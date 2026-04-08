Natasha Archer: ‘I learnt so much from the people I was working for.’

In recent weeks, Natasha Archer has relaunched herself and launched her new business. Archer was the Princess of Wales’s longtime stylist/assistant until Archer rather suddenly split from Kate last summer. That split also seemingly coincided with Archer’s split from her husband Chris Jackson, a royal-friendly Getty photographer. Notably, as soon as Archer quit royal work, she made her Instagram public and everyone could see that she was following the Duchess of Sussex and all of Meghan’s friends and associates. It was creepy AF. Archer went underground for the better part of eight months, only to pop back up with her new bespoke stylist-for-hire business. Her revamped Instagram and her new site both look heavily influenced by Duchess Meghan’s aesthetic, and it’s once again creepy AF. Well, Archer gave a new interview to the Telegraph, and of course she was not asked about all of Meghan-stalking nor was she asked about exactly what happened between herself and Kate. Still, there were some interesting comments and asides:
What Archer did for Kate: Behind the scenes, she was a diary-setter and a project manager, a sounding board and a confidante. But the press particularly caught on to the fact that she was helping the Princess with her wardrobe, calling her Catherine’s “stylist” at a time when the Princess’s clothing choices were setting the tone for a new era of the monarchy, as well as being a boost to British businesses. Archer describes it as part of an overall planning process: she would find the perfect sartorial solution to match the itinerary she had herself developed. “I often get referred to as a stylist, and it’s quite frustrating,” she says now. “There are a lot of other things that came with my role and with what I’m offering now with my consultancy. I’m not a traditional stylist, I’m looking at everything. Even admin support. I feel like it’s a unique talent that I can bring to specific people.”
How she helps clients: “Precision is one of my key words,” she says, “and helping my clients understand where they are going is a huge focus of my business. It’s everything – what floor are you going to be walking on? How hot is it going to be? Is it going to be windy? Are you going to be sitting in a prominent position? Are you going to be up and down saying hello to guests? Don’t wear linen for something you’re going to be sitting in for hours… Knowing all of this then makes them feel ahead of the game….I just love supporting people. There are so many levels of support – yes, admin, but also just being there sometimes, being that calmness to someone.”
Mood board services: “I offer varying levels of service,” she continues. “It might be a remote client for whom I am putting together a digital look book or mood board with shoppable links. They might then have a team doing their purchasing. Or it might be someone flying in from the US and we’ll do a fit day [trying on the clothes with a tailor] here.”
She advises timelessness over trends, always. “I’m very interested by trends, but the people I’m working with really value the precision of what looks good,” she says. “A floral print might be lovely and it might be on trend, but actually what is going to work when you’re in the family wedding photo is not always that fun thing.”
Kate-centric fashion contacts: During her time working with the Princess of Wales, Archer built valuable contacts within the fashion industry. She cites Jenny Packham as one of her favourites to work with. “I’ve built up brilliant friendships over the years, I’ve spent a long time working with these people and they are so supportive,” she says. “Jenny also designed my wedding dress, which was such fun.”
Her marriage: In 2017, after meeting through work, Archer married the royal photographer Chris Jackson. They have two sons, aged seven and four. Reportedly, the couple separated in 2025; however, she will not comment on this.
Archer won’t take credit for Kate’s flag-dressing or buttons: How many of these exact dressing tactics came specifically from Archer we may never know. She is discreet about her former employer. She does say, though, that working for the Waleses was “an extraordinary privilege and I hold it so close to my heart. I’ve made incredible friendships there and I look back on my memories totally fondly and I just feel really grateful to have had that opportunity.” She goes on, “I learnt so much from the people I was working for. It’s planning, it’s being ready, it’s offering an unwavering level of support to who you are working with. And my work has definitely evolved now, but my standards remain the same.”
Discretion!! “I’ve built up my reputation on such discretion and that’s something I really want to maintain,” she explains. “I hope to grow, and I think it’ll be a journey, and making sure I bring people on board who I am teaching my brand to. It’s all very new and I’m using skills that I’ve learnt with my experience, and taking them forward.”
