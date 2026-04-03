Minutes before his DUI arrest, Tiger Woods called Donald Trump

One week ago, Tiger Woods crashed his SUV in Florida, close to his Jupiter estate. Soon after the crash, Tiger was arrested for a DUI. He has maintained that he wasn’t drunk and I sort of believed him. Historically, Tiger’s issues haven’t been alcohol-related, but he’s had a well-documented problem with prescription pills in the past. And he likely still has a problem with pills, especially given his near-constant surgeries and injury-rehabilitation, and given the fact that he was carrying loose pain pills when he crashed. We learned from the arrest report that during the arrest, he was glassy-eyed, hiccuping and generally out of it post-crash. Just as the stories were reaching a fever pitch, it became clear to Tiger that he couldn’t just shrug this off. He announced that he was seeking treatment this week and I hope he really goes to rehab again and figures his sh-t out.
Meanwhile, bodycam and police-cam videos of Tiger’s arrest were released on Thursday. This is all public record, so it’s not like these are sleazy tabloid leaks. If anything, the Florida cops clearly knew who he was and they treated him with polite firmness. Like, yes, he is a VIP but they still arrested him and they weren’t intimidated by his status. The screenshots of Tiger in the back of the police cruiser are already the memes of the week!
The funniest and wackiest part of these arrest videos? Just minutes after the crash and before Tiger’s arrest, he walks off down a road and calls someone on his cellphone. Go to the 17-minute mark of the USA Today video and you can see the cop calling out to Tiger as he’s on his phone. Tiger saunters back over to the cop and says, “Yeah, I was just talking to the president!” Tiger, high as a f–king kite on hydrocodone, having just crashed his car by a yacht club, calls up Donald Trump just minutes before his arrest? My god.
Screencaps from Florida law enforcement body-cam videos. Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
This is a bit petty, but seeing that photo just make me wonder how much it stings Don Jr. that Daddy seems to like his ex-wife’s new boyfriend so much better than he does him.
Yeaaaaaaaaaah. What’s it say about Vanessa that she likes guys with addictions? That seems to be a problem. To be fair/petty, Tiger has objectively been a winner in his life.
Dude is such a mess. And an entitled, take no accountability one at that. Throw the book at him before he kills someone.
Tiger said in surprise to the cops, “oh you are arresting me”????
Tiger never expects to face consequences for anything. He’s got the criminal who is POTUS on speed dial.
So glad the arresting officers weren’t swayed from their duties by his blatant name dropping. What a piece of work! 🙄
Not sure how recently FL enacted implied consent law (drivers implicitly agree to sobriety testing), but sounds like they may have tightened them up last year. Roadside breathalyzers typically only test for alcohol. There are other breathalyzers that test for chemical impairment, but sounds like FL just goes for urine test, or possibly blood test. One would hope that FL law would be uncontestable 1-yr DL suspension for refusing the urine test, not some loosey goosey thing that he can waiver out of with ‘business purpose’ driving.
May he die in a ditch in the future. He’s beyond redemption.
“I’m shocked”, said no one.
Why in the world doesn’t he hire a driver?
Golf legend Tiger Woods won’t hire a driver because he’s so private, according to a source.
@meg
Really? Is that what you wish for him? Wow. I cannot stand him either. But actually wishing harm on someone I just don’t understand.
He’s always been entitled and an absolute garbage person. Would be nice if he went to jail instead of killing someone else. Also – him calling Trump totally tracks.
Precisely, garbage person sums it up nicely. It’s also interesting that this wastrel was able to speed-dial our trash President and immediately get him on the phone. What a sad commentary on the present state of affairs in this country.
Hardly a wastrel 😕 the man has worked really hard all his life and paid the price with his body.
Truth is – I think he has a fear of drivers spying on him. I’d bet that they did so when he was younger.
I’m hoping he gets a driver he can trust real soon, before he goes too far and hurts someone.
