epstein files for his Earthshot thingy.. I want Peggy to explain his million pound connection to a man who makes torture videos.
That’s how you know that these Sykes substacks are on behalf of William because they have completely ignored any talks about William’s own shady dealings regarding several of his charities. A royal who left the UK almost six years ago should never be more of a talking point than a future king having several charities funded by people linked to Epstein and have donations from Epstein himself. William’s own charities are being investigated for taking money from people linked to the largest sex trafficking ring in recent history. That’s what should be discussed, but he is William’s mouthpiece and he needs to attack Harry in anyway possible on behalf of William and the best way to do that is to attack a charity that Harry obviously cares about that is very successful.
The success of Invictus and the global recognition for all the benefits the veterans receive from participation in the games has all of the gutter rats in their feelings. Of course William wants to ride the coattails of Prince Harry’s efforts. But Harry is Invictus and without him championing all while being there supporting the participants, Invictus will become another charity fallen by the wayside.
After that piece of filth ran Sentabale into the ground, I believe Prince Harry’s will be more mindful of devious intentions re #Invictus.
@sheila, as a Patron, there is not much that Harry can do to stop the board from taking actions to either remove him as Patron and appoint William or even, Sentebale-like, effectively destroy the charity.
I think it makes a huge difference because he is the founding patron
Exactly, Shiela Kerr. I am willing to bet that after what happened with Sentebale, Invictus Games Foundation has battened down the hatches, so to speak. Harry is not going to sit idly by and watch his toddler of a brother destroy another one of his creations.
Sheila and Christine you make great points, but I do believe that Invictus was from its inception under the Royal Foundations’ banner until it was split when Harry left the Kensington Palace office.
But remember, Harry is now only a Patron.. Period. He has, ultimately, no control over what Invictus’ Board Members do. It is a UK charity with UK Board Members. Harry may be able to influence them but I could imagine that the Royal family and the Defense Ministry could put a lot of pressure on them to remove Harry as a Patron.
Harry is entirely reliant upon the good intentions and actions of the Board.
This is ridiculous and desperate. But also dangerous for Harry.
They will stop at nothing to take it from him. The current thing they do is blame it on it being the Meghan show. But they intentionally make everything about Meghan then blame her for it.
In my opinion, this next games she should just skip it. The UK is such a shit show with the press, the palaces, and idiotic commentators salivating over new hate content.
Harry should do it alone. No Meghan, no kids, NO Royals. (Ridiculous claims that he’s desperate for Charles etc to come. No that’s the press salivating for the ‘reunion’ optics and to claim success was due to them coming)
Meghan and the kids can come to 2029 when sanity returns.
I would hate for her to miss it but I care more about Harry keeping and preserving Invictus which is his legacy. She would just be used as a reason to hurt him as usual. I hate these people
Then: MEGHAN SNUBS THE INVICTUS GAMES! While Harry honors veterans Meghan is seen prancing around HOLLYWOOD.
Meghan and Harry should do whatever they want to do. She especially will get crucified for it either way, because it’s never been about her “behavior.” The cruelty and harassment is the point. Do we forget that they write articles about her when she is not seen and speculate about what nefarious thing she is up to? I really hate this for her.
Exactly, Meghan’s behavior at the Invictus Games has always been impeccable, they are going to cry and scream no matter what she does. Showing up for the veterans and their families has always been the most important part for Harry, and now Meghan. She’s certainly not going to hide at home to appease these absolute psychos.
Oh I think Sentebal was a heads up and I bet money that Harry has taken many precautions to protect it from the bald demon!!! This delusion that it was ever anyone’s in the firm is ridiculous. This has been Harry’s from the get go. He put in the work and got the right people on board to help him. I think Peg is shit out of luck with trying to take this from Harry!!!
It will leave a bad taste in the mouths of Invictus warriors if they see William taking it away from Harry. I hope they boycott it if that happens. William bought out money hungry Sophie from Sentebale to badmouth his brother, but will he have the same luck with those who work for Invictus?
Sykes is someone that openly said he reads Meghan hate subreddits on Reddit so this “first hand account” is more than likely a lie.
William is not respected in the military community like Harry is. Harry actually served his country where William was well known to be lazy and not do much at all. William can try it but he will fail and many competitors and countries will pull out.
Exactly. Harry has decades of work and credibility put in. Nobody is going to buy William as passionate aboutany thing but football
Futball and beer!
Right. William should open some football related charity to make him happy.
No good deed goes unpunished. Should have never brought the games back to the UK. But believe the contract the Birmingham committee had to sign no doubt protects Invictus, Harry and probably requires sovereign to open games as conditions for getting the games.