Archer could always go back to royal work?? In 2019, Archer was appointed an MVO (Member of the Royal Victorian Order) in Elizabeth II’s New Year’s Honours list. It’s a personal award given to those who have provided exceptional service to the Royal family – Prince William conducted her investiture, pinning her medal to her LK Bennett dress. Since Archer resigned last year, the MVO now acts as a unique sort of employer reference on her CV – and one that will undoubtedly set her up for life. It also shows that the palace doors would probably swing wide open for her to return, should she ever want to.
It’s possible the Telegraph did ask Archer some pointed questions about her palace exit and/or her Meghan-stalking and Meghan-centric aesthetic, and she simply refused to answer. I doubt she was asked though, because of the double-standards all around Prince William and Kate. The British press creates mountains out of molehills every time Harry & Meghan change up their California office staff, but the whole-ass future queen loses her closest aide under mysterious circumstances AND it turns out that the aide was stalking Meghan and her friends on social media? And none of the British papers want to talk about it or point it out or unravel that particular mess. My guess is that everyone knows that Archer knows enough to sink the royal ship and everyone (including the press) is walking on eggshells around her.
Photos courtesy of Archer’s Instagram, Cover Images, As Ever’s Instagram, Netflix. Side-by-sides by Celebitchy.
Alright, I fully admit I have no idea what stylists do – when it comes to the details. That said, knowing what environment a client is going to be in when you’re styling them; don’t go for linen if they’re going to be sitting for a long time. Isn’t that stylist 101 stuff?
Yeah ‘if its going to be windt’ someone should have told Kate(‘s stylist)! Oh wait….
Now I know where Kate got her silly talking points from 😏. Natasha sounds just like empty head Kate. “ I help every client with everything. I tell them when it’s windy and raining “ LOL, she should not have given that interview 🤣🤣🤣
See, I wondered if the linen comment was a subtle dig at Meghan. Bc we know Meghan is going to wear linen regardless of whether it wrinkles too much in the photos. Meghan would just shrug and say well yeah it’s linen, and?
💯 dig at Meghan. Who doesn’t actually do royal engagements so her point is moot?
I had a roommate in college that was from a very wealthy, old school family and she once told me “J, you iron your clothes WAY too much. Wrinkles show that you are wearing natural fibers.”
I must admit that I didn’t get that linen reference, but I must also admit that I would NOT open any can of worms which compares linen to flashing your bum(!) across several continents or exiting a limo while hoisting one leg in order to show your cooch to the media and guests. And I just cannot find serious offense from someone who slavishly follows Meghan online like her (ha) business depended on it. Face it, Natacha, you and Kate will always come in a far second in that contest.
You’re right, it is very basic stuff, and her answers read like grade-school babble, with talking points gleaned from goodness knows where just being spouted, but with no concrete meaning to the words and sentences. Just like her former employer.
You want to go back to that “royal tour” of India that Kate and William treated like a taxpayer-funded holiday and see how the less sycophantic reporters of the day described Ms. Archer’s approach to her work. Reporters (including Emily Andrews, and was it Carole Malone?) described in incredibly unflattering tones the money spent on an advance tour by several KP staffers, including Ms. Archer, and highlighted their astonishing discovery that the latter’s main focus was travelling around the country taking photographs of locations that Kate would visit, in order to plan her outfits – not out of respect for the places or to ensure that Kate’s clothing would reflect an appreciation or consideration of their history and cultural significance, but to ensure the best possible colour and style coordination with the surroundings, with an emphasis on how well they would photograph. You know, the sort of superficial stuff that global statesmen and stateswomen are laser-focussed on during official engagements.
Forgot to add: and despite all of this “advanced preparation” Kate still wore some inappropriate pieces (British designers making “Indian-inspired” costumes and jewellery instead of just wearing Indian designers) and at one horribly memorable event, wore a feather light dress which floated well upwards, back and front, during what was supposed to be a solemn occasion, with Kate making only a token, and very belated, attempt to hold the dress down. She literally flashed high-ranking dignitaries (military?) and all the photographers present. They exercised an abundance of discretion and only published photographs taken from the sides, but it is clear that everyone in front and behind her got more than an eyeful. If this is an example of this “stylist’s” preparation, support and work, then her future projects, even with all the Meghan cosplay, should be interesting.
