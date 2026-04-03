Natasha Archer’s new site & Instagram looks heavily influenced by the Sussexes

In the past week, the Princess of Wales’s former stylist/personal assistant Natasha Archer launched her new business. Archer quit working for Kate rather suddenly last summer, which was bizarre in and of itself given Kate’s status. But things kept getting weirder, with Archer turning her Instagram public, which revealed that Archer had been following (stalking) Instagram accounts belonging to Duchess Meghan, As Ever, and dozens of Meghan’s friends and close associates. Additionally, during that time period, Archer divorced her husband Chris Jackson, a photographer who works closely with Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace. We still don’t know what went down during that three-month period but it definitely gave off a vibe of “messy breakup” between Natasha and Kate.
Archer stayed quiet for months following all of those shenanigans, and as we’ve seen in the past week, she launched her new “bespoke stylist” business. She’s cleaned up her Instagram so she’s only following a handful of Meghan’s associates, and she’s wiped her account of everything but her new-stylist business posts. In a creepy move, Natasha seems to be copying the Duchess of Sussex’s online aesthetic, including black-and-white photos and stylized moodboard photos. Now Archer has also launched a stand-alone site, natashaarcher.com. Wouldn’t you know, the aesthetic for the site heavily “borrows” from Sussex.com, With Love, Meghan and As Ever’s site and Instagram. Like… what point is just extremely embarrassing for both Natasha AND Kate? Kate’s former stylist is completely fixated on Meghan’s aesthetic, and people can now see Kate’s years-long history of copykeening Meghan for what it is.
Thanks to CB for creating these comparison photos. If it was just one or two minor things (“oh, she’s photographed from the same angle as Meghan”), I would say it’s no big deal. But this is bar for bar. This is a copypasta of Meghan’s whole aesthetic on social media, on Sussex.com, on As Ever, all of it.
I thought Princess Kate's former stylist Natasha Archer was just copying Duchess Meghan's general vibe, but it's a lot more than that pic.twitter.com/3Lr2ZAsKnj
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) April 3, 2026
Photos courtesy of As Ever, natashaarcher.com, sussex.com, Netflix and Instagram.
That’s just embarrassing. Single White Female, indeed.
Coloniser barbie doing what she does best. She copied and pasted her only client into irrelevance, not surprised she’s doing it again.
Your critics will eventually copy you 😀 I am not surprised 😳
And Kate accused Meghan of wanting her fashion contacts….
Kate WISHES she would get invited to Fashion Week. Anywhere.
Natasha is a desperate wannabe just like her former employer; the real clients she wants will see that, and not want to come within 500 leagues of her.
Natasha’s new venture, I give it two years tops.
Makes perfect sense to me. She is presenting a hot esthetic that everyone wants to emulate. It is Meghan’s look and style and she is in the business of showing clients how to do it. It truly is the most sincere form of flattery and it actually endorses Megan and her brand in a way. After all, who the heck wants to emulate the salt island royal esthetic! She knows where her bread is buttered… and it is not with Kant!
I find this extremely disturbing and truthfully doing this with her proximity to KP and her very obvious obsession with Meghan is just twisted and is giving “Fatal Attraction” vibes. Make no mistake this woman was involved in the hate campaign against Meghan for years she should be ashamed and embarrassed but nope she thinks she is entitled to just copy Meghan like all the other royal leftovers do.
Meghan has defined a specific aesthetic that so many people have tried to achieve. And her style is cohesive across multiple social media platforms and businesses – ie her branding is rock solid. Because it’s authentic.
I get that it’s a popular vibe to try to emulate but dear god that’s some next level weird. And none of Natasha’s pics look casual or candid. You can feel the try hard in the starch on her white shirt. It’s not authentic- it’s forced and it comes across as forced and uncomfortable.
The mood board is the key for me. Very tidy and properly parallel until she looked back at Meghan’s and then chose two things to re-pin off kilter. Sad.
