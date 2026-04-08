“Will Jennifer Lawrence’s new stylist convince her to attend the Met Gala?” links

I didn’t know that Jennifer Lawrence has a new stylist. Does that mean that J-Law will attend the Met Gala next month? [LaineyGossip]
Here’s Dayoung’s music video for “What’s a Girl to Do,” which features Shiloh Jolie as a back-up dancer and MV actor. [JustJared]
The Half Man trailer is intriguing. [Jezebel]
The Labubu bubble burst?? [Pajiba]
OMG, I remember Camay soap!! [Seriously OMG]
Rosamund Pike in Fendi (terrible). [RCFA]
Why conservative men prefer dating liberal women. [Buzzfeed]
Music beef: Charli XCX vs. Sky Ferreira. [Socialite Life]
Olivia Rodrigo’s third album is confirmed! [Hollywood Life]
A new music playlist. [OMG Blog]
Rebecca deMornay looks amazing!
; )
Conservative men hate women. Which means when they date liberal women, they’re looking for two things: sex and money. Truly conservative women won’t give them sex before marriage, so they use liberal women for it. And conservative women expect the man to pay for all expenses, while liberal women have their own incomes and self worth which means they won’t be a financial drain. But while conservative men date liberal women for what they can get from it (sex and lower costs), they still hate them, because they’re women.
Yup. I felt like taking another shower this morning after reading that. But I disagree with the stereotype that “conservative” women don’t have premarital sex. In what decade?
Jennifer Lawrence could play the late Ivana Trump without too much alteration.
Any time I see this photo I think she looks like a Florida trophy wife. Not a compliment.
She looked so uncomfortable in those photos.
Was Ivana Trump the original Mar a Lago face? Hmmm.
She has said that she loves the Bravo Housewives. Perhaps she also wants to look like them.
My grandkids visited me in Vegas last week & we went to Circus Circus. The Adventuredome and Midway had signs up everywhere stating “We have Lafufu’s, NOT Labubu’s” LMAO
Why’d you to move to Vegas? I’m assuming you moved there? My parents retired there becasuse they like to gamble. My sister does as well so she followed. Now another one of my siblings wants to move there to be closer to my parents. They’ve asked me to move as well but I don’t know.. what is there in Vegas besides gambling?
@Mommy2B I moved to Vegas at the tail end of 1999 (age 25) and raised my daughter here. She moved back to Michigan, where my family is from and I grew up, due to the cost of living. I don’t gamble and I’m not much of a drinker anymore but I love the weather and sunshine! I like to hike (Red Rock & Valley of Fire) go to the park and read/walk, concerts, movies. I think there’s lots to do without going to The Strip.