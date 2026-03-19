Duchess Meghan’s latest As Ever collaboration is for high-end bloom boxes

This week, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her latest As Ever collaboration. When this collab was initially teased on Tuesday, I thought As Ever was getting into the flower delivery business. As in, people would be able to send flower arrangements via As Ever, like the arrangements would be done according to Meghan’s vision. I thought that would be a weird idea, but I was intrigued. Turns out, it’s not that. It’s something even weirder! As Ever has collaborated with High Camp Supply on a “Garden Tea Bloom Box” – for $255, you can order one tin of As Ever peppermint tea and one jar of As Ever honey, and it will come in a box with lots of flowers. From As Ever:
Created in collaboration with High Camp Supply, The Garden Tea Bloom Box brings together High Camp Gardenias, Peonies, Camellia Greens, Jasmine and Mint with As ever Herbal Peppermint Tea and Sage Honey with Honeycomb.
The box includes long stems for classic arrangements and shorter stems for floating blooms, designed to be styled across the table or throughout the home.
Fragrant florals for the table and soothing peppermint tea for the afternoon come together in a thoughtfully curated assortment that welcomes the new season with open arms.
High camp indeed. Y’all know I love and support Meghan, but this is a little bit much! Maybe it needed to be workshopped a bit more, or maybe Meghan is leaning into her obviously high-end consumer base. There’s a note on the As Ever site that people should get their orders in before Easter, so I guess this limited-edition collab is sort of the “Easter special.” I get it – Easter, spring, in bloom, gardenias. That being said, I actually think my idea was better – sending flower arrangements “curated by Meghan” via As Ever, in collaboration with some high-end flower people. I also kind of think that Meghan needs to lean into the collaborations which have already worked well – the bookmark was a huge success, as were the chocolate bars. It’s notable that she doesn’t have a permanent bespoke chocolate line for As Ever. You know what else would work if she wanted to do something flower-related? An As Ever line of vases and planters. Oh, and As Ever seed packets!! These are all free ideas, Meghan!!
PS… Meghan posted some behind-the-scenes photos & a video of the photoshoot for these bloom boxes on her Instagram. I’m including the pics in this post.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Meghan’s Instagram, As Ever and As Ever’s Instagram.
As someone who isn’t a huge fresh flower person this isn’t for me, but I think that she’s probably doing an even mixture of price points and what will appeal. I’m sure they’ve workshopped it behind the scenes, so some people will be interested in the leather bookmarks, and chocolate and some people with a little bit more disposable income will be interested in stuff like this.
For the record I do hope that they are figuring out a way to make the chocolate something that’s just a regular option. Because it was delicious and the quality was fantastic. If you’re someone that enjoys good chocolate the price wasn’t outrageous. And I do hope she expands into housewares soon because that is much more my speed. I do realize though that sourcing good options for new business takes time, and with a hyper focus on her nothing can go wrong.
Gardenias are a strange choice as they turn brown when you pick them. I’m sure people will buy it, just like they bought the overpriced candles and crates of wine.
Price-wise, the wine and candles are pretty much standard for higher-end offerings. Easily verified, so no idea where your snarkiness is coming from. Btw, the specialist flower company will know what it’s doing with gardenias 😂
It’s always fascinating when people seem annoyed by how others spend their money.
So bitter,,,,.,,,bitter…………bitter.
LMAO
Sweetums………did you plan to reveal all that?
Candle price is spot on for high-end candles (it’s even larger than a Jo Malone, etc) and the wine is the price you pay for a nice bottle of wine.
Please tell us when you were held at gunpoint and forced to look at her website and buy. We’ll happily call the police for you.
Meghan is big into someone taking the pleasure in putting the blooms together themselves. She seemed to model flower arranging in the insta video. So I’m guessing that is the thought behind it. No lie, the daffodils are starting to come up in GA so I will just go outside and pick them with the kids. Bc flower picking and flower arranging is one of our spring things.
Having looked at the High Camp Supply prices this is actually pretty reasonable and you get two As Ever products as well
Guessing this is HCS using M’s reach to get a huge amount of publicity and attract new customers as well as positioning As Ever as a luxury brand?