Yes, that left a bad taste in my mouth. I wish it had been DC because I’d even volunteer to help.
Invictus became independent from the Royal Foundation soon after the first games. Why is it only now that this family member of an Invictus competitor is concerned that the Royal Family is not involved? Is this even a real person? Plus the person sounds like a deranger.
It more than likely is. Sykes has said he goes on Meghan hate subreddits so it’s probably from one of them. Bower was just on tv and admitted to using hate accounts for his ridiculous book. These are their “sources”.
Hes trying to get sued to bring attention to himself. Ignore him. Will/The Royals wanted to spread some despair to Harry/Meghan as the Royals were getting hammered about Andrew. Thats what this latest smear campaign is all about.
Boy, William is really going hard to deflect from the Andrew situation by getting his minions to hit at M&H. See that trash Variety article and now this. I hope Invictus is heavily vetting every hire they make because William will try to get his flunkies into that organization to do damage to it.
and hopefully invictus has a very good law firm representing them.
Harry and Meghan are in the news daily because of the shady stuff with pdf files Andrew, Charles, and William have done.
I’m so fucking disgusted with these people. I’m disgusted with William’s entitled bullshit. The way he regards causes, people, and entire continents as his possessions. The way he’s made his anger and envy of his brother’s accomplishments his entire personality. The disrespect for veterans, demonstrated by his belief that he’s more suited to lead them than a man who actually fought alongside them. But I’m even more disgusted by the sycophants who uncritically regurgitate whatever he tells them to. UK Celebitches, PLEASE tell me that the public over there sees all of this for the absolute disgrace it really is?!
Sidenote: One of my husband’s new hires is a former Invictus athlete! He and his wife are coming over for dinner tomorrow night, and I’m definitely going to ask for his take on all this.
I truly don’t understand it either. William has made his entire personality, my brother isn’t allowed to have anything.
And the thing is William still doesn’t understand that you won’t make someone unhappy by taking away things that you value and they don’t. Harry has cultivated these relationships and these bonds, it’s not surface level and William just doesn’t get that. Because he’s never done the work to be respected for his output rather than his title.
You’ll have to tell us how the dinner goes, because I feel like the people on the ground have a very high opinion of harry. I think that the people that will work in in the clinics and in the offices for Sentabale still have a very high opinion of Harry.
The other reason BillyIdle doesn’t put in the work to make his own projects successful, instead of ragefully clout-chasing Harry, is that Billy doesn’t see that the problem is him.
He was simultaneously spoiled rotten and emotionally neglected by everyone in his family except his mother, who died too young to be able to help him grow past those issues. Harry married a woman who was able to help him grow. Billy married an enabler.
So Billy thinks everything he does is great and that he works more than he should have to, out of the goodness of his dutiful heart! And he thinks all of Harry’s success is just unfair luck and bagging a smart, pretty wife.
It takes some level of self-awareness to realize that you’re not doing enough, that you need to do better. And BillyIdle is supremely lacking in any self-awareness.
lol it’s beyond pathetic that royal authors and journalists are pretty much mining racist trolls for content. Tom Bower just admitted on an interview with uk breakfast show This Morning that he got claims for his book from trolls. Tom Sykes take on invictus is blatantly from trolls too. You can tell by the lie that the whole royal family started invictus and that it’s a scam now. The trolls he is reading definitely do not support the Wounded Warriors org or any veteran charity and don’t care about injured and sick veterans. They just want to punish Harry for marrying a mixed race woman and for speaking out about his experiences of their monarchy cult.
So Bower went on TV and admitted there is no new material in his book that you can’t already find for free on Deranger Troll social media? Fucking moron. I bet his publisher is just thrilled about that.
Indeed he did. Here’s a clip
Insta
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWElQl7Ebyx/?igsh=MTNiNTJtNnVlNml2NA==
Or from Twitter
https://x.com/zhingflex/status/2034639774129209797?s=46&t=VALVVrmGHkCS0cCd5RPVig
That is a wild take on source material!
Bower twists so hard to come up with a justification for quoting trolls, I’m surprised he isn’t bent into a full Möbius strip!
Well, but you see, I SAY they’re trolls. I identify them that way. So it’s fine for me to quote their lies and vitriol! It’s all Meghan’s fault because everything she does is deliberately constructed to get attention, so it’s perfectly valid for me to quote anonymous haters, because all the hate she gets is ALL HER OWN FAULT!!