Kate’s Caribbean tour fashion was appalling, totally inappropriate and tone deaf. I hope Natasha uses it as part of her portfolio 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Did she sign off on the hot pink coat during the 9/11 memorial? Just wondering….I guess it was neither windy or raining so anything goes!
I was laughing so hard because the multiple flashing while on tour incidents happened under Archer’s watch. The one at the Indian memorial was especially bad.
And Kate’s colonizer fashion with token inclusion of locals seems to be from her too.
That said Kate doesn’t actually work so she could take the time herself to look up where she was visiting and finding out local fashion designers.
If archer had just left and not gotten divorced you could sort of see that she just got tired of working for Kate. But the upheaval in her personal life along with making a significant work change suggests a lot more happened that hasn’t been said.
I liked how she said she was so much more than a stylist and then just listed very basic things that a stylist would do.
And yes the irony is that based on what we saw from Kate while Natasha was with her, she wasnt even doing those basic things well.
This dress in India, lol? https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/659963/Kate-Middleton-Marilyn-Monroe-moment-in-India
And 🎯 to the terrible colonial cosplay in the Caribbean.
Talk about polishing a turd. So, when Kate flashes people in India during a tour, for God’s sake, the BM calls it a “major Marilyn Monroe” moment. That’s it, that’s all. They conveniently forget that this AMERICAN was a working ACTRESS at the time she was photographed. The BM doesn’t mind hiding behind her in order to excuse or diminish Kate’s faux pas. Apparently, sometimes they don’t hate American actresses so much.
It’s truly the Pippa tips for clothing – check the weather! Linen wrinkles! Don’t flash people!
‘ Is it going to be windy? Are you going to be sitting in a prominent position?’
So didnt Kate listen? Cause she flashed the world repeatedly on her official tours*, but never bothered with weighted hems, slips or even wearing visible underwear. And remember the red dress hiked up really high when getting out the car?
*) the many pics are out there, they were in the papers, but posting these on X will get you a ban
Yep that was right where my thoughts went. Is that a dig at Kate? Because it sounds like a dig at Kate.
There was definitely media discussion of kate needing to weight her skirts before the Indian memorial incident so I do think Archer likely suggested them. After all there has been a long history of kate having exhibitionist tendencies, since the kate middlebum days. And the red dress incident was pretty recent.
What makes it worse is that Meghan got criticized harshly for far less. She never flashed the pubic as much as Kate did but you would never know by how much Meghan was criticized.
The thing is, Meghan never flashed the public (or pubic if you will – love the typo! 🙂 ) *at all*, not even once, whereas Kate did it pretty much on the regular, as you say. But on one occasion when Meghan attended a Spencer wedding on her birthday, the royal rota, no doubt spurred on by the principals at KP, and angry that onlookers who had gathered outside the church had sung Happy Birthday to Meghan, made a HUGE stink about how she had “broken protocol” by showing her bra when you would literally have to be zooming in on the photograph to see the tiniest hint of a bra. All because people online had been praising Meghan’s stylish appearance and saying how lovely it was to see a royal dressed like a modern woman instead of in a fugly coatdress, plus saying how cute it was that she was serenaded by strangers on her birthday. They literally had to sully a lovely moment on her birthday and the wedding of the couple by inventing a scandal.
@Magdalena: You’re bringing back such memories. I guess I must have dosed off during the Sussex wedding, because I completely missed the part where Meghan pledged to Harry that she would “love and cherish, and never have nice things” to him.
Don’t forget to check if it will be hot, and if that’s the case, leave the heavy wool coat at home!
This is obviously not my world but even after reading I am still having trouble with a job decription of what she actually does. So she is admin/PA and stylist?
