Princess Kate flag-dressed in green Andrew Gn for the Nigerian state banquet

Can I complain about something random? Ever since the Windsors began hosting state banquets at Windsor Castle, there’s been a wide disparity between photo quality from state visit to state visit. When the German chancellor visited last fall, the photos looked like they had been screencapped from a poor-quality live stream, shot on someone’s ancient iPhone. And then these photos, from last night’s state banquet for the Nigerian president, are hyper-saturated, good-quality photos where you can see every little detail. It’s weird. They also don’t have a consistent photo-staging setup in the castle for some bizarre reason. Like, it feels like photographers are just placed wherever on a whim.
Anyway, as you can see, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the banquet last night. Kate wore a dark green dress by Andrew Gn. This is a bold return to Kate’s “flag-dressing” past – the green resembles the same shade of green on the Nigerian flag. Additionally, Kate paired the Gn dress with the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot tiara. That’s the one Kate has borrowed the most, which makes sense because Princess Diana borrowed it frequently as well. Thoughts on the dress? It’s an improvement on the stewardess ensemble she wore earlier in the day, but that’s setting the bar pretty low. I like the idea of this dress but I would have made some edits. Like, there’s no reason for the dress to have a turtleneck. It should just have a high neck. And the sleeves are too billowing. Overall, the effect is so dated.
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla wore white Fiona Clare, and she picked out the Belgian Sapphire Tiara, with matching sapphire earrings. The diamond serpent necklace is from her own personal collection. Incidentally, Prince Edward was third-wheeling with the Keens because Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, skipped the dinner. No reason was given for her absence. Princess Anne and Tim Laurence were there as well.
I’m also adding a photo from earlier in the day, where Charles and Camilla once again pushed William and Kate off the dais. It’s absolutely hysterical that William and Kate are always placed “outside the tent.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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Britain’s Queen Camilla, Britain’s King Charles III, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Queen Camilla, Britain’s King Charles III, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles III, Britain’s Queen Camilla (L), Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu (R) arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles III, Britain’s Queen Camilla (L), Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu (R) arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (2R) arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165874, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (2R) arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165874, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165956, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084166075, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
Kate looks so slight and that dress doesn’t hide it. She is struggling and no one is helping her. What a terrible place to be.
+1000 The RF has so many resources necessary to provide support. Could they please exert themselves to find something that works?
This dress is a tragedy. Horrible from neck over sleeves to hem. Does nothing for her, is not fashionable, the designer should be forgotten immediately.
Camilla looks actually not bad, I adore her tiara. Such a beautiful piece! Her high hair goes so well with tiaras, other than Kate’s wigs.
Camilla’s dresses are reminiscent of Mrs Butterworth syrup bottles. Queen Consort and she can’t afford a good stylist.
Mrs. Butterworth! 🤣. Anne is really the best dressed here.
Kate’s dress is hideous! It looks like something you’d wear to a christmas dance when you were in high school. It’s boring and ugly.
All her outfits now seem to be designed to hide her thinness which makes me think being so thin is no longer her choice – she is way past wanting to be slim. Whenever i comment anywhere but here about her weight I am told I am jealous – her fans don’t seem to notice or don’t care. How sad for her and for them.
Well, to start with a positive – that’s a good color on her, and her hair looks much better than it did for the trump dinner. But the tiara would look so much better with her hair up. this looks better overall than the Trump dinner – hair and tiara – but it still boggles my mind that after 15 years of wearing tiaras she hasn’t figured out how to do her hair properly for them. If anything she’s regressing.
The dress is fine. I feel like its a silhouette we’ve seen from her before but i am not sure we actually have? She must be thrilled that she can wear green both for the Nigerian flag AND St. Patrick’s Day. I also feel like this would have been an appropriate occasion to wear a Nigerian designer, but alas. It’s also clear increasingly obvious that she’s dressing to hide her thinness.
Camilla looks fine. Very camilla like. I feel like QEII had that same dress lol.
Also the tent thing will never not be funny to me. charles is so petty. There was a moment on the platform – before they had to get off – where Kate curtseys to Charles who just looks through her and smiles kind of vaguely and that’s about it. Camilla gave her the double kiss thing but Charles, nope.
The tent is so petty. What if it rained? You know Charles would have them standing there with umbrellas outside that tent.
The promotion of Carole in the media did not help matters. She with her behavior hugging Camilla and anne would irritate thecroyals to no end. Plus calling Carole a royal in that article
And you know if it rained, William would have had the umbrella and Kate would have gotten the wiglet wet.
