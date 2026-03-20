Mel C confirms that there won’t be a 30th anniversary Spice Girls reunion



This July marks the 30th anniversary since the Spice Girls released “Wannabe” and kicked off Spicemania everywhere. I was in middle school when it came out and still remember the first time I watched the video on MTV. Ah, simpler times.

Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party aside, the last time the Spice Girls performed together on stage was for the 2012 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremonies in London. As the group turns 30, there’s been some speculation as to whether they’d reunite once more for a celebration show. During an interview with The Smallzy Show to promote her upcoming album, Sweat, Mel C aka Sporty Spice was asked if there was anything in the works. Sadly, she confirmed that there will be no 30th anniversary reunion for the Spice Girls.

Mel C says the Spice Girls won’t be returning for a reunion tour in 2026. During a March 17 appearance on Australia’s “The Smallzy Show,” Mel C, whose real name is Melanie Chrisholm, said she won’t be reuniting with her bandmates —Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Emma Bunton — anytime this year. “No there is no reunion,” she said. However, Mel C said that she’s hopeful that they’ll do something together again one day. “We are communicating all the time. We want to do something. Who knows when, but I still feel very optimistic and I keep my fingers crossed that you will see the Spice Girls together at some point in the future,” Chisholm, 52, said. 2026 is a big year for the group. July will mark their 30th anniversary of their debut single, “Wannabe,” and in October, it’ll also be 30 years since they released their debut album, Spice. During an October 2025 appearance on Radio Andy, Beckham shared her thoughts about reuniting with her pals and said she loved the idea of them performing together at Sphere in Las Vegas. “It’s tempting,” she said. “It would be tempting, but could I take on a world tour? I can’t. I have a job.” Beckham, 51, added, “Oh my God, the Sphere is amazing…how good would the Spice Girls be at the Sphere?”

[From People]

Mel C’s answer just broke the hearts of thousands of fans who were teenagers in the 1990s! I’m not surprised, though. Victoria has always made it very clear that her fashion label is her priority. There was a lot of drama surrounding their last tour. They’ve also said that the Olympics was meant to be their final send off, and that they’ve always preferred to protect their legacy above all else. I respect that and wish more artists across music, film, and TV would do the same.

The Sun reports that although there were talks to do one, a reunion tour was scrapped because they couldn’t agree on plans in enough time to set something big up. That said, a Spice Girls reunion concert at the Sphere would be pretty dope, but it’s probably booked out for a while. If they change their minds, there’s plenty of time to plan something for 35.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Mel with her boyfriend, Australian model Chris Dingwall.

