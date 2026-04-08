Prince William is ‘not trying to be liked, he’s trying to protect the monarchy’

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal institution in 2020, it came after a full year of certain royals trying to find a way to cause Harry and Meghan to divorce and/or manipulate the Sussexes’ exile. Many royal-watchers knew in 2019 and 2020 that the monarchy was making a terrible mistake by treating the Sussexes so poorly and by forcing H&M no other option but to leave. We knew, at the time, that Prince William and Kate would be left exposed, and that the Sussexit would blow back on them in ways they didn’t even understand. But six years later, I’m still astounded by how badly it’s gone for the left-behind Windsors, and how the Sussexit really was the beginning of the end. William, in particular, has never recovered and he remains the same wrathful, ignorant, illiterate dumbass as ever, only there’s no moderating force and no little brother to hide behind and copy and abuse. What’s even funnier is that William’s paid sycophants insist that his “ruthlessness” and violently vindictive nature are good things and good for the monarchy. Please enjoy Rob Shuter’s latest Substack:
Prince William may have a reputation for being tough — even ruthless — but insiders say that’s exactly why he’s the future of the monarchy. And why, increasingly, he’s the one really in charge.
“William is not afraid to make hard calls,” one insider tells Naughty But Nice. “And right now, that’s exactly what the Royal Family needs.”
Friends say his approach is a sharp contrast to King Charles, who is often seen as more emotional — and, at times, too soft. “Charles leads with his heart,” the source explains. “William leads with strategy.”
And when it comes to dealing with ongoing royal headaches — from his brother Prince Harry to his uncle Andrew — insiders say William isn’t interested in second chances. “He doesn’t forget, and he doesn’t forgive easily,” the insider adds. “If you cross the line, that’s it.”
In fact, those close to him say his so-called “ruthless streak” is not a flaw — it’s a necessity.
“The monarchy is under more pressure than ever,” the source says. “You need someone who can make tough, unpopular decisions.”
And William? He’s already doing it.
“He understands the stakes,” the insider explains. “This isn’t just family — it’s a business.”
That includes distancing the crown from controversy — even when it involves blood relatives.
“Andrew is a problem. Harry is a problem,” the source says bluntly. “William knows that — and he acts accordingly.”
Translation? “He’s not trying to be liked,” the insider says. “He’s trying to protect the monarchy.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
“He’s not trying to be liked” – he’s doing a bang-up job, then. He’s deeply unlikeable. What’s funny about that too is… being likeable is basically the only thing the royals are supposed to be at this point. That’s why they keep pushing those dumb emotional-support polls – the monarchy’s future is tied to their likeability and popularity. Without being “liked,” or having popularity at home or abroad, why are taxpayers funding these lazy idiots in the first place? Basically, this continues to be William’s argument for his kingship: he’ll be an unlikeable king who makes unpopular decisions, decisions like “rage-shrieking about Harry constantly.” And don’t forget “running away whenever Harry comes to town” and “throwing huge, messy tantrums whenever Harry does anything.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Gothenburg Pub in Fallin, near Stirling, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067746568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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09/02/2026. Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a private tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif. The Prince received a private tour of the historical site, led by Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Royal Highness last met the Crown Prince on his inward visit to London in 2018.,Image: 1073489311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, answers the phone to a customer at the shop during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a family-run farm known for producing traditional Cornish pasties in St Martin, Helston, as he visits Cornwall for St Piran’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026.,Image: 1080347369, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the Enthronement Ceremony installing Dame Sarah Mullally as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Wednesday March 25, 2026.,Image: 1086177013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stefan Rousseau/Avalon
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26/03/2026. Bulford, UK. His Royal Highness joined a conversation with a female network, giving him the opportunity to hear directly about their experiences of serving as a woman in the Armed Forces. The Prince then observed training in the regiment’s bespoke urban training facility, where they are trialling and experimenting with drones in urban combat. His Royal Highness also joined the officers, soldiers, and families of B Company following their recent deployment to Estonia at a coffee morning in the Officers’ Mess, to hear about their experiences over the last six months. Finally, The Prince presented three Long Service and Good Conduct medals to soldiers.,Image: 1086415813, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Anti-monarchy protesters outside Westminster Abbey, in London ahead of the annual Commonwealth Day service of celebration
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbe
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment, speaks to female members of the regiment during a visit to 1 Mercian at Bulford Camp, Wiltshire.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales – Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment
Where: Salisbury, United Kingdom
When: 26 Mar 2026
Credit: Justin Tallis/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Comparing harry to Andrew is a disgrace. Charles makes the ruthless decisions Charles did not hesitate to evict the sussexes and treat Diana badly and disparage his parents. The monarchy needs to be protected from scooter and his pettiness. Scoots won’t do a thing about Andrew he will keep up his mono mania about punishing the sussexes
TOB desperately briefing again! Being liked is not a vanity metric for the British monarchy. It is the entire business model. The monarchy has no democratic mandate. It has no constitutional power in any meaningful modern sense. It does not pass laws. It does not run the country. What it has is public goodwill. Public affection. The sense, however constructed and however maintained, that the institution adds something to national life that justifies the taxpayer funding, the security costs, the grace and favour properties, the inherited wealth and the extraordinary privilege that comes with being born into that family.
