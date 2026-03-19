“Anya Taylor Joy wore a great Balmain ensemble in NYC” links

Anya Taylor Joy wore Balmain in New York (she’s promoting The Super Mario Galaxy Movie this week & getting some crazy questions). [RCFA]

Donald Trump wants to redo the White House’s columns. [JustJared]

James Carville needs to stop saying sh-t like this. [Buzzfeed]

No, I do not want a Buffalo Wings martini. [Pajiba]

Analysis of the Spider-Man franchise. [LaineyGossip]

Mar-kwanye Mullin’s hearing did not go well. [Jezebel]

Justin Bieber partied on Oscar night too. [Socialite Life]

Carl’s Jr. is introducing new sauces. [Seriously OMG]

Do I believe that Courtney Love would randomly steal $45? Yes. [OMG Blog]

I will never cut the cord. Television forever. pic.twitter.com/e1VC5Vk645 — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) March 18, 2026