I just… I’m shocked he’s not sporting a waist-length survivalist beard, because I can’t imagine how he looks at himself in the mirror long enough to shave.
I just can’t any more with this people. They could use their money for good and what do they do? Just destroying everything so that everybody gets as miserable as they are.
Very interesting that they put the only person that has attended every Games, and has been at the forefront and promoting it and meeting with participants as last in the recounting of it’s creation in that account.
This is what I don’t get about William. Instead of doing all of this back door stuff and machinations, why doesn’t he work that hard at the stuff that he already has established? Put the effort you are extending into ruining Invictus and getting Harry to step down into boosting Earthshot or literally anything else under the royal foundation.
As for Invictus I think that is a little bit different than Sentabale. That was, for all of the gravitas of the founders, a small organization, with a small board. That’s not the same with Invictus which operates not only with the main branch in the UK but also branches in each of the established countries where they have participants. It’s going to be more difficult ( not impossible though) to do the same thing. This is an organization with hundreds of staff members across the world and existing contracts with military organizations.
Plus, after what he found out during the security trial, these media trials, and what happened with Sentabale I don’t think he puts anything past his brother. I also think that they are probably taking steps to vet people much more seriously, especially any people that get to be in the room with Harry often.
William doesn’t have to work hard at anything. He’s entitled by birthright to have whatever he wants whenever he wants it. Just ask Andrew.
I said quite a while ago that I don’t think William has any concept of what’s it’s like to work hard at something, and have the satisfaction of achieving something, either large or small. As @Eurydice notes, he’s never had to do any work. There’s quite a list of things that were started by/with/for him that he never finished – that bespoke course, the rescue service, etc. And who believes he worked for that university degree? His focus on harming Harry (and Meghan) isn’t really work, it’s an obsession, and of course it’s other people, not him, who are actually responsible for the efforts needed to target them.
I think that’s why Will has gotten so frustrated when things he does – especially things geared to copy Harry, like Earthsh!t – fall flat. He sees Harry connected with an event or initiative, and all he sees is the publicity, that Harry’s in the press. He doesn’t get that behind the scenes Harry is actually present, putting in effort, connecting with people, generating ideas and following through. It’s a completely foreign concept to Will, and just makes him angrier that he’s not getting noticed in the same way.
“And who believes he worked for that university degree?”
Not me. I firmly believe he paid others to do his college work and obtain test answers ahead of time. Because he’s not just lazy, but he doesn’t have the intellectual chops. I’m surpised he made it out of Eton.
I put a comment up above that I meant to put here: basically, another reason I think BillyIdle doesn’t put in the work on his own projects is that he lacks the self-awareness to see that he is the reason they flop.
Exactly. It’s a huge international organisation. Sentebale was almost a one man band. There’s absolutely no comparison. It’s not a royal patronage, so it’s unrelated to the royal family. The two tom’s are demented.
Harry is going to have to play from the offensive now because Will is desperate to destroy anything he has built. This is serious because Will is lazy about everything else but not when it comes to Harry and taking him down. Invictus must be protected, the work they do is too important to be compromised.
I’ve wondered what dirt Harry has on William and what is his threshold for weaponizing that dirt. I do think if anything happened to Meghan or the children he would go scorched earth
This makes me want to throw up.
Same, Anne.
The unmitigated gall of this effort to smear Invictus, which has done so much good for wounded veterans and military members. It’s deplorable. Gross. Sickening.
Same. It’s sickening. Harry doesn’t deserve any of it but, most importantly, the veterans and their families don’t deserve this bullshit. The royals and their minions don’t care about veterans at all; they’d happily destroy the entire organization and ruin health and lives. It’s absolutely disgusting.
The arrogance (and to a lesser extent the bigotry) of the BRF is there for everyone to see. Invictus is Harry’s baby but, if he ever decides to step down there’s no need for the next patron to be a royal or even English.
Gawd Sykes is shameless scum. Yes, Willy will thank him for this one day when he’s king, but you’d think Sykes would have more self-respect than to take all content from derangers and rewriting articles in other media with his own nasty spin. Apparently not. Invictus’ board and athletes always say wonderful things about Harry, with the lone exception of one guy who’s disgruntled for some reason that’s not obvious. The posters who write that the left-behinds are terrified that Birmingham will show the country what they’re missing are 100% correct.
I wrote a letter to the Daily Beast’s board saying they need to find a royal reporter who isn’t a biased hater who attacks Meghan in every other column. If you want to do so, here’s a link: https://www.thedailybeast.com/company/contact-us/ (I had to use the “tips” link).