I remember when they tried to recreate the magical Sussex umbrella photo and did it with TWO umbrellas, completely missing the point lol
At some point I did a search, and found four published photos (from four different appearances) with William holding an umbrella over his own head while Kate stands near him in the rain. So its not like the photographers caught a single moment when William’s umbrella didn’t cover Kate — it’s a recurring theme with William. He’s such an ass.
Don’t worry
That day will come
It will be glorious because they’ll only have 1 umbrella prepped for the king, and william is going to get it, and of course hold it only for himself lol
I don’t understand why she’s wearing her hair loose with a tiara when in the past she had it up and it worked better with the tiaras. The beachy waves thing makes it look more causal and she needs to cut off six inches because the hair doesn’t look that good.
And she’s definitely dressing in a way that makes it obvious she trying to cover things up. There are obvious issues here and with William barely acknowledges her on top of that this is only going to get worse.
Even her wedding hair looked better with the half up, half down! I know that was a smaller tiara but no one says she has to wear these huge tiaras across the board.
She used to wear her hair up more with tiaras and it looked so much better. Is this to hide her neck? But here she’s wearing big earrings and a high neck – pulling her hair back would have allowed both elements to shine.
It just bothers me because I’m like – you’re wearing priceless jewels, in this gorgeous historic castle – do better!!! look better!!!!!
I think she’s convinced herself that hair worn down looks “hot” and even “sexy”. And on someone else, it might.
The beachy waves add fullness so her head and neck don’t look like a golf ball sitting on top of toothpick because she’s so small. They’re hiding how thin she really is.
This is straight up Princess Buttercup hair, and it looks ridiculous.
oh also, just to add as a note – they did not do the whole prom pose at Frogmore House this time around like they’ve done for the past two or three state dinners. I wonder if they were told to stop that because it was weird and put too much focus on them, or if they weren’t together before and just met at Windsor Castle for the dinner.
(to be honest that’s why I think the pictures were at Frogmore House. One is at Forest Lodge and one is at Adelaide getting ready and FL is farther than AC, and the person at AC wont go to FL first, so they meet at Frogmore House for the pic. They can’t do it at AC because that is just too obvious.)
You spoke too soon. They released the prom photo.
Damn it lol. I guess they couldn’t help themselves. But Lordy their eyes look dead in that picture. They are so miserable.
Kate’s eye makeup is so heavy it looks like she has bruised eyes in some of those photos.. other than that she looks ok, that dress looks like something a person who loves coat dresses would pick out.. reminds me a little of the gunne sax style especially with those sleeves.
Her makeup looks atrocious. It reminds me of the makeup gun from The Simpsons (iykyk).
I’m convinced that Carole does Kate’s eye makeup. I agree too that it’s way too much. It’s vampy and with the long sausage curls and billowy sleeves, she looks like she’s ready to be in a remake of Carrie.
‘that dress looks like something a person who loves coat dresses would pick out..’ Ha!
Random thoughts: poor Anne, looks like she’s curtseying to William now (you know in her head it’s never for William AND Kate, just William). Kate has a big smile for Edward, probably because he’s actually looking at her & talking with her, unlike her husband IN FRONT OF ALL THE CAMERAS. I agree with Kaiser re: the photo quality of the Windsor events. I think this batch is rather awful, though. And one photo catches both men doing weird things with their tongues! Ew! Guys! Chapstick! I know you have pockets!
Man oh man! Every time I see that caked on brown shadow I want someone to stage an intervention. Yikes!
The original Gunne Sax were beautiful “prairie dresses” in cotton prints with ribbon and cotton lace trim. Some of them even had pockets!
The glitzy style stuff is all from when the founder’s son took over and started making party dresses.
This looks more like Vampire Wife to me.
It’s funny Charles makes his contempt for the “Global Statesman Willy TM” baloney so clear. If I had an heir who was constantly briefing that he couldn’t wait for me to die, but not before I did mean things to my nieces and my son and his family so he wouldn’t take the blame he’d deserve, I’d probably do the same. That picture of the Waleses outside the tent is hilarious.
You know William has a mental battle before every state visit. Standing outside the tent is demeaning, but if he refuses to go the press will ask why. Love this for him.
I do too. This has the whiff of Camilla, to me.
I swear that tent is getting bigger & bigger with each state visit yet Katiekins & Billy Boy are still outside! You gotta love it!
