Mail: Ted Sarandos unfollowed Duchess Meghan & As Ever on Instagram!!

This latest Sussex pile-on seems to be centered around the Duchess of Sussex separating her brand, As Ever, from Netflix. I was left with the impression that As Ever has been so successful in its first year that Meghan is able to divest the brand from Netflix and stand on her own. Obviously, Netflix’s mid-level employees disagreed, and they’ve been leaking some really bonkers smears against Meghan in particular, not only about As Ever, but about the work Meghan and Harry did within their initial five-year production deal with Netflix. The Variety hit piece was full of unnamed sources trying to re-litigate faux-issues from four or five years ago and trying to make it sound like various successes (the viewership of the Oprah interview, the ratings for the H&M docuseries) are bad, bad, bad (because reasons). Well, now the Daily Mail – which is currently on trial in a lawsuit brought by Prince Harry and others – has a big exclusive about the falling out between Netflix, Meghan, As Ever and Harry. The quotes in this piece are insane. The Mail’s Alison Boshoff also basically calls Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria liars when Sarandos and Bajaria are on the record repeatedly denying all of these smears.
So much jam, you guys: Essentially, the streaming giant put money in but the [As Ever] brand struggled, and the plug was officially pulled on Friday, March 6. As one source said: ‘There was just all this jam. We had thought that there would be more to it.’
Netflix was shocked by As Ever’s statement on the split: ‘We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own,’ said the spokesperson. At Netflix’s massive headquarters in Los Gatos, California, they were somewhat surprised to read those distinctly snarky words….In fact, the partnership had broken down far earlier – at the first available opportunity, exactly one year after coming into being.
Relations between the Sussexes & Netflix broke down last fall: I am told this week that relations have been in serious difficulty since the autumn of 2025. A source says that the streamer will never badmouth Meghan: ‘No one is willing to be other than supportive in public’, and yet, as was asserted in an explosive account published in Variety magazine this week, Netflix is ‘done’ with the Sussexes – at least when it comes to As ever. It’s not out of the question that there will be a further ‘seasonal special’ of With Love, Meghan, but I’m told: ‘I don’t think anyone is going to be killing themselves with an effort to work with them at this point.’
Harry & Meghan will be broke, you guys: That’s very bad news for Meghan and Harry, who have a first-look deal with Netflix. If it doesn’t greenlight projects from the couple’s company Archewell Productions, then their money hose will run dry.
Ted Sarandos unfollowed Meghan? Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has unfollowed both Meghan and As ever on Instagram. So has his creative chief Bela Bajaria. Both have been extremely positive about Meghan previously, with Sarandos calling her ‘the rock star’ as recently as last spring. He was in awe of her ability to capture attention, and was impressed by the way every item shown in their 2022 blockbuster, score-settling, documentary Harry & Meghan sold out – even the Hermes blanket which was seen artfully folded over the back of a chair. However, the mood music has changed. Both Sarandos and Bajaria have been heard saying things in private about the pair which were ‘not complimentary’, although my sources declined to share exactly what.
So much jam!!!! And those turbo sales didn’t arrive at As ever, which has acres of unsold stock – up to $10 million (£7.5 million) worth according to the entertainment bible Variety. So much for ‘meaningful and rapid growth’. Some unsold stock was put out on tables at the Netflix offices earlier this year for staff to take if they wanted. Of course, this is standard in some establishments, but it certainly gave the impression there was more As ever product than anyone knew what to do with.
Sarandos let the Sussexes stay at his home: It’s quite a falling off, as I’m told Sarandos was so ‘all in’ with the couple that he even allowed Harry, Meghan and her family to stay in his $34 million (£26 million) home in Santa Barbara when they bought their own huge place in Montecito. ‘Ted let them stay over at his while their place was being renovated. They were very close,’ says a Californian source… Meghan was close to Sarandos’ wife, Nicole Avant, a powerhouse who was the US ambassador to the Bahamas and whose father was the chairman of Motown Records. But Avant has also unfollowed Meghan and As ever on Instagram, too. The same is true for the coterie of Netflix executives who used to work with Meghan and the brand. Meghan has effectively been purged.