Thank you for doing that. I’ll write a letter to them too. Remember how many people wrote to that publication that published Jeremy Clarkson’s horrific column about Meghan.
I have been afraid for Invictus ever since they wrecked Sentebale. With William in charge it would soon fade away. It is the newspapers that make it all about Meghan, I didn’t see a single report about the winners at the last two games. But loads of people grumbled about the lack of results, mainly detractors who wanted to blame H & W not the press. It is the editor who decides which stories go in the papers, not H % M.
oh lordy, there’s a lot to dissect here. First off, if you’re worried about how a charity spends its money, Wounded Warrior is one of the worst options in terms of where to donate, since so little of the money actually goes to the veterans.
Second, this line – “the personalities are getting in the way of the principles” – how can he say that with a straight face when William’s Earthshot is all about the personalities, and not the principles? Or anything the royals do, really? the focus is on them, not the charity.
And I also have no idea why an Invictus brochure would have credited most of those people with creating the games when harry clearly didn’t even tell William about it until the wheels were in motion.
From the very beginning Harry was always credited as founding Invictus. We’ve seen the story about how after attending the Wounded Warriors games, Harry spent the flight back to the UK hashing out his idea for what became the Invictus Games. How Scooter immediately tried to shut it down when Harry talked to him about the idea, and Harry took it directly to the Royal Foundation board to get the approval. How incandescently enraged the lame brained one was that Harry had gone around him to get said approval. Other than attending the first games, neither William nor any of the other royals have had anything to do with Invictus.
So now that Invictus has grown and is so successful, they want to destroy it to hurt Harry. Because he is not allowed to be this highly regarded and respected, while no one gives a flying fig about lazy brain and his failed performative PR stunts.
I really hope that they don’t push to have Chuck at the opening. Just do what they have been doing for the last several games, with no show of support from the left behinds. And please let Meghan stay home, far away from that place. She should just Zoom in her greetings for this one and go back to in person with the next games.
I absolutely agree with your last paragraph. I said similar above. The best thing is for Harry to go this one alone and get out unscathed. They will have much less drama start making if Meghan doesn’t come and there is no press making everything about the king and his son’s relationship
Harry wrote about how he didn’t even tell William a single thing about Invictus until he had approval in Spare. William never had a chance to be the one whose name was on it from its beginning.
“Wounded Warrior is one of the worst options in terms of where to donate, since so little of the money actually goes to the veterans.”
While that criticism may have been accurate ten years ago, it does not appear to be true any longer. In March 2016, Wounded Warrior Project’s BoD dismissed two executives and hired a law firm to do an independent review of spending issues. In October 2016, Charity Navigator dropped its ‘watch list’ status, and later gave it a four-star rating (four-stars basis). In February 2017, the BBB released a report clearing it of ‘lavish spending’ allegations and said its spending was in line with programs and mission. In April 2020 WWP donated $10M to 10K of its ill and wounded service members during COVID pandemic – the largest it had ever made. McKenzie Scott donated $15M to WWP in 2022. While their correction beginning in 2016 wasn’t a straight line, it appears they have recovered to solid footing in line with their mission.
Just to clarify something @Monique said above – Harry said he got the inspiration for Invictus from watching the Warrior Games, run by the US Dept of Defense. They have nothing to do with the Wounded Warriors Project, a completely separate charitable organization.
The Windsors are embroiled in a sex trafficking scandal of major proportions that they are struggling to overcome and Tom Sykes is now saying the Windsor brand is well placed to elevate he Invictus Games. Preposterous. Give me a break. 😠
In February 2026, Prince William’s environmental initiative, The Earthshot Prize, faced intense scrutiny after a “Global Alliance Founding Partner” was linked to newly released documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein. The Key Figures and Allegations Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, The Emirati billionaire and former CEO of DP World, a major logistics company and founding partner of Earthshot, was identified in unredacted U.S. Department of Justice files, according to reports. Documents showed that bin Sulayem exchanged numerous emails and texts with Jeffrey Epstein over a decade. One specific, highly publicized email from 2009 showed Epstein writing to bin Sulayem “I loved the torture video”. Other reported messages allegedly included sexualized descriptions of women and sexual experiences. DP World had donated at least £1 million to Earthshot. Bin Sulayem had been photographed with Prince William as recently as 2022 to support the charity. In 2022, the Windsors paid Virginia Giuffre – a victim of the Epstein sex trafficking – £17m to silence her and protect Prince Andrew from having to face charges Virginia had pursued against him in a US Federal Court. Charles and William who get briefings from MI5 and MI6 would have likely been briefed about the risks regarding Prince Andrew’s association with Epstein.
