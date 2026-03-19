“Anya Taylor Joy wore a great Balmain ensemble in NYC” links

Anya Taylor Joy wore Balmain in New York (she’s promoting The Super Mario Galaxy Movie this week & getting some crazy questions). [RCFA]
Donald Trump wants to redo the White House’s columns. [JustJared]
James Carville needs to stop saying sh-t like this. [Buzzfeed]
No, I do not want a Buffalo Wings martini. [Pajiba]
Analysis of the Spider-Man franchise. [LaineyGossip]
Mar-kwanye Mullin’s hearing did not go well. [Jezebel]
Justin Bieber partied on Oscar night too. [Socialite Life]
Carl’s Jr. is introducing new sauces. [Seriously OMG]
Do I believe that Courtney Love would randomly steal $45? Yes. [OMG Blog]
I will never cut the cord. Television forever. pic.twitter.com/e1VC5Vk645
— Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) March 18, 2026
Carville’s take is correct.
Yup, no lies detected!
Agreed! And trump can try to walk away from it all, but there’s still the sentencing hearing he needs in front of a judge for those 34 felonies. He doesn’t just get to walk away from that.
Which is why he won’t walk away. I truly believe he’s only leaving the office in one way.
OMG network television just keeps getting more neutered and stupid. And they wonder why people are not watching. Their interviews are vapid, I guess to not offend PR handlers or create controversy in any way, and their news programs have zero analysis and very little real journalism left. This is a big part of the dumbing down of America.
Carville’s comment would just make people wait it out and not fight now. Waiting it out is what got things to this sorry state. Fighting, and fighting to ensure a vote he takes for granted, are job 1.
Re: Carville’s take: I will believe it when I see it happen when it comes to a free mid-term election taking place in November. If the Dems won back the House and Senate, I can see Trump running away to a country run by a corrupt dictator who won’t extradite him for his crimes. He will do anything to not face any consequences. He’s currently burning the world down for this reason.
I don’t think that interpretation on Carville’s take is accurate. He’s telling everyone to fight in the midterms to flip the House and the Senate so Congress is no longer listening to him or bending the knee, thus triggering his infamous, low frustration tolerance. I mean, I think it’s a pipe dream, but it would be pretty great. However, we also have to get rid of all of the billionaires and puppet masters that are truly controlling everything.
Yes, Carville is saying when he’s a lame duck without the branches of Congress supporting him, he’ll throw a pity party and leave. I don’t see anything wrong with having these kinds of dreams.
It’s not discouraging them from voting. It’s setting up the idea of good things happening because of people voting against the GOP.
I think this is a possibility. The man has dementia(My mom does, I see it) he floats in and out of reality or delusions all day long. Even though I despise him, it’s CRUEL that everyone is letting him dodder around in an unchanged diaper and filthy clothes making a fool of himself but, do you. In any case, I can see him up and walking out, and the only way that will happen is keeping pressure on the necks. Keep voting, keep donating to worthy candidates, keep protesting. He’s been getting a lot of L’s lately, let’s just keep it all pressurized.
Well now we know Amanda Seyfried won’t be playing Joni Mitchel
Carville needs to just go away. He’s usually wrong about stuff.
I don’t want to give any clicks to Temu Jessica Rabbit, so putting my appeal here – please don’t subject us to photos of Sanchez Bezos whatthefuckever or her troll wallet
Carville needs to just stop. He was in the absolute pantheon of 1990s/early 2000s political experts, but he hasn’t been right in years.
– Most obviously, he loudly predicted a Harris win just before the 2024 election.
– After the election, he promoted the plan for Democrats in Congress to step aside and let things go off the rails to force the GOP to rein their boy in. That’s been great. /s
– He said Tucker Carlson was singlehandedly driving Trump’s Cabinet picks … as if Stephen Miller, Steve Bannon and Peter Thiel don’t exist?
– He railed on “snot-nosed” young Democrats as the problem, when it was arguably old farts like my generation who blew it.
– And so on.
He was once great – 30 years ago, in his Clinton-era heyday. He is out of touch. Both things can be true at once.
Just stop.
Props for Anya for the way she handled that random question.