Netflix’s vision for As Ever: As to what went wrong, fundamentally there were differences over the direction of the brand. It can be revealed that Netflix had a vision, which would have started with rose wine, and gone on through five phases including the introduction of china and glassware, then food, followed by an expansion into physical retail spaces, and finally a cookbook. All of it was to be sold on the back of Meghan’s sophistication and elegance. I hear that Netflix simply wasn’t able to interest Meghan in any of that.
All of this jam!!!! A source says: ‘The issue was sales in the end. The product was not taken up in the way that people had hoped. The jam thing became totemic. There was just all this jam. We had thought there would be more to it. The failure was more to do with the product and the business model, which didn’t work, than a people thing about Meghan being difficult. Although I hear there was an element of both.’ The source added: ‘What we have with Bridgerton, for instance, is a commercial brand partnership with an existing outlet, but that’s not what we had here. It didn’t work, and so it came to an end.’
You guys. What are we even doing at this point? Throughout 2025, As Ever jam was regularly selling out. The jam is As Ever’s “hero product,” the most popular product and the stand-out for the entire As Ever line. This idea that Netflix’s executives spent half of their day complaining about jam stock and “where are we going to put all of this jam” is absurd. Also absurd? “Then their money hose will run dry” – it’s been over six years. I’m begging these people to stop excitedly forecasting that Meghan and Harry will be broke any day now, we promise! The Sussexes have plenty of money and they’re not coming back to be screamed at by a bald demon. Now, the details about all of the Netflix people unfollowing As Ever’s Instagram account and Meghan’s Instagram account… what is that? Did Sarandos follow those accounts in the first place? And do we really think that Sarandos operates his own social media accounts? Also: what is this, f–king high school??? “The head of Netflix doesn’t follow Meghan!!” Jesus.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, As Ever’s Instagram.
Meghan has her followers list closed. No one can see who is following her. She did that just for this reason.
I think you can see on the other person’s profile if they’re following her. So if you go to Ted Sarandos’s IG you can see who he’s following.
But its so childish either way. I doubt Ted ran to his IG and unfollowed Meghan in a fit.
This.
Bela Bajaria has released a statement that this is completely untrue. It’s right there on People.com, I really don’t know what these people are doing with all of this. If any part of it were true, Netflix would just be silent. She was clearly sent to put a lid on all of this.
And really? The jam sells out often, all you have to do is peruse this site, and find us all lamenting about the fact we were all running out of, or were completely out of, raspberry jam. More than once.
They really are just ignoring what must be bringing Meghan the most money, and that’s her alcoholic offerings, which also sell out.
So petty and who cares if this guy unfollows anyone… but typical of any “little” man who feels slighted.
No one has put forward any evidence of the unfollowing.
At this point they just want a back and forth for more fodder. They don’t like what Netflix’s heads are saying so they get more and more petty.
All this to distract from talking about Andrew’s arrest and how nasty William is to his wife.
Do people really think that both Ted Sarandos and Bela Bejaria would run to their Instagram accounts and unfollow Meghan like disgruntled teenagers?? Also, Ted’s wife, Nicole Avant, is still following Meghan.
The hit pieces are absolutely unhinged right now.
It could be that Ted and Bela were following Meghan in a professional capacity to do with AsEver, since they are not working on AsEver anymore they don’t need to follow her account. Anyway who cares. There are lots of celebrities I like but unfollowed on social media because I wasn’t interested in their content.
Bela follows no one on instagram at all. Nicole, Ted’s wife still follows Meghan. We don’t know if Ted ever followed Meghan, he probably didn’t feel he needed to if his wife does!
I mean this IS all they have. Harry and Meghan must be failures because we must be correct that bucking the Establishment is the wrong thing and will ruin you. Otherwise………..
Again, ignoring all of the actual reasons for this sort of ridiculous media intrusion, their purported reason doesn’t make any sense. Because, what do you care if they go broke? According to you all the British royal family didn’t do anything wrong, so them doing more interviews or documentaries shouldn’t concern you.
Or you think that them going broke is going to make them what, come back and ask to be working royals and be a burden on the taxpayers? None of this makes any sense, because at the end of the day why do you care how successful they are or aren’t? It literally doesn’t impact the average UK citizen at all, so why should they care how much jam As Ever has or whether or not Netflix won’t pay them anymore?