In summary, the Windsor family has been aware of Andrew’s relationship with Epstein for decades and were complicit. They covered up for and protected Andrew for decades. Only after the Epstein documents became public and people called for accountability and transparency surrounding Royal finances did the Windsors slowly take action to quell the public’s anger. Even then they did the bare minimum. The lack of transparency surrounding Royal finances is still unaddressed. Tom Sykes and his backers are treading on shaky ground. The Windsor brand is toxic and further scrutiny is probably not what they’d want as William, who has his own skeletons to shield, prepares to be takeover the throne. 🤨
Aah, the left behind royals are still mad about Harry’s book exposing them. Now William who saw all the praise that Harry got during the Invictus Games is jealous. He feels that it should be all directed to him. Harry and Invictus know that William doesn’t have the work ethic to run the games. Harry has made many connections specifically in U.S and these people know that his brother is miles behind him when it comes to work. William does not have the gravitas to handle the games. All this bitching is because the rota doesn’t have the inside scoop and no connection to the games. No one knows what goes on behind the scenes to run these games which now is beyond the U.K. shores and now an international juggernaut. Canada had a hugely successful games which was celebrated by the veterans and their families. William has no idea what veterans go through and he would only use the games as a PR exercise to stroke his ego. From what I read in Harry’s book William was mad that Harry started the games. He originally wanted no part of the games. I do believe Meghan will be there since the games is about the veterans in being from the U.S. veterans with physical and mental disabilities in this country are highly respected. I’m sure that the city of Birmingham has their security sorted. Too many people are feeding into what this crazy sub-stack faux journos are writing. Just take a deep breath. So much of what they write and print are lies about the couple.
I love that the rota has no access so much. What they miss is being able to hang out with Harry and talk to him personally and then go behind his back and write articles or future memoirs and go about on talk shows and podcasts bragging about access to the Prince. They don’t do this with William whether it’s because he’s not interesting or they can’t touch the monarch and heirs to protect access to big events.
Sykes just like Tom Bower gets lots of ‘information’ directly from hate accounts. He is longer a credible source. Not that I’m saying Invictus isn’t in danger (everything associated with Harry and Meghan is) but I’m not giving any credibility to Sykes and his sources. I’m not sure I even believe he’s getting briefing from William anymore!
Harry created a vibrant, visual, thrilling, and emotional event. You can see it help people in real time. William came up with an inert and stultifying award with zero follow-through. Of course Bill wants to steal Invictus from Harry. I pray the path to success does not exist.
The goal is to get the board to ask harry to step down. People keep saying this won’t happen, and they can’t take it from him. They can If the press makes Harry’s involvement in invictus toxic, they will have to ask him to step away. They have been trying for years, but never real movement. Now it’s a book, interviews and morning shows pushing it. Pretending it can’t happen is silly. I hope harry is taking it as serious as it is. I know some here push back on this opinion but I think it’s so clear what they are trying to do. Lies are presented as facts when it comes to harry and Meghan. They have been accused of stealing money and demanding pay for her clothes. They have accused veterans of faking injuries. Time to take this seriously.
But as I see it it’s only the British press, but Invictus is international. If the board tell Harry to leave, they know it will fell apart.
This. I hope he has a plan in place with his advisors/lawyers to prepare for the worst case scenario. This is so unfair, and I hope he fights these efforts to sideline him successfully.
Framing the plot to try to steal Invictus from Harry as a ‘tough decision’ is genuinely grotesque.
The only thing Harry needs to do is decrease IG’s connection to the UK. I’m not sure about the makeup of the board or executive branch but the fewer Brits involved, the better. I can’t imagine American or Korean or Nigerian members expressing concern about the lack of Windsor involvement. And William is less likely to have sway over members from outside the Commonwealth.
This right here. I think in a few years IG will transition to a US based organization. After Charles dies and Trump is out of office.
Yeah, this is what needs to be already happening. Move Invictus Games Foundation to the U.S., and this problem is solved.
It’s really awful that we’re all suddenly pretending that Invictus was a joint venture of the entire British Royal Family that Harry hijacked it. I remember it being Harry’s thing from the start, and it was such a big deal that his brother and father came out to support him at the first games–and I also remember Harry coming to DC to promote the games the following year with Michelle Obama. Harry is the founder and patron of Invictus, and I’m disgusted that journalists are legit rewriting history when they were THERE to witness all of this in real time.
as i understand, the other royals contributed money.
they make it seem like invictus is a royal patronage, but it’s not.
