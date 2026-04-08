“Will Jennifer Lawrence’s new stylist convince her to attend the Met Gala?” links

I didn’t know that Jennifer Lawrence has a new stylist. Does that mean that J-Law will attend the Met Gala next month? [LaineyGossip]

Here’s Dayoung’s music video for “What’s a Girl to Do,” which features Shiloh Jolie as a back-up dancer and MV actor. [JustJared]

The Half Man trailer is intriguing. [Jezebel]

The Labubu bubble burst?? [Pajiba]

OMG, I remember Camay soap!! [Seriously OMG]

Rosamund Pike in Fendi (terrible). [RCFA]

Why conservative men prefer dating liberal women. [Buzzfeed]

Music beef: Charli XCX vs. Sky Ferreira. [Socialite Life]

Olivia Rodrigo’s third album is confirmed! [Hollywood Life]

A new music playlist. [OMG Blog]