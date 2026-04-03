Natasha Archer’s new site & Instagram looks heavily influenced by the Sussexes

In the past week, the Princess of Wales’s former stylist/personal assistant Natasha Archer launched her new business. Archer quit working for Kate rather suddenly last summer, which was bizarre in and of itself given Kate’s status. But things kept getting weirder, with Archer turning her Instagram public, which revealed that Archer had been following (stalking) Instagram accounts belonging to Duchess Meghan, As Ever, and dozens of Meghan’s friends and close associates. Additionally, during that time period, Archer divorced her husband Chris Jackson, a photographer who works closely with Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace. We still don’t know what went down during that three-month period but it definitely gave off a vibe of “messy breakup” between Natasha and Kate.

Archer stayed quiet for months following all of those shenanigans, and as we’ve seen in the past week, she launched her new “bespoke stylist” business. She’s cleaned up her Instagram so she’s only following a handful of Meghan’s associates, and she’s wiped her account of everything but her new-stylist business posts. In a creepy move, Natasha seems to be copying the Duchess of Sussex’s online aesthetic, including black-and-white photos and stylized moodboard photos. Now Archer has also launched a stand-alone site, natashaarcher.com. Wouldn’t you know, the aesthetic for the site heavily “borrows” from Sussex.com, With Love, Meghan and As Ever’s site and Instagram. Like… what point is just extremely embarrassing for both Natasha AND Kate? Kate’s former stylist is completely fixated on Meghan’s aesthetic, and people can now see Kate’s years-long history of copykeening Meghan for what it is.

Thanks to CB for creating these comparison photos. If it was just one or two minor things (“oh, she’s photographed from the same angle as Meghan”), I would say it’s no big deal. But this is bar for bar. This is a copypasta of Meghan’s whole aesthetic on social media, on Sussex.com, on As Ever, all of it.

I thought Princess Kate's former stylist Natasha Archer was just copying Duchess Meghan's general vibe, but it's a lot more than that pic.twitter.com/3Lr2ZAsKnj — celebitchy (@celebitchy) April 3, 2026