The part about her helping to create the itinerary and the diary? She’s def making it sound like she more of a PA than just a stylist. And I could believe that. They prob had her doing a lot.
That was my thinking, too. They had her doing everything, because they’re cheapskates. They had no intention of hiring multiple professionals when they could get somebody young & dumb enough to do everything they told her to do–which apparently included suitcase wrangling.
She comes across as sounding like she doesn’t actually have a title for herself, just that she is indispensable and so much more special than a mere stylist or AA. But I wouldn’t be all that interested in hiring someone who can’t clearly tell me what I’d be paying for. (Kissing my butt isn’t on my list of needs.)
She was basically Kate’s personal assistant
I don’t think her clientele will be big name celebrities, I think her market are people who are new to a particular part of society or event and want to fit in, not stand out.
Nobody with a brain would use her, unless like that Peter ( cousin’s) fiance who seemed to want to suck up to Kate in ugly clothes. It’s all emperor’s clothes. And vary funny.
The market for people wanting to dress dated , frumpy and add 10 years to their age is pretty slim.
I think her clientele will be the nouveau riche and influencers who are Kate stans.
She obviously learned so much like:
Bullying people
How to copy/paste/colonize the styles of your employers’ rivals (Jecca, Meghan, and Princess Diana since K sees all women as rivals),
The art of deception (although no one was fooled by the anemic plant riding shotgun when she pretended to drive Special K home from the hospital) &
How to successfully stalk the inner circle of your employers’ rivals.
Was she also leaking to the tabloids for KP? Also, it’s beyond odd that she likely was given the chance to hype Special K during this interview, yet clearly did not. She just gave generalized statements. Interesting…
Exactly!
Good lord and Lort. I dont’ know what Lort means, it just leapt to mind. She sounds like the work experience girl in a Netflix drama about a team of loveable but clueless nitwits who fake it till they make it. My god. She wore LK Bennet to an investiture, and it was, indeed, her own???? Whoever described William pinning her honour to something that was likely a blend of polyester and made in Bangladesh by children is….. doing something a wee bit more subtle than any operation we can credit to Natasha. Whoooooof. It is a nice perk that Jenny Packham did her wedding gown. But it’s a shame she’s split from her partner with two young kids. My ex-boyfriend’s sister got divorced in similar circumstances, and ever afterwards, their mother referred to the elaborate wedding they had thrown their daughter as “the costume party.” He was another person who understood what it meant not to grow up with “mums who were nice.” And that possibly is the problem with “nice.” It stops you being honest. Poor Natasha, I know people who do work with stylists, and none of them would be likely to hire her, if only because she obviously could never afford the stuff she’d be selecting for her clients. The royals pay peanuts. Kate would never have hired an aristo-adjacent person, someone with a family private income and a consuming passion for good clothes, on account of her own insecurities. The type of people Anna Wintour brought to American Vogue were — in large part — British mavericks and socialites and eccentrics who just *loved* clothes. Ahhhh well.
In Danish “Lort” literally means “shit”.
I think Lort is just just Lord but said in a southern drawl that turns the d into a t sound
“Precision.” I do not think it means what you think it means, Natasha 🤣🤣
😄 I did wonder what kind of dictionary she might have access to. She probably uses AI.
“I’ve built up my reputation on such discretion and that’s something I really want to maintain”: well, she’s definitely not going to reveal anything about her experience with Kate. Is it some sort of reassurance to the palace people that she is not going to say anything? Perhaps, she can find clients who are desperate for discretion as she’s surely capable of it.
So she did the admin work and scheduled the itineraries and emailed the designers and scheduled the fit days…. Groundbreaking.
What about Kate’s green Wimbledon dress that wrinkled horribly?
We can’t blame the red dress/car exit fiasco on Tash, though, because Kate looked high as a kite and got out of the car basically backwards in order to do that flash. I still think she and William had a fight/were on the brink of separating, and she did that to get her legs in the paper. She would pull that when they were dating and he’d make announcements about more military time. (Remember her hot pants splayed out on the roller disco floor?)
Part of that event included Kate trying to touch William and he rebuffed her pretty publicly.
