Donald Trump announced a ‘ceasefire’ with Iran after threatening total annihilation

It’s been difficult to write about any of this political crap in recent months because I am incandescent with rage at every single person who enabled Donald Trump. I have violent contempt for every single person who argued that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were the same, or that voting for Kamala would be worse. I remain disgusted by all of the morons who still protest Kamala but refuse to ever criticize, protest or challenge Trump. Yesterday, Trump posted a social media message in which he threatened this: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” He was explicitly threatening to use nuclear weapons on Iran unless they capitulated before last night’s deadline. Obviously, Trump was the one capitulating by the evening. Pakistan did some diplomatic maneuvering and Donny Dementia agreed to a two-week ceasefire. The ceasefire includes extremely generous terms for Iran – they’re getting a lot more than they had before Trump started his asinine war. Art of the Deal!!

President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday night — hours after he’d threatened “a whole civilization will die tonight” and about 90 minutes before a deadline he set for Tehran to reach an agreement with the U.S. “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he wrote on Truth Social. Earlier in the day, Trump had warned on social media that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if there was no deal between the two warring countries. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed the ceasefire agreement and claimed victory, saying “nearly all war objectives have been achieved.” In a statement, it also spelled out what it said was in the 10-point plan submitted to the U.S. It said it includes the following, which are direct quotes translated by NBC News: “Controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz coordinated with Iran’s armed forces”

“The necessity of ending the war against all components of the resistance axis” (Iran has referred to this axis as including the militant group Hezbollah)

“Withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all bases and positions in the region”

“Establishment of a secure transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring Iran’s control under the agreed framework”

“Full compensation for damages to Iran”

“Removal of all primary and secondary sanctions and relevant resolutions of the Board of Governors and the U.N. Security Council”

“Release of all frozen Iranian assets abroad”

“The adoption of all these provisions in a binding U.N. Security Council resolution”

[From NBC News]

It’s not that I believe that Iran secured the deal which they spell out, I just think Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is more credible than the Trump White House and Whisky Pete’s Pentagon. I guarantee that at the end of this two-week ceasefire, the agreement hammered out will look more like Iran’s plan. A complete waste of blood and treasure, all for Trump to capitulate and give Iran everything they’ve wanted for years, including complete control over Strait of Hormuz and the release of Iran’s foreign assets. While I’m glad that there will be some humanitarian relief for Iranians, Trump is still going to make threats and he could still blow up this deal.