It’s a lovely idea and if I could afford it..I would order it. I love gardenias! I had a bush that bloomed by my front door for years. Eventually a bad cold snap in GA did it in. I look forward to what else she does esp now that As Ever is fully hers. 🙂
That’s looking very Mother’s day. I feel like they are too early with this particular launch. My mom would LOVE THIS. But in Donald Trump’s economy, something like this would be aspirational.
It’s not too early if the intention is to get in orders for Easter (as indicated by the site), which is barely in two weeks’ time. Some people still go all out for Easter. Now, I do think that they could sell LOADS more if they included those sold out chocolate bars in the package, but what do I know? That may be coming next! 😀
I was expecting tea bloom box to mean those beautiful packets where the flower opens up in the tea. I’m a little sad imagining the state these flowers will arrive in after shipment, people posting pics with wilted browned flowers? Huh. I’m a forever fan of Meghan just trying to think this one through, I’m sure they have a solution but yes it does seem odd.
She’s launching this with an already established flower business, right? I am sure they are the ones who worked the kinks out on shipping long ago.
The website states that High Camp Supply is shipping the flowers and the asever products will be shipped separately. I’m sure they know what they are doing.
There are people called florists ( gasp, I know) they actually work with flowers and know how to preserve and send them for shipment.
I sincerely doubt they will show up brown, please.
Yeah, this is nonsensical. High Camp Supply isn’t going to allow that.
But get ready for the rota members ordering this by some elaborate means and claiming the flowers are wilted.
Flowers don’t show up brown – honestly – I have had many deliveries of flowers and they all arrive pristine.
You are absolutely correct. I’ve had flowers sent to people even across borders and they have always arrived in perfect condition.
It’s weird, isn’t it, the way people just assume the absolute WORST instead of first doing some basic research, or at the very least, using the experiences of people on this very site as a benchmark? These are two professional businesses collaborating. One would assume that a flower business knows what its doing. Jeez. Le sigh.
Have you never had flowers shipped to You?
The flowers are in the bud stage, when shipped.
Someone sent me flowers as a surprise, I was away and they sat outside for 3 days without water and they were still in decent shape (Winter help).
I am totally sending this to my cousin. She’s taking care of her husband who has terminal cancer. She is really really going to love this.
It is absolutely beautiful and definitely something I would send as a gift, I doubt I will be buying it for myself.. I have restocked my honey 🍯 and jam from As Ever today though.
That’s really nice. I hope that it eases things or gives her a moment.
So Sorry about your cousin and her husband. But this is a wonderful & thoughtful gift.
yeah this is not for me, not at that pricepoint (and probably not even at a lower one.)
I did buy one of the gift sets to get the bookmark and my only issue is that its a little small; I would have liked it to be maybe one more inch. I’m afraid I’m going to lose it. I do laugh every time I use it though about the complaints that the “bookmark didn’t work” from the derangers.
Did you notice, it includes the peppermint tea, and sage honey?
When I first saw this, I thought it might be something to do with Abigail Spencer’s floral company, but I guess not.
I did, but I can both buy of those separately for less than 50 dollars and I have both of those well stocked at home anyway lol (that’s how I got the bookmark….with one of those sets with it.)
I can see why people would like this and it looks pretty, but definitely too rich for my blood, lol.
Yes, it’s not for me either, but your comment the other day was the first time I heard the peppermint tea and sage honey were good together, and it was interesting to see that’s what she chose for this set.
I remembered your comment because I also had just bought the set with the bookmark, first time I got the peppermint tea, and had that honey in the cabinet, which wasn’t opened yet.
Am not a wine drinker, but would be happy to spend money on more chocolate…and apricot spread…
I love gardenias, but I wouldn’t pay $255 for flowers that will stay fresh for just a day or so, if they even arrive fresh, plus some honey and tea. I also love Meghan, but I agree with Kaiser that it’s OK to say that not all As Ever’s choices are 100% spot on. Even if her market leans high-end, this particular item perplexes some of us peasants and plays into the haters’ hands.
I mean the haters are going to hate anyway, and I don’t really get what would be perplexing about having a range of options. You’re not going to be able to afford everything that a brand releases.
I can afford Christian Dior’s lipsticks and perfume I can’t afford their purses or shoes. I buy what I can afford and I leave that to people with more income to buy the stuff I can’t.
