Celebrities are furious about the ‘unforgiving’ lighting at the VF Oscar party

A few days before the Oscars, Page Six ran a curious story about celebrities complaining in advance of the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party. VF switched locations for their party (from the Wallis Annenberg Center to LACMA), and the new VF chief Mark Guiducci had culled the guest list, leaving various executives and celebrities fuming. Well, what was funny about all of that is it seems like the biggest issue on Oscar night wasn’t the guest list. The lighting was the biggest problem – no one at Vanity Fair thought to ensure that their celebrity guests looked cute as they posed for photos.
Some stars say the Vanity Fair Oscar party cast them in a bad light — literally. Following the high-profile post-Academy Awards soirée at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Sunday, A-list attendees were allegedly complaining of the “crazy-bright” lighting and “unforgiving” pics.
“I felt like I was standing under klieg lights,” one guest told the Hollywood Reporter following the ultra-exclusive fête that VF retooled with a slashed guest list, less outside press and a new venue. Another attendee joked that she felt like she was hitting early menopause under the glaring lights.
“It was like a hundred degrees,” the anonymous guest told THR. “I was literally having hot flashes.”
The Hollywood trade pointed out that the annual affair was previously known for its “sublime” red carpet lighting when the party was traditionally in Beverly Hills at the Wallis Annenberg Center.
A person described by THR as “a longtime party fixture” noted that the “meticulously calibrated” and flattering lighting was previously “the secret of the Oscar party’s success.”
“I’ve been shot at a million parties, but the setup for that party was always sublime,” they told the outlet. “When you posed for the paps at the VF gala, even the ugliest stars knew they’d come out all right. It was like magic!”
But an insider noted that the lighting this year was, “Like being shot in extremely high-def.”
“You saw a lot of excess pounds and wrinkles that used to be hidden,” they shared. “Nobody wants to be photographed like that!”
A light gray carpet — which was new for Sunday’s event — seemingly made matters worse.
“I genuinely feel bad for some of these women,” another guest complained. “One poor actress looked like a Diane Arbus character. She was on her phone looking at her pictures and shrieking at her publicist. I heard that she went home and cried herself to sleep. Nobody has heard from her since!”
[From Page Six]
I’m including photos from this year’s VF party in the post – judge for yourself. It’s true that the old VF party had much more moody and forgiving lighting – the old set up was geared more towards pools of light on certain marks, and dramatic shadows and a calmer mood in general. This year’s photos really come across as antiseptic, like they’re being used to illustrate a medical journal. Those poor celebrities! Many of the A-listers didn’t even go to the VF party either, maybe they heard about the lighting. Apparently, Emma Stone rented a bus for her Bugonia peeps and they party-hopped all night, but didn’t go to the VF party. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Ed Harris and Amy Madigan at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083433284, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Ed Harris, Amy Madigan, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Laura SĂˇnchez and Jeff Bezos at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083447692, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Laura SĂˇnchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Laura SĂˇnchez and Jeff Bezos at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083447747, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Laura SĂˇnchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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TimothĂ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083453783, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: TimothĂ©e Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Odessa A’Zion at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083453887, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Odessa A’Zion, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Bella Hadid at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083468587, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Bella Hadid, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Kendall Jenner at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083476204, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083481752, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Kris Jenner
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Nicole Kidman
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Sarah Pidgeon
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Featuring: Mikey Madison
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
There is no lighting in the world that will make Bezos’ blow up doll wife look good. In every lighting, at every angle, she looks try hard and pained from the over inflated lips and bolt ons. Other wise, I think the rest looked fine. Not stellar but fine.
Agreed! The woman cant close her lips she’s got so much filler. She honestly is heading into joker territory and I mean the Jack Nicholson joker.
She’s already there
Bolt ons, sigh I miss Michael K.🤣🤣🤣
Mrs. Amazon was once an attractive woman. Then, she does that to herself for whatever reasons. Its a shame, truly. Having said that, she’s an adult and willing participant in looking like the cartoon version of Cruella DeVille. I’ll never understand why women do this to themselves.
Imagine slipping into your massive bed, in your large, well-appointed home in a safe, gated community and crying yourself to sleep because you took a few “bad” photos, while children in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Iran, etc., are being bombed out of their modest homes, and many right out of their lives. It’s understandable why they are speaking anonymously; I’d be too ashamed to be attached to said complaint during such a global crisis. It really is time to eat the rich.
My first reaction was “Stars–they’re just like us.” *eyeroll*
I seriously just can’t with all of this nonsense. The world is on fire. F*ck your bad lighting.
Agreed! Boof*ckinghoo!
No amount of lighting could help Lauen Sanchez Bezos. All that plastic makes her look rather freakish.
You beat me to this comment!
And did she oil up to swim the channel or something? Looking mighty greasy.
Greasy or melting under the hot lights?
I’d say a good percentage of her now qualifies for the recycling bin.
And MacKenzie Scott is still laughing her ass off.
My god are BOTH of them roiding out??
I think it’s more the combined metallic background + harsh light make it look like they’re in an underground vet lab.
Yeah, it’s not just the lighting, it’s that metal background. Grey is a great background for hanging artwork & photographing artifacts, but grey metal? For people? Nope.
But do they look bad because of the lighting? I don’t really see it. The Kardashians look pretty decent.