Kate! For the love of God, WEAR YOUR DAMN HAIR UP! It’ll camouflage those ridiculous extensions, look more elegant and grown-up, and provide a better anchor for the heavy tiara. Wearing your hair down with a turtleneck is also just such a claustrophobic look.
The extensions really are ridiculous. i’m not sure when she decided this wavey look was good for her – maybe she saw a lot of tiktoks about beach waves and thought yes, thats what these are?? because they’re not. And the whole look really brings her down – as in, it makes her look more rooted to the floor, IDK how to put it.
this exact outfit with her hair up would have looked SO much better.
Her hair is an abomination. Those stupid sausage curls would look juvenile on a 12 year old let alone a grown woman. She has always struck me as immature but in the last years she comes across as addled – the huge grins, the inability to speak at events, not knowing how to interact with anyone, her lack of reaction to her surroundings (standing like an idiot in the rain while children get soaked around her), dressing like a child.
So agree with you re Keens Hair
We wish she would be grown up act her age and put hair elegantly up when a tiara is worn
Think her hair is completely ridiculous
As for her other outfit ..looks like an air hostess uniform.. and that she is about to board aircraft to be waity in sky….
The long extensions only draw her face down and make her look thinner (and older). Sausage curls are not the look for a formal event, at least not how she styles it.
Mary and Letizia wear their hair down on occasion but they don’t look like refugees from a pageant reunion.
There is no amount of mermaid hair that can distract us from how skeletal she is becoming.
Well, at least they pinned the tiara down so it doesn’t slip off, and brushed Cousin It. Hate her doll hair and too much makeup.
She hasn’t *any* fashion sense whatsoever. She is swallowed in *way* too much fabric. She may think it gives her bodily “volume”, but (to me), it just accentuates her thinness. Ditch the sleeves to begin with, or make them fitted to the arm. The dress has enough going on w/out adding MORE with those huge, floppy sleeves. While I’m sure she is wearing a collar to hide the thinness of her upper chest/neck, if the dress was sleeveless, it would work better. Best (to me) would be to make the neckline like a halter, show her shoulders, AND PUT UP THAT DAMNED WIG/HAIR! At the *very* least, tie it back in a low pony. Add some drop emerald and diamond earrings, and call it a day.
To say one nice thing: I love the jewel tone (though it seems a bit “dark” for this time of year. She looks so much better in rich colors. Pastels just wipe her out.
Her sleeves are as wide as her waist in some of the shots. Doubt shes trying to hide the thinness she worked so hard for, though, and covering your arms may be protocol the way it is in the Vatican or something, and the way the Windsor men are all in that red-trimmed Windsor formal dress? I dunno. But yes, this particular dress has a ridiculous amount of fabric. Perhaps she’s just trying to disappear under the fabric and the hair.
She’s gone without sleeves for state dinners before – actually more times than she’s worn sleeves IIRC, at least long sleeves. she used to wear off the shoulder dresses, dresses with thinner straps, dresses with high necks but short sleeves, etc.
So basically no, she does not have to cover her arms. that’s something she’s pretty much just started doing for state dinners. I can think of one awful look from QEII’s day where she wore long sleeves (that awful pink Marchesa gown.)
The dress really is swallowing her though.
@Gabby – that, I’m sure, is a large part of it. Delusional.
The reality is it looked like she got changed into her gown but the hairdresser didn’t show, hence why hair extensions are down and she fails the formal dress test.
The abundance of fabric may be to help keep her warm….. with so skeletal a frame she’ll feel the cold terribly.
I like the colour of the dress but there is too much of it, short sleeves or a low neck, also wearing it with a blue sash is not attractive, I wish the royals would think about their sashes, it is not the first time a sash has spoilt the look of the dress.
I guess that I thought the high neck/sleeves are a matter of respect to a Muslim guest of honor?
I’d love that to be true but based on what we know about them I think she just went FLAG COLOUR and that was it.
It was boring boring boring, and if say, Meghan, got this far and chose not to wear the Queen’s order and only Charles, the papers would never shut up about it.
Keen needs to wear her hair up instead of trying to play Disney princess. Long wigs don’t go well with those tiaras.
Those pictures from the banquet are stunningly bad. Not just oversaturated, but way too dark, and people/things are out of focus in a way I wouldn’t expect for a high level event presumably taken by a professional.