I could see if someone promised that everything was going to be affordable and under $100 and nothing was, but that’s not the case. She’s appealing to her diverse market. I’ll have to stick to jam and the occasional wine purchase, because it isn’t in my price point and I’m not interested in fresh flowers, but it’s okay to have it for sale.
PLEASE!
I usually buy from Tradre Joe’s or Farmer’s Markets. There’s a shop in Ft. Green in Brooklyn that was recommended to me. I was aghast at the prices (used to cheap from Traders’) BUT, I will go in there occasionally to get something that is totally unique. I did a bouquet of about 10 flowers in the shop, and it was $150. If you’re into florals, it ain’t cheap and you know it.
She obviously experimenting with products, price points and markets. Now that she is independent of NF she can do so without permission as she builds out her business.
Exactly. All the pearl clutchers are the same people that love to pocket watch Meghan. We see you.
It’s a bold and original idea.
Along with the pantry bundles costing several hundred $, it pulls As Ever towards the higher end of the accessible luxury spectrum. So, people who can drop a couple of $100s on discretionary lifestyle products, while still providing more affordable options such as the individual pots of jam.
I’m wondering whether this is a prelude to As Ever offering much more expensive household wares in the several hundred $ price range – wool throws, LeCreuset style pans, silver tableware?
A few people have ordered this but it’s very expensive and great for corporate gifting, but a stretch for many of us. I will spend that much on wine however, so will be getting more of the rosé for upcoming events. I really miss the crepes and cookie mixes and wish she’d bring that back. I assume they know this will be mote limited based on price point and perishable product so it’s an interesting market test.
I think they might bring back the crepes and cookie mixes if more people wrote and requested them, because some of the drops have definitely been “by popular demand”. I guess people have been waiting, but not actually letting the company know that they really want them. Write to them 🙂 , we know that Meghan and her team love to hear from customers!
I checked out High Camp’s website, and Meghan could not have found a more compatible collaboration. I also checked their pricing, and As ever is offering a good package and good value. This company specializes in shipping flowers from garden to door. I’m sure they know what they’re doing. I notice their use of the word “ephemeral” and they are clearly into creating moments of beauty and sensory luxury. You don’t expect it to last days and weeks. However, this package seems to be for those who can get joy from the “ephemeral” moment, and can afford to indulge. It’s obviously not for everyone. but if anyone has sent flowers lately to anyone, they will not raise their eyebrows too high at the price. Besides, if you’ve noticed, Meghan is always surrounded by flowers, flower-arranging is one of her joys, so yes, we should have expected flowers and As ever together. Hope to see people sharing their enjoyment of their gardenias on instagram.
I love the flower box, but I just can’t pull the trigger on them. I need to landscape my new house and that $250 can buy A LOT of flowers.
The flowers are being shipped for Easter.
Tea and honey coming separately.
The Instagram post with Lilibet is so cute.
Of course, the derangers are shrieking about her hair not being brushed, but for heaven’s sakes, I love that Lili is being allowed to play and run around, and is not being photographed like a pristine, prissy Victorian doll.
Lili’s hair is brushed. Obviously her hair is not naturally straight like other royal children.
Just noticed Lili is wearing tiny bangles on her wrist. That little girl is going to be raiding Meghan’s closet before you know it.
NGL, I unsubscribed after last week’s As Ever email (or maybe the week before?). I am just not in her price-point. I wish her well!
I bought some strawberry spread for me and my sister. It was nice enough, but I won’t be buying it again. I guess I thought she would be less Goop-like in her approach to As Ever, but that’s clearly not the case. I can’t justify the cost, especially with the price of everyday items soaring.
@M
I know nothing about Goop except that it’s expensive and it’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s, so can you please explain what you mean by “Goop-like.”
I wish she would bring back the Apricot spread. I fell in love with it when I didn’t expect to. Still I wait.
I think this would make a really nice early Easter gift the flowers look beautiful. Or if it stays around long enough maybe a Mother’s Day gift.
I gave one jar of the apricot I’m holding onto tight-want to use it in a tart.
Oh, they are pretty though!! I would love to get one of these! Too rich for my taste, but I love it for anyone who can!
I want these flowers so badddddd.
It’s pricey but seems luxurious and high quality.
Maybe for my bday which is comveniently on Easter…
This is probably not for me and that’s absolutely fine. But I’m tickled at Meghan doing Easter gift launches and applauding hard at the cute little ways she can be petty 🤣