Also, these people must just continuously blow through their money and live check to check. Because the way that they seem to think that Harry and Meghan have somehow blown through over 100 million dollars in less than 10 years does not say much for their ability to budget.
I must admit I’m a little disappointed that she hasn’t really expanded her product line. I find the As ever offerings to be a little underwhelming at this point. I had hoped she would add housewares at some point. And I LOVE Meghan, so I hate to criticize her in any way.
As Ever is barely a year old. No doubt she will do housewares, etc. Giver her time.
As Ever was launched barely ONE YEAR ago…. and is still selling out product lines and curated packages. It takes a long time to add product lines, and given the scrutiny she is under and the number of people out to sabotage her work, it makes sense (also to any business person) NOT to bite off more than she can chew. One cannot just jump up and suddenly begin to launch housewares. Such things take time. It’s clear that M has a lot of collaborations in the pipeline. Why should we expect to see everything in a year??? Not even seasoned businesses operate like that. This constant need to hold Meghan, and ONLY Meghan, to impossible standards, is remarkable, and strange… even from people who profess to “love” her.
Thank! You! @Magdalena:
“This constant need to hold Meghan, and ONLY Meghan, to impossible standards, is remarkable, and strange… even from people who profess to “love” her.”
Its nucking futs!
Higher/impossible standards is a racist and sexist tactic.
??? But she has–it was jam, tea, crepe & cookie mix, oh, and flower sprinkles at first, then she added wine, candles, bookmarks, chocolate, and now flowers.
This Alison Boshoff is always reporting after the fact. Plus she was saying Meghan was coming out with a cookbook. Now she’s saying Meghan is not interested in that or anything else which doesn’t sound credible to me. Plus the story is insinuating that Meghan is only interested in selling jam when there are other products that are being sold. This piece is just bonkers. I don’t care about the IG stuff.
Caught this too. Now she never was interested in a cookbook?! Sure.
They are straight up lying about IG because Meghan doesn’t have her followers list visible.
Here’s the thing. The Sussexes countered Variety. So did Bela and Netflix. But some people are still interpreting it as well this must be what’s really going on behind the scenes. The variety sources must be right. And it’s a choice to believe that. So what’s the truth? At the end of the day, Harry and Meghan will have to develop projects and have them be seen. As Ever will have to keep doing its thing. The proof has to be in the results when there’s this much back and forth. So to me, it’s a watch this space this thing. But I have no reason to just swallow whole what variety sources are desperately selling.
Jais you are correct and I think that’s the biggest issue for them, the proof has been in the results. We’ve been told that they, won’t be able to survive without the Royal family, won’t be able to survive without daddy giving them money to buy a home, that they won’t be able to land any deals because they don’t have any talent,and aren’t hard workers. They won’t be able to maintain any deals.
We’ve been told that no one will hire Harry and Meghan to speak, we’ve been told that Meghan’s business won’t be successful because she doesn’t know what to do. We’ve been told her business isn’t successful when things sell out, we’ve been told that her business isn’t successful when things don’t sell out. We’ve been told that no one will work for them because they are bullies, we’ve been told that the things that they produce or acquire won’t be successful.
6 years later, they’re still telling us that. After the success of the docu series, after Meghan having two award-winning podcasts, after the success of Spare, and Meghan having a New York Times bestselling book as well, after the success of As Ever, after the success of Travalyst, and the expansion of Invictus.
They keep saying the same thing as if there is no proof in the pudding. They pretend that normal stuff in the business world is an anomaly when it comes to them, and they ignore or downplay any successes so that they can keep beating the same drum.
There is proof but what we’re looking at here is that they want to see more proof. And you know what? Fine. Meghan will have to keep building asever. They will have to develop and complete their production projects. That will take time over the next few years. Until then people will continue to talk bts about how they’re a mess. The Sussexes will have to prove them wrong through the work. It sucks to see these hit pieces but they are nothing new. Is it exhausting that they are picked apart? Yes but it doesn’t change the fact that the work must go on in spite of it.