Without being liked, without popularity at home and abroad, without the public choosing to extend its goodwill to this institution, the entire justification for the monarchy collapses. And the future king’s closest allies are briefing the press that he is not trying to be liked.
That is not a strength. That is an existential problem being repackaged as a virtue.
Totally agree. Being King and Head of State is an actual job he will have to do. So much of the job is about being able to connect with the British Public. If he goes after Harry when he becomes King that becomes his legacy. Also people will see it as a racial attack. In a multicultural society that doesn’t endear him to a lot of people. Another problem is there is no excitement or interest in the monarchy. William and Kate come across as old beyond their years and they are largely invisible. The need to reform the monarchy isn’t about punishing members of your family. It will be about having to renegotiate the money they receive, downsize and understand what work they are going to do with fewer people, in return for the money as well as being able to connect with the whole country not just the extreme right.
Every time they put Harry and Andrew in the same sentence it just makes the royal family look worse. How does no one realize that???
Scooter probably thinks the people like him. Other than the sycophants in the media I don’t think he’s well liked. The man is out for himself and his tough decisions involve grabbing property even closing off a public park.
He’s surrounded himself with boot lickers who laugh at all his jokes and tell him he’s smart and clever, and he believes it! William thinks he’s an amazing person because there’s noone to tell otherwise.
And bots. The NY TImes found in 2020 that Will and Kate spend ££££ on sycophantic bots.
Tough decisions like financial transparency, stopping the exploitation of the duchies, paying reasonable taxes, or, you know, working more than one day a week would be meaningful. Raging at your relatives and stealing parkland are not meaningful.
It’s so funny because, what? They are mostly ceremonial/ornamental at this point, right? His ruthlessness, cruelty, shrewdness, whatever flaw they choose to put lipstick on doesn’t make sense because he isn’t ruling ANYTHING.
I believe Scooter doesn’t understand that at all. He truly believes that as King, he’ll be a ruler and people will bow to his will. Delusional much?
What problem is Harry exactly? I would love for these people to explain how Harry is a problem for the monarchy that doesn’t include, he aired dirty laundry in public, and he spoke about William and Kate’s actions.
How does him existing in another country, not really speaking on the record regarding his family and using the British legal system to challenge inequalities make him a long term problem for the monarchy? In a way that again shows how this is a clear deficit for the monarchy as an institution, and not a deficit for the individual members because of their own personal behavior.
All of this is just more excuse making as to why Williams petty, childish, unhinged actions aren’t things that you should be concerned about general public. I guess they finally realized that constantly describing him as incandescent, apoplectic, engorged with rage isn’t a great look. So now it’s, his anger is actually a good thing. You should be glad that he’s always incensed and wants to take retribution and hold grudges. Isn’t that what everyone wants in a leader?
Protecting it by making it so unpopular that no one bothers to show up at their engagements unless they are carrying yellow protest signs? The BRF popularity worldwide has plummeted even in the UK the barricades are set up for crowds that never show up.. Willy needs to get a reality check and makes some very serious changes before the monarchy makes itself so irrelevant it’s no longer worth reporting on.. BBC no longer finds it beneficial to cover some of the BRF events it should be a big red flag that change is desperately need.. I personally feel fatigued whenever I see another very obvious hate article where big tough Peggy is going to steal the Sussex’s titles or how he plans to “punish” the Sussex and now the York sisters. The hate coming from WanK needs to change, it’s making people turn away especially when we are all dealing with a hatefilled demented man who wants to destroy the world..
If Will understands RF is a business how does he expect it to continue if he continues to not open the store for business because he refuses to work regularly? Will is the BIG problem here. Late Queen and current king accepted it was SHOW business as in show up and look busy and engaged with public concerns.