The Lover’s Knot tiara is lovely of course, and agree with others Kate does nothing to set it off with her childish long curls. Assume she thinks it’s clever to match the color of the flag, and wouldn’t be surprised if she thought she’d stand out since Camilla and Anne are wearing white, but that dress is just boring. Camilla’s tiara looks interesting, but hard to see the details in that picture. Don’t think I knew she has a diamond serpent necklace in her personal collection, but how appropriate it that…
Scooters scruffy beard looks worse. The darkness of the photo makes the scruff look darker which makes the beard look more horrible
If her choice of color was an attempt to stand out, it failed at least in pictures. As others have mentioned they are so oversaturated and dark that white, like what Camilla and Anne are wearing, actually stand out and everything and everyone else fades into the background around them.
Photographer really dialed up the contrast when they published these pictures, makes everything look very harsh & badly lit. It is 100% a deliberate choice to do this & a quick way to make people look absolutely terrible, especially people of colour. RF probably sourced the photographer from same excellent talent pool as their public relations staff.
Interesting.
The color saturation is so bad! On purpose or ignorance?
She wore green for Nigeria. The dress is OK. It’s doing what Kate’s wants it to do which is to hide her slender frame. It would’ve been good if she had worn a Nigerian designer.
I love the dress, it looks soft and swishy. My question is why Kate hasn’t been wearing her QEII royal order ribbon (the yellow one). Anne is wearing hers, but Kate is only wearing the one from Charles and so is Camilla. This is weird.
Probably because Kate knows that she only got that order as a consolation prize for sticking with William and keeping her mouth shut after the Rose affair stories.
I still have a sneaking suspicion that Kate also only got that order because she and William got wind of the fact that the Queen had either already presented Meghan with the family order (the way Diana got hers upon entry into the family) or planned to give Meghan one and the powers that be pulled strings to ensure that Kate could be seen to have received one “first”. It is quite likely that Meghan received it during or prior to that joint train journey. It would also explain why they went out of their way to ensure that Meghan never attended a state dinner, because not only would she be guaranteed the front pages with discussions of her tiara, she would be seen wearing the family order and questions would be raised as to why it took so long for Kate to get one.
Camilla never really had any love for the Queen, so it’s little wonder that she shed that order as soon as possible. But also, because the handlers don’t want too many reminders of the previous monarch being prominent during such events. Anne was never going to stop wearing her mother’s order, and the others don’t care enough to prioritise Charles.
My question too! Royal order confusion. The custom during QEII’s time was to wear all the sovereigns you served under (like Anne is doing still). Why the change?
Scooter looks sullen. Keen has to grin at Edward while scooter looks straight ahead.
The color is gorgeous and the dress is nice. But yeah gotta echo everyone else. Swimming in fabric comes to mind.
The shape of Camilla’s tiara is unique. Is that the first time she’s worn that sapphire tiara? There was also some discussion of why hers she’s altered the sapphire earrings to be made into clip ons?
No, Camilla has worn the corgi paw tiara before. First in 2022 at the South African state dinner, and more since then.
The photographs are terrible – way too dark and over-saturated. And they’re not in focus in some shots (check out the second photo – Edward is just a blur). The heavy saturation emphasises Kate’s extreme thinness (her face looks positively skeletal) and William’s glower. Yikes. And that dress does nothing for Kate…Too much fabric swamps her, the sleeves, waistline and neck are screaming 1970’s trad wife, and it’s too dark for the season. It would be a better colour for Christmas, not early spring.
the guest of honour’s face is not visible in the photos. forget about whoever’s dress and whatever else, THAT is the real problem. that racism still calibrates camera settings to white faces. and that noone notices
Yep definitely the biggest issue with the photos
Yeah, the photo lighting was a choice. Could they not have done better bc…whew.
Yep. Their guests of honor should not be dark blobs next to them. It’s not like they didn’t know who was coming or where everyone would stand. Sloppy staff work, insulting to their guests, and incredibly racist.
You guys. I feel like Anne is trolling Kate and the press. she’s seen the comments about Kate rewearing things and getting praise and Anne is like, I’M THE OG!!!
her coat from last night? she first wore that in 1969.
i truly love Anne’s sense of style. The woman knows the value of investing in well-made, timeless pieces and stylish accessories with occasional quirky twists. If I was going to raid the closet of any woman in the BRF, I would choose her. Even over Meghan!
This is the woman who would buy bolts of fabric whenever she traveled on official visits.
I think Elizabeth Holmes posted that the designer stated the dress was from 2021 and retired 2022 so it’s possibly been sitting in her closet for a while. Maybe part of her Covid era shopping spree.