Of course the Kardashians look okay; plastic mannequins are designed for display under bright lights. Whether in a department store or on a red carpet, plastic doesn’t move, sag, or wrinkle.
Though, if it really was that blazing hot under the lights, I AM surprised they didn’t melt.
I guess Kris will just wear gloves forever since her old hands don’t match the rest of her. What a dilemma….
I saw pics on other sites and they look harsh. I think we are so used to well-lit, airbrushed pics that we don’t realize that even the plastic queens look harsh in real lighting. Kim looked truly ghastly and much older and her mom looked like her infamous face lift is already failing.
Those pics are photoshopped. If you really want to see what Kummy Kake looks like just Google her when she went to lunch with Jared and Ivanka,or aerial shots of her filming her latest bomb.
Nicole Kidman looks like the fancy white lady version of the ghost from the ring with her hair all in her face. I wish she would stop that.
Lauren Sanchez yoinked her face and ballooned her bits so she could be a play thing with a shitty prenup for a LDE villain who looks like a fkn toe. She looks exactly like what she did.
Everyone else looks good. I love Mikey Madison’s dress and how it looks like it was being peeled off of her.
After reading the article, I expected to see some really unflattering photos. Are these….it? Or did they not release the worst ones? Because everyone looks fine to me. Not the best, not the worst.
Even the Kardashians, who sometimes look awfully plastic-y in natural light, look nice here.
These are not the bad photos. I chuckled when seeing some of the photos – their good looks are sometimes a total illusion.
It’s bright but I think everyone looks fine. It was the grey washed background that looked dated.
This. The background was uglier than the celebs.
Sure, the lighting is harsh and the background is ugly, but the reaction makes me wonder if those people (especially the ones with fainting couches) think they look better than the rest of us know they do. They don’t look BAD, but they do look human.
1st world problems wow.
We should all be so lucky.
Looks like Hollywood is shifting. I think the current state of media ownership (influenced by those billionaires linked to the current government’s agenda) has impacted the social circles. False narratives and outlandish ‘alternative facts’ are no longer relegated to the Enquirer and other trash tabloids. The trade publications seems to have shifted their modus operandai towards tabloid style narratives like the Enquirer. I think veteran actors, entertainers, producers and directors are guarding their privacy and being very selective about where they socialize and how they socialize. Seems they are choosing to show up only at events they are required to attend for their projects. Gone are the days when you’d see major movie stars, entertainers, etc. attend the party just for the fun of it, hanging out with their peers. 😔
I think Ed-has-no-Harris (ha!) looks smoking hot no matter what lighting he’s in. And Amy Madigan looks beautiful.
Absolutely criminal that Ed Harris does not have an Oscar or two!
I think they look the same as always—over-injected, carved to hell and back in some cases and fine in others. The carpet color is an interesting touch. The complaining just makes them seem more out of touch than usual.
I care less and less about their industry the more they whine about their ridiculous “problems”.
The lighting in the restroom at work has taught me to love myself despite brassy hair dye and dry skin (my mirror at home shows rich color and smooth skin, but whatever). I invite them all to visit this bathroom and never fear harsh light again.
“When you posed for the paps at the VF gala, even the ugliest stars knew they’d come out all right.”
Quite a quote.
Well, I do have to say that I think Amy Madigan and Ed Harris look fantastic in the VF carpet photo. Maybe it’s their likability factor.
I think Ed Harris wins these photos, both b/c he looks incredibly dashing and handsome AND he got to escort the lovely Amy Madigan (in life, lol). I see *them* in their photos.
But otherwise, yeah, the photos are boring and blah. The VF photos before always at least looked interesting and flattering. The new editor I thought had a background in fashion; not sure what the desired direction was for this. Cheap? Non-union? How to kill a party and show everyone you’re in charge?
These are such important points, but regarding how Ed and Amy look great and don’t obsess over lighting, here’s the thing. They are interesting, accomplished, and *confident* people. Building one’s identity around being attractive is a losing proposition from minute one. That said, they clearly put effort into staying healthy and active and dayum do they know how to dress for style and comfort.
“I heard that she went home and cried herself to sleep. Nobody has heard from her since!”
Quote of the day. Feels like a line from a mockumentary about celebrity, and I’m here for it.
I hope this was a joke, but in Hollywood culture who even knows.
Maybe this party has run its course.
Vanity Fair is shooting itself in the foot. This party used to be THE place to be seen and photographed after the Oscars and now the new editor is ruining it. I hate to always pine for the good old days but . . .
I dunno, I feel like people got tired of the VF party long ago & which is partly why Elton John created his Oscar Night party & why everybody flocked to that one instead.
I remember when Laura was Laura Sanchez a local news anchor in Los Angeles. She was lovely. Why all the surgery?!
Methinks that Jeff wanted a blow-up doll for his birthday one year and Laureen delivered by debasing herself. I would think she’d be smarter than that. The things some women do for a man!
… for a billionaire man. Fixed it for ya.
I think the celebrity in question is Demi Moore. I did see her photo and she looked more her age, despite all the work she has had done. I can totally see her going home and crying herself to sleep.
Why are Bezos and his blow up doll even at this party? They aren’t actors…unless they really are aliens pretending to be people with genuine feels and empathy and I dunno maybe a modicum of common sense.