It’s also pretty obvious this was a departure not of her choosing because in a friendly end of working relationship after 15 years, the former employer would be giving a reference as such. She does gymnastics to not mention Kate’s name and since her entire working career is with Kate as her “boss”, it’s more than obvious that didn’t end well.
Considering archer had to deal with things like driving plants from the hospital, I actually feel bad because she did not rake the big bucks working for the royals and unlike Kate, she needs paid employment to raise her young kids.
The media clearly knows the details behind the scenes because they are covering her in a sympathetic way. If they wanted to be nasty they would be. Angela Kelly wasn’t praised once her term was done.
Is she the one who was overheard telling Kate that “Meghan is going to be SO jealous!” about some outfit that Kate was going to be wearing? If so then I have no sympathy for her whatsoever. She’s helped Kate single-white-female Meghan all these years, knowing that Kate would be praised while Meghan had been previously been villified for doing and wearing and saying the same things. I can only imagine that she felt that she was on the winning team while helping her boss mean-girl another woman publicly, and never thought that she would be tossed out in due course.
Weirdly, her complaints here about being called “just” a stylist when she it sounds like she was more of a jack of all trades/dogsbody reminds me of the Wales’ concept of “impact” royaling, where they don’t want to be tied down to a schedule or raise expectations.
It’s very odd – if you are angling for a clientele with money, why not advertise yourself with the term that’s most used? Why sell yourself as a glorified PA/ admin? “Actually, I’m not a stylist, I’m more of a gofer!”
I agree with this. Her approach makes no sense whatsoever.
Excellent point.
She’s very surface level. I see why she and Kate got on so well.
I wish her well. It can’t have been easy working with Kate, the original can’t-work-wont-work, who flakes on things like Ascot, and who seems pretty uptight where choices concerning her lips, body, or hugging are concerned. I have a theory that Natasha sincerely tried to help Kate, from her position as best friend, by pointing out Kate’s decreasing size, and Kate decided this was one too many times, and that’s when they had their falling-out. Well, that plus the divorce (isn’t her ex a contractor, though, and not on staff?) and maybe last year’s Ascot fiasco.
But I’m trying to figure out what her client base would look like. She seems to be hoping her clientele will include Americans: “…someone flying in from the US, and we’ll do a fit day.” I mean, how many Americans know who she is? Besides Kate’s American fawners, but those all seem like lower-middle-class wannabes who could never afford Natasha’s services or a “fit day.”
Maybe I don’t understand what stylists are all about. But if I needed help planning my BAFTA outfit, Kate’s dresser isn’t where I’d go. Maybe for an Ascot outfit. Or if I were a social climber like Carole Middleton?
Kate’s American admirers are just bots, similarly in England. Without the propaganda of millions spent on bots, you’d see what this “support” really looks like.
I think there was cheating between the two marriages. She left her job and got divorced.
I find her use of the word ‘precision’ to be baffling. There was nothing precise about Kate’s clothing choices (or Natasha’s, whomever). Or did Kate just not listen to her? Sky high stilettos when meeting children? Floral-pattern dress & sandals for a visit to a concentration camp museum? Bright pink to the 9-11 memorial? Billowy full skirts for windy locations (airports)? And so on.
I don’t fancy her chances of landing wealthy clients on the back of that interview. As Jay said, displaying Pippa-Tips level of insight here.
Still, maybe she’ll be back as a Lady in Waiting when the time comes.
Archer, running after Kate, laden with shopping bags, has little to do with a stylist, and everything to do with “carry out, bring in, sweep up.” Archer writes, “some even called me a stylist,” which clearly indicates she didn’t consider herself one. Which is good, because her dossier sounds so childish, amateurish, and off-topic, as if a little girl decided to play stylist because she’d heard the word but didn’t quite know what it meant.
These descriptions of her actions are pathetic. She checks the weather??!! It’s as if she wrote that she checks whether it’s summer or winter.
