Duchess Meghan’s latest As Ever collaboration is for high-end bloom boxes

This week, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her latest As Ever collaboration. When this collab was initially teased on Tuesday, I thought As Ever was getting into the flower delivery business. As in, people would be able to send flower arrangements via As Ever, like the arrangements would be done according to Meghan’s vision. I thought that would be a weird idea, but I was intrigued. Turns out, it’s not that. It’s something even weirder! As Ever has collaborated with High Camp Supply on a “Garden Tea Bloom Box” – for $255, you can order one tin of As Ever peppermint tea and one jar of As Ever honey, and it will come in a box with lots of flowers. From As Ever:

Created in collaboration with High Camp Supply, The Garden Tea Bloom Box brings together High Camp Gardenias, Peonies, Camellia Greens, Jasmine and Mint with As ever Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey with Honeycomb. The box includes long stems for classic arrangements and shorter stems for floating blooms, designed to be styled across the table or throughout the home. Fragrant florals for the table and soothing peppermint tea for the afternoon come together in a thoughtfully curated assortment that welcomes the new season with open arms.

[From As Ever]

High camp indeed. Y’all know I love and support Meghan, but this is a little bit much! Maybe it needed to be workshopped a bit more, or maybe Meghan is leaning into her obviously high-end consumer base. There’s a note on the As Ever site that people should get their orders in before Easter, so I guess this limited-edition collab is sort of the “Easter special.” I get it – Easter, spring, in bloom, gardenias. That being said, I actually think my idea was better – sending flower arrangements “curated by Meghan” via As Ever, in collaboration with some high-end flower people. I also kind of think that Meghan needs to lean into the collaborations which have already worked well – the bookmark was a huge success, as were the chocolate bars. It’s notable that she doesn’t have a permanent bespoke chocolate line for As Ever. You know what else would work if she wanted to do something flower-related? An As Ever line of vases and planters. Oh, and As Ever seed packets!! These are all free ideas, Meghan!!

PS… Meghan posted some behind-the-scenes photos & a video of the photoshoot for these bloom boxes on her Instagram. I’m including the pics in this post.