Oh yeah it’s definitely not going to stop, I gave up on the idea of that a while ago. I do think though that the effectiveness of these type of hit pieces lessens each year though. Simply as I’ve said before because of boredom, you can’t keep telling people that someone is horrible, that they’re failures, and that everyone hates them and no one wants to work with them, and then have that backed by them being visible, popular, and successful.
The media and establishment is entrenched at this point, but Harry and Meghan are doing what is the best option. Continuing on with their philanthropic and business endeavors. Like you said they will have to continue to prove themselves, and I think that’s where their focus is. I’ll let my work speak for me.
oh lordy. The comment from As Ever about the Netflix partnership ending wasn’t not snarky, it was factual.
Business arrangements/deals end all the time for a variety of reasons. Maybe as Ever didn’t need Netflix anymore, maybe they had different ideas for where to go with the company, maybe Ted Sarandos hates Meghan (I doubt that last one.) No one knows actually why Netflix and As Ever ended, my guess is that there was a 12 month duration for the contract and at the end, they decided to part ways mutually. In the business world, that happens all the time with no hard feelings.
But this line is what gives it all away, right? “It’s not out of the question that there will be a further ‘seasonal special’ of With Love, Meghan.” So Meghan is so awful, Ted Sarandos hates her so much, his wife hates her, she can’t even zoom properly…..but there still might be more With Love Meghan down the road with Netflix??
MAKE IT MAKE SENSE.
but you can’t because it doesn’t make sense; its just hatred and racism and an anti Meghan vendetta.
And it’s basically what Netflix said?! That the collaboration wasn’t permanent and they’re able to stand on their now. That’s not snarky?
Pretty much every product she has released sold out, so this fallacy of excess stock sitting around is the biggest lie of all. Also, why would they be using Netflix warehouses? Netflix didn’t run As Ever, they just invested. This crap would really frustrate me if I worked for any of the folks involved.
It looks like there is now a fraternity of British and American media journalists who are highly invested in the Sussex storylines. They might have different reasons but they have a common target. A certain group of people expected them to fail and they continue to try to push content to fit the failure narrative. Thankfully the Sussexes and Netflix have been responding to factually address the fictitious narratives created by anonymous sources.
Meghan is the zeitgeist of this period of royal history that is being defined, that will be reviewed and studied by future generations! Such inordinate attention to one person – Meghan – is comparable to the focus that was on Princess Diana’s endeavors after she pursued her independence from the Windsors and the British royal institution.
In her 1995 Panorama interview, Princess Diana stated that “every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path” of hardship as her, noting that strength often causes “confusion and fear” within established systems. She believed her own strength made the royal household view her as a “threat”. 😔
The MAIN issue seems to be that now that Meghan has bought out Netflix, the mid-level Netflix people who used to be in meetings with her re As Ever no longer have any insight into what she is doing and where she is taking the brand, and that bothers them. She hasn’t cut off, or been cut off, from Netflix, or from the CEO and his wife. But she does appear to have cut off the leakers. And so they do what they always do when Harry and Meghan make their stealth moves: they bleat that NOTHING is happening, and that no-one wants to have anything to do with them.
Harry and Meghan are purposeful people. They are planners and execute their moves after careful analysis. They are very good at showing, instead of just telling. Watch these so-called “insiders” fall flat on their faces again when their next moves – big or small – are revealed.
I really think that’s it. Mid-level Netflix employees are mad that their (limited) access has been cut off and have been mad that their access has been restricted this whole time. They’re mad she didn’t show her kids on camera, they’re mad they only got to sample jam, they’re mad that she never shared non-work-related things (and they’re mad they’re not married to Harry and living in Montecito and they totally could, you guys, if she just hadn’t been there).
There was a hit piece early on after they moved to CA, something about she’s not making friends with her employees or something – people project all sorts of weirdness onto her and the idea that it was weird that she was treating work colleagues like work colleagues made them whine to the press (showing she was exactly right to maintain boundaries).
So combine their whining with Brit media freaking out that she was so successful that she owns the company on her own after 1 year plus right-wing media delighting in attacking Netflix and Black women…whew.
Daily Mail seems like it’s run by a bunch of blithering idiots. I read that the DM was founded in 1896! Don’t they have any pride in their “journalism”? They should be ashamed to print this trash.
