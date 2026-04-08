Natasha Archer: ‘I learnt so much from the people I was working for.’

In recent weeks, Natasha Archer has relaunched herself and launched her new business. Archer was the Princess of Wales’s longtime stylist/assistant until Archer rather suddenly split from Kate last summer. That split also seemingly coincided with Archer’s split from her husband Chris Jackson, a royal-friendly Getty photographer. Notably, as soon as Archer quit royal work, she made her Instagram public and everyone could see that she was following the Duchess of Sussex and all of Meghan’s friends and associates. It was creepy AF. Archer went underground for the better part of eight months, only to pop back up with her new bespoke stylist-for-hire business. Her revamped Instagram and her new site both look heavily influenced by Duchess Meghan’s aesthetic, and it’s once again creepy AF. Well, Archer gave a new interview to the Telegraph, and of course she was not asked about all of Meghan-stalking nor was she asked about exactly what happened between herself and Kate. Still, there were some interesting comments and asides:

What Archer did for Kate: Behind the scenes, she was a diary-setter and a project manager, a sounding board and a confidante. But the press particularly caught on to the fact that she was helping the Princess with her wardrobe, calling her Catherine’s “stylist” at a time when the Princess’s clothing choices were setting the tone for a new era of the monarchy, as well as being a boost to British businesses. Archer describes it as part of an overall planning process: she would find the perfect sartorial solution to match the itinerary she had herself developed. “I often get referred to as a stylist, and it’s quite frustrating,” she says now. “There are a lot of other things that came with my role and with what I’m offering now with my consultancy. I’m not a traditional stylist, I’m looking at everything. Even admin support. I feel like it’s a unique talent that I can bring to specific people.”

How she helps clients: “Precision is one of my key words,” she says, “and helping my clients understand where they are going is a huge focus of my business. It’s everything – what floor are you going to be walking on? How hot is it going to be? Is it going to be windy? Are you going to be sitting in a prominent position? Are you going to be up and down saying hello to guests? Don’t wear linen for something you’re going to be sitting in for hours… Knowing all of this then makes them feel ahead of the game….I just love supporting people. There are so many levels of support – yes, admin, but also just being there sometimes, being that calmness to someone.”

Mood board services: “I offer varying levels of service,” she continues. “It might be a remote client for whom I am putting together a digital look book or mood board with shoppable links. They might then have a team doing their purchasing. Or it might be someone flying in from the US and we’ll do a fit day [trying on the clothes with a tailor] here.”

She advises timelessness over trends, always. “I’m very interested by trends, but the people I’m working with really value the precision of what looks good,” she says. “A floral print might be lovely and it might be on trend, but actually what is going to work when you’re in the family wedding photo is not always that fun thing.”

Kate-centric fashion contacts: During her time working with the Princess of Wales, Archer built valuable contacts within the fashion industry. She cites Jenny Packham as one of her favourites to work with. “I’ve built up brilliant friendships over the years, I’ve spent a long time working with these people and they are so supportive,” she says. “Jenny also designed my wedding dress, which was such fun.”

Her marriage: In 2017, after meeting through work, Archer married the royal photographer Chris Jackson. They have two sons, aged seven and four. Reportedly, the couple separated in 2025; however, she will not comment on this.

Archer won’t take credit for Kate’s flag-dressing or buttons: How many of these exact dressing tactics came specifically from Archer we may never know. She is discreet about her former employer. She does say, though, that working for the Waleses was “an extraordinary privilege and I hold it so close to my heart. I’ve made incredible friendships there and I look back on my memories totally fondly and I just feel really grateful to have had that opportunity.” She goes on, “I learnt so much from the people I was working for. It’s planning, it’s being ready, it’s offering an unwavering level of support to who you are working with. And my work has definitely evolved now, but my standards remain the same.”

Discretion!! “I’ve built up my reputation on such discretion and that’s something I really want to maintain,” she explains. “I hope to grow, and I think it’ll be a journey, and making sure I bring people on board who I am teaching my brand to. It’s all very new and I’m using skills that I’ve learnt with my experience, and taking them forward.”

Archer could always go back to royal work?? In 2019, Archer was appointed an MVO (Member of the Royal Victorian Order) in Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honours list. It’s a personal award given to those who have provided exceptional service to the Royal family – Prince William conducted her investiture, pinning her medal to her LK Bennett dress. Since Archer resigned last year, the MVO now acts as a unique sort of employer reference on her CV – and one that will undoubtedly set her up for life. It also shows that the palace doors would probably swing wide open for her to return, should she ever want to.