No, they didn’t and QEII didn’t have anything to do with it either (in response to some of your other comments.) Harry went to the board for his foundation with William and asked permission to start this. the board said yes. That was when he told William who was all “well you’ll never get permission from the board” and Harry was like TOO BAD ALREADY DID.
It’s a deranger talking point that W&K helped fund it because Invictus started through the Royal Foundation and when it was separated, there was a money transfer from the foundation to Invictus that had to do with how the money was raised/allocated.
Neither Charles nor the late queen nor W&K contributed any money.
Plus they all seem to forget to mention that Harry was a part of the royal foundation when Invictus was first set up. He later moved Invictus outside of that umbrella.
Invictus has always been 100% Harry, at least in terms of that family. I am sure he will credit the others who actually work with him on the games.
The tabloids live in opposite world and project everything wrong with William onto Harry. William’s Earthsh!t was founded by other people, but he takes 100% credit for it. William uses it as a showcase to promote himself, while the actual recipients are told to stay home. William spent 12 million pounds just to be seen giving away 5 million. William has celebrities fly in via private jet from halfway around the world, just so they can be seen “caring” about the environment. This is William’s weapon — to accuse Harry of all the sh!t that HE does.
It’s not hyperbole to state that William and his proxies in the media are engaging in a campaign to discredit Harry, with the ultimate intention of coercing enough members of the Invictus Board to ask Harry to step aside.
Charles seems unbothered regarding Harry’s global success but it infuriates William; he sees the military as his, especially as he will become Head of the Armed Services when king and expects total deference from the military, his fragile ego and obsessive nature in relation to anything Harry does is unhealthy and dangerous because he will eventually have the full force of the institution behind him, with nothing keeping him in check.
Harry should be very concerned and taking measures against the inevitable attempt to oust him.
The royal family didn’t found IG and they barely supported it beyond the first IG in the UK. Listing senior royals on a pamphlet doesn’t make them founders or even patrons. We know the other royal didn’t found it or have anything to do with it because when Harry and Meghan left he and she were able to only take the charities that they had created or supported separately from the other royals. That is why Harry was able to take IG, the Endeavor Fund (which he combined with IG) and Sentebale.
Every IG is hosted in different countries and venues so to expect the seating to be the same at each IG is a forced complaint because it’s obvious that each IG has grown with participating countries, government support, injured veteran participation and family support. There’s a reason why we continue to hear about continued support from new sponsors and new bids from various countries, some of which have already hosted before.
None of the other royals have supported IG or injured veterans like Harry has. None of them have the same connection to these injured veterans like Harry because none of them have made the same sacrifice and commitment of real service in the military. None of the other royals have charities or patronages that come anywhere close to the scale of what Harry has created with IG and every single one of them would definitely destroy it if they had any connections to it.
I wouldn’t assume the pamphlet story is true at all.
Harry loyalists on the Invictus board of trustees are being squeezed out, Reid, now JJ Chambers. They are using the Sentabale playbook, attacking from within the board.
They had been plotting before they left.:
– Harry was told to “wrap it up” with Invictus after Toronto, 3 games were enough. But then he pushed for Australia as they were going on tour.
– Team UK Invictus was wrangled from its original sponsors, Hope for Heroes, and placed under the royal patronage of the Royal British Legion https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-support/how-we-help/social-support/invictus-games. Charles has been Team UK’s royal patron but refuses to acknowledge them or the 10-year anniversary held in London.
– Jobson once hinted that Invictus would fail because Harry wouldn’t be able to keep the big sponsors, and suddenly Range Rover pulled its sponsorship, which it had had since the first game.
– Paid bots were declaring that it was actually William who created the games and gave Harry something to keep him busy…
– Then there was the paid bot campaign that Invictus should be handed over to Mike and Zara
– paid bot smear campaign that Meghan shouldn’t attend. Invictus is about the family as much as it is about the athlete. So, all the participants could have their families present, but not Harry…
– Let’s not forget the ESPN debacle when, under the auspices of the royal family, the UK media launched a smear campaign because Prince Harry accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service – remember when they got the dead serviceman’s mother involved. The UK media said that the only way Harry could save face was to not accept the award…
– Two British directors of the Vancouver games were abruptly fired, both OBEs, and replaced by an American.
– ITV spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on the UK broadcasting rights for the Vancouver Invictus games and refused to broadcast any of the games, but blocked other UK media companies from broadcasting. One of the most expensive “catch and kill” in ITV history.
– Charles and Camilla sent their henchman Bowers to Canada to stir trouble, but he got scared when a woman recognised him and asked why he was there.