The digital cut direct.
LOL! That’s a good way to describe it.
One of the other streamers can do a documentary: The Jam That Broke Netflix!
lol love this
For the millionth time, As Ever and Bridgerton merch are not the same thing and I’m sure Netflix employs people with enough marketing knowledge to separate the two. If they were the same Meghan’s jam would be sold under the With Love Meghan brand.
Netflix’s investment in As Ever was unique for a streaming company. In hindsight Netflix did Meghan wrong with this confusing partnership. They were very vague in their announcement of investing in As Ever and the first look deal with Archewell Productions. They were again vague with the As Ever partnership ending announcement causing another confusion with the production deal. They experimented with As Ever investment and left Meghan to face the aftermath alone regardless of the success of the brand.
In my experience in the corporate world, gossip that goes around the office can be extremely toxic. It is more than likely that online hatred for Meghan reached to Netflix employees. Netflix management needs to take control of the situation internally. Now they are on the record trying to refute the allegations. This is a hit on Netflix too and they cannot hide behind Meghan.
It’s all so exhausting – for me, a mere observer. Not sure how any of them do it. I think the deranged were always going to push that *something* was nefarious just because she and Netflix were making money.
To be honest, I’m not sure it was that confusing? I thought Netflix was working as an incubator (and they confirmed in their statement the partnership was always meant to be temporary) b/c she was under contract plus they like her, saw the potential for them both, and connected her with people that could get her business up and running. It’s unusual in that it was food, etc. but tv traditionally requires a big investment up front, then they recoup it once aired. So maybe we look at her brand more like a limited series for them?
It is so deranged! They have a whole-ass human trafficker/pedophile in the royal family, but let’s focus on Megan’s Jam. Soooo over this.
Funny how they are running all these pointless and biased articles against Meghan and her business while also having others target Invictus games and Prince Harry when the monarchy is sheltering a whole *ss pedo who rapes trafficked children and women while selling the country’s secrets.. but sure someone unfollowed Meghan that’s news🙄.. we see the distraction and targeted attacks.
I believe people who put their name to their statements as opposed to unnamed sources who claim to work for Netflix and certainly aren’t in a position to articulate company policy. It’s always the unnamed sources that are quoted as being accurate and the not the real power players that issue official statements.
This.
Put your name on these quotes or I’ll assume it’s just made-up B.S. We’re talking about jam here, not nuclear secrets, so there’s no real need for anonymity.
They really are dragging the ass out of this story. This is the tabloids trying to have the last word. It never occurs to them that everyone at Netflix and the Sussexes are just doing their respective jobs and there is no real drama. There are budgets and timelines and lots of meetings.
I think I can safely say that most of us here have bought something from As Ever, right? That seems pretty successful to me. Also, I’m about sick to death of this crap every day. “What nasty shit can we say about Harry and Meghan today?” It’s ridiculous and I’m sick of it.
Another day, another hit piece. Yawn.
Those gutter rats cannot get beyond the 27M Meghan made last year from her products nor can they get beyond Netflix continuing to support the Sussexes. All of this noise is because they are discombobulated and trying to insert their opinion on the narrative for this couple’s life. Pure hate fueled nonsense.
That family and country has so much to try to distract from….
Harry and Meghan;
“They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds’
Hmm. The last kick of a dying horse. Throw everything at Invictus and As Ever and See what sticks!!!
Unfortunately for RF, the bm and their American cohorts, this is rince and repeat. Same dance steps. Most people are just bored with their unimaginative character assassination of Prince Harry and Meghan.
Australia, here they come!!!
Birmingham, NO SHAKING!!!
Invictus Birmingham is the rf worst nightmare especially to william.
…The stone the builders rejected has become the corner stone and it is marvel in our eyes. GOD IS GOOD INDEED.
The author of the hit-piece article says it all. Alison Boshoff. She’s a fake. She’s a slimy tabloid journalist extraordinaire, where truth and facts mean nothing. She has been working with Alice Evans for four-and-a-half years, helping crazy Alice to destroy her ex-husband, Ioan Gruffudd, and doing a pretty good job of it in the public eye. So I see her sights are now focused on Meghan.