These are such basic activities that—mercifully—they don’t write about them in a dossier. And what is written about? About things she doesn’t even mention: resources, creativity, style, styling examples, etc. Instead, she describes herself as a housekeeper. I’m afraid her only strength is willingness/hard work, not talent, and it’s also clear she’s not very confident, which may have been exacerbated by how Middleton treated her.
I think she had little say in the outfit, because Kate’s outfits, hair, and makeup are clearly Carole Middleton’s responsibility. Even if they’re copying Meghan, they’ll still screw something up.
I don’t know what happened between Middleton and Archer—it looks like someone had some tête-à-tête —but it’s clear there was no agreement, and Archer looks humiliated. That’s why I’m sure sharing her Instagram account was her revenge, to let everyone know that Middleton ordered her to follow everything Meghan-related (or all three of them did so eagerly).
It’s also possible that the similarity between the advertising and Meghan’s work stems from her fascination with Meghan, from admiration, rather than willinghy “stealing” the idea itself. Imagine witnessing Middleton’s incompetence and tastelessness for so many years, and then seeing such a creative, hard-working woman next to her… I can understand her:))))
All I have to say is: Lady, get a real job.
ITA, @Black Elderberry. I think her confidence might have taken a massive hit by being Kate’s dogsbody, and in the interests of being a nicer person than Kate has been, to Natasha, who has two young and likely adorable children, I will do my best to explain what a stylist does, so in case you’re reading this, Natasha, take notes: 1. They have great contacts with designers from low end to high, from couture to vintage to high street shops, so you get a sneak peek at clothes when they’re still in sample sizes and not on the market. They go to runway shows, never in the front row, they try to keep a low profile, but they get connected if their clients are buying and can afford to spend, they get invites to the after parties so they network with the girls and boys who rep the fashion houses, they get the look books from the houses that do collections, every season (fall shows in spring, spring shows in fall, resort is leftovers like brunch on a Sunday, it’s fluff, in Feb, mostly), they know great tailors, and great tailors have their own showrooms to best exhibit their work, again, this is usually low-profile, the whole point is for it to be invisible, and some designers don’t like it when you alter their clothes, so you have to get them to notionally agree to things you propose to change (adding sleeves, lowering hems, raising necklines, etc.) …then there are the accessories. These you will have to source from the resale market, if possible, and there are *amazing* places in New York & London that I have sold things in, and bought them, sometimes just exchanged. Birgit Israel was one, Second Time Around had a wee scandal about a faux Chanel bag, but it’s all good, these are — again — low profile by design. Accessories are the most expensive parts of a catalogue for any house and you don’t want to buy them new, if only because, there goes your budget, and, if you couple brand new accessories to brand new clothes, your client looks too matchy-matchy and the whole thing is sad. Like you dressed a doll. Shoes, buy new. Always. Break them in with cotton socks. Then when you wear stockings they slide on. Score the bottom with an “X” with a penknife. You won’t slip. Buy good undergarments, they’re worth the money. Skip spanx. La Perla is lovely. Agent Provocateur will alter their own things for your client & her clothes. Take off straps, etc. There’s one in Notting Hill. Corsets are more effective than leggings. They sit better under fabric. Jewellery should be minimal. No big clanging earrings. No statement necklaces. Bracelets are fun, play with those. Load up on brooches, they personalise the clothes. Scarves, scarves, scarves. Again: the resale market will give you good value for a vintage selection, they don’t get old, the real thing doesn’t age. Do not wash them in the sink. Take them to a dry cleaner. Always wear underwear. Cut your clients’ hair if need be, insist it fall between the chin and the collarbone, in a staggered layer, to frame the face. It’s most flattering and feminine but low-maintenance. Make friends with the personal shoppers at Selfridges. They are lovely and they have epic stamina. They will find *anything* and you do have to tip them. Rough guide is 10% of the value of whatever you buy. They will also alert you ahead of time to sales. August and January they clear stock. Good luck.
This really is the stupidest line ever: “Precision is one of my key words,” she says.
She is like the Derek Zoolander of stylists. I expect her business to be called Tash’s Center for Women Who Can’t Style Good.