..and then telling the cops “I was on the phone with the president.”🙄🙄🙄He deserves some jail time; four times now!
Dude shattered his leg and went through months of reconstructive surgery so that he could remain a professional athlete. Of course he’s massively addicted to painkillers. I think most pro-athletes probably are. But Tiger Woods has always been an outlier in how much of a goddamn mess he is. Going to rehab was probably the only way he could get out of serious jail time for this, and only because no one else was hurt. He’s insanely lucky he hasn’t already killed someone. How many times has he got into a crash so bad the public hears about it?
He can go to rehab to his heart’s content but he’s not going to stay sober unless he consistently follows a program of recovery. Rehab is a pause where you have no access to substances. Life is still going to life once you get out. You need to learn a way to manage your life that won’t send you back to using/drinking.
Did the president actually pick up??? Is Trump actually taking calls from a drugged-out celebrity golfer when there’s a war going on?
It would explain so, so much. Trump really is just a figurehead, sitting in the Oval, planning his ballroom and taking calls from his celebrity pals, while Stephen Miller runs everything.
I am sure Trump has a normal, unsecured cell phone he still uses for his buddies and whoever he wants.
And remember they wouldn’t even let Obama keep is Blackberry.
Tiger is a mess and has been for a very long time. There’s a lot of self-hatred and entitlement going on there.
Now he considers himself a relative of Trump dating the ex wife of donald junior.
This man clearly has a profound opioid addiction. He will eventually either OD or end his and/or someone else’s life in another DUI.
I’m just disgusted all around. I have nothing else to add, other than the Atlantic dis a story a few weeks ago about how everyone and their mom has Trump’s personal number and all he does is talk to celebrity supporters all day. Between this and the Kid Rock bull, I just want them all to be gone. Like can’t they all ne in one place when a freak accident or natural disaster happens and takes them all out.
Amen!!! I want the Whitehouse to be respected BUT with Trump and his Criminal associates it’s a Clusterf**k full of White Supremists,Violent criminals and ZERO experience in the Government jobs they were given!! We were told no WARS,no Project 25 LIAR LIAR pants on fire!! Vote Blue and get these morons out of our Government FOREVER!! When people show you WHO they are TWICE ( should be ONCE) Believe them(PLEASE!!!) Peace and WE will OVERCOME( This horrible administration) Let’s stick together and hang tough & hold Trump accountable for all his illegal BS!! ✌️☮️🙏🎊💙💙💙💙🐰Have a Happy Easter!🐣😇✝️💙💙🐰👍🎊🏳️🌈❌⭕☮️☮️
Sanctions on Russia removed so we can buy their oil while engaged in an unprovoked attack on Iran, making Ukraine more vulnerable. If we’re so concerned about nuclear proliferation that we’ll attack Iran, how about showing some appreciation for Ukraine who voluntarily gave up nuclear weaponry years ago in exchange for promises we’re not keeping? Meanwhile China looks on in bemusement.
And ppl are still hissing about Biden (& Harris)?
He has enough money to not have these kinds of problems, i.e. hire a driver and a sober coach, so this is a choice. I guess his kids would be grown now but I hope he hasn’t been driving with children in the car.
Wow, tbh I haven’t thought about TW in 10 plus years and didn’t know about the last accident (though I think at the time I was in hospital for 3 weeks and then doing my own 4 month recovery). The archives on cb covers his mess thoroughly and fairly – i spent an hour or two reading the back stories since 2010! What a mess that guy is.
Compare him to the Williams sisters: both had driven parents who trained them from a young age to be the best, No 1. But Williams prioritised the girls growing up, education and not going pro at too young an age. The Williams sisters are both very well rounded and successful in multiple spheres. Tiger is emotionally and seemingly intellectually stunted, and it looks like it can only end badly for him.
I just watched ‘King Richard’ and you’re right about their upbringing. In fact, their dad fought against them going pro too early. He was ferocious in protecting them on their behalf.