So she didn’t pick it out for this event…..she just thought “ooh green dress, let me grab what’s in my closet”?
The dress is awful. She is still a relatively young woman and that dress ages her. Camilla looked better.
She is trying to look younger with the hair wigs hanging down over her shoulder and diwn her back But it ages her
Message, l think Kate is definitely trying to look younger, Rose has the same hair and is v slight too, but she was always very slim. I mean the hair and tiara , it just looks awful and would of looked much better in a upstyle, dress is very dated and not great to be honest. The Tiara is fine , not stunning just a dated tiara.
Did something go on l wonder, Anne and her husband look.worried and are looking at William, who looks fed up.at this stage, his looks well.though.
Her dress is like those ones you see on bloggers who are into “Modest” dressing for religious reasons. Which is fine for them, whatever, but what’s Kate’s excuse for this? Ghastly.
I usually love green too.
I thought the dress was just a different color of the dress Kate wore to the Jordanian wedding
That would make sense because Kate always seems to get multiples of things in different colours.
When people wonder what Kate does all day, it is shopping that takes up the bulk of things and not with her own money because she doesn’t have any.
Also I think Charles didn’t curtail her much. William may actually be cheaper with her.
It’s a similar silhouette (which is probably why this looked familiar to me, I had forgotten about that dress) but that’s a Jenny Packham and the design is a little different.
Her hair also looked better there – she was starting the waves but it was about 6 inches shorter and looked a lot healthier. That night though she wore this same tiara with her hair down and again, it was not good.
This is like the second or third time Kate and Camilla have declined to wear Elizabeth’s royal family order, they only have Charles’ on. Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester are wearing both, why aren’t the top two ladies wearing theirs? I thought they liked to wear all the doodads they can manage. Why wouldn’t they wear Elizabeth’s?
Perhaps these are soft signals throwing QEII under the bus about Andrew? Not wearing her Order is a way of saying they don’t want ANY smoke about how Andrew’s behavior was condoned?
I suspected that but it just seems weird to do. Are they ready to throw out her entire legacy that quickly?
Can someone explain to me why those are even worn?
Can no one properly take or edit photos? The colours are appallingly bad and they did not light the GUESTS OF HONOUR properly, for gods sake. I just can’t with these people.
As far as Kate’s dress- it’s giving me 19th century prairie girl nightgown, especially with that horrible hair. Except for the colour. I do like the colour.
And the tent situation makes my day.
Did anyone else notice in picture 3 of Anne, her husband and the Wails the look that was exchanged by Peg and Anne? He looked Pissed and Anne looked worried and her husband was harder to read because he always looks that way and Can’ts smile was fading? I noticed the picture last evening in the People article. What was Pegs problem?
I think maybe William was p*ssed that Anne & Tim were walking ahead of him & Kate. In later photos A&T are behind them.
They’re waiting for the wails to enter first. That’s all. To me she doesn’t look worried, but he’s glowering. No idea why.
So NO official “honours”/ribbons for the Nigerian president? Don’t the British royals usually fall all over themselves to present such honours to favoured heads of state at state dinners? Will the papers later tell us what a snub this was?
They failed to light the President and his wife properly and visually made them disappear in the photos. I think this was both undiplomatic and insulting. It comes across as very colonial.
I’m with you, I am so uncomfortable with these photos, I can’t believe they released them!
William look very thin, too. This is going on for a while. I am wondering is it more a “getting fit for the role” like Camilla had to, or more like something else is going on?
He lost a lot of weight during Kate’s disappearance and he obviously suffers from something else that is the cause of his small numbers of work and his disappearance during Kate’s.
Keen’s dress looks like something a matron would wear on a cruise circa 1970.
The lighting in those photograph’s is a choice – were they taking by the press pool or press team? Normally if by the media they have better kit and they will look better.
Either that or Kate has been playing with photoshop filters again!
The dress is blah but that hair – please someone give her a hair cut and burn the wiglets.
Why are there no photos of them seated at the table? Also, the shots of the other guests? These used to be provided and added to the interest in the event.
None of them look particularly good in any of these photos, with exception of maybe the guests of honor who I can’t really see that well because the lighting and photos are so horrible. All of the royals look sickly because of the angle of the photos and possibly the lighting. I don’t know but William, Kate and Charles all look especially bad in these photos. Charles looks more like Grandpa Munster at this state dinner than he did at the previous ones so I don’t know if it’s poor health or just poor photography. Kate is swimming in a roll of fabric and even Anne who normally looks great during these state dinners doesn’t look that great either.