Agree 100%, Harry and Meghan’s leaving has exposed the monarchy and shown how dreadful its future will be. It has been admitted that william is a dimwit, it has been observed he is not charismatic, empathetic or sensible. He just exists to take and make promises he will never deliver on and vacation as often as he chooses.
TQ’s passing also exposed the shortcomings of the monarchy. In her final years, she was existing in large part on residual goodwill from 70 years on the throne. Charles did his best to shove her memory out of the way as quickly as possible, assuming that reverence would pass along to him. Not so much. In any event, the years since her passing have increasingly shown that that goodwill towards her was already past its due date.
I feel as if they keep forgetting that he in his role as king will be the head of the Church of England and in that role he should be a better example than he has been. The truth is that it is his and his wife’s actions that made the situation with the Sussexes what it is through their fear and jealousy of not being the more popular and talked about couple. Of course, Charles and Camilla would have done their part but it’s the constant betrayal of William, Kate and their staff at KP that makes this whole situation what it is today. So no, William’s approach won’t be what saves the monarchy, it is exactly what has made it the disaster it is today and it will only get worse with him at the top of this heaping pile of crap.
How can he save the monarchy when he does so little?
The only thing William wants to save is the money coming in for him and the Middletons from the Duchy of Cornwall.
“he remains the same wrathful, ignorant, illiterate dumbass as ever” – I see what you did there. LOL.
On another note, he could try do work, that might save the monarchy.
“How to Not Make Friends And Alienate People!” Someone needs to explain to William the Vindictive that likeability or appearing to be likeable regardless of one’s true feelings is a key component to soft diplomacy and to being a good global statesman. Someone clearly hasn’t been paying attention bc his grandmother displayed that component well. C-Rex displays it to a point but can’t seem to get out of his own way when it comes to his personal life. Leaders with actual power aren’t going to kiss W’s ass and some might work with and/or actually like Harry. Then what? Most dictators aren’t afraid of other bullies. Even the bullying Felon knows that and that’s one of the reasons he sucks up to dictators like Putin (kompromat, his desire to be a dictator, and the fact that he just plain sucks are other reasons). But Willy Nilly is a huge liability in more ways than one.
“William leads with strategy”. Hilarious. How do they come up with this stuff?
And Harry is only a problem because he shows that it’s perfectly possible to break away from the BRF, cut the purse strings and make your own way in life. And that rather calls into question why we (in the UK) continue to subsidise the whole extended bunch of them, at huge cost and not much return. You can see why Charles and William don’t want a light shining on all that.
He’s protesting the monarchy through leaks about himself, distancing himself from the current monarch, undermining the last two monarchs, having the lowest public profile of the last two monarchs, and turning his duchy into a private equity backed holding company. It’s very strategic.
Sometimes I think William would be better suited to the Henry VIII era throne lots of fighting, full power, beheadings for those he disliked and as many mistresses as he liked(plus no-one dared to defy the king)
Not gonna lie, I find it immensely entertaining to watch the RR desperately try to shine up this turd that they’re stuck with.
Another day, another load of bull sh*t. How did Charles “lead with his heart” when he took away Harry’s home and protection? What kind of “heart” did he exhibit when he allowed an 8 year hatchet job against H&M? As for William, the monarchy needs protection from him, not the other way around.
Ok well 1. He is definitely not liked!! 2. This is no way to save a monarchy this is the way to burn it down! Dimwit knows not what he is doing!
As anachronistic as the monarchy is, this isn’t the Middle Ages. A vengeful king who makes unpopular decisions won’t fly in the 21st century. It’s absurd to suggest that this is exactly what the monarchy needs when more and more people see it as a pointless but expensive exercise in privilege and entitlement. So, by all means, let William continue on with his project to kill the monarchy. He’s doing everyone a favor!
So Willy is making “hard calls” about… raging against family members and (sort of) stripping their titles. Oh my, how impressive, that will definitely save the monarchy.
How about making some “hard calls” about financial transparency, or paying reasonable taxes and releasing your tax returns, or making duchy management less exploitative, or returning some duchy or crown lands to the people? Or, you know, WORKING at your job, or preparing for your COE job?
Wank needs Jesus in his life but since he is a Christian with an invisible c, I won’t hold my breath. I will say it again, that new archbishop needs to call Willy in for weekly prayers and therapy sessions because this sad excuse for a man is seriously lacking.
I would not be surprised to hear that Harry has been approached to rejoin the royal work force and has declined to do so without a labor contract.