– When Harry went to London for the 10th Invictus anniversary, the UK press, directed by the palaces, had prepared hourly briefings regarding whether the king was going to meet with Harry. A very transparent effort to, for once, overshadow a Harry event… until Harry put the speculation out of its misery and announced that he would not be meeting the king, his father. Then there was an uproar that Harry had breached confidences…
– Birmingham was picked for the 2027 games when no one wanted it there, not even the people of Birmingham. Harry wasn’t invited to the official opening of Birmingham, Invictus 2027, nor was his name mentioned.
– JJ Chambers is no longer a trustee (Not going to fault him, remember when the UK media destroyed his fundraising event, saying it was a scam)
– future predictions: They are going to nominate that Black guy vet who was Harry’s friend, then stabbed Harry in the back and sided with the Firm to take JJ’s place… another Chanduka.
All this to say, if people still think that this family won’t do everything in its power to take this from Harry, then you are being wilfully ignorant.
Thank you for writing that. These are exactly the things nobody wants to see. There are other issues too, if you look at the people who want to lead Birmingham.
It’s the same attempt as with Sentebale, but I’m sure Harry will do the right thing.
And this London-based billionaire family will suffer even further damage to its reputation as a result of these renewed attacks on Harry’s valuable work. At some point, it will no longer be a matter of indifference. Even kings can lose.
@hattie
God, what you’re writing is terrible, all the more so because it’s true!!
It’s good that you put it all together, because the cyclical nature of these actions is more clearly visible. I’ve been noticing this for a long time, and yet, taken together, it’s still shocking to me.
1. It’s also worth adding that Charles not only ignored the 10th anniversary of Invictus, but also organized a garden party on the same day and at the same time, attended by ALL the royals. It looked as if they were herded there with requests and threats.
2. I hope that Harry, his advisors, and lawyers are aware (especially after Sentebale) of these sabotage attempts and that appropriate legal steps have been taken to protect Invictus and Harry.
I have NO DOUBT that Harry is aware of the danger. After Sentebale, it’s impossible he doesn’t see the shenanigans.
What he can do is another matter. I’m concerned he is so unselfish that he won’t want to ask directly for help from the IG teams of other countries. He wants the focus on veterans.
The “one year to go” events are coming in a few months. Harry has to capitalize on this. So the smear campaign against him doesn’t work.
And I really hope that the veterans make it clear they appreciate Harry and want him to stay involved.
Finally: it looks more and more that William has a serious personality disorder. His behavior is NOT NORMAL. The jealousy and insecurities date back many years, BEFORE Meghan even entered the scene.
It’s absolutely sickening, what you’ve pulled together. Thanks for doing it. Birmingham not acknowledging him is bad. iTV not airing it when their founder is chair of the Board? Is bizarre.
William is lazy but cruel and his minions definitely aren’t lazy. They’re so focused on destroying and harming, not just Harry but everyone who benefits from this.
I can only hope that their similar patterns and behavior have alerted H & the board to defensive measures needed. Because it’s not that they can isolate Harry and continue on; the minions will destroy the entire thing. Military members are used to dealing with idiotic people who think they’re in charge and ignoring them; hopefully that continues.
The announcement for Birmingham was at the previous games?
Is there actual evidence these assertions? Someone stepping down can be for any reason, not everything is a conspiracy. No way would Charles send demented bower to do anything, bower is just a nutcase. Who claimed Harry was told to wrap it up after2016? Was that in spare and I missed it? If it’s from the rota it’s immediately suspect. There feels like some long bows being drawn.
As we know, bot armies and smear campaigns for anything Harry does is nothing new or special.
Also, at the time he stepped down, Dominic Reid had been the Invictus CEO from it’’s inception through the following ten years. He had just overseen another major milestone, the first winter IG. He said it was time for someone else to take over for the coming decade. Makes sense both from a personal career standpoint and organizational development perspective, don’t see anything particularly nefarious.
It’s true the Ministry of Defense moved responsibility for the UK Invictus team from Hope for Heroes solely to the Royal British Legion, but to me this also doesn’t imply anything in particular, and nothing negative with respect to the IG seems to have occurred. This was done four years ago, in 2022, while TQ was still the royal patron (having been so IIRC from the beginning of her reign). Could have been moved for a few reasons, including financial; the UK team is large, the RBL is a larger, more visible organization, etc.. In fact, there was no royal patron for two years. Charles took his sweet time taking over. That didn’t happen until mid 2024, and as we’ve seen, he’s done his best all along to ignore the UK IG team whenever possible.
