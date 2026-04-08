Prince William is ‘not trying to be liked, he’s trying to protect the monarchy’

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal institution in 2020, it came after a full year of certain royals trying to find a way to cause Harry and Meghan to divorce and/or manipulate the Sussexes’ exile. Many royal-watchers knew in 2019 and 2020 that the monarchy was making a terrible mistake by treating the Sussexes so poorly and by forcing H&M no other option but to leave. We knew, at the time, that Prince William and Kate would be left exposed, and that the Sussexit would blow back on them in ways they didn’t even understand. But six years later, I’m still astounded by how badly it’s gone for the left-behind Windsors, and how the Sussexit really was the beginning of the end. William, in particular, has never recovered and he remains the same wrathful, ignorant, illiterate dumbass as ever, only there’s no moderating force and no little brother to hide behind and copy and abuse. What’s even funnier is that William’s paid sycophants insist that his “ruthlessness” and violently vindictive nature are good things and good for the monarchy. Please enjoy Rob Shuter’s latest Substack:

Prince William may have a reputation for being tough — even ruthless — but insiders say that’s exactly why he’s the future of the monarchy. And why, increasingly, he’s the one really in charge. “William is not afraid to make hard calls,” one insider tells Naughty But Nice. “And right now, that’s exactly what the Royal Family needs.” Friends say his approach is a sharp contrast to King Charles, who is often seen as more emotional — and, at times, too soft. “Charles leads with his heart,” the source explains. “William leads with strategy.” And when it comes to dealing with ongoing royal headaches — from his brother Prince Harry to his uncle Andrew — insiders say William isn’t interested in second chances. “He doesn’t forget, and he doesn’t forgive easily,” the insider adds. “If you cross the line, that’s it.” In fact, those close to him say his so-called “ruthless streak” is not a flaw — it’s a necessity. “The monarchy is under more pressure than ever,” the source says. “You need someone who can make tough, unpopular decisions.” And William? He’s already doing it. “He understands the stakes,” the insider explains. “This isn’t just family — it’s a business.” That includes distancing the crown from controversy — even when it involves blood relatives. “Andrew is a problem. Harry is a problem,” the source says bluntly. “William knows that — and he acts accordingly.” Translation? “He’s not trying to be liked,” the insider says. “He’s trying to protect the monarchy.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

“He’s not trying to be liked” – he’s doing a bang-up job, then. He’s deeply unlikeable. What’s funny about that too is… being likeable is basically the only thing the royals are supposed to be at this point. That’s why they keep pushing those dumb emotional-support polls – the monarchy’s future is tied to their likeability and popularity. Without being “liked,” or having popularity at home or abroad, why are taxpayers funding these lazy idiots in the first place? Basically, this continues to be William’s argument for his kingship: he’ll be an unlikeable king who makes unpopular decisions, decisions like “rage-shrieking about Harry constantly.” And don’t forget “running away whenever Harry comes to town” and “throwing huge, messy tantrums whenever Harry does anything.”