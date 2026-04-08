Donald Trump announced a ‘ceasefire’ with Iran after threatening total annihilation

It’s been difficult to write about any of this political crap in recent months because I am incandescent with rage at every single person who enabled Donald Trump. I have violent contempt for every single person who argued that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were the same, or that voting for Kamala would be worse. I remain disgusted by all of the morons who still protest Kamala but refuse to ever criticize, protest or challenge Trump. Yesterday, Trump posted a social media message in which he threatened this: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” He was explicitly threatening to use nuclear weapons on Iran unless they capitulated before last night’s deadline. Obviously, Trump was the one capitulating by the evening. Pakistan did some diplomatic maneuvering and Donny Dementia agreed to a two-week ceasefire. The ceasefire includes extremely generous terms for Iran – they’re getting a lot more than they had before Trump started his asinine war. Art of the Deal!!
President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday night — hours after he’d threatened “a whole civilization will die tonight” and about 90 minutes before a deadline he set for Tehran to reach an agreement with the U.S.
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Earlier in the day, Trump had warned on social media that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if there was no deal between the two warring countries.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed the ceasefire agreement and claimed victory, saying “nearly all war objectives have been achieved.” In a statement, it also spelled out what it said was in the 10-point plan submitted to the U.S. It said it includes the following, which are direct quotes translated by NBC News:
“Controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz coordinated with Iran’s armed forces”
“The necessity of ending the war against all components of the resistance axis” (Iran has referred to this axis as including the militant group Hezbollah)
“Withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all bases and positions in the region”
“Establishment of a secure transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring Iran’s control under the agreed framework”
“Full compensation for damages to Iran”
“Removal of all primary and secondary sanctions and relevant resolutions of the Board of Governors and the U.N. Security Council”
“Release of all frozen Iranian assets abroad”
“The adoption of all these provisions in a binding U.N. Security Council resolution”
It’s not that I believe that Iran secured the deal which they spell out, I just think Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is more credible than the Trump White House and Whisky Pete’s Pentagon. I guarantee that at the end of this two-week ceasefire, the agreement hammered out will look more like Iran’s plan. A complete waste of blood and treasure, all for Trump to capitulate and give Iran everything they’ve wanted for years, including complete control over Strait of Hormuz and the release of Iran’s foreign assets. While I’m glad that there will be some humanitarian relief for Iranians, Trump is still going to make threats and he could still blow up this deal.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Hooray for TACO Tuesday, I guess.
I feel the same way! TACO Tuesday. While Dementia Don chickens out again, Israel & Iran are still lobbing missiles at each other, Israel is still trying to take over Lebanon (leaving Lebanon alone was included in Iran’s 10 point demand), the countries which house US bases (and that we were supposed to protect) are still at risk while recovering from damages already incurred, and some Americans are still stranded in the Middle East. Iran knows the Felon can’t be trusted bc he has bombed them during negotiations before. This a-hole has made the US look weak af, with the only “win” being the Strait of Hormuz reopening, with Iran charging huge toll fees per ship and I don’t know if the agreement will allow any US or Israeli and their allied ships to pass. The agreement is just that vague. And don’t get me started on the Felon’s agreeing to pay the Iranian reparations (which I doubt he will bc he loves ripping people off) while whining that “the US can’t afford to pay for child care, Medicaid, Medicare and other things”.
Of course Mango is going to pay the Iranians reparations—it’s what Putin ordered.
Exactly this! There’s no way Putin didn’t have a heavy hand in controlling his puppet.
Also, re the fees per ship for passing through the Hormuz, the Suez Canal also has a fee structure but I don’t think it’s as high as Hormuz at the moment.
Not going to lie, I was worried. A man trying to start WWIII and no-one stopping him. Thankful for the ceasefire but wish the UK and dutch royals don’t go and visit that man(they both have visits planned)
You said it better than me.
And they are making a fuzz about the Hormuz strait that was already open to start with!
He and his team of as£!kissers are a threat to the world and deserve to be imprisoned.
I know – since the war started traffic through the strait never stopped, just reduced, thou quite drastically. I don’t think Iran had complete control over it – just the part their side but now the orange menace and his cohort of village idiots have just handed complete control over to them.
The US got their ass handed to them.
@digitalunicorn: they also started accepting trades in all the currencies except US dollars…this administration damaged you…
This is…he’s throwing temper tantrums with nuclear weapons. This man is so unstable. I have no idea how much control he truly has over military decisions. So unnerving.
Another chapter in the Trump circus. The greatest showman.
The only ones happy with this mess are Wallstreet and his adjacent families.
I think Iran is pretty happy too. They’re much better off than they were before Trump ordered the attack.
Hey dum dum’s who thought Trump was a good idea: remember when the rest of us said that you don’t give this psycho the nuclear codes? Welp. *gestures around wildly*
Republican congressional leadership refuses to call Congress back in session. Democrats are demanding it but can’t force it. So while this demented lunatic threatens nuclear annihilation one minute and surrenders our national security the next, his fascist enablers have Congress on extended spring break. And people calling for the 25th amendment to be invoked should understand that impeachment, as difficult as it is, is actually easier since it does not require any action by Trump’s cabinet of drunken dunces while the 25th does. Not that either remedy will happen in this totally disfunctional government but just so everyone understands how hopeless it is to remove him.
Under this deal things will get worse in the ME – the Iranian regime will become more emboldened and things will absolutely get worse for the Iranian people. Then there are how things are going to get even worse for the rest of us if its true that he’s going to give complete control of the Strait of Hormuz to the Iranian regime.
Putin’s useful muppet strikes again. Also its unlikely the UN will agree to some of these terms.
Begs the question – what was this war really about? Neither the US or Israel get ANYTHING out of it.
The war was about Trump trying to distract us from him being a p3do grapist.
This war is about keeping Mango and his buddy Bibi out of the slammer.
Oh Israel gets plenty out of this war. They’ve got a blank cheque to bomb, invade or annex any place they want throughout the whole region. They are currently enacting their long-standing plan to pulverize Lebanon so they can take over parts of it. Israel absolutely comes out the winner here. The US? Not so much. Beyond committing war crimes, I’m not sure what they gained that couldn’t be achieved through diplomacy.
This man is mentally unwell an unhinged from reality. How long will this be allowed to go on???
I’m glad that we got a temporary lull, but we still have an impulsive, racist, demented psychopath— propped up by other psychopaths to deal with, both domestically and way beyond. Many of the people now in power are quite happy with this rollercoaster of insanity and abuse. While many Americans can’t risk losing their health insurance or their paychecks, others have a few more options. Anti-war efforts might actually pull in some of the Trump voters who are now beginning to realize that Trumps policies are hurting them too. At least some members of the military are reminding themselves of the oaths that they took — and are steeling themselves to living up to them. Trump himself is deteriorating rapidly — and becoming more unstable, but also more vulnerable. I’m not sure what the next steps should be strategically, but it’s time for We The People to wield what power we can: economically, socially and politically, by any means necessary. It’s way past time for a regime change. We deserve better. The entire world deserves better.