Edward being there was great for Kate, at least someone was cordial to her/talked to her that day.
William looks so uncomfortable beside his wife! Is she in the e-files? Or the K (as in Kingston)-files? When a man shows this level of disdain for his wife of less than fifteen years, could it be that they grew apart so fast? Who are the other members of each triangle? We know the members of the previous double triangle in the horse and Dodi.
I am not feeling the coatdress. makes it look like she is an airline hostess – first class for sure, but still….
I also love Charles having Kate and Will stand outside the tent. What glorious petty shade. But Charles is right to do it, IMO. William is and always will be a disaster. And this is what Charles does to the son he’s supposed to like (and the future king). You gotta love it.
Ya gotta give it to Camilla. She really is a magpie and is bringing out all the royal jewels while she can. I would totally do the same. 🤣
The Duchess of Gloucester did as well & she looked quite lovely.
Anne looks amazing. Glad she’s holding to evening gloves even if Camilla/Kate aren’t. The Duchess of Gloucester (I think?) looks lovely as well. Her tiara just sparkles in these bad photos.
Oof, Kate’s dress. The color’s okay but everything else looks so heavy and oppressive and claustrophobic. Also repetitive. Medieval hair with a 70s/80s dress (and I love a blouson sleeve but not here). Lean into medieval style if keeping the hair or straighten the hair with the 70s dress. But with all the extra items required – hair back! Or up! Show off jewelry! She has so many opportunities to do better and she just…doesn’t. Or can’t.
I don’t like Kate’s look at all for reasons already discussed above. The tent thing is really bizarre. Why would they be outside the tent but included in the photo?
That is the million dollar question! And I love it! Cracks me up every time!
Greetings,
Just had a closer look at the photograph with the Princess Royal and Mr Wails as he shoots a glance of pure venom (mainly because he had to be there and with Mrs Wails) and this is my take on things – I will get to the green curtain monstrosity shortly.
For years I have followed with interest the Princess Royal – loved her from the first time I first clapped eyes on her in a New Zealand tour, just to put this into context.
HRH The Princess Royal does not and never has tolerated the wusses in her family. The look that the jumped up tosser that Bill Wails has become just does not wash with her. I would bet my last cent that she is warning him with her classic withering look a “don’t you dare” and “don’t you even think about daring to” bring your “don’t you know who I am?” as in I am the P of Wails… shite into this arena. You are not King yet and there is a lot that can happen before that day.
As for the green curtain swamp dress.. the colour is gorgeous however even Julie Andrews would have thought 3 times before dragging it on.
Next on my list is Mrs Wails scrawniness is her own doing. Not her suspect illness or any other fairytale like the idiot who wrote “she is dressing like a Queen” bull sh*t, it is her own doing. Mrs Wails desires above all to be the front page equivalent of the page 3 ladies from years ago. Quite frankly if she could dig up the Sainted Diana (her husband’s obvious obsession) she would, just to compare measurements.
Now the press who are in their pockets are peddling the 2022 rubbish where you got the distinct view that if Mrs Wails could have strangled the Duchess of Sussex in that staged greeting the public stunt before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral – then she would have, who are saying that Katie was telling the boys to stop fighting. This may well be as a result that when the daily fail asked if Mrs Wails should have been at that dinner (words to that effect) the response was pretty negative for the Wails waif.
That is it from me. Take care of yourselves wherever you are.
Interesting perspective! Thank you!
Would someone please take that tiara away from Kate? Or please find her someone who can do tiara hair? Hair is meant to be UP when you wear a tiara. One reason is so there’s a good base to place the tiara on. But the main reason for taking it away from Kate is that each time she wears it the tiara isn’t placed properly and so those big pearls are being bashed on the sides of the framework they are hanging on. Pearls can’t be treated to this sort of damage and there will be dings forming. The pearls will eventually break apart. They aren’t hard like diamonds so can’t sustain this treatment. If that tiara is placed correctly there is minimal damage. It’s a shame that large natural pearls are treated like this. And because water temperatures have changed since the days this piece was made it would be very difficult to find replacement pearls. It’s a shame when with some care a fabulous piece could be preserved.
Didn’t realize there would be a difference between modern pearls & historic pearls, but it makes sense. Thanks for that interesting fact!
Honestly, did Nigeria get the economy version of a state visit? They’re not even doing pageantry
well. This lot are empty shells to start with. At least the Gloucesters and Anne seem to always carry things off with dignity.