It has to be on purpose, right? Kate had an affair with Natasha’s husband. So Natasha dumped him, quit her job, and now wants to get back at Kate. She’s exposing Kate for copying Meghan while also showing her support for Meghan’s style.
Or Workshy Wanderdick got with Natasha and N’s husband and Huesa found out about it.
Kate knows if she ever cheated on William he would divorce her immediately.
If there is cheating William has done it because he does it all the time.
@NIC919
I don’t know. She always looks so eager and ready, and she’s always eager to lift her skirt. At the banquet with Trump, she looks at him with such a lewd look, and he looks at her with such an erotic smile, as if as if they had just held a Tet-a-Tet in some corner
In public and on camera, she practically threw herself at the handsome tennis player, even though his wife was sitting next to him. It shows she’s not exactly inhibited, and in that respect, she’s not only not afraid of William, but even provokes him. I’m afraid Carole has a lot of papers on William.
It’s basically anti-advertising. Who would want to hire a stylist who promotes themselves with other people’s ideas?
Single White Femaling. Very creepy
And Kate had the nerve to claim Meghan wanted her fashion contacts.
Her one USP is being a Royal stylist, and she doesn’t even mention it? 🤣 “With nearly two decades of private household experience,[…]” is as close as it gets. Nothing about working with high profile people or anything like that. I appreciate it is early days for a new business, but the website copy is vague word salad.
She doesn’t want to be accused of riding on her royal connections or using the Royal Family for clout. I can understand why she doesn’t mention them.
But for many former employees, the whole point of taking a low-paid job with the royals is to trade on that association as a former royal employee to begin with, as a stepping stone to bigger and better roles. It used to have a certain cachet in certain parts of the UK. Others still add their work with the royals to their CVs, including many who weren’t working there as long as she was. Natasha Archer’s role was hardly a secret, so it’s very odd indeed that she would not mention it.
Her NDA must be written pretty tightly.
Love that for her.
It’s obvious that she likes Meghan’s style aesthetic. It’s the reason why she was following Meghan and all her friends and associates on Instagram and why Kate started dressing like Meghan.
Agree.
I’d add my very genuine surprise that a girl as naturally attractive and stylish as Natasha lasted that long with KM….. Natasha photographed anywhere near KM would, I’d have thought, drawn all male eyes. KM wouldn’t have got a look in.
Why would a person who wishes to elevate their profile, i.e. someone who might seek the services of a stylist, hire someone who just wholesale copies the very recognizable vibe and aesthetic of a very visible and high profile celebrity? Not to mention, if I were wealthy and wanted the services of a professional stylist I would not be seeking the help of someone whose only notable reference is a royal who has possibly the worst style imaginable for someone of her wealth and resources.
Not to mention, whose creative output is represented by a teensy corkboard with precisely aligned photos … in front of a giant, unused, white wall. If I’m going to pay somebody for their ideas, I want to feel like they have one or two before I waste time talking to them.
I too copy Meghan’s style from time to time but the biggest inspiration I’ve gotten from Meghan is to follow my own style, so even when I’m wearing an outfit that’s exactly what she’s worn I always add my own twist to it. What bothers me the most about Kate’s copying is that she’s trying to make others associate Meghan’s style as her own and diminishing Meghan in the process.
@Harla – get why you say that, and do understand. However, I’d say KM is seen so little and, more often than not, does not look stylish but dated such that an occasional nod to Meghan’s brilliance leaves most people cold.
KM is no Meghan let alone Diana, she’s Carol’s take on 21st century royal dressing – and is never comfortable in her own skin to really look good.
She’s still wearing her wedding rings in all of her photos though, despite the divorce. Interesting.
Wondering who took the publicity photos for her new business? Chris?
So. Let me sum up. She left Kate suddenly. She divorced her photographer husband soon after. Kate loves photography. Hmmmm. Connect the dots. Now about this woman stealing all her ideas from Meghan. Makes me want to shop at As Ever some more.
What website? It’s literally one page.
My personal website is more robust with more content and pages.
Two big break ups for Natasha. Professional and personal. I think there was cheating and it includes both marriages.