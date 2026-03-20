Sterling K. Brown shocked Jennifer Hudson with a candid reveal about his bedtime routine



Sterling K. Brown is promoting his excellent series Paradise, which is airing its second season on Hulu/Disney+ and was just renewed for a third. He was on The Jennifer Hudson show yesterday, where he is making headlines for a cheeky admission. I watched this episode and in the lead up to Sterling’s interview Jennifer talked about her bedtime ritual, which is pretty standard apart from the fact that she sometimes sleeps on the couch. She also spoke to a couple of staff who said they leave their street shoes on inside the house. The audience did not approve. One staff member, Brooklyn, claimed she has this ritual where she doesn’t take off her outside shoes until she’s ready for bed. I’m sorry but that’s nasty. I have a big dog though, I have no grounds to claim my floors are cleaner than hers.

The first thing Jennifer asked Sterling after he sat down was if he had any bedtime routines. He must have been feeling frisky because I think he said he gets himself off! He was a little vague about it but that’s surely what he meant.

Sterling: Maybe some people will feel me on this and I’m going to try to be candid. I’m going to be 50 later on this year so I feel like I’m entering into a candid phase. But sometimes I go to bed before the missus. She’s a bit of a night owl, she stays up a little bit later than your boy. Sometimes you have this feeling at night where you’re like ‘oh man I feel kinda you know’ *does a little shimmy* Sometimes I have a little quality time with Sterling and it helps me go to bed. I see many brothers who understand what I’m saying and it’s in the spirit of transparency. Sometimes it helps me lie down. Jennifer: Are your shoes on or off?

I take my shoes off

[From The Jennifer Hudson show]

This man! He knows exactly what he’s doing and how to get headlines. I can only imagine that he was all pumped up from the spirit tunnel going into this interview. That worked like a charm.

(Now I’m having dirty thoughts. Here’s an affiliate link to a NSFW item I recommend. It’s worth the price but there’s a more affordable version too.)

After that Sterling talked about how he tore his Achilles tendon while playing basketball with his teen son and his friends. He continued playing right after his injury and drove himself to the ER! Jennifer and Sterling then bonded over the fact that their kids don’t think they’re cool.

Sterling is celebrating his 20th anniversary with his beautiful wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe. He told Jennifer that they had a nice getaway at a place he couldn’t afford just a few years ago. I think he said it was the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara. He also told a sweet story about his last birthday with his father before he passed away when Sterling was 11.

This man does not have an Oscar yet but I hope that changes soon. I also hope he gets another Golden Globe and Emmy for his performance as Xavier Collins on Paradise.

Note: if you use any keywords in your comments that will get this post flagged we will have to delete them. Just use euphemisms!

Sometimes #sterlingkbrown just needs a little quality time with “Sterling”. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1eM14BwPXu — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) March 19, 2026

20 years of marriage for our faves. 💍♥️ pic.twitter.com/aESuBD2y5M — 👑 J³ABz👑 (@Jabz_CFC) March 19, 2026