Don’t know enough about the other items cited to have any thoughts, but some of the statements above seem a bit of a stretch. That said, doesn’t mean Will etc. doesn’t currently have his knives out for Invictus, just that the items listed don’t seem to paint a compelling picture. Yet.
Invictus is a year-round project that runs continuously. Veterans and their families receive daily support in the areas of mental and physical health, as well as with social and financial matters. There is a very active network that works tirelessly every day, and Harry is at the heart of it, playing an active role. Harry will always do what is right for people, no matter what decisions he makes. And he has Meghan by his side, who supports him with intelligence and empathy, just as he supports her in her projects. No one from this London billionaire family will ever achieve that.
They act like Invictus only happens when there are games. There is a lot of structure and people behind this organization and Harry has built it up tremendously since 2020. Sykes has a very superficial understanding of it and what the organization does. To him, it’s a toy to be taken from Harry so another royal ( we know who 🥚) can run it into the ground and only show up for last minute photo ops. Basically the complaint is the games are too popular and successful , we don’t like Harry so want to take it away from him, why does his wife need to be there, the same as other family members supporting the veterans. They are so afraid of the Sussexes growing in influence and they want to tear down their work. Why can’t the others do more meaningful work?
@L4Frimaire
I’m responding to your last sentence. OTHERS can’t work like that because they’re boring, lazy, aggressive slackers who expect admiration simply for existing. William (not to mention boring CopyKate) is incapable of any deep thought, any coherent sentence, no empathy, or work.
He never truly acquired knowledge, never studied, got credit for being a successor, has no interests, is boring and stupid, and on top of that, he has an even stupider wife whom he despises.
He boasted that he doesn’t read books, and of all movies (apart from “Suits”), he only watches superhero shows, which in his imagination are himself.
And so we have two losers with one shared brain cell, one of whom imagines he’s Superman, the other a Barbie in a giant wig in a store window. And then, in real life, he collides with the real Superman – his brother, who is the reason a delegation of 1,000 soldiers/NATO representatives has arrived at Invictus, who does somersaults in the air in a heavy Apache attack helicopter during a demonstration (there’s a movie), who then fights in it in war, who climbs ropes without using his feet, who created something as beautiful as Invictus, whom veterans greet as a true Superman :)))
Scooter can’t stand to watch this. This loser and coward only knows how to avenge himself by attacking from behind.
Unfortunately, his wife is still the same, or even worse, if that’s even possible, and she also has “her own Harry” in the form of Meghan.
Vindictive toddler Will is determined to take all of Harry’s “toys” away–Sentebal, Invictus and the titles of the whole family. What a demented piece of shit William is. These are his only long-term plans. How pathetic. A reign of vengeance against his own brother. And when will it be enough? I really dislike Birmingham as the next Invictus. It seems sinister in a way. Why would anyone allow the games to go to the one place where Harry is most in danger?
My favourite subject:
Leave Prince Harry alone you bunch of vindictive bullies and that includes his jumped up snapping terrier brother Bil (and the scarecrow).
The nasty Collective of the Wails, their paid press and of course “sources close to”.. encouraged by the Wails are doing/hurting the very people who have given their life and limbs in defence of what they believed was a solid crown, then squashed their sacrifices for their own petty reasons and they are petty.
This kind of betrayal for wounded, lost Service people and their families will make others think twice about swearing allegiance to anyone who tears down the one person who galvanized a movement so needed.
Prince Harry started this rolling and because he has the Courage of his Convictions to see Invictus thrive – we know who will claim victory if he is forced to walk away (Mr and Mrs Wails of course) then the next time anyone who has a hand in this, should literally have the people turn their backs on them when they are expecting a glorious welcome.
This is a absolute disgrace and to stoop this low shows how callous, vindictive and mean spirited they are.
This is evidence that they have rotten souls.
,💯💯💯 if they are successful in removing Harry as a Patron I would like to think that the majority of the athletes would boycott the Games. I don’t know about the British athletes but I would like to think that the other, international, athletes, would not be pleased.
They can’t boycott the Games. They need it, they’ve worked so hard. However, if William and his minions succeed, I REALLY hope the athletes will boo him fiercely. Gosh it would be cathartic.
But we’re not there yet… Let’s have confidence in Harry and his team. Let’s have confidence in Kharma. I just can’t contemplate the alternative.
These jerks think the UK – well, just England, really – is the all-important point of Invictus.
They don’t seem to understand that it’s an international organization. The participants + their families don’t follow British tabloid gossip. They truly love Harry + the Games.
English tabloids are shit.